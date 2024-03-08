Natalie Portman quietly filed for divorce last year & it’s already been finalized

Well well!! This news makes me very happy, actually. Natalie Portman has divorced Benjamin Millepied, eight months after his affair became public when a French tabloid published the photos of Benjamin with a 25-year-old named Camilla Etienne. The photos came out last July, but apparently the affair had been happening for a while and Natalie knew some of it ahead of time. Since then, Natalie has not worn her wedding ring to most of the events she’s attended, and there were rumors about an informal separation, but nothing was announced. It turns out, she filed for divorce and they got it finalized without anyone knowing before now:

Natalie Portman quietly filed for divorce from Benjamin Millepied, her director/choreographer husband of 11 years, eight months ago, and now the former couple is officially divorced, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The actress, 42, filed last July and the divorce was finalized last month in France, where Portman and Millepied, 46, live with their children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7. A rep for Portman confirms the news to PEOPLE.

Navigating their under-the-radar separation, which followed media reports in May 2023 of an extramarital affair by Millepied, has not been easy for Portman.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

From the start, the couple has focused on helping their kids adjust, and have been photographed showing a united front as a family on numerous occasions over the last year.

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” the insider says. “She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

While there were clue things were amiss in the marriage — Portman hasn’t worn her wedding ring since last spring after news of Millepied’s “short-lived” affair surfaced — the pair were able to take time to privately work through issues and toward a “new normal.”