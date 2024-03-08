People are fascinated by the eagle couple fighting over who gets to sit on the eggs

The “Hotel California” lyric pages case may be over, but I’m still here for your eagles coverage fix! Haliaeetus leucocephalus, that is. Meet Jackie and Shadow, American Bald Eagle prospective parents in California, who have captured the hearts of thousands tuning in to their YouTube channel. Conservation group Friends of Big Bear Valley set up a live camera back in the fall of 2021, and recently the main programming has been tracking Jackie as she laid three eggs in late January, and the ensuing pip watch that began a month later. What has really kept viewers returning, though, is how the couple repeatedly fight over who gets to sit on the eggs. May all expecting parents have a partner so dedicated.
“After her full nights on the eggs, Jackie sometimes calls for Shadow in the early dawn. Shadow instantly comes in to take over…but the past few days he has been more stubborn than ever about refusing to leave when Jackie returns,” the organization shared in a Sunday update posted on Facebook.
“On Thursday when Shadow arrived with fluff, Jackie quickly let him take over,” the organization continued. “An hour later, she returned and announced her presence…and Shadow immediately argued.”
Friends of Big Bear Valley noted that the two birds began to fight as Jackie “bit Shadow on the beak” and after a while, he eventually gave in and she took over. From there, the organization joked that the female bald eagle “played hardball” as she refused to leave the eggs for several hours.
However, the two birds fought again the next day over who would keep the eggs safe with Jackie waiting “almost 10 minutes before Shadow would leave” after taking a Friday morning break.
The organization noted that Jackie bit his beak again and “tried gentle beak poking” — both of which were ignored by Shadow — before she finally “had to push her weight around by laying on him to get him to move.”
This continued for the next several days, and the birds’ antics even brought in more than 30,000 viewers, who tuned in to watch the live cam on the nest on Monday, according to KTLA.
Despite all the bickering between the two birds, the organization previously noted in a Feb. 13 Facebook post that it’s all out of love.
“Jackie has been pretty patient and understanding of his love of incubation, so she usually gives him a little extra time on the eggs,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said. “When she thinks ‘okay that’s enough’, she gives a gentle love nibble or nudge, or a sweet beak kiss to soften him up a bit before he gets up and ready to leave. Then, of course, she moves in quickly on the eggs!”
However, the organization said the pair of birds also adhere to a set of rules, including that Jackie is the one who will mainly preside over the nest, especially during harsh weather. During a February storm, Jackie watched over the nest for a whopping 62 hours, according to CBS News.
Wow. I can’t think of the last time a man brought me fluff. Take out all the eagle-specific language, and everything Jackie does to keep Shadow in line holds up for our human relationships. Announce your presence? Check. Play hardball? Check. Ultimately win the argument by laying on top of your partner until they move? Check plus.
I’ve spent all afternoon pretending to work while watching the live stream of Jackie and Shadow sit on the eggs. In some ways it’s not exactly riveting — a lack of plot will do that — and yet I can’t take my eyes off of them. As of this writing, none of the eggs have hatched and there are serious concerns that it may be too late for Egg 1 (which was laid on January 25). People are so freaked out that Egg 1 has missed the window that the executive director of the organization posted a message last night, urging everyone to take deep breaths and try to remain calm. “Watching nature builds our patience, our strength, our compassion and our resilience.” Gosh I hope there’s some happy news to tweet about soon. I mean sure Jackie and Shadow have their squawks, but they’re good eagles and have been doing everything right to bring their clutch into the world.
photos via Facebook/Friends of Big Bear Valley
I love this story. Thanks for sharing it.
There are a couple of nests in the area where I live, the most famous being on the government campus across from my house and has been in use for 20 years.
The eagles here are exhibiting this same behavior this year. Fighting over who will warm the eggs. When I read the headline, I thought it was about the nest here.
I’ve never tried to post a link here, but we’ll see if this works. There’s an eagle cam offering live coverage of the nest:
https://www.fws.gov/nctc-eagle-nest-updates
Aww, this is the first time I am reading this story. I laughed all the way. It is just pillow fights, no biggie.
