“Comedian Richard Lewis has passed away at the age of 76” links

RIP lovely Richard Lewis.
I enjoyed him on Anything Buy Love so much as a kid. And then when I grew up and could understand his comedy more he always made me laugh. RIP.
Really brave of Renee Rapp. Happens all the time in hwood and to women the world over. I admire her honesty about such a terrible but common experience.
I haven’t seen the Emma Stone film yet but what a great point that in that time frame she would have had a big natural fro everywhere. A great read there about female body hair and how it still remains a big issue.
I did see the movie and found it odd. How is she so perfectly “coiffed”? Answer: women are not to have unsightly hairy bits….ridiculous!
Tony and Ziva together again reminds me of Mulder and Scully. I am sure the show will be a hit with people that have watched NCIS for 18 years or whatever. Michael Weatherly is not a great guy in real life but his character is likable and Cote De Pablo is great and very protective of Ziva so I am sure she will have a lot of the toughness she had in the early days of her character
Costumes are hella creepy all the time, even the good ones, in my opinion. These are especially terrible and in some cases terrifying though.
I was born in 1974, these are the costumes of my life, and they are hilarious!
<3 RIP Richard Lewis. Love your work in Men in tights , Curb. I saw him open before Louis CK. He was a surprise guest. So good. Maybe extra soft spot because he looks like my dad!
Are we ever going to get another podcast? Or are they a thing of the past.
I miss the once a week or two at the most days.
I think they said after the extra days/hours of award season are done they will come back. The weekly podcasts are definitely a thing of the past. People have so many Life Events happening and we all just need More Time Away From Jobs.