Lisa Ann Walter wants Lindsay Lohan to guest on Abbott Elementary



A few weeks ago, Lindsay Lohan confirmed that a Freaky Friday sequel was in the works, with Lindsay and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their original roles from the 2003 version of the movie. Well, I guess Lisa Ann Walter also wants to get in on the LiLo action. Lisa Ann and Lindsay worked together on the 1998 version of The Parent Trap, with the former playing Chessy, the nanny for one of the twins who’d been separated at birth. People caught up with Lisa Ann and asked if she’d be down to work with Lindsay again in the future. Lisa Ann responded with a resounding “hell yes” (paraphrasing) and proposed either doing a Parent Trap sequel or having LiLo as a guest on Abbott Elementary, playing one of Melissa Schemmenti’s relatives.

Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter is keen to collaborate with Lindsay Lohan again! Walter, who costarred with Lohan in the 1998 version of The Parent Trap, told PEOPLE at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday that there are two fun ways she and Lohan, 37, could work together. “Yes, absolutely,” Walter, 60, says when asked if she would revive her Parent Trap character, Chessy. “I would love to go back for another version of it — or if [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too.” Walter plays Philadelphia second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the popular ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which won outstanding comedy series at the NAACP Image Awards. The actress and mom of four previously said she’d “love’ if Lohan played her redheaded relative on the show. “I guess we’d have to make her a relative since we’re both redheads — since I’m a ‘redhead,’ and she actually is,” Walter told Entertainment Tonight in January. In The Parent Trap, Lohan famously played Hallie Parker and Annie James, 11-year-old twins who randomly meet at a summer camp after being separated at birth, while Walter played Hallie’s nanny. If Lohan guest starred on Abbott Elementary, she would join an acclaimed cast on the show, which has won four Emmys, including an outstanding casting statuette, since its 2021 series premiere.

[From People]

Lindsay’s enjoying a lowkey career resurgence right now, so I don’t blame Lisa Ann for wanting to get her on board for an AE guest appearance. We’ve already met Melissa’s sister, Kristen Marie, a teacher at a rival school who’s played by Lauren Weedman. I suppose Lindsay playing another relative could work, too, but hear me out. Why not just combine both of Lisa Ann’s ideas and have Lindsay guest star as a character whom Melissa used to nanny for? Lindsay seems to be playing it “safe” with her comeback, as in, she’s sticking to playing romantic leads in Netflix rom coms and understandably avoiding the Hollywood scene. She also seems eager to not have her past brought up, as well. Taking that into consideration, I’m not sure if she’d want to play a character in conflict with Melissa or if she’d want to stick to playing more of a sweetheart type. But hey, I’m not a sitcom writer, so that’s for someone else to figure out. I’m just saying that out of Melissa’s two suggestions, I’d be more welcome to an Abbott guest appearance because enough already with the remakes/sequels. Plus, a good guest appearance on a popular show does wonders for buying some goodwill from the public. Just ask Bradley Cooper about the positive press he got from his cold open immediately following an awards season where we all collectively rolled our eyes at him. The Internet loved him for quite a few days after that aired.

