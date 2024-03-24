The Sussexes: ‘We wish health and healing for Kate and the family…’

A few hours of the Princess of Wales sat alone and vulnerable on a bench and told the public that she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a very simple and compassionate public message: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” The statement was signed off by both Meghan and Harry. I think it was an elegant solution for a public statement – they weren’t dripping with fake sincerity or pretending that all hatchets have been buried. No matter what, Kate is still a mother to three small children. Which is why I also believe that Harry likely called William and/or Kate too:
Harry and Meghan have reached out to Prince William and Kate after her shock cancer diagnosis. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were understood to have made contact with the Prince and Princess of Wales ‘privately’ last night.
It is not clear if the contact was a phone, video call or some messages of support. The possibility of whether Harry would fly back to the UK is not known.
It was also claimed in the United States last night that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only learnt about Kate’s condition at the same time the world heard the news. In addition, sources also told the New York Post that the couple had ‘no idea’ about Kate’s illness.
The contact between the two brothers was disclosed by ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship.
Just a few days ago, royal sources were telling People Magazine that the Sussexes were purposefully being kept “out of the loop” on the Windsors’ health crises because of the trust issue. Which I believe, in general – I don’t think that the Sussexes are getting any kind of regular briefings from England, and I totally believe that the Sussexes found out about Kate’s cancer at the same time as everyone else. I would also be very surprised if Harry and his father have had more than a couple of brief phone calls since Harry’s February visit to the UK. But making it about “trust issues with the Sussexes” when Kensington Palace was openly lying and dissembling is pretty rich. Still, I trust that the Sussexes will always “do the right thing,” even if they’re met with incandescent rage and furious briefings at every turn.
After Kate’s video announcement, without skipping a beat, the British media began shaming anyone questioning the palace clownshow while simultaneously writing twenty million stories about the Sussexes and what Harry and Meghan should do or say or how Harry should absolutely fly back to England to be with Kate or something. This piece in the Mail, full of supposition about how Harry should *want* to fly into England to see Kate, is also arguing that the Windsors should go out of their way to punish Harry if he did fly back. The coverage in the Express was even worse.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Direct & classy.
Yes, direct & classy. Even though K may have been trolling Meghan by sitting on The Bench outdoors. Recall similar image with Meghan who addressed the Vaxlive concert a couple of years ago to raise money for equitable COVID vaccines for all. Sounds like K was fortunate in having surgery that may have removed all or most all cancerous or precancerous tissue. Wishing her the absolute best with preventative chemotherapy to prevent further potential cancer spread.
Re: Kate copy keening Meghan’s garden bench, they’ll call us cruel trolls for daring to notice what’s right in front of our eyes. It’s enraging.
Look, I’m not a K fan, but that video was sadly the best I’ve seen her do. She deserves to be left alone for a while. Daffodils in the NLs are one of the flowers used in the fight against cancer. She was possibly sitting on a bench because she’s undergoing chemotherapy at the moment and is not feeling well and that bench is in front of daffodils. And maybe it’s also in appreciation of what Meghan wrote, because she might realize life’s too short? But apart from M, I think that she just wanted a place where that video would reach people.
@ML someone also said that Friday was Daffodil day in the UK which is a day used to raise awareness and money for cancer research. So her placement on the bench makes sense in terms of that as well.
@ML “…but that video was sadly the best I’ve seen her do.”
It just proved that she CAN make a speech when she had motivation & put effort into it. It also proved, during her royal years, she refused to put in works to practice & polish her public speeches. She isn’t a “cannot”, she is a “willnot”.
She got her mole removed from her face – possibly other ones which might explain why she photoshopped her face on the family pic and why people said it wasnt her because the mole is missing.
Except she wasn’t sitting in front of actual flowers, that had to be a green screen. Not a bit of breeze and nothing in the background ever moves. Not once.
I believe this. KP leaks like a sieve so any time there is contact with the Sussexes, someone immediately runs to the tabloids. They leaked that they were refusing to tell the Sussexes anything and then leak immediately when there is contact. I don’t think KP knows what is going on at BP so it’s possible Charles already told Harry but KP wouldn’t know that.
They said these few words wishing her good health ( which imo she doesn’t deserve after what she and her husband put Meghan through) and still the BM and kate’s deranged fans are not pleased and have been going on and on about Meghan, some even insulting her cos she dared called their saviour kate . The same people will turn around and preach compassion for kate karma is watching and taking notes
Michelle Obama’s words often come to mind when I think of H&M: “When they go low, we go high.” The Susses’s simple statement reflects this idea. I am still amazed at the British press’s ability to always work insults aimed at H&M into any story about the remaining so-called royals. Khate and Chuckles, like many people, have cancer. Their privilege will ensure they jump the queue and receive the best treatments. Life is short. A cancer diagnosis changes a person. Hopefully, Khate and Chuckles will reflect on their past behaviours and apologize. My spotted heart doesn’t believe they will, though.
Harry and Meghan are such classy people. I know I could not be this classy after everything those people put me through.
I couldn’t either. Watching rota reporters shame the planet while continuing to abuse Meghan nearly did me in, and I am not, you know, Meghan and Harry. So much class.
It has been interesting watching the rota trying to shame (and gaslight) people. I’ll bet you dollars to donuts they were behind the attempted data breach (which happened in December, which really makes me doubt KP’s timeline).
I also believe there were fears within KP the info medical was leaked, which led to the video, aka the rota rats are giant hypocrites.
I agree &tigermcqueen.
Data breach or the stories about Rose resurfacing? I’m betting on the latter.
Also, let’s get the wording right, Kate does not have cancer, Kate is already cancer-free. She’s receiving preventative treatment to zap out any opportunity for cancer in the future.
None of this excuses Will and Kate’s behaviour or their recent clown-show.
Same Over it! Just seeing the pics of the walkabout makes my left eye twitch. For some of us who are Black women, we relived so much trauma watching Meghan go through it in real time: the undercurrent of violence, the (attempted) financial abuse, the viciousness, the double standards, the manner in which she was vilified for existing in White people’s perceived exclusive space, how she was hated for daring to have nice things (that she paid for) or being good at her job – and how that same viciousness, jealousy, anger, racism was directed at her children. This woman had a real hand in the hate boner that caused Harry and Meghan, and their children, to be in real danger and the threat to them persists today.
