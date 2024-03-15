They’re mad that the Sussexes made announcements during William’s event!

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry was seen twice on Thursday – he made a virtual appearance at the Diana Legacy Awards in London, and he and Meghan also released a video announcing the winner of the NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award. Harry’s virtual appearance at the Diana Legacy Awards was publicized ahead of time and everyone knew that Harry would speak, via Zoom, to the winners after his brother left the building. No one said that Harry “demanded” that timing and no one said William demanded it. I sort of assumed that their staffers worked it out (separately) with the Diana Awards people. That didn’t stop every royal commentator from ripping into Harry for “feuding” with William. Harry is also being accused of refusing to apologize to Huevo, for being successful without Huevo, for refusing to come back and be under his brother’s control, and for refusing to divorce Meghan on Huevo’s orders. The whole thing is psychotic, as always. Even more so because they’re all mad that Meghan also launched her new lifestyle brand on the rare day William had public events!

The Sussexes raised an eyebrow last night as they made two announcements that clashed with Prince William’s speech at an awards ceremony in honour of his mother Princess Diana. The Prince of Wales had attended the event for the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum in London yesterday while Prince Harry made an appearance virtually from his Californian home. It marked a rare joint appearance from the estranged brothers, albeit 5,000 miles from each other and they spoke at different times in the evening. William arrived in the early evening and handed prizes to a group of winners, and then left at around 8.15pm ahead of his brother’s chat. But just moments before he arrived at the event, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle brand with an online video. A short time after, while William was still speaking at the legacy event, the Sussexes revealed the winner of the of their $100,000 NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award. The timing of both announcements has been questioned by royal experts, with one telling MailOnline ‘the Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident’. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told MailOnline: ‘The Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident and timing is often absolutely pivotal. We found that out one way over the weekend and we’ve now just been reminded that there may be more shots in their locker than some of us thought. And it’s no accident. For years they’ve been unpredictable but they have been predictable in one sense, and that is the unerring timing when they believe it’s beneficial to get information out. They don’t do anything by accident.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“We found that out one way over the weekend” – what are they talking about? Last weekend, the Sussexes were in Uvalde, meeting with some families affected by the Uvalde massacre. If anything, the Sussexes’ visit was eclipsed by William and Kate’s clownish Mother’s Day photo fiasco. How were the Sussexes supposed to know that Huevo and Buttons would create a Frankenphoto as proof-of-life, all to upstage the Sussexes? Anyway, I don’t even think Meghan spent one second considering the timing with regards to whatever psychodrama is currently unfolding on Salt Island. It feels like she always planned to launch her new project post-Oscars, and perhaps on the anniversary of the Sussexes’ freedom flight to California. Those were the dates and timelines she was focused on.

The Archewell Foundation is proud to congratulate this year’s recipient of the NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award, Dr. Joy Buolamwini. pic.twitter.com/FlvXK7DzDe — Dani 🤠 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) March 14, 2024

