In this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy podcast (which comes out this weekend!), CB and I had a minor debate about whether Kensington Palace released the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto as a reaction to the Sussexes’ successful and well-received trip to Texas. I think the Sussexes were, as always, a factor in the palace’s calculations, but I failed to mention another theory. That theory? That KP went into overdrive to create a counternarrative because Kate’s horrible uncle was saying all kinds of sh-t on Celebrity Big Brother, then Uncle Gary was the first one evicted from the CBB house and he kept on giving interviews. Interviews which have barely gotten any attention because everyone in the UK is obsessively following KP’s fiasco. Something to consider! As for Gary Goldsmith, he spoke to Nigel Farage at GB News (one of the most cursed sentences in the English language).

Gary Goldsmith has said he believes his niece Kate Middleton will definitely return to public duties at Easter. Following abdominal surgery, Kate has remained out of the public eye for two months as she recovers. It comes as royal insiders claim that The Princess of Wales, 42, is recovering well and will be back by Easter. Gary appeared on Thursday’s GB News with Nigel Farage following his short-lived stint on Celebrity Big Brother where he chatted about his family. He said of Kate’s recent health issues: ‘I think she has the best support on the planet, she has the best people looking after her. They [The Palace} have said we would see her at Easter and nothing has changed since that! They have been very transparent.’ He added that he was shocked when Kate revealed it was in fact her that had edited the Mother’s Day picture of her with her three children. Gary said: ‘I did say when it came out the photo ‘there’s not a chance in hell she photoshopped them herself’ and then it came out that she did!’ Gary also spoke on GB News about his experience in the Celebrity Big Brother house. He said: ‘I wanted to change perceptions. I’m not a celebrity really. Looking back I looked so uncomfortable in those first few days in the house but everything is down to an edit. But it was the best thing I’ve ever done. It was a sneak peak at the celebrity life. They were hoping I would win that vote and not get kicked out!’ Gary spilled royal secrets in the Big Brother house which have ‘infuriated’ his family, as his niece Kate recovers from abdominal surgery. Despite leaving some viewers cringing with his behaviour, Gary insisted in his exit interview that he ‘achieved his agenda’ while living in the house. Speaking in his first interview on Late & Live, he said: ‘I’ve had the best time, I went in with one agenda and I’ve achieved it in five days. I don’t consider myself to be a celebrity, I just happen to be related to someone who is a big celebrity.’

I don’t have the time or patience to track the ever-evolving predictions for when and where the Princess of Wales will reappear. Going from memory, my recollection is that the official timeline was always “after Easter,” and then it morphed into “she’ll probably take off for her kids’ Easter holiday too” and then “well, she’ll probably be back by Trooping the Colour in June” and currently, sources are insisting that Kate will rise like Wiglet Christ Superstar on Easter Sunday. Whatever plan they had for Kate’s relaunch, the events of the past week have multiple people, including Uncle Gary, insisting that she’ll be seen ON Easter. Sure.

Re: the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto, in several interviews, Gary insisted that it was real and “genuine” and “beautiful.” On Good Morning Britain, he also admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Kate in a while: “I haven’t spoken to Kate for ages. Years, maybe a year,” he said, adding that he typically only sees her at “weddings and funerals.” He also said that he hasn’t spoken to anyone in the Middleton clan since he was evicted from the CBB house. Do you believe him?