I didn’t just forget it cause one of the perpetrators of all that hate has cancer. I do hope she recovers and William is just awful for throwing Kate under the bus for that picture debacle. He is a terrible person. He was swaying, panicking, looking shook because now he can’t leave her. So I will add I hope she recovers and gets the hell away from William. That’s the extent of my well wishes.
I for one, am not going to be guilted for not liking this woman (even today) after the way she lunged at her SIL at that walkabout (calling riding in a car with her Black SIL the hardest thing she’s ever done – are you kidding me?), the way she delights herself in looking down on POC, the racist messaging of the Caribbean tour, the way she allowed a lie to exist when a simple correction would have changed a narrative that pushed her SIL to near suicide.
Harry and Meghan are better people than I am and no cancer didn’t make me less mad. I hope she recovers, but I’m still mad as hell.
Side Eye, I love your point about William’s sketchy behavior and public drunkenness being due to the fact that now he knows he can’t dump her (at least for a while) which he was totally planning to do. I have been thinking the same thing all weekend.
And your other reminders about Meghan’s treatment at Kate’s hands are so relevant right now. Thank you!
@ SIDE EYE, I am with you on this. I commented on Friday that her diagnosis does not erase her past actions. However, my comment was deleted. I would not wish this illness on anyone, but she is still a terrible person.
Also why isn’t anyone asking KP for an explanation of the farmers market video?
❤❤
SIDE EYE, I cosign everything you said and then some.
@SideEye +1 and Amen!
@Dawning. Good question. Its like all of KPs lies and manipulations have been forgotten.
Side eye, lord help me but I agree with you. Everything you said . Her diagnosis does not now make her a Saint she is still a royal Karen .
You have captured so well how I feel about the whole mess @sideeye!
Exactly. Cancer does not discriminate. Terrible people get cancer, too. I still wish her the best possible outcome with treatment. It is an awful, insidious disease that no one deserves.
Completely agree, Sideeye. A diagnosis of cancer does not absolve all the awful things Kate has done to wield and abuse her power and privilege to incite global hate by spreading lies against a Black woman and her babies for merely existing.
Everyone, thank you for your comments and for not bashing me. Although I didn’t marry a prince, this whole thing strikes a nerve. Meghan and I have very similar backgrounds. In my own family there are White people who think it’s perfectly okay to abuse their Black relatives – they never have to apologize and they think the pain they have caused us by being abusive and racist isn’t even real – they never consider it – in their minds we are just packed mules capable of bearing all things – not like the ocean of pain they feel when they get a hangnail. It’s infuriating. I am full no contact with some people in my family and yes, many of them use illness or cancer as a get out of jail free card – well I’m sick now so we can just let bygones be bygones without me apologizing or changing. Um no. No you can’t. And honestly some of them will die without me speaking to them again. I’m okay with that.
Seeing this woman get a pass for all her crap behavior is infuriating. She did not even hold or acknowledge her newborn nephew who was mere feet away from her at a polo match. Her racism is THAT DEEP.
Obviously I need therapy for all the crap my family has put us Black kids through. There’s a reason Karen-ish behavior triggers me the way that it does and I swear White women abusing Black women and especially Black children literally makes my lips purse and my blood boil over. It hits a nerve. I like to think Kate staring cancer in the face will cause her to realize life is short, the crown isn’t worth it, William is abusive and unloving and she needs to make real changes in her life – but I’ve been around long enough to know that most likely will not happen. She is still who she is at her core.
I probably need to stay away from this story cause the media’s gaslighting and the coverage is going to trigger all kinds of anger that I am still processing from my own life experiences.
@Sideeye
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I couldn’t, and wouldn’t, do it for her either after all Kate’s said and done in the past. The funeral walkout photo above also convinced me that the garden video of William and Kate released just before the bench confessional was not really Kate, but a “Kate impersonator.” For one thing, the height difference between WanK never seemed quite as large as it seemed with the couple in the video, and looking at the picture above, I knew that she was not a foot shorter than he was.
So much classier than I would be if I were her, but good for Meghan.
I agree she and Harry show grace and class but I think they’re strategic too. They know the world is watching and they have to do what feels right for them. Sending well wishes should be benign, visiting your father after his diagnosis should not be controversial. I don’t think they dare to do more
Mine would have been, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not comment on personal matters except to note that recollections may vary.”
I mean, I wouldn’t, but I’d want to. Shade thrown at trauma is Kate’s karma. Ironically, none of H and M’s fans would like a nasty comment like that, but it was fine for Kate and William and Charles to say about M’s suicidal ideation and miscarriage.
It is sickening the way the media slams harry and Meghan. And all of a sudden the dm is aflutter with William being the bestest most supportive husband ever. Ingrid even brings Diana into it. It is time for the Wales and the king to finally call a halt to the media going after harry and Meghan. And of course the stories about Charles adoring Kate is in effect is a dig at Meghan imo
Yeah, I saw it as a dig also. It irritated me no end since he has never put out one word in support of Meghan when she was crying in that documentary about racist attacks, when she revealed her miscarriage (of what would have been his grandchild), when H&M were chased in NYC, when Archie underwent racist attacks by comparing him to a chimp. He’s a tool.
I agree that he’s a tool. But he’s also an opportunist. Right now, Kate is being seen as “oh so brave” and I’ve even seen her referred to as “Saint Kate” for finally coming clean about her health scare. Chuck has been standing by and watching KP/Willnot self-destruct because of their obsession with privacy while being bone idle in the process. And all on the public dime! Now that Kate has come clean, Chuck, the most unfatherly of fathers, has remembered that he needs to be seen supporting his most popular family member who’s also the POW and the mother of three of his grandchildren/heirs! He’d be seen as a cold-hearted cad if he wasn’t seen as supporting her. Now we just need to see his lazy, cheating son do the same thing!
Kate has been a flog for years. They flog women with how perfect silent, tradwife Kate is. They flog Meghan with how much more white and english rosey Kate is. Now they are a little too gleeful to flog the billion or so members of the human race who were confused about her whereabouts.
“Now they are a little too gleeful to flog the billion or so members of the human race who were confused about her whereabouts.” Well said, Snaggletooth.
If William was such a loving and loyal supporter of Kate why wasn’t he sitting on the bench with her ? My husband would have been.
I wonder if someone insisted William not be there because they knew he wouldn’t have the appropriate reactions.
