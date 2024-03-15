They’re mad that the Sussexes made announcements during William’s event!

Prince Harry was seen twice on Thursday – he made a virtual appearance at the Diana Legacy Awards in London, and he and Meghan also released a video announcing the winner of the NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award. Harry’s virtual appearance at the Diana Legacy Awards was publicized ahead of time and everyone knew that Harry would speak, via Zoom, to the winners after his brother left the building. No one said that Harry “demanded” that timing and no one said William demanded it. I sort of assumed that their staffers worked it out (separately) with the Diana Awards people. That didn’t stop every royal commentator from ripping into Harry for “feuding” with William. Harry is also being accused of refusing to apologize to Huevo, for being successful without Huevo, for refusing to come back and be under his brother’s control, and for refusing to divorce Meghan on Huevo’s orders. The whole thing is psychotic, as always. Even more so because they’re all mad that Meghan also launched her new lifestyle brand on the rare day William had public events!
The Sussexes raised an eyebrow last night as they made two announcements that clashed with Prince William’s speech at an awards ceremony in honour of his mother Princess Diana. The Prince of Wales had attended the event for the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum in London yesterday while Prince Harry made an appearance virtually from his Californian home. It marked a rare joint appearance from the estranged brothers, albeit 5,000 miles from each other and they spoke at different times in the evening.
William arrived in the early evening and handed prizes to a group of winners, and then left at around 8.15pm ahead of his brother’s chat. But just moments before he arrived at the event, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle brand with an online video.
A short time after, while William was still speaking at the legacy event, the Sussexes revealed the winner of the of their $100,000 NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award. The timing of both announcements has been questioned by royal experts, with one telling MailOnline ‘the Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident’.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told MailOnline: ‘The Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident and timing is often absolutely pivotal. We found that out one way over the weekend and we’ve now just been reminded that there may be more shots in their locker than some of us thought. And it’s no accident. For years they’ve been unpredictable but they have been predictable in one sense, and that is the unerring timing when they believe it’s beneficial to get information out. They don’t do anything by accident.’
“We found that out one way over the weekend” – what are they talking about? Last weekend, the Sussexes were in Uvalde, meeting with some families affected by the Uvalde massacre. If anything, the Sussexes’ visit was eclipsed by William and Kate’s clownish Mother’s Day photo fiasco. How were the Sussexes supposed to know that Huevo and Buttons would create a Frankenphoto as proof-of-life, all to upstage the Sussexes? Anyway, I don’t even think Meghan spent one second considering the timing with regards to whatever psychodrama is currently unfolding on Salt Island. It feels like she always planned to launch her new project post-Oscars, and perhaps on the anniversary of the Sussexes’ freedom flight to California. Those were the dates and timelines she was focused on.
The Archewell Foundation is proud to congratulate this year’s recipient of the NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award, Dr. Joy Buolamwini. pic.twitter.com/FlvXK7DzDe
Do you think there’s ever a day when they’re not raging mad. It seriously sounds horrible.
HM have to live their lives…
Exactly, let them do what they want to do, and salt island can also do wtf they want when they want, on any day. Who cares. Learn that wverybody works everyday and nobody’s gonna pause for you BALDY!
Eh, William may be raging mad, but anyone else with two brain cells that can rub together is inwardly dancing about this. When you are inept at the PR game and all of a sudden after world-wide negative headlines H&M do something to take the spotlight away?
Sparrow, right?! The much better play would have been to ignore Meghan’s launch completely. And if Huevo Pegs the III was asked for comment, he should have said, “oh did she release something today? I had no idea.” And then his media minions could talk about how he’s much too busy and important to notice such things.
How Pegs and the rota rats are still so fcuking bad at this years after the Sussexes have left Salty Isle is amazing to me. They are just. So. Stupid. They can never keep their mouths shut or refrain from talking about how incandescent Pegs is about every single thing. It’s giving stalker. It’s giving obsession. It’s giving major insecurity. It’s giving we are LOSERS.
Honestly. If this is palace directed (and odds are good), I’m glad William is not going to be an absolute monarchist. He would rule like Trump.
