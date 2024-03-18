King Charles is making plans to attend Trooping the Colour somehow in June

Throughout all of last week’s royal fiascos, there were next to no updates on or from King Charles and Buckingham Palace. He was photographed once at BP, doing official business (meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary General on March 13), but there were no stories saying “of course King Charles continues to do well” or “King Charles cannot believe how badly Kensington Palace has f–ked up and ruined the Windsors’ credibility entirely.” The lack of information came to a head over the weekend, as widespread rumors circulated on Twitter that Charles is not long for this world, or he perhaps even kicked the royal bucket on St. Patrick’s Day. None of that is true, from what I can see. My take is still: Charles’s cancer is much more serious than the palace has indicated and the cancer treatments have kicked his ass. Speaking of, the Mail got a big exclusive about how BP is making tentative plans for Charles to participate in some way in Trooping the Colour in June.

The King is determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour, his official birthday celebrations, if his health allows it. Aides are already exploring ways that Charles might be able to take part within the constraints of his ongoing cancer treatment. This could include watching the military spectacular from a podium instead of on horseback as usual, having been driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother used to. No firm decision will be taken until nearer the time, given the nature of His Majesty’s condition, and it will be dependant on medical advice. The event is due to be held in London on Saturday, June 15. But the Mail understands that planning for the occasion is moving ahead as scheduled, giving cause for optimism. ‘There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list,’ a source said. Dating from the 17th century, Trooping the Colour is one the biggest military ceremonial events of the year, involving more than 1,200 soldiers and musicians plus more than 200 horses. As it stands, His Majesty has been advised by doctors not to attend events with large public gatherings after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in January. He is currently undergoing outpatient treatment in London although he is continuing to work hard behind the scenes on state matters and makes a point of being seen in public or on camera whenever possible. Two weeks ago there was widespread confusion after tickets for Trooping the Colour were put on sale by the Ministry of Defence advertising the presence of the King. Buckingham Palace said planning was under way but nothing could be confirmed. However the Mail understands that things have moved on somewhat and staff are now exploring various options to ensure that Charles can attend as long as he ‘gets the nod’ from his team. He would be keen to ride his horse, a black mare called Noble which was a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

[From The Daily Mail]

King Charles is a 75 year old Scorpio who just received treatment for an enlarged prostate and he’s currently being treated for cancer and they want him to RIDE A HORSE? Are the king’s advisors really trying to kill him? The thing is, I never doubted that Charles would make it to Trooping somehow. It’s a parade for the monarch, it’s an important date on the calendar and Charles has only done ONE Trooping as king (and William stepped all over his Trooping weekend, remember?). I just assumed that the palace staff would figure out some arrangement where Charles would just ride in a carriage for a few minutes and then show up on the balcony and wave. Are there legitimate questions about whether Charles would even be able to do that?? That’s concerning.

These are the photos from March 13 – he’s lost weight, right?