Demi Lovato, 31, gets injectables every three months

Did y’all know that Demi Lovato is engaged? I don’t know if I knew that information but forgot about it or if I just learned this right now. Demi and Canadian musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes got engaged right before Christmas. Demi gave an interview to People, which is out in the most recent issue. In the interview, she (Demi uses she/they pronouns now) talks about her style and beauty routine, revealing that she’s a new spokesperson for Xeomin. Xeomin is basically a Botox alternative, using injections to reduce those forehead frown lines. Demi keeps up with the treatments by getting injected every three months.
On making choices to “look and feel” good: “I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best,” the star tells PEOPLE in a candid sit-down discussing their new partnership. “I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself. There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.”
On not “gatekeeping” her beauty routine: “I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables,” she says. “It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable.
On her pre-wedding beauty regimen: “I use Renée Rouleau skin-care products and Xeomin,” Lovato says, adding that she gets injections about every three months for the best results. “I’ve also been growing my hair out. I don’t know what it will look like for the wedding, but hopefully it’s longer and still the same color.”
Her go-to style: “I love a good sweatsuit and a very minimal makeup look,” she says. “Just tinted moisturizer, a little blush, concealer and brow gel, and I’m good to go.”
Some beauty advice: “I never sleep in my makeup. It doesn’t matter how late the night goes, it doesn’t matter if I’m up until the morning, I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I’m very diligent about it.”
Hey, if Xeomin injections make Demi happy, then good for them. I think it’s great that they’re being transparent, but would also respect it if Demi didn’t feel like sharing. I’m a big believer that we’re all on our own personal journeys to feel good about ourselves. I’ve never considered getting Botox injections but I do get my roots touched up every six-eight weeks because I have dark hair and feel self-conscious about my grays. I don’t see a difference in the fundamental reasoning behind doing either one.
As for the rest of what Demi said, she’s totally right about taking your makeup off before going to bed. I try to wash my face when I get home because I’m usually too tired to do it right before bedtime. I also tend to live in leggings and comfy clothes nowadays because the Covid lockdowns ruined jeans for me. Comfy pants for life! Anyway, congrats to Demi and Jutes. I know that Demi has had a lot of challenges to overcome, and I do wish them all the best.
I don’t understand why any 31 year old would use fillers. I just don’t get it. It ends up making them look older, not younger. It gives people a weird, mask-like appearance that makes them look like an older person trying to retain their youth, not like a young person trying to retain it. It really does the opposite of the intended effect.
I have no problem with fillers, but why do it when it’s counter productive?
I just don’t get it.
You’d think after watching Madonna turn into a woman wearing a poorly fitting Madonna mask they’re get the hint… this is not going to turn out like they want.
Xeomin isn’t a filler, it’s a different botox brand. So she’s not filling her face every three months, she’s paralysing it. Botox wears off at different rates for different people and wear also depends on the amount you put in. A small amount every three months is quite frequent but it’s not going to ‘Madonna’ her.
Agree with you entirely on fillers though. That’s a losing game to start – especially when they can migrate and often don’t dissolve as advertised.
One of my lady patients struggled with chronic “migraines” for years.
I didn’t think they were true migraines and sent her for scalp Botox.
Her literal quote to me last time I saw her was “you changed my life.” Like I did other stuff for her, she appreciated that and it helped, but the -Botox- ditched her shiesty lifelong frequent headaches.
The tox is the every 3 month stuff, not the fillers.
Also, if you’re looking for someone to do the injections, and the place you’re checking out has injections done by nonMD lady who looks like she’s going straight from work to da club, keep looking.
This is why young women’s faces are being destroyed, 3 months is far too frequently, once a year is enough
I am no expert but I thought every three months is a bit much. The upkeep she will need in 20 years will be no joke.
Xeomin isn’t a filler. It’s a paralytic (Botox). They last 3 months.
What “lines” does she have to erase. This isn’t body positivity at all. Just my 2 cents but she’s doing this for a check and is just adding to a toxic beauty trend.
Good for her for admitting she gets work done.
I’ve been getting botox since I was 25 years old, it started with just around my eyes because of some deep set crow’s feet, and evetually moved to inject my forehead as well. I’m currently 38, and still get it regularly and swear by it. Wether your face looks “frozen” or not really depends on what you ask your injector and your preference. Same goes with filler, it depends on what you want and most respectable injectors will ask you what you want and what look you’re going for.
I get Botox for migraines (not cosmetic these are in my scalp) and they do completely wear off every three months for me. My migraines get worse the last couple of weeks before the time to do it again. So every 3 months makes sense schedule wise. It’s good she is transparent, so kids don’t think they are bad for not looking like her without specialised products.
Three months is reasonable. I get them every three months for migraine prevention. I wouldn’t if my insurance didn’t cover it because it is expensive.
It’s REALLY common and I’m glad people are talking about it now, instead of saying they just take good care of their skin. That will only go so far before gravity steps in. And that’s absolutely fine – but no one should be misled into feeling like they could achieve injectable results with serum.
Here is where bad news is actually good news. I have an immune system cancer and that is my excuse for no injectables. And I convinced myself that hair dye was also unnecessary and maybe risky, so whatever grew back after the balding was what I was supposed to have. I am religious about sleep hygiene, hydrating, exercise, no alcohol, and just being THRILLED to still be alive, that, in the end, I believe I look pretty damned good. I don’t judge my friends that spend scads of money on surgery and treatments, but I wish they didn’t feel like they had to, that society wouldn’t judge them like that. While I would NEVER wish this disease on anyone, it sure does cut through a lot of the noise and takes you right to the place of knowing that just getting to be here longer is a major privilege and as long as I am not scaring young children with my appearance, I’ll enjoy this process of aging for as long as I’m allowed to…
So. Set glad you are fighting the good fight and taking care of yourself RDS.