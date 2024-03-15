Princess Beatrice & Edo Mozzi attended Cheltenham Day 3 with the Tindalls

Here are some photos from Thursday, Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival. Day 2 – Ladies Day/Style Wednesday – was attended by Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, the Tindalls and Queen Camilla. Day 3 was attended by the Tindalls, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Anne. I didn’t see photos of Anne on Wednesday, but apparently she was there. Wherever a horse is galloping, Anne is there. It’s like her Bat-signal.

Cheltenham isn’t like Ascot, there’s no real dress code or mandatory hats. Apparently, this year, ladies have been encouraged to be more sustainable and wear older frocks and recycled hats. Which is no issue for Anne, who regularly wears coats, boots and hats which have been in her closet for decades. They probably didn’t even tell her about the sustainability challenge, they knew she would adhere to it already.

I don’t really like Beatrice’s look here – the camel coat is kind of blah and it reminds me of the “shades of sad beige” worn by the Duchess of Sussex. Her hat is cute though and Edo has styled himself into, like, a country toff or something. They coordinated with each other, which is sort of cute. I do feel like Edo is the snazzier dresser and he likely “styles” his wife a lot of the time.

I have to say, Zara looks really good here? Zara and Mike coordinated too. Quick question: does Cheltenham do appearance fees? Like, are the Tindalls getting paid under the table to show up at the races?