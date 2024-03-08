Kylie Jenner’s fans think she’s ‘soft-launching’ her breakup with Timothee Chalamet

Did Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet break up? They were together at the Golden Globes in January, sitting together during the show and looking loved up on camera. Did that all fall apart in the past two months? Probably not, but some of Kylie’s “fans” think so. Kylie’s fans have been paying attention to how often she posts on TikTok and social media, and how Timmy is never part of any of her socials. They also think she’s doing single-lady thirst traps.

Kylie Jenner has possibly shared another clue that she and Timothee Chalamet may have recently split. The Hulu star shared another TikTok to show her morning routine without Timothee, 28, anywhere in sight. Kylie, 26, has been sharing more glimpses into her daily life, even joking that she “posted this for 3rd time” in her caption. With Kylie uploading more solo videos of her daily routine, fans have been speculating the reality star has split from her boyfriend of nearly a year. After months of fan speculation, the two A-list stars confirmed their relationship at a Beyonce concert in September 2023 by showing off some major PDA. They later attended the US Open together and the Golden Globe Awards back in January, showing major PDA while the cameras were on them. On Reddit, fans believed Kylie’s new video was possibly a “soft launch” of her recent breakup with the Wonka star. “Soft launch breakup coming???” one person asked alongside screenshots of an article about Kylie’s TikTok. “Yes and talking about how she’s ‘thriving’ all on her own like she doesn’t need a man,” a second noted. Another insinuated that Kylie is now single, saying she keeps posting “thirst traps.”

While any of this could be true, I feel like Kylie has played it really safe when it comes to Chalamet – she shows up to his events and never makes it “the Kylie Show,” skips the red carpets and just plays the dutiful WAG around his colleagues. She doesn’t put Timothee on her socials because she doesn’t need to? She uses her socials to promote herself and her businesses. That’s been her whole deal for years (although, admittedly, Travis Scott used to appear on her socials). I guess what I’m saying is that I believe they’re still together. While Timmy isn’t scheduled to present at the Oscars, I kind of wonder if he’ll be in town to party. I could totally see Timothee and Kylie hitting up the Oscar parties together.

