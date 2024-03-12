Prince Edward lost weight because he’s ‘disciplined’: ‘He just isn’t a pudding man’

Sunday, March 10 was Prince Edward’s 60th birthday. He was out in Leeds two days prior, with his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. They attended the Community Sport and Recreation Awards 2024 at Headingley Stadium, and Edward was presented with a birthday cake (which delighted him). Edward has been doing more youth-oriented events recently, probably because of his inherited patronage of the DofE Awards.
Edward is the youngest of QEII and Prince Philip’s children, so he’s leaning hard into the “spring chicken” vibe for the working royals, especially with Prince William and Kate largely MIA this year. That was the (soft) focus of several birthday-keenery pieces in various media outlets. The Daily Beast’s Royalist column claimed that Edward “might finally be about to get his big break,” and sources insist that Edward “has dedicated much of his life to public service and charitable work. He has always been very clear about his role which is to support the monarchy. Previously that meant doing what his mother asked, now it means doing what his brother asks. He has always been loyal and Charles likes him enormously and is very grateful to him.” Sources also say that there’s little tension between Charles and Edward because Edward isn’t a showboat, nor does he seek the limelight and “He is content to be a thread in the tapestry.” Edward also made some on-the-record comments to Becky English at the Mail:
Edward on his support system: ‘Well, you need a really good supportive network in this and family is incredibly important. I am just very, very lucky that Sophie is a brilliant, brilliant person in her own right,’ he tells me, smiling from ear to ear. It’s worth noting that he is the only one of the late Queen’s children never to have divorced.
Edward travels by foot when he can: Although the prince drives during our day together, he is one of the few royals who often travels by foot – and even the Tube – to work. A friend who has holidayed with the Edinburghs tells me the couple happily go down to the local Co-op to get supplies.
His favorite hobbies: Edward’s favourite pastime is walking alone in the countryside with his beloved spaniel, Mole.But he is also, I am also told, a ‘demon’ BBQ-er, and can often be found outside in the dark at parties wearing a head torch and creating ‘truly amazing’ culinary delights – a talent inherited from his late father.
On his weight loss: I remark to another friend that the duke has lost a notable amount of weight, and wonder if he has embraced a new fitness regime as he approaches his 60s. ‘I hate to bore you, but he’s just remarkably disciplined. He is not a big eater or drinker and certainly not a smoker. He just isn’t a pudding man,’ they say.
Edward on the king’s health: When we meet, I ask Edward about his brother the King’s health. He smiles wanly, understandably emotional given how raw the news is. ‘We were all hugely grateful for the extraordinary support from everyone. I know he has been very touched by it all. He’s doing well, we are keeping our fingers crossed that it all goes very well,’ he says.
Some people naturally thin out as they get older and some people put on weight as they get older. It does seem strange that rather suddenly, over the course of about two years in his late 50s, Edward suddenly lost a noticeable amount of weight. “He’s just remarkably disciplined. He is not a big eater or drinker and certainly not a smoker. He just isn’t a pudding man.” Like, I’ll buy that – he’s disciplined about fitness and diet, etc. But most people don’t suddenly drop that kind of weight if they’ve always been “disciplined.” Something has changed and maybe it’s just something as simple as “no snacking, no more cocktails,” but it seems bizarrely squirrelly to refuse to just say that.
Maybe he is ill. It’s such a stupid response. If he doesn’t like sweets, then why the sudden weight loss. If he is “disciplined” then he is trying to lose weight, so say that. They are jerks.
There’s more chances that he is vain than ill in my opinion – but also at that age, I guess they want to stay healthy so my complete guess is he’s probably trying to cut meat out of the diet and replacing with only organic self growing veggies and fruits. that is the trend
“A thread in the tapestry “. Yes I would agree to him being a wall decoration. He may be out there doing his charity work but the press doesn’t cover him very much. We see him now because there is no Can’t and Peg is doing god knows what and the King is away for treatment. So now the wall decoration is being viewed.
We’ve said before, that man is ill. And I firmly believe that’s part of the reason Sophie sucks up so much to William and Kate-she knows where her bread is buttered. She needs to make sure she and her children are taken care of-especially once Charles and Edward are gone.
If this is desired weight loss, why haven’t they taken in his clothes? Suits and shirts are still baggy or is that the style in GB now?
That’s my question, too. Why not have the clothes tailored down so he just looks trim vs wearing baggy clothes that make him look ill?
The lack of tailoring in his clothing is what gets me. This is not the look of someone who is gradually losing weight.
I wonder if it could be a reduction of alcohol, but he doesn’t want to say that because that’s probably not something he wants to cling to him. Especially when we look at his Nephew.
Sophie looks a little thinner too, right? Or is that just me?
She does look slimmer. Perhaps it is a long-time couple thing where one loses weight & other one does too.
Yes, I saw that with my sister and brother in law. They actually went too far, and both had to reset their wedding rings as they started to fall off. Sometimes there’s also a lack of joint interest in cooking, which develops as a knock on effect of one getting more bored with food. I don’t see anything sinister. And also re Sophie – I think she was truly affected by the queen’s death. It seemed to rock her to the core. I believe the queen called her her other daughter.
People can lose their appetite as they get older – they might like the same foods, but don’t want the same portions. I don’t know anything about his life and/or personality, but he might have been feeling stress over the death of his parents, maybe new responsibilities with Charles as king, maybe stress over Charles’ illness.
But the explanation for his weight loss makes no sense at all.
“Sources also say that there’s little tension between Charles and Edward because Edward isn’t a showboat, nor does he seek the limelight and “He is content to be a thread in the tapestry.” ”
He stays in the background that’s why Charles likes him so much. Let’s not forget that Charles also helped to end his producing career by accusing him of secretly filming William at St. Andrew’s and so had no choice but give up his dreams of an independent life.
Edward is disciplined and has chosen to lose weight was mentioned in most articles about him at the weekend, maybe to dampen down speculation about his health? If KC doesn’t recover and QC retires and remarries APB and Prince Uncharming divorces his poorly wife and Edward is also unwell then how would KW manage? Currently hiding behind his unwell wife and young family, will Anne and Sophie do 10000 engagements a piece so Willy can continue to peel grapes at our expense?
It’s a bit funny that he can’t even celebrate his birthday without his family completely stealing his thunder once again by having yet another public drama.
My husband was gaining a bit and his cholesterol went up …. So I saw this programme on Dr Longo (longevity diet) and in a week he lost 5 kg , he then followed the 5/2 ever since and people still talk about he lost. So a change in diet at a certain age is def possible.
1. It’s one more injustice that it’s easier for men to lose weight as they age than it is for women.
2. The “pudding man” reference made me laugh. It’s just so British.
3. On a more serious note, Edward’s skin looks gray and unhealthy.