Ah, I love their feed and the stories the rangers post about them. So soothing. Fingers crossed for babies soon.
I too somehow fund this and went down the rabbit hole two weeks ago. It is entertaining to watch and she means business with her babies. In a world where there is chaos and uncertainty, to see love and teamwork among two eagles is comforting.
I’m in Toronto and people found a bald eagle’s nest for the first time in many decades. Conservationists are so wary of people disturbing it the media isn’t releasing the location, and the mayor released a statement telling us to mind our beeswax and leave the birds alone.
I kinda love that they do that!? And yay for you in Toronto, although I’m sure it’s a sad environmental reason he’s there…they have a few bald eagles down in the Windsor area, but never *that* far North in Toronto (~4 hours).
There are a few snowy owls in Ottawa, but if you get a picture, it’s like an unspoken (Audubon) rule you don’t give the location, as people will ruin everything, lol.
No, it’s a good reason – apparently eagles returning is a sign of a healthy ecosystem. And Indigenous communities see it as a good omen as well. So it’s good news all around, provided people don’t mess it up!
@SLR: oh thank goodness! Happy to hear that – I was thinking climate change or loss of habitat, but I like what you’re saying much better. Thank you! :))
So cool. I would much rather watch majestic birds than people on ytube. Thanks for another heartwarming story.
Shadow is about to enter the finding out stage. 😁
Genius!👏👏👏
I love how the eagles look so fierce, but the story is about caring.
(Ah, Egg and Keen, fighting over the school run.)
When the kids were young, we’d log into those sites showing nests and dens and check in on the parents getting together to the babies being hatched/ born and follow them until they went off on their own. This brings a smile to my face.
Do they stay together in the nest during the night?
I believe Jackie does the night shift with Shadow perched nearby in case of anything.
I have watched this nest since Shadow arrived (he is hubby #2). At the time he was young and Jackie’s “son” was still around and Shadow worked hard to win her over by continuing to decorate and build her nest. I watched as he became a first time dad and he didn’t know how to feed their babies but watched and learned from the master – Jackie. I love this family so much but I have very mixed feelings about the publicity that this particular nest gets because they are not at an ideal location for successful breeding. If more than one egg hatches they have struggled to protect both kids from the very bad weather there and it is heartbreaking. I still support them and I don’t mean to tell people to stop. Instead, I want to just provide a friendly caution and let you know that if you find them fascinating and hope to see babies and how eaglets grow then there are many other eagle nests that are live streamed. Each eagle family have their own personalities – it is absolutely amazing. It is so beautiful to watch an eaglet learn how to self feed, and then how to fly. Viewing eagles nests sadly bring too many heartbreaks but there are also many many more joys and triumphs.
If you are interested, I encourage people to check out these nests:
SWFL – This eaglet here has just learned to branch and soon he will learn to fly. They have a pond on the property and it is so fun to watch them discover how to take a bath to clean themselves.
Any nest supported by the Institute of Wildlife Studies (“IWS”). These are eagles nests in the Channel Islands of California. This organization worked hard to bring back the eagle population. On these live cams you can watch a pair that have been together for over 10 years on one cam (Two Harbors) and then switch to another cam (West End) and watch their daughter raise her own children. Amazing. Another cam of theirs (Fraser Point) has an Eagle mom who they call Princess Cruz because she was the first natural eagle born onto the islands after DDT wiped them out. Here is a brief video of the amazing work and the baby in the video has an egg in the nest now. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnjXsW0AMxs
Thank you for posting this story about Jackie and Shadow. Eagles are amazing and I am so glad people are discovering them. I hope you check out some successes too if you like Jackie and Shadow.
I just found this guy who has in-nest cameras for barn owls & stoats. His name is Robert F. Fuller, and I found him on youtube~
This is absolutely delightful, thank you, and to the people sharing more info in the comments. Given that there’s snow around the nest this morning I’m glad they’re keeping the eggs cosy.