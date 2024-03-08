Elon Musk thinks MacKenzie Scott is awful for giving her money to charity



In local news, a deplorable man has continued to be deplorable. On Wednesday, Elon “Elno” Musk decided to go after Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. As you may remember, MacKenzie received $38 Billion-with-a-capital-B from her divorce in 2019. Over the past five years, she has taken that money and donated more than $16.5 billion across at least 1,900 different charities and organizations worldwide, including the NAACP legal Defense and Education Fund, European Climate Foundation, RAINN, several different small HBCUs, food banks, Planned Parenthood, and many, many more. It was pretty badass, considering how many of the ultra wealthy choose to donate to their own charities for tax write-offs.

Well, for some reason, Space Karen woke up and decided to get very mad at the rich woman who decided to give her money away to actually help people. So what happened was this: Apartheid Clyde, snowflake that he is, was triggered by a Twitter user complaining about Mac’s donations to “woke” organizations. We all know how excited Musk gets at the chance to give a good DEI rant, so he just couldn’t help himself from commenting on it.

On Wednesday, an X user complained that Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife is giving money to organizations that “deal with issues of race and/or gender,” deriding her gifts as “the ultimate expression of the most awful group in the US.” “‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should filed [sic] be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died,’” Musk wrote in response, according to a capture of the post available through the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. As of Thursday morning, Musk’s original post is no longer available on X. The Tesla boss has been extremely critical of efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Last month, for example, he publicly accused Bezos’ Amazon of “killing creativity with draconian DEI restrictions on content” weeks after he separately claimed that “DEI is just another word for racism.” Musk has also previously expressed opposition to aspects of Scott’s philanthropy. In May 2022, after announcing he planned to vote Republican because of “unprovoked attacks” against him by leading Democrats and a “very cold shoulder” given to SpaceX and Tesla, he said he believed the hostility toward his companies was partly explained by “Mackenzie’s donation to PACs posing as charities.” “It’s safe to say that Mackenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband,” he added in another post. “Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Ole Jeffy Poo lives in Elon’s mind rent-free but I guess he saved some space for MacKenzie too. I don’t even know what else to say at this point other than to roll my eyes at their bigoted bro-y tears and laugh that someone made him take it down. Like, WTF does he care what another billionaire does with their money? It’s not like he’s capable of feeling any shame that he’s not doing the same. So much money with so many companies to run, and he wastes time being obsessed with the Blue Check Bros liking him.

So in that spirit, here’s a list of things that Elno should be concerned about instead of how MacKenzie Scott spends her own money: His child custody battle with Grimes, discrimination lawsuits filed against X, SpaceX, and Tesla, multiple class action lawsuits filed against X for not paying people, Tesla’s autopilot system leading to people’s deaths, arson at his Berlin factory, the Cybertruck not being able to drive in snow, and being an all-around tool. Lordy, the man is practically a walking parody of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (“We didn’t ru-in Twiiit-ter…).

On a more positive note, MacKenzie’s charity endeavors are updated through her Yield Giving website. She’s vowed to continue donating to causes until the “safe is empty.” That’s so awesome.

