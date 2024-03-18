King Charles is making plans to attend Trooping the Colour somehow in June

Throughout all of last week’s royal fiascos, there were next to no updates on or from King Charles and Buckingham Palace. He was photographed once at BP, doing official business (meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary General on March 13), but there were no stories saying “of course King Charles continues to do well” or “King Charles cannot believe how badly Kensington Palace has f–ked up and ruined the Windsors’ credibility entirely.” The lack of information came to a head over the weekend, as widespread rumors circulated on Twitter that Charles is not long for this world, or he perhaps even kicked the royal bucket on St. Patrick’s Day. None of that is true, from what I can see. My take is still: Charles’s cancer is much more serious than the palace has indicated and the cancer treatments have kicked his ass. Speaking of, the Mail got a big exclusive about how BP is making tentative plans for Charles to participate in some way in Trooping the Colour in June.
The King is determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour, his official birthday celebrations, if his health allows it. Aides are already exploring ways that Charles might be able to take part within the constraints of his ongoing cancer treatment. This could include watching the military spectacular from a podium instead of on horseback as usual, having been driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother used to.
No firm decision will be taken until nearer the time, given the nature of His Majesty’s condition, and it will be dependant on medical advice.
The event is due to be held in London on Saturday, June 15. But the Mail understands that planning for the occasion is moving ahead as scheduled, giving cause for optimism.
‘There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list,’ a source said. Dating from the 17th century, Trooping the Colour is one the biggest military ceremonial events of the year, involving more than 1,200 soldiers and musicians plus more than 200 horses.
As it stands, His Majesty has been advised by doctors not to attend events with large public gatherings after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in January. He is currently undergoing outpatient treatment in London although he is continuing to work hard behind the scenes on state matters and makes a point of being seen in public or on camera whenever possible.
Two weeks ago there was widespread confusion after tickets for Trooping the Colour were put on sale by the Ministry of Defence advertising the presence of the King. Buckingham Palace said planning was under way but nothing could be confirmed. However the Mail understands that things have moved on somewhat and staff are now exploring various options to ensure that Charles can attend as long as he ‘gets the nod’ from his team. He would be keen to ride his horse, a black mare called Noble which was a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
King Charles is a 75 year old Scorpio who just received treatment for an enlarged prostate and he’s currently being treated for cancer and they want him to RIDE A HORSE? Are the king’s advisors really trying to kill him? The thing is, I never doubted that Charles would make it to Trooping somehow. It’s a parade for the monarch, it’s an important date on the calendar and Charles has only done ONE Trooping as king (and William stepped all over his Trooping weekend, remember?). I just assumed that the palace staff would figure out some arrangement where Charles would just ride in a carriage for a few minutes and then show up on the balcony and wave. Are there legitimate questions about whether Charles would even be able to do that?? That’s concerning.
This man looks pretty much the same to me but I have to admit, I have never payed much attention to him, just his actions. I wish him well.
His face looks the same to me too. Maybe showing his age a bit more, but Windsor men age like sushi, so. I can’t decide on the weight loss because his suits are always badly taylored to me. Like they are a half size too big, pantleg too wide, suit jacket too lose around his torso and sits badly on his shoulder.
Um, the “widespread confusion” about trooping the colour tickets was about Kate, not the king! KP got very huffy that the Ministry of Defence would dare to announce Kate would be there in order to sell tix. Nobody was looking for the king.
Do we think Charles trying to help his daughter in law by pretending that the mess was about him, or do we think he’s jealous of all of the attention she’s getting and wants to pretend that people are clamouring for him to attend?
He does look a little thinner. Not nearly as gaunt as Edward, though.
There’s a weird slackness around his mouth that keeps showing up in the pictures. I’m not sure what that is… perhaps a man in pain trying to smile? I have no idea, but have seen the same look in multiple photos, since he was reported to be ill.
If he is sicker than previously shared the Windsors are in big trouble. He is a pale shadow of his mother, but William will be the end of the Monarchy. He gives me vibes of Nero minus the fiddle.
I think Charles will be there in some way shape or form. If they could prop QEII up on the balcony for two minutes to wave at the masses, they can do the same for charles and likely will. my guess is at the very least he will ride in a car during the parade and then go straight to the balcony to wave, with no mingling with others, very little public contact.
Same. KC is not really lazy like his son, and he’s pretty much taken his duties seriously. If he can, he’ll be there. And as you stated, if they could prop up QE2 to wave from a balcony and attack a cake with a sword, they can make accommodations for him. My mom had early stage breast cancer, and luckily the chemo, radiation and surgery nixed it, but it tired her out. Hopefully he’s got something treatable, he’s comfortable and healing well.
He looks a bit thinner but what stands out to me are his eyes. Looks a bit out of it.
Maybe they could rig a virtual King on a horse for the event kinda like on the Big Bang Theory where they had a Shelbot they could have a Chucklesbot sit on that new horse. I think he looks fine.
Yeah, you can see the weight loss in the fit of his suit jacket – he’s swimming in it a bit.
Unfortunately, he now has Prince Philip eyes, minus the demonic possession. I’m no fan but I thought he’d get at least five years on the throne.
It’s sad in a way. KC3 waited 70 years for the thing he wanted most….to be King. And now, he may not be here long enough to enjoy it.
His suits are always tailored a bit large but he does look thinner. He also looks like he’s 75 years old so it’s really hard to say how much is cancer versus aging. Something that I noticed and have noticed for the last year or so is his mouth always looks very red and sort of bloody in photos before you zoom in. Either way he has been photographed with people numerous times in the last 4 months while admitting that he has cancer while Kensington Palace can’t figure out what to do with Kate other than releasing doctored photos and stories about everyone seeing her but no one taking photos in 2024. I continue to be amazed at the incompetence.