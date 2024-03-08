Elon Musk thinks MacKenzie Scott is awful for giving her money to charity

In local news, a deplorable man has continued to be deplorable. On Wednesday, Elon “Elno” Musk decided to go after Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. As you may remember, MacKenzie received $38 Billion-with-a-capital-B from her divorce in 2019. Over the past five years, she has taken that money and donated more than $16.5 billion across at least 1,900 different charities and organizations worldwide, including the NAACP legal Defense and Education Fund, European Climate Foundation, RAINN, several different small HBCUs, food banks, Planned Parenthood, and many, many more. It was pretty badass, considering how many of the ultra wealthy choose to donate to their own charities for tax write-offs.
Well, for some reason, Space Karen woke up and decided to get very mad at the rich woman who decided to give her money away to actually help people. So what happened was this: Apartheid Clyde, snowflake that he is, was triggered by a Twitter user complaining about Mac’s donations to “woke” organizations. We all know how excited Musk gets at the chance to give a good DEI rant, so he just couldn’t help himself from commenting on it.
On Wednesday, an X user complained that Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife is giving money to organizations that “deal with issues of race and/or gender,” deriding her gifts as “the ultimate expression of the most awful group in the US.”
“‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should filed [sic] be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died,’” Musk wrote in response, according to a capture of the post available through the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
As of Thursday morning, Musk’s original post is no longer available on X.
The Tesla boss has been extremely critical of efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Last month, for example, he publicly accused Bezos’ Amazon of “killing creativity with draconian DEI restrictions on content” weeks after he separately claimed that “DEI is just another word for racism.”
Musk has also previously expressed opposition to aspects of Scott’s philanthropy. In May 2022, after announcing he planned to vote Republican because of “unprovoked attacks” against him by leading Democrats and a “very cold shoulder” given to SpaceX and Tesla, he said he believed the hostility toward his companies was partly explained by “Mackenzie’s donation to PACs posing as charities.”
“It’s safe to say that Mackenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband,” he added in another post. “Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire.”
Ole Jeffy Poo lives in Elon’s mind rent-free but I guess he saved some space for MacKenzie too. I don’t even know what else to say at this point other than to roll my eyes at their bigoted bro-y tears and laugh that someone made him take it down. Like, WTF does he care what another billionaire does with their money? It’s not like he’s capable of feeling any shame that he’s not doing the same. So much money with so many companies to run, and he wastes time being obsessed with the Blue Check Bros liking him.
So in that spirit, here’s a list of things that Elno should be concerned about instead of how MacKenzie Scott spends her own money: His child custody battle with Grimes, discrimination lawsuits filed against X, SpaceX, and Tesla, multiple class action lawsuits filed against X for not paying people, Tesla’s autopilot system leading to people’s deaths, arson at his Berlin factory, the Cybertruck not being able to drive in snow, and being an all-around tool. Lordy, the man is practically a walking parody of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (“We didn’t ru-in Twiiit-ter…).
On a more positive note, MacKenzie’s charity endeavors are updated through her Yield Giving website. She’s vowed to continue donating to causes until the “safe is empty.” That’s so awesome.
Photos credit: Lukasz Gagulski/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, DDP/INSTARimages.com and Getty
What’s going on with his head?
Nothing’s going on in his head, his major problem 🤣
The Incel in Chief cannot even shut a minute up without attacking any well-meaning person. God forbd a billionaire decides that giving away money they don’t need in theor lifetime is actually a good idea.
Ketamine dreams
Really, one X user posts one thing? What does Elon do all day?
As if Mackenzie Scott gives two shits what that sad little troll (apologies to trolls, lovely folk I am sure) thinks or says.
Some folk just take up way too much oxygen
Exactly.. As if this generous women is losing a moment’s of sleep over what this racist POS thinks about her charitable givings
Am I remembering the wrong person. But didn’t Bezos take over being the richest man again? Could maybe that be the reason for this little outburst.
It must have suddenly occurred to him just how much richer if Bezos still had the billions MacKenzie is giving away. He probably had to stop himself from screaming, “GIVE THEM TO MEEEE.”
I imagine quite a few billionaires are feeling uncomfortable being shown how a decent human behaves.
This, exactly, elle. Wouldn’t the world be safer for moneygrubbing tightwads if admirable people like Mackenzie Scott didn’t exist?
Aw, Elno is just bitter about Bezos taking his crown for “Most Divorced Man” as well as being richer. Cry more, loser!
If Elon Musk is mad at you then you are definitely doing something right.
Musk is a gross fascist. And his cars are ticking time bombs.
He’s full white supremacist drug addict & I’m pretty sure he’s mentally decompensating due to the many legal problems he’s facing. Meanwhile, MacKenzie is living her life.
I’m sure Ms Scott is awake at night upset that Elon doesn’t like her. Just crying into her morning coffee as she clicks ‘donate’ to another charity run by women.
Fascist incel feeling threatened by an intelligent, beautiful woman who doesn’t need him. Sounds about right.
It’s amazing how many grown men need constant validation from other grown men to feel good about themselves and get through their day.
In addition to the things already listed by Rosie, maybe Elno “Leon” Muskrat should also be concerned about lying re his non-existent degrees, his lies on his visa documents, his lies about actually constructing anything, the money from the emerald mine and so much other stuff.
What a despicable human being Space Karen aka Apartheid Clyde turned out to be over the past few years.
I love MacKenzie. If they are to be billionaires, I wish they were all like her.
IIRC, Warren Buffett, who started the Billionaire’s Promise philanthropic initiative, called out Bezos for giving so little of his exorbitant wealth to charity. He gives away a significantly less amount than people like Buffett and Bill Gates. It really tickles me that MacKenzie is using her divorce settlement and liquidating Amazon stock to give the money to charity.
Most of these people’s “philanthropy” is self-dealing, so, Buffett and Gates aren’t all that morally superior.
Im calling it now, he wanted to date her and she rejected him HARD. There was a blurb in one of his earlier biographies about hating another billionaire bc of how he treated his wife, who Elon really liked. Bet you anything it was them.
Good catch.
I had a great moment last week when I mentioned something about MacKenzie Scott’s donation to a local organization to my husband and couldn’t remember Jeff Bezos’ name. May this be their legacies one day.
Elon never misses an opportunity to prove what a vile piece of human excrement he is.
He’s mad because she’s helping poor people and other people who have been historically and continue to be marginalized. Elon Musk is clearly a white supremacist who loathes anyone who isn’t white and who views even the most minor of gains by nonwhite people as a personal affront. Not shocking considering he a a white man from South Africa.
White fragility is real and Elon is one of the most fragile. The man is pathetic.
It is offensive that during my lean years I have had to pay more than 20% of my income in various taxes whilest this blowhard nepobaby bumbles and doesn’t pay his fair share. Tax the rich. Fund the government.
🎯
Every day he proves to be the very definition of SDE.
❤️