Yes! She looked sad and alone on that bench. My husband would let me do the talking if I wished but would sit there holding my hand. She said Wills was so supportive (or sth like that) and my immediate reaction was “then where is he?”.
Sth is happening with him, no idea what, but second hand comments that Will is so proud? He should be visible and says in those words himself.
It doesn’t matter how classy and sincere Harry and Meghan sound and or act. The hateful British and American media will spin and twist their words and actions into something negative. A lot of people on Twitter are saying that Harry and Meghan are furious because Kate will be getting all the attention now. The hatred toward the Sussexes gallops unabated to this very day.
These deranged people are idiots. Who wants attention because they have cancer? Who would be jealous of that kind of attention. Kate is suffering and the derangers are rejoicing because it’s headline news. These people are truly sick in the head.
They are better people than I am. I would have been silent as a tomb.
they would have been attacked for that too – they got a statement out quickly and kept it brief, it was smart imo
Agree. We’ve all watched as saying nothing creates a vacuum. KP has been showing that for months. So they quickly made a statement rather than letting a story be created out of some breathless will they or won’t they say something narrative.
I worked a lot in a direct contact with patients reporting adverse reactions to drugs my company sold. Many were angry or scared, so I developed a very impartial, polite persona and never engaged emotionally, answered questions in a purely professional manner, sometimes pretending I don’t hear the insults.
This is what I think H&M are doing – they see a situation, remove emotions and react in an appropriate and polite way. In my opinion, best strategy.
Seriously asking: Why aren’t the foliage moving in Kate’s video? Isn’t it a breezy time of year in England?
The foliage might be stiff.
I’m hoping this community doesn’t devote time to casting doubt on this video. Let’s call off some of the dogs at least. I still think it’s fair to call attention to the remaining inconsistencies, but this video isn’t targetable.
Before, it was mostly royalists and Sussex supporters talking, but now we have antivaxxers, conspiracy theorists, AI enthusiasts, digital artists, photographers, PR experts, doctors, trolls, and non royal watchers of all different types entering the chat. A lot of the noise is coming from them.
The speculations and conspiracy theories are not going anywhere.
It has been INSANE out there, right? If they’re shooting a video with audio, they’re going to try for an area with as little breeze as possible because the wind would cause noise on the mic.
People are going crazy over the use of the term “preventive chemotherapy” and saying it’s proof they’re still lying. I can’t stop laughing at them. In my job one thing I oversee is creating medical information in patient-friendly terms. Yes, the medical term is adjuvant chemotherapy, but when you’re talking to masses of laypeople, you use different terminology because many people will understand it better. You’re trying to communicate a point simply and clearly to millions, not teach a med school class. That was a rare PR win for the palace clownshow.
Clearly we are in the Upside Down, I’m now defending the palace morons.
Well, given their reputation, one can’t help but scrutinize closely for authenticity. If it is true, I sympathize. I wouldn’t wish this disease on anyone.
On another note, the Sussexes are truly classy people. My utmost respect for them.
I do not trust them as far as I could throw them.
It is imperative that proof of life be established for Kate, confirmed by international journalists independent of the palace and Rota system and she be seen by members of the public.
It remains true that Kate has not been seen at a public facing event since Christmas. We don’t know if she is actually in England or elsewhere. Should they announce ‘a turn for the worse’ or even her death there will be no way of verifying the actual time frame of that happening between late December and the present day. I do think that is intentional and this latest video is still staving off nefarious behaviour on William’s part.
That was not Kate in the farm shop. To go to such lengths of deception and provide yet another video as ‘proof’, attributed to BBC Studios rather than BBC News, is cause for distrust. Privacy here serves William. KP has shown itself to be untrustworthy. They have built a steady drumbeat of denouncing anyone who challenges their story as conspiracy theorists even as their previous attempts were false and coordinated through TMZ and American Murdoch publications. NOTHING HAS CHANGED. Proof of life for Kate is still necessary.
Skepticism in the face of ongoing lies and intentional deception is not insanity.
Are you seriously kidding me? After the frankenfoto, the farm video, and the questions about who was in the car with her mother and with William, I think people have the right to ask questions about ANYTHING KP puts out. This is the age of AI, and deep fakes, and if anyone has proof that the video is false they should have the right to present such proof, without being called conspiracy theorists. It’s called journalism, and free speech. In America, you don’t need a degree or a license to practice. Just stick your head out the window, look left and right, and report what you see. Given the bottomless well of conspiracy about Meghan that the BM has peddled in, the pearl clutching over people asking legitimate questions about Kate’s absence from public life, irks me to no end. Please, stop!
@Interested Gawker thank you for rightly pointing out that Kate has still not made a public appearance and that BBC Studios is not an arm of BBC News. Can’t Kate just wave from a car window on a public street at this point? She looks fine. If not, why not? It still matters.
@InterestedGawker, for me, this is enough proof-of-life. I agree that everything should be greeted with skepticism, and I think the farm video was at best a money grab by a rando and at worst a cynical attempt to deceive the public once and for all, so you do you. This is just not my particular hill to die on.
Dawning – after all the fakes I think it’s a reasonable question. BBC said it was filmed against a floral backdrop – maybe that meant a literal backdrop. There’s other questions too on twitter x.
But I do believe the message this time.
And didn’t the BBC actually take the video and have charge of its release? Not KP clownshow.
I’m giving the video some tiny benefit of the doubt. But…false in one, false in all. In my 43 years on earth I have always, always found this maxim to be true.
The video was filmed in a studio with a backdrop. The lighting is studio quality. Acknowledging that is not putting doubt on the content of the video.
ETA: just rewatched. There’s a tweet sound of birds at the very beginning and again at the end but not during. That’s an easy edit in post to add a soft audio track. Not a conspiracy theory. It’s fine that this was done in a studio.
Or a green screen. Nothing wrong with that.
I didn’t know that it was filmed in a studio..I thought it was in their garden 🤔
The fact that the video has left room for speculation is just … bonkers facepalm. I believe what Kate says. If it’s just a fake backdrop, that’s acceptable, as you say, and remarking on its being filmed in a studio is not creating a so-called conspiracy theory.
This is such a teachable moment for thinking broadly about what is acceptable versus unacceptable image/video manipulation or suggestion or what have you. I’m risking hyperbole here, but speaking as a literary historian of the early 20th century, this is culturally a *media* moment like the Titanic going down. Newspaper readers didn’t know what to think, and lots of misinformation circulated. It’s a flashpoint that makes possible a lot of useful conversations that need to be had. So even though I’m sympathetic to K at this very moment (NOT KP, NOT William), looking at this as a cultural moment, it’s going to be important even considered apart from the issues related to British monarchy continuance and H&M.
