Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty & issues apology for walking in thermal area in Yellowstone



Back in January Pierce Brosnan pleaded not guilty to two charges of trespassing in a thermal spring area of Yellowstone National Park. It was a bold choice for Bond, considering there was photographic evidence of him standing in the restricted zone, that local Instagram account @touronsofyellowstone (tourist + moron = touron) posted for posterity/penalty. It seems Pierce decided not to lie another day; he’s now switched to a guilty plea, agreed to pay two separate fines, and issued an apology on his own Instagram account. “Bad. My Bad.”

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world,” the former James Bond actor, 70, shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“However, I made an impulsive mistake — one that I do not take lightly — when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph,” he continued, adding that he didn’t see a “no trespassing” sign to warn him of danger and noted that he did not hike in the area.

Brosnan ended his post by saying, “I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy. #StayOnThePath.”

The “Mamma Mia!” actor was fined $500, required to pay $1000 to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund and cited other fines by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick on March 14 in Mammoth, Wyoming, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brosnan pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area within a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs after, according to court documents cited in the press release. He posted photos to Instagram on or about Nov. 1, 2023, of him standing in an off-limits area.

“There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and state that visitors must remain on the designated boardwalks and trails,” the press release said. “The National Park Service (NPS) reminds Yellowstone visitors that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water is just below the surface.”

“Therefore, trespassing on thermal features in dangerous and can

harm delicate natural resources within the park,” the press release continued, adding that the park was “established primarily to protect these hydrothermal areas” and NPS encouraged visitors to “exercise extreme caution” and remain in designated paths while exploring these areas.