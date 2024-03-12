Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Givenchy to the VF Oscar party: Pride & Prejudice?

Jennifer Lawrence turned up to the VF Oscar party in this vintage (1996) Givenchy Haute Couture dress. Thoughts? I hate it and I can’t believe this is a vintage piece from the ‘90s. You know what it reminds me of? The fact that Jane Austen adaptations were all the rage at the time and several designers pulled inspo from that kind of Austen-esque costume design. J-Law is only 33 years old and whatever she’s doing to her face has her looking ten years older, I swear to god.
Sydney Sweeney in vintage Marc Bouwer. Recognize this? Angelina Jolie wore this to the Oscars in 2004. It’s literally the same dress too – Sydney’s stylist arranged to get it out of archival storage and had to agree not to alter the dress whatsoever. I love that Sydney and her stylist stan La Jolie.
Margot Robbie in vintage Mugler. I’m not into this, nor do I think it looks like a fun party ensemble, but I hope she knocked back a few stiff drinks and partied.
Sandra Huller in Schiaparelli. Bonkers and very fun. She surprised me with some of her fashion choices throughout the season. She’s a bit offbeat.
Greta Lee in Loewe. This is fine? A pretty party dress, nothing more.
Diane Kruger in Givenchy. What does this remind you of? To me, it’s giving Weimar Republic, it’s giving Cabaret. Hilariously bad and costume-y.
Kylie Minogue, on a sort of victory lap after getting back to #1 on the charts with “Padam Padam” last year. Her dress isn’t good but it’s colorful and fun.
It does look Jane Austen regency-ish. But it is see thru and Miss Jane would never! I don’t like Margo’s bustier. She’s had so many fun Barbie looks for the long promotion-award season but this isn’t one of them. At least now its over and Margo can eat a carb.
It’s one of those stage costume outfits that has me thinking “I forgot to put on my pants” every time. I can’t imagine she wore it for any other reason than she really wanted to, but she doesn’t look like she’s having fun. Maybe she isn’t at this point.
She’s had so much work done she looks plastic. Probably can’t move her face anymore
Jennifer’s been obsessed with the Kardashians and the Real Housewives for years and it’s finally starting to show.
I don’t think Jennifer’s dress does her bust any favors.
I dunno, I like Jennifer’s look. I think hair, makeup, dress and complexion all work together.
I really like the dress as well but think her girls could maybe use a bit more support? I love the collar, neckline, and fabric though.
I like it, too.
Wow! Sydney Sweeney looks amazing in that dress, very old hollywood in her styling, which is not the effect I remember from when Jolie wore the dress. That is quite a swing, to wear this knowing that you will get a side-by-side comparison of when Jolie wore it.
Sydney looks incredible!
Who wore it better? Maybe Sydney, somehow?? She looks gorgeous!
Do you just hate Jennifer for some reason? Again with the face comments, she looks 30ish and fine.
Yeah I agree that she looks her age. And I don’t think she’s done much to her face beyond surgery for her hooded eyes, which many people do for vision-related reasons.
Wait a minute, Kylie’s is the only getup here that looks like she DIDN’T take crazy pills for breakfast and it “isn’t good”?
It fits, none of her bits are exposed, it looks passably wearable/comfortable – that’s a solid “well done” for me.
Oh – also it’s cute.
Diane Krueger looks so bad. She needs a new stylist because this look really doesn’t work for her anymore.
I will say, I don’t like any of the dresses featured in this post!
Jennifer really paired down an already ugly dress to what looks like a nightgown. What’s with all the see through dresses?
Margots dress is too short and cheap looking.
I am shocked how awful everyone looks.
Margot’s outfit is not good. In any way. So unflattering.
Margot needs a top hat and she’d look like a circus ringmaster.
I think Greta looks incredible! That dress could use a steam or something in the front, but she looks slinky and sexy, like she’s feeling herself!
Holy forehead !
J.Law and Sydney Sweeney had my favorite Vanity Fair looks!! I’m actually obsessed with the sexy regency look! I’m going to go back to that year of Givenchy’s catalogue and see what else they did because I love this look so much! And Sydney Sweeney wearing a dress that Jolie did and then turning it into a Marilyn moment – THAT’S something! Good on her! I like Kylie’s look but I never recognize her in photos. She always looks different in the face from one event to the next. I loved all the short haircuts last night! America’s bob looked amazing, Florence Pugh’s bob-shag looked so good with the ceremony dress, and Sydney’s hair looks great here. It was a good night!