Exactly. It was BBC Studio, not news, and I’d bet it was a backdrop. that would make sense if you look at the lighting on Kate.
I noticed right away how the edge lighting was so strong but the direct light so soft. It’s hard to get that in direct sun even if the sun is the edge light/hair halo. I’m positive they used even soft box studio lights (inside or out) to get the soft look for her.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was shot in studio for her comfort and to control the lighting. They obviously used a teleprompter and she did really well and it’s 100% her IMO.
Weirdly, if you look at the photos used by the British tabloids of that video, they added lip gloss and eyelashes to her face in an attempt to make her look healthier. Not sure they can deal with the assignment here.
For those in the British press who are wondering, that statement confirms that Harry won’t be visiting Kate but he and Meghan wish her well. It has been interesting to see the press react to Kate’s announcement and the blatant omission of the ordeal that Meghan went through when speaking about the rumours and conspiracy theories that surrounded Kate.
And the derangers go on about how close will and Kate were with harry until Meghan came along. Even though harry denied that spin about his alleged closeness to William and Kate.
What does it matter if he was or wasn’t anyway? Does being close to a brother mean that he was never allowed to marry and become closer to his own wife and children? They are ridiculous.
Equality I agree. William wanted to break harry and Meghan up from the get go. He had no business doing so for obvious reasons. The queen should have put William in his place.
Their statement was perfect – not fake, not gushing, just an expression of goodwill and hope that she is able to deal with her illness in peace.
I am LOLing at the people who are mad that they called her Kate. Im sure she still goes by Kate even if she’s been trying to push Catherine for years.
I liked H&M’s statement. Clearly, they had to make one, once the news hit; even KC made a statement! Time to ignore people complaining about it (yet again).
I’ve noticed that “don’t call her Kate—her name is Catherine” ridiculousness as well. Harry calls her Kate. Uncle Gary calls her Kate. Tatler, the magazine aimed at a certain rich, British, estate-owning class refers to her as Kate quite often. Her MIL was also referred to as “Di.” Or by her maiden name, Di(ana) Spencer back when she was married to KC. Calling her Kate is not problematic.
The way these royalist bootlickers run around trying to control the masses in what they are allowed to say online is truly fascinating. Can you imagine spending your days and nights yelling at strangers, “Her name is The Duchess of Sussex, not Meghan! Use her proper title!”
Watching those same people immediately pivot from “nothing is wrong wait till she breaks the internet on Easter!” To “ Meghan will be so jealous of Catherine’s cancer!” was truly an education in how deranged these people are.
It’s a decent and loving gesture, they also reached out privately but still they get dragged for it – damned if they didn’t and damned if they did. They have shown more class than many of these so called Royal supporters and UK journalists.
The reaction of the Wails derangers is just shocking – both at this and the initial announcement. It’s a terrible illness and am glad it was caught early for her, she will be ok. Chuck has been getting his treatment in relative peace and privacy since his announcement. It would have been the same for her and her family if they had been a bit more transparent. I understand why both with the kids being so young and Chuck’s announcement but they should have shut down all the chatter sooner.
It’s now obvs that it was not Kate in that farm video (that KP said was legit and then backtracked) – wonder how long it will take for the person who shot it to be outed as an opportunist who used doubles.
To iterate – I wish her a speedy recovery from the chemo treatment it can be brutal.
The Sun Editor Victoria Newman was on a BBC political morning show still trying to pass the woman in the farm video off as Kate. She said it was a planned set up between the Sun and the palace making sure that they were “seen”. She thinks the world is stupid.
So the invisible contract at work. No legitimate newspaper would involve itself in a “planned setup.” The BM owns the Windsors.
Wait, really? The Sun’s editor admitted it was a setup? Why on Earth would KP do that knowing Kate was going to soon make a public announcement?
I mean, the vibe they’ve given is “it was always the plan to say something as soon as we figured out a few things with the kids.” This would mean the video was a last minute decision (fueling my theory they went public because someone, aka the rota rags, got their hands on medical records).
This is exactly why proof of life is necessary for Kate. This EXACTLY why shouting down and trying to shame concerned observers into silence is wrong. I understand that individual sites can choose not to host speculation but a cancer diagnosis is not an excuse to continue ‘hiding’ the POW under the guise of ‘her’ privacy. Both QEII and CIII have shown themselves to their subjects in public facing events while dealing with serious health issues, KP should be no different.That woman in the farm store was not Catherine and if that was actually William as The Sun insists that video was real that means the heir to the throne committed more fraud over and above the Mothering Sunday photo.
Time for me to say again that Newton was speaking with one of my least favorite journalists, Lauren Kuenssberg. The grace she gives Victoria Newton is fascinating who btw is named in Harry’s case for invading his privacy through illegal means. So for her to preach now is something to behold. Anyways, LK had Newton on the day after her paper the sun ran clarkson’s disgusting article and despite it blowing up into a huge story, Kuenssberg didn’t say a word about it or question Newton. And here she’s letting Newton wax poetic about how they’re protecting Kate’s privacy. It’s such a stitch up. I’ve had to distance myself bc it’s hard to watch that level of bbc and tabloid coziness. That said, Newton says that they informed KP of the video and they were okay with the Sun running it. Which we knew bc otherwise KP would have said no as they did with the car photo and Kate’s mom. Now just bc KP said they were not going to object to the Sun running it does not mean it was real or that KP was saying it was real imo. They’re wording everything v carefully.
Harry and Meghan are the bright lights in that family. Kate is blessed to have their healing thoughts directed toward her.
Right? They’d be really good people to have in your corner going through a traumatic time. It would have been so great for the children to have Uncle Harry around to talk to.
Showing solidarity for Waleses’ privacy plea was a nice touch.
Amazing. Somehow the palace staffers who made all of this as big a mess that it is are escaping criticism from the rota as they go after the conspiracy theorists who went off the rails because the poor staff work created the environment. Reason is obvious — invisible contract– but outrageous nonetheless.
