“Zendaya & Tom Holland went to the Indian Wells tennis finals” links

Zendaya & Tom Holland attended the Indian Wells finals on Sunday! Zendaya stars in that tennis movie, Challengers, which comes out next month. Charlize Theron was also there, but she’s a huge tennis fan. [Just Jared]
Celine Dion is determined to return to the stage! [Socialite Life]
Oprah looked great in Prada at the NAACP Image Awards. [RCFA]
Is the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand going to be like Poosh? [LaineyGossip]
Just start making the Netflix docuseries about Lake Lanier’s water slide now. [Pajiba]
Kristin Wiig looked cute at the Palm Royale premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lindsay Lohan interviews Lindsay Lohan. [OMG Blog]
Hello, Lenny Kravitz!! [Seriously OMG]
What the police are saying about Garrison Brown’s passing. [Starcasm]
Some factoids about Rose Hanbury! [Hollywood Life]
What are some creepy American towns to avoid? [Buzzfeed]
I just love them. They are such a cute couple.
I think they are adorable together.
Right? I’m happy they’re still going strong. They’re young and this may not be a forever thing, but I really like them together.
My biracial son wants to take sailing classes on Lake Lanier. Um nope? I went there before I knew anything about it and it was eerie, didn’t like it one bit and didn’t want to go back no matter how much I missed the beach/ocean. Found out later the history of the area. Now I’m hoping to find ANYWHERE else for this kid to learn sailing (he’s so random).
So, we are in FOCO and we were in the market for a lake house during the pandemic, and sure enough, a few popped up on Lanier. It wasn’t even a consideration-hard pass buying there.
[We bought on Hartwell, and you can take sailing lessons there! It’s 2 hours door to door from FOCO, and it’s so quiet and safe compared to Lanier!]
I also live in Foco (a county with a nasty disgusting racist history) and right on the lake. Returned home for family reasons 6 months before the pandemic hit. Have been swimming in the lake since I was little before I knew anything. The electrocution off the dock is freaky. I concur with @hufflepurflizlemon. If you can do the commute, go to Hartwell. Lanier is like living in a suburb on a lake with ALOT of Trump supporters and it’s gets loud and crazy during the summer. Family sh*t has me staying here for a while but I do dream of a reality in which my family lived somewhere else😂
Oprah looks fantastic in that dress and it fits her perfectly.
Lainey sounds really jealous of Meghan.
Oh yikes what an odd write up. There is so much work to be done in… the farm to table movements, food deserts, healthy food affordability, climate change, entrepreneurship, soil degradation, nutrition, access to healthy outdoor spaces. It’s a big and unlimited space to enter into… competition for clicks and likes and suppliers??? um I’m going to guess that will NOT be an issue here. I don’t know the writer’s history enough to say jealousy is at play but something is way off. My jaw is still dropped from saying M and H haven’t produced media… IG docu, Archetypes, just their participation in call in type zoom panels has created media and communicated their messages.
Yeah, I clicked out of that snide piece when she called Archetypes a failure.
It’s okay if someone didn’t like archetypes but calling it a strait-up failure is disingenuous and parroting BM tabloid narratives. It’s calling Meghan basic and yet the critique is basic?
I continue to not understand why hating on these two is such a popular pass time, especially now that the curtain is pretty fully pulled back on the BRF. I admit that I don’t quite understand this lifestyle brand, but so far when Meghan has promoted a product, it’s been something worth knowing about.
While I disagree with Lainey’s categorization of their media work being failures, I don’t totally disagree with her general analysis of the ARO brand and where it’s going to fit in its market. I’m personally not a huge fan of Meghan’s beige aesthetic and so far, with very little information as of yet, this brand feels a little basic-y. Which is fine. I say that in the most friendly way possible. It’s the same way I feel about my best friend’s design aesthetic (which is similar to Meghan’s). I can see the loveliness of it, it’s just not my thing. In the same way my bff was like, I’m so happy for you that you found just the right shade of bubblegum pink for your dining room walls and it’s not for me but I love it for you.
All that being said, I will 100% try those jams and if she can produce well-made cotton or cotton-linen cloth napkins that are cut on the straight of grain so they don’t warp the first time you wash them, I WILL BUY THE SHIT out of those G-D napkins. I also want Meghan and Harry to be huge successes and make lots of money and never have to worry again about having enough money to pay for their security. But yeah, the gold on beige cursive makes me yawn.
Oh no, now I don’t want to click. I’m fiery about social justice and the variations around that. I’ve also leaned into love is always the answer. I try to understand, while not condoning toxic hate, for many reasons. With the entire mess of the world, I looked at resiliency a lot, and understanding where people are coming from helps protect yourself. So, way before D-listed closed I tried to understand the commenters and skipped over many, but I didn’t stop altogether because: hilarious, intelligent, like-minded people. But, whew did they ever hate on this site. Now I see it at Pajiba, who I adore for similar reasons as D-listed. Anyway, it’ll only get worse in an election year and some hate is definitely to tar whole swaths of people who may not be swayed by fear- and hate-based rhetoric. Meaning bots wanting certain outcomes and opinions target certain spaces. So I also chose to understand there are bots on sites, not individuals I’d otherwise really enjoy. Not that we’re above criticism here (I too have critiques at certain posts), but hate without nuanced, let’s make progress discussion is so yesteryear for me, like cynicism. Also, to be clear there are numerous sites where I’d never got to comments. Anyway, lol a lengthy train of thought on avoiding Lainey’s Meghan post.
Re: creepy towns to avoid – Castine, Maine. Felt like I was in a movie based on Stephen King and L. P. Lovecraft stories. Insular community full of rude people trying to get you to leave.
Ah I haven’t seen Zendaya and Tom out together in a long while. I’m glad they’re still together. They’re an adorable couple.
I’m afraid I’m not up on the gossip. Is Tom done with Spiderman for good?
Oh god please let it be better than Poosh. Is that even still a thing??
@KAISER, Check out the article in the guardian, it lists the members of the Men only Garrick Club, a few VERY interesting names!
Holy hell Lenny………..wow……………..
IKR? That’s a 60-year-old? The man stays FIT. Unbelievable.
Everyone on here who said if there was a picture of her at the shop, someone would sell it and they did. Just showed up in the Sun.
They better really hope that’s legit and not a deep fake
Professional editors are going to be all over that in a second
It looks like her…so if she’s well enough to go to the shop, why the FrankenPhoto?
I honestly hope it’s her. She seems to be doing well. Now she needs to get her lazy ass back to work. And they need to fire their entire KP Comms team because they’ve destroyed all trust with the international media. And their squirrelly, secret ways have launched all manner of horrible conspiracy theories and dredged up old cheating rumors that are now being dissected in US/international media.
With Charles being sick and possibly having to abdicate due to health reasons, William is not demonstrating any kind of competency to make the nation feel like the monarchy will be in good hands when he takes the reins.
That said, I hope Charles recovers, and Meghan and Harry can continue minding their own business and living the good life in Montecito. May they never be dragged into this royal family bullshit.
The new Kate video looks like her but absolutely Tiny,she definitely doesn’t look swollen.
Can we be sure this is current footage?
@celebitchy can we get a write up of fashion at the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS?? Nothing from here or Lainey!