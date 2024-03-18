“Zendaya & Tom Holland went to the Indian Wells tennis finals” links
  • March 18, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zendaya & Tom Holland attended the Indian Wells finals on Sunday! Zendaya stars in that tennis movie, Challengers, which comes out next month. Charlize Theron was also there, but she’s a huge tennis fan. [Just Jared]
Celine Dion is determined to return to the stage! [Socialite Life]
Oprah looked great in Prada at the NAACP Image Awards. [RCFA]
Is the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand going to be like Poosh? [LaineyGossip]
Just start making the Netflix docuseries about Lake Lanier’s water slide now. [Pajiba]
Kristin Wiig looked cute at the Palm Royale premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lindsay Lohan interviews Lindsay Lohan. [OMG Blog]
Hello, Lenny Kravitz!! [Seriously OMG]
What the police are saying about Garrison Brown’s passing. [Starcasm]
Some factoids about Rose Hanbury! [Hollywood Life]
What are some creepy American towns to avoid? [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to ““Zendaya & Tom Holland went to the Indian Wells tennis finals” links”

  1. Anya says:
    March 18, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    I just love them. They are such a cute couple.

    Reply
  2. TurbanMa says:
    March 18, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    My biracial son wants to take sailing classes on Lake Lanier. Um nope? I went there before I knew anything about it and it was eerie, didn’t like it one bit and didn’t want to go back no matter how much I missed the beach/ocean. Found out later the history of the area. Now I’m hoping to find ANYWHERE else for this kid to learn sailing (he’s so random).

    Reply
    • TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
      March 18, 2024 at 12:38 pm

      So, we are in FOCO and we were in the market for a lake house during the pandemic, and sure enough, a few popped up on Lanier. It wasn’t even a consideration-hard pass buying there.

      [We bought on Hartwell, and you can take sailing lessons there! It’s 2 hours door to door from FOCO, and it’s so quiet and safe compared to Lanier!]

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 18, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      I also live in Foco (a county with a nasty disgusting racist history) and right on the lake. Returned home for family reasons 6 months before the pandemic hit. Have been swimming in the lake since I was little before I knew anything. The electrocution off the dock is freaky. I concur with @hufflepurflizlemon. If you can do the commute, go to Hartwell. Lanier is like living in a suburb on a lake with ALOT of Trump supporters and it’s gets loud and crazy during the summer. Family sh*t has me staying here for a while but I do dream of a reality in which my family lived somewhere else😂

      Reply
  3. BlueNailsBetty says:
    March 18, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    Oprah looks fantastic in that dress and it fits her perfectly.

    Reply
  4. Isabella says:
    March 18, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    Lainey sounds really jealous of Meghan.

    Reply
    • TurbanMa says:
      March 18, 2024 at 1:20 pm

      Oh yikes what an odd write up. There is so much work to be done in… the farm to table movements, food deserts, healthy food affordability, climate change, entrepreneurship, soil degradation, nutrition, access to healthy outdoor spaces. It’s a big and unlimited space to enter into… competition for clicks and likes and suppliers??? um I’m going to guess that will NOT be an issue here. I don’t know the writer’s history enough to say jealousy is at play but something is way off. My jaw is still dropped from saying M and H haven’t produced media… IG docu, Archetypes, just their participation in call in type zoom panels has created media and communicated their messages.

      Reply
      • Barbara says:
        March 18, 2024 at 1:35 pm

        Yeah, I clicked out of that snide piece when she called Archetypes a failure.

      • Jais says:
        March 18, 2024 at 2:12 pm

        It’s okay if someone didn’t like archetypes but calling it a strait-up failure is disingenuous and parroting BM tabloid narratives. It’s calling Meghan basic and yet the critique is basic?

      • bettyrose says:
        March 18, 2024 at 3:28 pm

        I continue to not understand why hating on these two is such a popular pass time, especially now that the curtain is pretty fully pulled back on the BRF. I admit that I don’t quite understand this lifestyle brand, but so far when Meghan has promoted a product, it’s been something worth knowing about.

      • KC says:
        March 18, 2024 at 5:12 pm

        While I disagree with Lainey’s categorization of their media work being failures, I don’t totally disagree with her general analysis of the ARO brand and where it’s going to fit in its market. I’m personally not a huge fan of Meghan’s beige aesthetic and so far, with very little information as of yet, this brand feels a little basic-y. Which is fine. I say that in the most friendly way possible. It’s the same way I feel about my best friend’s design aesthetic (which is similar to Meghan’s). I can see the loveliness of it, it’s just not my thing. In the same way my bff was like, I’m so happy for you that you found just the right shade of bubblegum pink for your dining room walls and it’s not for me but I love it for you.