I also wanted to add that I saw on Twitter some of the rota rats trying to make this statement seem as if Harry and Meghan are using this to talk about their own lives and own agenda. But it’s really not. It’s a case of Harry and Meghan wanting the Waleses to have the same things they want for themselves. That fairness and altruism is not something that the Waleses or tabloids would understand, though.
Nice statement by H&M and I’m sure they reached out privately, too.
So, now that any and all criticism of and reporting on the RF is off limits in the name of “decency,” it’s time to start bashing H&M again.
The Sussexes did the best they could in this situation so l think it was appropriate to make a statement without going overboard. I just find it disgusting how the vitriolic hate against them is starting up all over again.
The abuse of the Sussexes is just so vile. I truly hope they never go back there. No Harry pitching in to help his family in any way (not that I believed that narrative anyway) and no hosting of the Invictus Games in England.
Kate can certainly manage this situation however she likes (including not being in contact with her brother and sister-in-law), but you do understand that Harry and Meghan are not the toxic ones in this equation, right?
We’ve seen “fans” of Kate and William wishing death on Meghan (even since Kate’s video) and we’ve seen the English press wishing almost the same on her – and not once has anyone from that family spoken up in her defense. Meghan has publicly gone out of her way multiple times to offer compassion to Kate but not once has Kate or William (or Chuckles or any of them) done that for her.
Sorry this was in reply to a vanished comment
Exactly right.
I have ZERO grace left for that K woman after seeing how her fans’ disgusting behaviors toward Duchess Meg since her cancer announcement. You, your mother & your husband spend, what, 7 years, cultivated these “fans” & bots targeting a kind-hearted do-good biracial/black woman. K, or C, whatever you want to called yourself, you are in God’s hand now. I only wish the best for the 3 children: G, C& L.
Yesterday Kates “fans” were threatening Archie and Lili in print.
Will the media call them out? Will Kate and William ever speak up in defense of innocent children? Crickets.
William using the public sympathy from Kate’s cancer to immediately recharge his bullying campaign against Harry via Meghan. He has nothing public to say in support of his wife and but all this effort to send the trolls out for the Montecito royals. All the conspiracies about Kates disappearance were actually commentary reflecting how horrible William has been the whole time to her. Its obvious he blames the American duchess for this bad pr. But we know it was really him who made the comment about Archie’s melanin yet he continues to throw Kate to the wolves and Meghan under the bus to protect himself.
William is out of control.
I’ve been reflecting on all of this. Words cannot describe the horror that is cancer. I was shocked and saddened when Kate announced her diagnosis. 100% she deserves the peace and privacy to get through this horrible and traumatic time.
What I am also saddened by, but not
surprised by, is that Kate’s cancer diagnosis seems to be being exploited by
the “firm” as an opportunity to once
again, create a hero and a villain. Making
Kate the saint and Meghan the sinner.
Making it okay to compare Archie to a
chimpanzee and bully Meghan to the point of suicidal ideation, but not hold KP accountable for exploiting Meghan to squash the Rose Hanbury story or for the Franken photo.
It feels like a vibe of, “oooooh! Don’t you all feel bad? See, she’s had cancer the whole time! Now she is the saint and can do no wrong and you are all the sinners especially Meghan.” By doing this. By exploiting Kate’s cancer diagnosis to create a hero/villain narrative they insult
anyone who has ever had cancer.
The palace, hellbent in creating this hero/villain story is treating Kate’s cancer
diagnosis like a freaking gift horse to that narrative. It’s f@#$Ed up! It’s disgusting and it’s just plain wrong.
Kate Middleton has not been someone whose side I have been on as she has done evil towards a Black American woman and her family. She didn’t show any care or compassion for Meghan when she was suicidal. She had no problem with her brother inlaw, Meghan and her nephew’s security being removed essentially leaving them for dead, and we could go on and on and on.
Then when KP was struggling with the messaging, and they get bad press and online trolls, yeah, it felt good, because they did this to others. It was schadenfreude as they say. Then, they come out with, “nope! She has cancer guys. Dont you all feel bad for actually giving KP a taste of their own medicine?”
I can not like a person’s behavior towards another and think they should be held accountable for that behavior while also not believing this person deserves fricken CANCER and deserves peace and privacy as they heal.
I feel awful for Kate Middleton. I can’t believe they made her do this all by herself. Cancer is unimaginably horrid. And, if the BRF and the BM continue to exploit her cancer to reinforce the hero/villain narrative then they both aren’t giving Kate the peace she has asked for and should absolutely be held to account.
Outstanding post Slippers4life. Thank you.
💯 Slippers! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Bravo Slippers👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
@slippers4life – Great commentary. You expressed the ambivalence most of us probably feel. I am sad for what K. is dealing with but unfortunately it was always obvious she & W. didn’t like Meghan and weren’t going to even try to get along with her or allow her to exist in that family in peace and dignity. I feel sorry for K.’s health situation at the same time that I don’t think she conducted herself with any kindness towards her own sister-in-law. Hopefully this experience will change how she feels about or treats H & M, but we’ll see.
Exactly this. I can’t say what the BRF are doing right now, but the BM are already exploiting Kate’s illness. They know that direct reference is off limits, so they choose to violate her privacy through bashing H&M – i.e. “Aren’t H&M horrible for doing X, when Kate is suffering from cancer.” We’re in for months and months of this behavior.
Slippers4life makes a great point about the hero/villain narrative they are now constructing before our eyes. And the royals and their sycophants are literally exploiting Kate’s diagnosis to advance this agenda. Yet, H&M, along with the rest of us who are not forgetting what has happened since January, are being portrayed as the evil ones.
Well said, Slippers!
Excellent post expressing whatever everyone on this site is feeling…
Yes the Sussexes are direct and classy which is more than I can say for the Wales who smeared and doubted Megs suicidal ideation that she was going through along with all the lies and smears.
Nothing else is necessary other than sending well wishes. Waleses have made it abundantly clear that they are not close to H & M nor do they want to be, so why on earth would Harry fly back to see Kate…
Well, given their reputation, one can’t help but scrutinize closely for authenticity. If it is true, I sympathize. I wouldn’t wish this disease on anyone.
On another note, the Sussexes are truly classy people. My utmost respect for them.
I don’t think there was anything wrong with your observations at all, given how KP has been manipulating images so far in an effort to regain control of the narrative. Apparently, you were also proven right, as some above said that the statement was in fact filmed in a studio. It’s just that, this time, the element of artifice was not the most important factor, the person talking in real time was. I think this is what people have been saying for months, as long as there is some truth, whether it was through a written message, or video, it would not matter. I also don’t think that there’s any reason to rewrite history at this point. Besides, that’s what the BM are busy trying to do.