There is so much that goes into a launch, I doubt it ever crossed Meghan’s mind it occurred on a day William had an event. Like they could plan around stuff he may or may not show up to anyway. They would have been upset if she did it any time during Kate’s “recovery.” Or Charles’s illness. Take your pick. How dare she not grind her life to a halt? She should be picking up the mantle for the family and country that threw her away and blah blah blah.
Great free press for Meg, though! I’m excited for her.
This! If anything they probably had a laugh that William happened to actually be working on her launch day. Because he works so little, they don’t even worry about it.
I love how Huevo is now the official nick name of TOB! Deflection and projection may endure for the night but the truth is always revealed in the morning. Huevo and his egglet are being cooked in every way by the international press and it’s delicious!
Seriously, every single thing about the British monarchy sounds miserable. They even find a way to ruin Christmas, what with the whole weighing themselves before and after a meal. Every celebration somehow includes a church service, which is ZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Well according to them William and the others are always working, so much that Kate now requires a stress break. By that admission there should never be a time that any announcement isn’t bumping up against a royal “engagement”. That’s nonsense of course there will never be a time that is during, immediately before, or immediately after something they are doing that the Sussexes are horrible for ” stepping on”. I think in their ideal world they want the Sussexes to tell the British royal family everything they’re planning to do so that the British media can then write a thousand stories about it before it drops.
Exactly this.
I love that WanK are working SO VERY HARD that they had to literally sit around for three years wondering when Meghan would come back to save them from themselves.
Well to e fair WanK could just give HM the dates to their 20 something yearly engagements and be done with it.
Those Saltines were going to be mad no matter what Meghan did. “She’s using her titles to sell stuff!” “She’s overshadowing a non-important event that’s miraculously important now!” “How dare she overshadow a lazy bald man!” I mean all the British media had to do was spin a wheel of excuses, they were going to criticize her no matter what. I’m not even sure she thought too much on the timing on her end. It just seems like this was the day everything was finally ready.
Hahaha, yes. And it’s hardly an “announcement” to post nine squares and a story on IG. It’s not like, for instance, Rishi Sunak announcing the next Wales’ divorce. Oh you can hear the teeth gnashing from here.
Harry appeared at the awards virtually. Are they accusing Meghan of trying to outshine H too?
These people are nuts. The arrogance is astounding!
I love that Meghan does her thing… her way.
Tree bat Angela Levin did, in fact, tweet “Is Meghan trying to take the rare limelight from Harry when he has a chance to be involved with his mother Priciness Diana’s special awards for young people…”
Tree bat…. LOLOL!
Yes, I said this on another post. Her husband was at the same event, albeit virtually. Are they really implying she’s trying to grandstand Harry? And as others have said, the longer this goes on, she’ll never have a “BRF appropriate” time to launch. So it’s if not now, when. And **** their idea of appropriate timing; it means nothing to people outside of the firm.
Some actually are. Its bizarre. How dare she upstage a “Royal higher than her”. She wants all the attention for herself, blah, blah, blah.
Do they think that Harry and Meghan couldn’t have possibly discussed this before? Over dinner, brushing their teeth, before bed, etc? Why would he be unaware of when announcements for Archewell and for Meghan would go out, when they live in the same house? Always telling on themselves in relation to that other couple.
LOLOL!.. I was just going to come and post that this very thing is happening on my twitter. Its silly. I guess the derangers don’t understand the nuance of synergy and working together. They are just used to competition, and throwing others under the bus
H&M do not have to take any of those people and whatever they’re doing into consideration when making their own moves. If W would go to work more then 2 days a month, this wouldn’t be a big deal.
Your last sentence! 💯
Algorithmic Justice is possibly the new most important thing in tech. Ai will infiltrate every aspect of our lives, making algorithmic bias a major and insidious problem. H & M nailed it!
I found that short clip interesting & thought-provoking. I had no idea! This is very, very important work.
The only persons overshadowing William right now, are William and Kate. By the way, WHERE IS SHE WILLIAM?
They really think the old playbook of using the Sussexes to distract from their dumpster fire still flies. Haha!
The campaign to distract with the Sussexes has begun. Really, if they ever expected H&M to coordinate appearances with W&K, they should never have abused them to the point that Meghan wanted to kill herself and they knew they had to escape for their own safety and sanity.
