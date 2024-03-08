Demi Lovato, 31, gets injectables every three months



Did y’all know that Demi Lovato is engaged? I don’t know if I knew that information but forgot about it or if I just learned this right now. Demi and Canadian musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes got engaged right before Christmas. Demi gave an interview to People, which is out in the most recent issue. In the interview, she (Demi uses she/they pronouns now) talks about her style and beauty routine, revealing that she’s a new spokesperson for Xeomin. Xeomin is basically a Botox alternative, using injections to reduce those forehead frown lines. Demi keeps up with the treatments by getting injected every three months.

On making choices to “look and feel” good: “I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best,” the star tells PEOPLE in a candid sit-down discussing their new partnership. “I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself. There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.” On not “gatekeeping” her beauty routine: “I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables,” she says. “It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable. On her pre-wedding beauty regimen: “I use Renée Rouleau skin-care products and Xeomin,” Lovato says, adding that she gets injections about every three months for the best results. “I’ve also been growing my hair out. I don’t know what it will look like for the wedding, but hopefully it’s longer and still the same color.” Her go-to style: “I love a good sweatsuit and a very minimal makeup look,” she says. “Just tinted moisturizer, a little blush, concealer and brow gel, and I’m good to go.” Some beauty advice: “I never sleep in my makeup. It doesn’t matter how late the night goes, it doesn’t matter if I’m up until the morning, I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I’m very diligent about it.”

[From People]

Hey, if Xeomin injections make Demi happy, then good for them. I think it’s great that they’re being transparent, but would also respect it if Demi didn’t feel like sharing. I’m a big believer that we’re all on our own personal journeys to feel good about ourselves. I’ve never considered getting Botox injections but I do get my roots touched up every six-eight weeks because I have dark hair and feel self-conscious about my grays. I don’t see a difference in the fundamental reasoning behind doing either one.

As for the rest of what Demi said, she’s totally right about taking your makeup off before going to bed. I try to wash my face when I get home because I’m usually too tired to do it right before bedtime. I also tend to live in leggings and comfy clothes nowadays because the Covid lockdowns ruined jeans for me. Comfy pants for life! Anyway, congrats to Demi and Jutes. I know that Demi has had a lot of challenges to overcome, and I do wish them all the best.