I’m glad I’m not on social media, because I knew as soon as this announcement came out the hagiography of Kate would begin. I hope she does get peace and privacy because I’m sure she’s terrified right now staring down her mortality in a way she probably didn’t imagine she would for another 30 or 40 years. That being said it does not erase any of the horrible things that she has done especially in relation to Meghan over the past half decade. The BM will probably end up over playing their hand on a rare PR win for them by going after two people who are saying and doing nothing. Like someone said before this isn’t just royalists and Sussex squad anymore other people will notice the hypocrisy.
It was a good classy message.
Cancer is truly a life changing experience, and most people that have gone through it will tell you they are not the same. I hope that this experience teaches them humility, compassion and kindness towards others.
After the cancer announcement it was disheartening to witness the amount of hate and abuse directed towards Meghan and her children. I don’t believe that that I even seen that kind of hate before it was different. I seriously reserve all my good wishes. They deployed the international bots with every possible hate, vile and disgusting comments towards Meghan. Unbelievable!
The king is too busy talking about his adored Kate instead of looking out for the rest of his family.
The same king who didn’t say anything in support of his other daughter in law who suffered a miscarriage or during the constant attacks towards her ..yeah, Meghan and Harry are far better people than all of them
The guilt trip by the BM is meant to shut down PhotoGate, but it’s not working. Response on X from most posts is no apologies calling out KP’s and Kate ‘s actions and demanding apologies for Meghan. I threw my two cents in. A Squaddie brought this image in showing the public support after Kate’s announcement https://twitter.com/KajolMomento/status/1771860628434554880?t=Zb-nBE091N2nCjfTwgIF7g&s=19 Also questions are being raised about that video.
Apparently theres a post by Peter Hunt with a clip saying Victoria Newton from the Sun saying that KP tacitly signed off on that weird market video and they got the ok to run it. There was a lot of palace/press collusion managing this whole thing , which is why they’re so mad about social media messing up their narrative.
It’s not only the Photogate issue ..there’s also the video clip issue that everyone simply ignores while it’s quite obvious that “Kate’s “energy and image in the video is totally off judging by her appearance on the BBC video. They purposefully tried to gaslight the public many times in the two months since Kate’s surgery…I don’t fill guilty for wondering where was Kate after photogate…they are the primary responsible for the chaos created…
I’ve been thinking a lot about that children’s story the past couple of days, “Peter and the Wolf” I think it’s called.
Anyway, Meghan and Harry are much better people that me but I already knew that.
The Rota tried this same tactic when Harry flew to see Charles. Endless articles about him grandstanding and interrupting and not being wanted. Now he and Meghan make a simple statement and its the same thing, nothing but vitriol. They will never be happy until Harry “apologizes” and divorces Meghan. Obviously William is behind this because no sane person would think this way. And because he now has endless dollars to fund this madness, I expect it will continue as long as he does. I hope that the Sussexes can continue to carve out a bubble of peace in the midst of this. My prayers are for them.
Amen to that.
It’s weird, isn’t it? If my spouse suffered from cancer, I would be fully occupied him with providing the comfort and courage to fight it and not attacking my brother no matter what he has done…
It was a brief and very appropriate statement for the situation. Of course the usual suspects were foaming at the mouth that they said anything at all while ready to condemn them if they said nothing. They may not have known what exactly was going on but they probably suspected it was very serious. Anyway I think it was appropriate to issue the statement so quickly.
The Sussexes should’ve kept quiet and left the BM to flail uselessly without anything evidenced-based to report on.
You think by not saying anything publicly, that’ll go unnoticed?
Meghan and Harry have been castigated time and time again for doing the right thing and for being better at it.
Talk about obsessive bullying and unhinged conspiracies, the royal reporters do it better than anyone else.
I think Willy and Kate still are eyeing the US market for a royal takeover. The US is ripe with billionaires to finance their foundation/trust. The US is rich and full of Americans dying to have royalty in their society or at least that what’s a lot of Brits think.
But first how to get rid of the pesky brother with a capable wife? Amp up the attack. The royals already have NYT and WaPo on their side along with Fox, TMZ, People, US Weekly, along with many others. As PoW, Willy boy has access to cash and governmental resources to do so. Even American President has to be nice to him.
The British royals always wanted America. The UK is a social and economical mess and the Tory’s control about to be flipped. The Murdoch empire along with American right wing news media (Sinclair broadcasting, X, FB) want to dominate and control the social and political process in the US like they do in Britain. The royals dovetail nicely with building that rigid hierarchy and formalizing the acceptance of special rules for special people. The royals can join the billionaire club here.
Yes, W&K are jealous and the British media’s hatred for H&M is real. But it has a purpose too. That’s what this is all about.
That “the royals already have Washington Post and NY Times on their side,” is news to me. Where’s the evidence of that? Washington Post recently published two satirical cartoons poking fun at the Kate situation, and the NY Times reporting has been pretty objective; they even published an op-head that laid bare the desperate treatment of Meghan compared to Kate. I could be wrong, but I don’t see it. Even TMZ, which is Murdoch own, was on the verge of exposing the farm video as fake, and did a documentary on the situation that seemed to really scare the royal family into putting out this latest video.
I’m not sure about this. I don’t think donations to a foreign charity are tax deductible. There’s the American Friends of the Royal Foundation, but they seem pretty small and haven’t attracted much money in the 10+ years since they were founded. And I don’t see how giving William any money can affect anything in the US. For one, all the Murdoch efforts haven’t made William more lovable, influential or even noticeable to the US audience – and, for another, William would just take any donations back to the UK with him.
I really feel like this is yet another example of the abuse of Meghan. Meghan was tortured by the British media, AND CONTINUES TO BE. Kate was the premier beneficiary of this abuse. Meghan was suicidal. Not one ounce of sympathy from William and Kate. If anything, they directly contributed to that abuse: “recollections may vary.” But Meghan must be made to send grace to the English rose, as if it’s required. What’s the difference between these two women, that one deserves to have her humanity recognized, and the other does not? Don’t tell me, I know.
BTW: I don’t believe Kate. I’m not saying she doesn’t have cancer, but I don’t believe the story she told is true.