        All that being said, I will 100% try those jams and if she can produce well-made cotton or cotton-linen cloth napkins that are cut on the straight of grain so they don’t warp the first time you wash them, I WILL BUY THE SHIT out of those G-D napkins. I also want Meghan and Harry to be huge successes and make lots of money and never have to worry again about having enough money to pay for their security. But yeah, the gold on beige cursive makes me yawn.

    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      March 18, 2024 at 3:35 pm

      Oh no, now I don’t want to click. I’m fiery about social justice and the variations around that. I’ve also leaned into love is always the answer. I try to understand, while not condoning toxic hate, for many reasons. With the entire mess of the world, I looked at resiliency a lot, and understanding where people are coming from helps protect yourself. So, way before D-listed closed I tried to understand the commenters and skipped over many, but I didn’t stop altogether because: hilarious, intelligent, like-minded people. But, whew did they ever hate on this site. Now I see it at Pajiba, who I adore for similar reasons as D-listed. Anyway, it’ll only get worse in an election year and some hate is definitely to tar whole swaths of people who may not be swayed by fear- and hate-based rhetoric. Meaning bots wanting certain outcomes and opinions target certain spaces. So I also chose to understand there are bots on sites, not individuals I’d otherwise really enjoy. Not that we’re above criticism here (I too have critiques at certain posts), but hate without nuanced, let’s make progress discussion is so yesteryear for me, like cynicism. Also, to be clear there are numerous sites where I’d never got to comments. Anyway, lol a lengthy train of thought on avoiding Lainey’s Meghan post.

      Reply
  5. Shawna says:
    March 18, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    Re: creepy towns to avoid – Castine, Maine. Felt like I was in a movie based on Stephen King and L. P. Lovecraft stories. Insular community full of rude people trying to get you to leave.

    Reply
  6. Schrodinger's Kate says:
    March 18, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    Ah I haven’t seen Zendaya and Tom out together in a long while. I’m glad they’re still together. They’re an adorable couple.

    I’m afraid I’m not up on the gossip. Is Tom done with Spiderman for good?

    Reply
  7. Murphy says:
    March 18, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    Oh god please let it be better than Poosh. Is that even still a thing??

    Reply
  8. mary Pester says:
    March 18, 2024 at 2:34 pm

    @KAISER, Check out the article in the guardian, it lists the members of the Men only Garrick Club, a few VERY interesting names!

    Reply
  9. Eden75 says:
    March 18, 2024 at 3:58 pm

    Holy hell Lenny………..wow……………..

    Reply
  10. Gemma says:
    March 18, 2024 at 4:17 pm

    Everyone on here who said if there was a picture of her at the shop, someone would sell it and they did. Just showed up in the Sun.

    Reply
    • Kkat says:
      March 18, 2024 at 4:28 pm

      They better really hope that’s legit and not a deep fake
      Professional editors are going to be all over that in a second

      Reply
    • Layla Beans says:
      March 18, 2024 at 4:45 pm

      It looks like her…so if she’s well enough to go to the shop, why the FrankenPhoto?

      Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      March 18, 2024 at 5:46 pm

      I honestly hope it’s her. She seems to be doing well. Now she needs to get her lazy ass back to work. And they need to fire their entire KP Comms team because they’ve destroyed all trust with the international media. And their squirrelly, secret ways have launched all manner of horrible conspiracy theories and dredged up old cheating rumors that are now being dissected in US/international media.

      With Charles being sick and possibly having to abdicate due to health reasons, William is not demonstrating any kind of competency to make the nation feel like the monarchy will be in good hands when he takes the reins.

      That said, I hope Charles recovers, and Meghan and Harry can continue minding their own business and living the good life in Montecito. May they never be dragged into this royal family bullshit.

      Reply
  11. Nubia says:
    March 18, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    The new Kate video looks like her but absolutely Tiny,she definitely doesn’t look swollen.

    Reply
  12. Kkat says:
    March 18, 2024 at 6:58 pm

    Can we be sure this is current footage?

    Reply
  13. Mee says:
    March 18, 2024 at 10:59 pm

    @celebitchy can we get a write up of fashion at the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS?? Nothing from here or Lainey!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment