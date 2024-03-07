Did Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin get secretly engaged ‘a while ago’?

In a Bustle interview published this week – which I will cover separately – Dakota Johnson made some rare comments about Chris Martin and his kids with Gwyneth Paltrow. Chris and Dakota have been together for six years or so and they’re rarely seen together, but they’ve been living together for a while and Gwyneth often refers to Dakota as part of her extended family. In her Bustle interview, Dakota talked about how much she loves Chris and their life together, and she referred to Apple and Moses as her “stepkids.” She also said nice things about Gwyneth. I genuinely believe that they’re all one big happy family. So, are Dakota and Chris engaged?

Chris Martin is in paradise with Dakota Johnson. The Coldplay lead vocalist asked the actress for her hand in marriage “a while ago,” according to the Mirror. “They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable,” a source claimed to the publication Wednesday. “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.” The couple also reportedly has the approval of Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, who last October said she is “good friends” with the “Madam Web” star and described her as “an adorable, wonderful person.” Representatives for Martin, Paltrow and Johnson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. The pair have been linked since 2017 but briefly split in 2019. Johnson, the daughter of actor Don Johnson and Academy Award-nominated actress Melanie Griffith, sparked engagement rumors in 2020 when she was photographed with a sizeable emerald ring on her left ring finger.

[From Page Six]

For what it’s worth, Dakota did not seem to be wearing an engagement ring when she promoted Madame Web last month. It’s not like that’s the most important indicator or whatever, but I believe that if they’re engaged, it’s more loosey-goosey and bohemian than all of this. They live together, they’ve been together for years, they probably already feel married, Dakota clearly feels like his kids are her stepkids, etc. Dakota also comes from a pretty chaotic family with half-siblings and step-siblings and stepparents and all of that, so it feels likely that she’s like “everybody’s family, we don’t need a ring or a piece of paper.”