I think the new wave of Sussex bashing is meant to deflect what the video means: the Waleses are locked in ’till death do they part. They made sure Kate was wearing Big Blue when she announced her cancer diagnosis. If there was any thought of divorce it’s out of the question now. William can’t remarry unless he’s a widower are this point. A mistress is a non starter in this day and age. Given the Windsors’ history there’s possibilities (see George V).
If a divorce was going to happen its been pushed back a few years – if he wants out he will get out, eventually.
As for the video – if it was him/them as the Sun is proclaiming then it suggests that her video announcement was a last minute thing to get ahead of a potential leak of her medical records. It’s clear that is not Kate in the video, its 2 different women as Kate was frail looking in the announcement vid.
I’m glad H&M put this out publicly. They would have been subjected to hate either way but now it leaves no doubt that they’re classy compassionate humans. The media can tear them apart all they want and people who eat that hate up can continue to do so but the rest of us can see that they’re good role models on how to adult responsibly and show basic courtesy – something which KP isn’t capable of but expects. I bet they ride the sympathy wave to no end even after exhausting all their goodwill and flubbing every opportunity they had to handle this and every situation after this. It’s just a double standard for the white royals…
Here is the thing, I am sure both Meghan and Harry made peace with who their families are. When they send good wishes, they are doing it because it is right thing to do, not because they deserve it. Both KP and BP used Meghan as a human shield. No doubt they knew she was suicidal because of it, but didn’t care. Meghan knows this, I don’ t think she expects them to change. They have built their new life away from them. I can’t even imagine how Harry feels waking up every morning, not being a part of this abusive firm anymore. He probably asks himself why he didn’t leave sooner like any person who escaped an abusive relationship would.
I can’t wait for Meghan’s new projects. I am focusing on that instead of the screams and kicks of the delusional and hateful island and their bots.
I’m with you. You can’t jerk the public around like this and blame them afterward as a strategy for long. People get mad when they are played for fools.
It’s good to have a community that gets it.
I too wish Kate all the best on her healing journey … but I still remain flummoxed by so many decisions made by both palaces in the last several weeks. I am even flummoxed by some choices in the video. Isn’t there a similar picture of Kate outdoors in the past in a lookalike sweater? You would think they would want to do their outmost to avoid questions about staging/manipulation …
She’s got about 10 of that style of sweater, and it suits her quite well. I imagine it’s a comfortable look for her. That said, she does look quite pale and worn out in this video, whereas she is usually very tanned and sporting much more makeup. If it’s manipulation of something they shot previously that suggests a hell of a lot more foresight than their usual comms suggests.
Kind of sick of the British media to go straight for the “blaming everything on the Sussexes” bit and really annoying that nobody in the royal family is putting a stop to it.
After the last three months I believe NOTHING that comes from them.
Ditto. I don’t doubt the cancer story, but I believe she lied about something, such as the timing of the diagnosis. It’s a bazaar coincidence that she’s telling the exact same story as Chuck. In all honesty, I won’t be surprised if it’s all a lie. And I find their supporters’ vitriol towards the Sussexes just disgusting. It makes me lean even stronger towards believing that this is just all a ruse to deflect from all the negative press. I really seriously despise them all for their hatefulness, including Kate.
I remember the same media lecturing Meghan over privacy issues when Archie was born. She was told that she was public property. That she had to play the game. The double standard is glaringly noticeable after the KP fiasco.
Gosh, this has been so hard to hear. My story mirrors that Kate’s. Cancer found accidentally. Kate and I are similar in age. We both have young children. I’ve also been a patient at The London Clinic where I’ve also received various non-cancer related abdominal treatments/surgeries. I’m further down the road than Kate.
For me, the worst part was the first two months. When we were trying to figure out how to tell the children. We sought advice from my MDT, my GP and my psychologist about how to tell the children about the cancer.
Honestly, it was the worst two months of my life. I will say this now: I have the privilege of the money and connections to have the best cancer care in the world, at the best hospitals. It still does not make this journey easy. So, I hope we can all give Kate the privacy, to navigate this awful journey. Seeing the video of Kate, telling everybody about the cancer was too much. I found it hard enough without the scrutiny of the world. I can only imagine how difficult the last few weeks have been for her and her family. Much love and strength, to anyone who is going through this, whether you are the patient, the friend of the family member supporting us.
People question the timeline., particularly on the other thread … it took 3 months to diagnose me. 3 months of negative biopsies, endoscopies, gastroscopies, imaging. Everyone is different.
Glad you are doing better. Many here have gone through similar health issues so I believe people understand.
People also understand it isn’t invasion of privacy to notify. Whether it’s cancer or some other health issues, people have had to deal with managing work, family, the finances, and the myriads of obligations through it all.
They say illness is a great equalizer. It knows no rank or privilege. What Charles did was a wonderful template on how the royals should manage health news. It’s funny that it took a septuagenarian to teach this lesson. Perhaps experience helps.
Kit: very well said. Most of us over a certain age have, sadly experience of cancer in family members and/or friends, since it is so pervasive. Many of have had to deal with employers while we did so. We all have great sympathy for anyone suffering, and they deserve privacy and healing. An honest and consistent policy, either of silence or explanation, would have afforded her that, from the very beginning.
I hope and pray you will get better and cancer free soon. As a mother with young children you feel for any mother that are facing this terrible illness.
Your message was so nice and such a contrast to all the hateful messages here. You can criticise Kate all you want. Call her out on being racist and her treatment of Meghan. But their kids are innocent and don’t deserve this.
I am sure Harry and Meghan don’t support that kind of behavior seen on the comments here. They are better person than some of these so called supporters who are on the same level of those lunatics fans of Kate.
Yes we to are saddened by the conspiracy theories, horrified by the trolling, how could these disgusting people do this when she is going through something so terrible? What do you mean your not talking about the massive depression that was pushing Megan towards suicide, or the disgusting way the press and the whole Royal family said NOTHING when she and Harry lost the baby she was carrying!! Ah I get you, it only applies to the white princess, who for a couple of weeks, had a very little bit of what Harry and Megan had been going through, and are STILL going through, for bloody YEARS
Tell you what BM why don’t we all stop buying your papers and block your Web pages, maybe THAT will stop YOUR trolling of them, since you think it’s so bad
What gets me is all the pearl clutching from some of Meghan’s greatest trolls. Now, we are to recognize that a woman experiencing illness needs space — she’s human y’all. Puhleez! Like she, Kate, herself was not at all a contributing factor to Meghan’s abuse. I really can’t muster the strength to extend any goodwill towards that person.
