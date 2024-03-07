Did Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin get secretly engaged ‘a while ago’?

In a Bustle interview published this week – which I will cover separately – Dakota Johnson made some rare comments about Chris Martin and his kids with Gwyneth Paltrow. Chris and Dakota have been together for six years or so and they’re rarely seen together, but they’ve been living together for a while and Gwyneth often refers to Dakota as part of her extended family. In her Bustle interview, Dakota talked about how much she loves Chris and their life together, and she referred to Apple and Moses as her “stepkids.” She also said nice things about Gwyneth. I genuinely believe that they’re all one big happy family. So, are Dakota and Chris engaged?
Chris Martin is in paradise with Dakota Johnson. The Coldplay lead vocalist asked the actress for her hand in marriage “a while ago,” according to the Mirror.
“They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable,” a source claimed to the publication Wednesday. “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”
The couple also reportedly has the approval of Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, who last October said she is “good friends” with the “Madam Web” star and described her as “an adorable, wonderful person.”
Representatives for Martin, Paltrow and Johnson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
The pair have been linked since 2017 but briefly split in 2019. Johnson, the daughter of actor Don Johnson and Academy Award-nominated actress Melanie Griffith, sparked engagement rumors in 2020 when she was photographed with a sizeable emerald ring on her left ring finger.
For what it’s worth, Dakota did not seem to be wearing an engagement ring when she promoted Madame Web last month. It’s not like that’s the most important indicator or whatever, but I believe that if they’re engaged, it’s more loosey-goosey and bohemian than all of this. They live together, they’ve been together for years, they probably already feel married, Dakota clearly feels like his kids are her stepkids, etc. Dakota also comes from a pretty chaotic family with half-siblings and step-siblings and stepparents and all of that, so it feels likely that she’s like “everybody’s family, we don’t need a ring or a piece of paper.”
I mean… Who trusts the authenticity of anything Gwyneth says? Every snippet into her life is carefully “curated,” just like her Oscar-as-a-doorstop schtick.
Chris Martin is a tool to women.
Dakota is dull and cannot act.
Annnnnd, all I’ve got is…..what a bloody awful thing she’s wearing in that first pic. Yawn
Lord, she has all the excitement of unflavored jello, a dreadful actor and an ambulatory cure for insomnia all wrapped up in a generous crust of nepotism. Something nice: she must REALLY love Chris Martin to voluntarily put herself in social and familial proximity to Grifter Gwennie.
They are really trying to change the narrative from her film reviews with all these stories lately. Her new talent agency is working overtime but for what? Do people actually really care? It would pass faster if they had just said one thing and moved on but more stories keep coming. Since she is such “Hollywood Royalty” I never though she would have to play this game but I guess they all do in the end. They’ve been engaged for a long while now but sure, roll the news out now so people look the other way. Boring and boring but still, if a solid couple then wishing them the best.
Wow. I had no clue they were together but it totally makes sense. Chris Martin definitely has a type – beige, boring, vapid, bad acting nepo babies. But then again, I’m one of those bitches who thinks Coldplay is beige and boring and totally unnecessary.
I always think Coldplay as “diaper ad” music.
DJ is about as exiting as a glass of tepid milk.
Right. And of course she is one of those that hates the term nepo baby because she is a prime example. There is nothing special about her at all except for her dna. As Gary Poole would say “She’s a plain as an arrowroot biscuit.”