Princess Beatrice & Edo Mozzi attended Cheltenham Day 3 with the Tindalls

Here are some photos from Thursday, Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival. Day 2 – Ladies Day/Style Wednesday – was attended by Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, the Tindalls and Queen Camilla. Day 3 was attended by the Tindalls, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Anne. I didn’t see photos of Anne on Wednesday, but apparently she was there. Wherever a horse is galloping, Anne is there. It’s like her Bat-signal.
Cheltenham isn’t like Ascot, there’s no real dress code or mandatory hats. Apparently, this year, ladies have been encouraged to be more sustainable and wear older frocks and recycled hats. Which is no issue for Anne, who regularly wears coats, boots and hats which have been in her closet for decades. They probably didn’t even tell her about the sustainability challenge, they knew she would adhere to it already.
I don’t really like Beatrice’s look here – the camel coat is kind of blah and it reminds me of the “shades of sad beige” worn by the Duchess of Sussex. Her hat is cute though and Edo has styled himself into, like, a country toff or something. They coordinated with each other, which is sort of cute. I do feel like Edo is the snazzier dresser and he likely “styles” his wife a lot of the time.
I have to say, Zara looks really good here? Zara and Mike coordinated too. Quick question: does Cheltenham do appearance fees? Like, are the Tindalls getting paid under the table to show up at the races?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Anne – Princess Royal
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Zara Tindall – Zara Phillips – Mike Tindall
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – Zara and Mike Tindal
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Zara Tindall – Zara Phillips
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – Zara and Mike Tindal
Wait. They were out at an event yesterday? The very day that William was at the awards event?
I’m sure we’ll be reading all about the outrage any minute now.
lmao the shade comes so hard and fast in this forum… I love it… but I really need to stop drinking coffee while I read…
Edo looks completely ridiculous. The rest are all a bit bland although I like the colour of Zara’s hat.
I’m pretty sure my grandfather had the same suit as Edo.
He looks like he is ready for his star turn in Newsies.
I asked my friend on Xitter: “Why did Edo show up looking like he was attending a casting call for the film revival of National Velvet?”
TBH I have a Brit expat co-worker that is similar in age as Edo and this is EXACTLY how he dresses! I hadn’t seen a three-piece suit in years until he started at my office.
Unkind thought — I just don’t want to be anywhere near any of those people. A bunch of sad sacks in outdated clothes living outdated lives.
I actually love his look. Very nicely pulled together and it all fits well. A pretty classic look.
Edo thinks being a royal/royal adjacent means he’s in a movie when he’s out officially on an event and needs to dress like he’s in downton abbey.
why on earth would Zara pair that god awful green hat (the colour is awful not the hat) with a muted palette of grey and black?
She looks like she has mint gum on her head.
It’s St. Patrick’s Thursday at the races.
I actually really like Beatrice’s look – but I love a good camel coat.
I don’t like seeing people wearing that color because my brain is hard wired to want salted caramel ice cream when I see it.
I think that is exactly why I have so much of that color in my closet! It’s literally “yummy” to me.
Zara works for Cheltenham in some capacity. My question is Beatrice still working because she goes to a lot of events day and night. What kind of job does she have that she can just take time off during the day do go the races or Wimbledon?
I couldn’t find her on the Afiniti website so maybe she resigned.
Did Beatrice leave the price tag on the bag so she could return it the next day?
It’s an entrance tag.
Thanks @equality. I did wonder why someone would let her go out leaving a price tag so prominently placed. An entrance tab makes more sense. 🙂
They’re known as ‘badges’ – worn to show security which parts of the racecourse you can enter.
Lol it’s camel! Not sad beige. When it’s truly a beige color, it could be called sad beige. But it’s camel! I think Beatrice looks good and so does Zara. I wouldn’t pair a green hat with that coat but bright pops of color in a hat seem like something that happens at these events.
Zara is a director at Cheltenham. I don’t know what it pays. She may have lined up for Bea and Eugenie to come in support.
Yeah, Zara gets paid handsomely for ALL these appearances. Which, no judgement, girl’s gotta eat, but when she looks like this and walks a carpet like this, she’s definitely working.
I think that camel coat looks amazing on Bea – it really suits her colouring. Actually, everyone looks good, very old money, even Mike Tindall ( whom I loathe). The only thing I don’t love is Zara’s hat, it reminds me of a green screen.
The leprechaun green hat looks ridiculous with Zara’s outfit.
Meh, it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day and I assume no one is going to Ireland to the do shamrock thing. This is the best the royals can do. I’ll consider it “Festive” and give it a pass.
Zara looks better than she did the other day. Beatrice looks nice. Her hat is ugh, though I’m not a fan of either cousin’s hat.
Edo looks like he’s on an episode of Poirot, a witness who delivers six lines of dialogue or a suspect who turns out not to have been the murderer. “I say, Mister Poy Rott, that’s not very sporting of you.”
I would say yes, Uncle Charles paid them to show up and appear happy together and in love with their partners. I don’t think I’ve ever seen members of the BRF be so ‘touchy feely’ at an event!
I love Edo’s look! But then, I do love those old Agatha Christies, so it’s in my wheelhouse. I think Bea looks nice and I love that she and Edo coordinated.
Looks like Anne has protection officers in tow at Cheltenham. I thought certain royals (like Anne and Sophie) only got protection officers when on official royal duty?
Most of Getty’s shots of Anne on Wednesday also have Andrew Parker-Bowles in, they seem to have a standing date for Cheltenham.
Maybe some emergency summit will be called to address deficiencies in the slimmed down Monarchy if Willy go slow and Kate no show continues beyond Easter? Maybe these couples could be drafted into help and naturally as it is just on a temporary basis until FK locates his work mojo, then they all get to keep their lucrative side gigs as well?
Perhaps an unpopular opinion, but I think Edo has a little bit of stardust. He makes Beatrice a lot more interesting than Eugenie’s husband Jack (who I think is adorable but not particularly charismatic) makes her, if that makes any kind of sense. I get the feeling they are keen to be put to royal duties so Charles may want to consider it. I’d much rather see Edo show up then one of the Keens or one of the elders.
Not a fan of handsy cheating Mike Tindall.🤮
Are these the secret weapons the press has been harping on about?