“The whole thing is psychotic, as always.” Says it all.
So we are back to this. How dare they do or announce when Peg has an event!! So angry but not angry enough to demand what’s going on with Can’t. I put my name on the waitlist for Meg’s new lifestyle thing.
Sure, H&M plan things and time things, but it doesn’t follow that their plans and timing have anything to do with the RF.
Is there such a thing as collective narcissism? The RF seem to think they’re both the center of the universe and the greatest of all victims.
Richard Fitzwilliams is unhinged. So are Harry and Meghan supposed to schedule their lives around what the Royal Family is doing? That’s part of the reason why they left.
Of course Meghan considered the timing of her announcement. She discussed with her husband and her WME representation, and she considered the needs of her children, and then she made her choice. She just didn’t consider her in-laws — nor should she.
The Firm must be kicking themselves to have lost such a polished, professional, well out together and charismatic team (and it applies to them individually as well) – and all without the help of a team of people to try and prop them up.
The Flying Monkey-Ghouls need to get it through their noggins that Harry and Meghan don’t work for the Firm anymore.
Harry and Meghan are running their own business a half a world away. They have said nothing about the royals, who have succeeded only in making themselves an international laughing stock over the past week.
If there’s anything to be mad about, for the royal ratchets, it’s that their careers have devolved into being gatekeepers for a lunch of clowns that are more fun to laugh at than bow down to. What’s a ratchet to do? No more royal trips in the form of royal tours (I don’t see any of the royals being up for a high-profile tour anytime soon–maybe Charles and Camilla if he’s not too sick). Not much royal work to write about if the Wales (literal Welfare Kings and Queens more than any enterprising housing project dwellers) barely step outside the house. Nothing but stale cookies once a year to justify their so-called “exalted positions”. I feel sorry for the more professional-seeming ratchets like Chris Ship, who probably sees himself as a journalist more than lunatics like Angela Levin and Camilla Tominey, but he has very scrupulously toed the party line and compromised his own integrity as well.
There’s probably more money to be made in becoming entertainment reporters who work in America. The ratchets who haven’t gone off the deep end might want to start polishing their resumes because the job of Royal Ratchet in the UK will be going to way of Columbia Music House selling tapes and CDs.
Most of the staff in KP are weeping from relief. Now that the newspapers can go back to their windmill battle against H&M, there’s finally some relief from #Where’s Kate and #PhotoKate-Astrophy.
I’ve said this on other sites but KP owes Meghan a huge fruit basket right about now. I know that Meghan released her site and IG account on a date that was meaningful for her and couldn’t have known what a solid she did for her husband’s brother and sister in law but she helped them out and they owe her big time!! In fact, they better add a couple Starbucks gift cards to the basket!
ITA Harla! I think Meghan does know—I think this was planned and all, but if Meghan were less nice, THEN she would have postponed the launch. KP absolutely should send a massive thank you, but I’m not sure they know how.
I’m glad they are mad. I hope they stay mad, miserable and crying while clutching their pearls and popping hypertension meds.
They are not mad Meghan made the announcement during Willy event they are mad because Meghan use her American heritage for the company’s name not some royal something and they can’t find anything to beat her for. The more they criticize her and cry about everything she does the more she succeeds.
Okay, so call me crazy but looking at the interior shots of Harry and the cowboy hats hanging on the wall makes me wonder if he and the family are in Montana visiting Meghan’s friend Heather?
They could be traveling or it could be a virtual background.
It’s all manufactured outrage to give the rota and commentators something to discuss and, at this particular time, distract from KP, William and Kate being scrutinised and ridiculed worldwide. Fitzwilliams was also aghast at the idea Meghan having an associated cooking show on Netflix could signal the streamer will resign them to another mega bucks deal. He must have reached for the smelling salts at the thought 🙄
Buy why?!! Let’s pretend they’re operating in good faith here. Their biggest complaint is the Sussexes ” monetizing” a royal connection. How on earth could a cooking show do that? How does a lifestyle brand that references her California upbringing and where she currently live do that? Legitimately and truly if they’re trying to pretend that they aren’t just a bunch of racists angry that she has the audacity to still exist, what would be approved by the Rota as a way for them to earn money?
