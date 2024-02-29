“Comedian Richard Lewis has passed away at the age of 76” links
Rest in peace, Richard Lewis. The legendary comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor passed away at the age of 76 this week. [JustJared]
I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since The Crow. [LaineyGossip]
Cote de Pablo & Michael Weatherly are getting an NCIS spinoff. [Seriously OMG]
The politicization of IVF & the backlash has been fascinating to watch. [Jezebel]
Why is pop culture afraid of hirsute women? [Pajiba]
Renee Rapp’s story broke my heart. [Buzzfeed]
Josh O’Connor & Paul Mescal?? Hot. [Socialite Life]
Adele’s health issues over the years. [Hollywood Life]
Lewis Hamilton has so much style, my god. [RCFA]
Some of the worst costumes to ever exist. [OMG Blog]

  1. Michelle says:
    February 29, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    RIP lovely Richard Lewis.

    • angrypineapple says:
      February 29, 2024 at 7:42 pm

      I enjoyed him on Anything Buy Love so much as a kid. And then when I grew up and could understand his comedy more he always made me laugh. RIP.

  2. Normades says:
    February 29, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    Really brave of Renee Rapp. Happens all the time in hwood and to women the world over. I admire her honesty about such a terrible but common experience.

  3. Normades says:
    February 29, 2024 at 1:52 pm

    I haven’t seen the Emma Stone film yet but what a great point that in that time frame she would have had a big natural fro everywhere. A great read there about female body hair and how it still remains a big issue.

    • Renee' says:
      February 29, 2024 at 3:58 pm

      I did see the movie and found it odd. How is she so perfectly “coiffed”? Answer: women are not to have unsightly hairy bits….ridiculous!

  4. Michael says:
    February 29, 2024 at 2:10 pm

    Tony and Ziva together again reminds me of Mulder and Scully. I am sure the show will be a hit with people that have watched NCIS for 18 years or whatever. Michael Weatherly is not a great guy in real life but his character is likable and Cote De Pablo is great and very protective of Ziva so I am sure she will have a lot of the toughness she had in the early days of her character

  5. Kate says:
    February 29, 2024 at 2:12 pm

    Costumes are hella creepy all the time, even the good ones, in my opinion. These are especially terrible and in some cases terrifying though.

  6. JC says:
    February 29, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    <3 RIP Richard Lewis. Love your work in Men in tights , Curb. I saw him open before Louis CK. He was a surprise guest. So good. Maybe extra soft spot because he looks like my dad!

  7. WaterDragon says:
    February 29, 2024 at 2:23 pm

    Are we ever going to get another podcast? Or are they a thing of the past.
    I miss the once a week or two at the most days.

    • ang says:
      February 29, 2024 at 7:45 pm

      I think they said after the extra days/hours of award season are done they will come back. The weekly podcasts are definitely a thing of the past. People have so many Life Events happening and we all just need More Time Away From Jobs.