Love the classy response from H&M and also the breakdown from Hayward. One would THINK, that having two family members diagnosed with cancer would put the fear of Jesus in them and someone would say “enough is enough” – time to stop the hate. But these idiots never learn and keep it going. Charles and William could shut it all down, but noooooooo. I don’t feel sorry for all the shit they find themselves in right now.
As far Kate, I wish her recovery and I hope those kids are ok. The rest of them can keep swimming in the piranha pond.
Straight back to embiggening Kate and bashing the Sussex’s in less than 24 hours.
Yup. Shockingly fast turn around. The gutter press grinds on.
So it took over 60 days for the RF to come up with the excuse that Hate has cancer. If it’s true, I feel for her. But my theory is that it’s not true and that the RF thinks this will get people to back off while something else is going on behind the scenes? This excuse pretty much ties up all the questions and shames anyone who questions it. I will give the RF points for that. Time will tell.
I am think the cancer is legit but that there’s a reason other than the kids for the lies and weirdness. Like William and Kate aren’t together anymore.
People are also ignoring how much of the Where’s Kate? discourse was driven by William’s behavior. Not visiting her at the hospital, saying he wasn’t going to be working until after Easter as well, seeming drunk at an investiture, cancelling the memorial speech, and saying he took the photo that turned out to be fake. If he’d just kept up appearances, filling in for his father and Kate, the whole thing would have been largely defanged.
I fear for H&M’s wellbeing these next few months. It’s a classic case of ‘damned if they do & damned if they don’t ‘. If the last 24 hours is any indication, the BM will be ramping up its attacks against them and it will be unendurable. My hope is that the international media will be vigilant and point out any instances of hypocrisy, racism and outright lies in the BM’s reporting of the Sussexes.
You can just see it building can’t you? All that pent up emotion, building up over the last few months of denials and obfuscations from KP, and it all has to go somewhere…so, line up the usual suspects, eh? It might play well in Great Britain, but it doesn’t in the US. Meghan and Harry had nothing to do with this.
My favorite part of H&M’s statement?
The subtle dig of using Kate and not Catherine. That should make William incandescent with rage.
That is not cool, @MsDarcy. No one, especially H&M, is making digs at a woman with cancer. They used Kate because that’s what they call her in private. Even her uncle says Kate. Harry called her Kate since he knew her. That wasn’t an official government statement, it is a health wishes from family member.
I think the use of “Kate” is endearing. That’s how Harry has always called her. Please stop.
Very classy response from the the Sussexes. I’m sorry about Kate’s cancer diagnosis, especially for the children. I’m sure she will get the best medical care and will be OK.
Cancer doesn’t discriminate and can strike anybody no matter your social or economical status.
2 weeks ago I was diagnosed with skin cancer. That came as a shock because I was focusing on breast health due to my mom having stage 4 breastcancer at 57 and she passed away at 59. I never thought about skin cancer because I’m not a sun worshipper and don’t use tanning beds. Right now I’m waiting to hear from the cancer clinic about an appointment.
Please have your skin regularly examined and stay out of the sun.
It was the right thing to do. If everyone thought that way, the world would be a better place.
Sitting here waiting for the UK media to sling arrows at Pippa and James for going on vacation while their sister was ill…….waiting…….waiting…..crickets.
I said the same thing on the initial post. Thing is I don’t blame her siblings for living their lives. You can’t put everything on hold and they have families too. And this is from people who they supposedly are so close to. They haven’t spent years telling us all they hate Pippa and James with a passion and being around them is the worst thing they’ve ever had to do. That being said you know they will try to make anything they do framed around, Harry and Meghan did, said, launched, or attended this just days, weeks, months or hours before, after, when Kate had a thought about something aren’t they terrible!!!
If she has cancer I hope they caught it early enough etc. Her children deserve having a healthy mom.
Is anybody 100% sure that KP wouldn’t lie to fix their 2 month PR debacle?
No
One of my dearest and most courageous friends went through late stage inherited colorectal cancer which had metastasized to his lungs, liver and kidney. He’s been cancer-free going on 2+ years now, but it’s a miracle he’s still alive. One of the things that the doctors said saved him was his coffee habit. Our friends are also fairly active, eat well and poitive, which all help, but here’s an English link to the coffee: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/23/coffee-drinkers-much-lower-risk-bowel-cancer-recurrence-study
Coffee: is there anything it can’t do? Lol. Seriously though, it’s not bad for you. Nutrition in general is so important to health. Vitamin D, which people can lack in cloudy climates, plays a very big role in immune system health. I live in the great grey north of the US and supplement most of the year. Helps me dodge the viruses going around. I am sorry to hear about your friend. Cancer has been a thread in my family and I have seen it working as a nurse. Ii have great hope for new treatments going forward. Hope your friend does well.
As we have seen time and time again. All of this sudden adoration for the Wales will go up in smoke soon as more and more information regarding this diagnosis is discovered. They cannot help themselves they trip on their own feet so often in real time. Sitting back watching and waiting for the combustion, which will appear soon.
It’s a good thing that KP admitted that H and M had no prior knowlege of this, otherwise they would be accusing them of leaking it. This constant demeaning of Meghan and Harry when they obviously have nothing to do with any of this, it just plays poorly. At least in the US.
Shawna, the BBC allows the royal family full editorial control over everything they public. The BBC has no credibility in this matter. No British medial outlet can be trusted in their coverage of that family.
That’s a good point.
An honest and sincere message was sent from the Harry and Meghan. I won’t extend any other comment other than to reiterate the one they made. As to any other health issues, be it her hormones or any other internal organs, I am not familiar enough with Kate to comment.
My observations regarding her actions, however, are open to commentary.
Look, Kate said that walkabout with H&M was the hardest thing she ever had to do. Fate has apparently decided to teach her what hard really is. Am I sad? Sure. Cancer sucks. Am I capable of walking and chewing gum at the same and thus also capable of saying feeling sad for her doesn’t make me like her? Also, sure. One royal expert (Sally what’shername) had an article about how Kate “doesn’t need” the Sussexes sympathy. I think that’s from KP, and if Kate and or Will really feel that bitterly about the Sussexes releasing a supportive statement, well…. the Waleses deserve all the scrutiny.