If an “irrelevant” Duchess can overshadow the future King, maybe the future King isn’t as important as he thinks he is.
Of course Meghan should take into consideration the man who physically attacked her husband. Of course his feelings should come first before anything else. Must keep the abuser happy. Where’s Kate again? 🤔
Those mental vampire rats can go f… themselves. Hey rats repeat after me Harry & Meghan do not work for the firm anymore. Now go kick rocks 🪨
Because only one thing can happen on any one day of the year. Do these morons ever watch the news?
The BM are nothing but provincial gossips. Complain and explain all you want; it doesn’t the fact Kate has been exposed as a fraud and outside the UK, KP’ s reputation is trash.
H&M are just going about their lives. Why would they plan around KP or other royal calendars when they likely have no insight into those and are no longer “working royals”?!
Oh no…. They stole the non existent thunder from the guy who physically assaulted Harry. What a shame… I’m going to buy Meghan’s stuff to support their endeavors to keep giving more money to people who are a force for goodness, change and equitable treatment in this world.
Yep. I expect the public/papers/RF to have no insights into this whatsoever, but H&M are not obligated to appease and protect their abusers.
How are the Sussexes expected to work according to the Wales schedule when they barely do anything with their time ?
I can’t stand it, I can’t STAND it! The writing skills of the DM!! Are!! So!! Bad!!
Last sentence, penultimate paragraph: ‘… with one telling MailOnline ‘the Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident’.’
First sentence, next paragraph: ‘…told MailOnline: ‘The Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident…’
Last sentence, same paragraph: ‘They don’t do anything by accident.’
Jeepers, DM, are you trying to make a point or are you really just that bad at writing & editing? And, you know, basic reporting?
Filler repetition instead of proof, nuance, or logic!
You’re right. I think that Meghan planned to launch on March 14th because it’s the 4 year anniversary of the day they left Canada for their new life in America where they are now thriving. They just want to blame Meghan and Harry for something else because the Missan Harriman false accusation they made a couple of days ago blew up in their face and this is the best they can come up with to distract from their missing princess drama.
So there is an ocean between them (in both sences of the world) not sure of the time zone difference, BUT, I love how the rota are so fking stupid. THEY are the ones who give Megan and Harry publicity 😂😂😂😂 how many people in the UK would have been aware of the Archwell award, or megs new Instagram account Hmmmm? They are so desperate for clicks and any way to drag them both into anything willy and Katy do (very bloody little) because it seems that’s the only way that willy and Katy get any real attention. Harry and Megan are natural In front of the camera and in person. You can’t fake or buy that
They don’t need the Royal family or rotas permission for anything,and bless their demented little hearts, the fact that they admit Harry and Megan doing ANYTHING, throws willy of the Front pages and into the shade is priceless
Mary Pester, they’ve spent all of the years making sure everyone knows what H&M are doing. It’s free publicity.
This may not be our Mary Pester. This one uses a / in front of the name MaryPester does not and has mentioned before someone was using her name. Be careful. Others have noted this too.
William loves proclaiming he wants nothing to do with Harry, so why would the Sussex consider William’s schedule? Make sense, if you want Harry’s consideration, then you have to start acting like a decent person. Until then please stop playing the victim, it’s really getting boring.
This is a couple that likes each other, and I’m always here for it. They’re the handbook.
Fitzwilliam is right about one thing- the Sussexes are very intentional and don’t do things by accident- they plan and they work. They chose a date meaningful to them. I’m sure the presentation date of the Archewell prize was also very intentional- either in relation to SXSW or NAACP. I think the recipient spoke at the conference? I assume the NAACP awards are coming up. Doesn’t being non-working royals and non-tax-payer funded mean that you do not have to coordinate with the palaces and being ordered around by the firm?
Unless I missed it Harry and Meghan have not addressed, in any way, the ongoing melodrama surrounding MIA Kate or the rumours about William having had an affair. The only recent BRF issue they’ve commented on in public was, I believe, the news that Charles has cancer. William and Kate and their tame “journalists” can keep trying but at this point the stuff coming out of England is just too interesting (for a change) so the deflection two step is not working anymore.