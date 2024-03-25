Gary Goldsmith: Duchess Meghan ‘isn’t going to be around for ever, is she?’

What a moment for Gary Goldsmith to give a tell-all interview to the Times of London. The Times actually put a disclaimer on this piece, that the interview was conducted on March 14th, a full week before the Princess of Wales’s cancer and chemotherapy announcement. The Times still published it in the wake of Kate’s video, and honestly, I can see why. Dodgy Uncle Gary was extremely chatty and he was doing all of the Windsors’ dirty work. That’s what we saw during Gary’s four days on Celebrity Big Brother as well – he toed the company line, bad-mouthing the Sussexes and treating the Princess of Wales and the other royals like they are god’s gift. In retrospect, he did all of the CBB stuff while Kate was dealing with her cancer diagnosis too. In this piece, Gary once again has a lot of nasty sh-t to say about the Sussexes, quelle surprise. I wish the Middletons and Waleses understood that Gary makes them all look crass and tacky. Some highlights:
How much he was paid to appear on CBB: “Half a watch. £100,000. That’s a half a watch. I collect them.” Goldsmith shows me his beautiful blue Rolex. It’s 1.30pm. He has already drunk at least one bottle of champagne.
Changing perceptions: “I’m the uncle to the future queen of England and yet the perceptions I want to change are that I’m this wife-beating, drug-dealer pimp. Will you help me do that?”
The Mother’s Day frankenphoto: “Can we just agree that my Kate photoshopping a beautiful family photo is not the crime of the century?”
The Goldsmiths are not racist: “That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate. Me and Carole grew up in a community as diverse as a Woolies pick’n’mix counter. All the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.” Occasionally we’ll need a glossary to get through this interview. Laughing Girl is Meghan Markle. “Not good people” obviously means Goldsmith is not a fan.
He told Carole to take Party Pieces online: “I said to her, ‘Why haven’t you taken it online?’ She says, ‘Women don’t go on the internet.’ Can you believe that?” he marvels. Party Pieces was sold but guess what: Goldsmith knows the guy at Teddy Tastic Bear Co who bought it. “He’s a mate and he picked it up for less than the six weeks’ rent I got for my villa last summer. I mentioned that to Carole; it didn’t go down well. I can be somewhat of a dick sometimes.”
Is Kate OK? “Yes. I called Carole before I did CBB. And no, she didn’t read me the riot act like the papers said, didn’t even ask about it. I just asked about how Kate was doing. She’s getting the best care imaginable. Leave her be.”
Whether William & Kate are still happy: “Great question. And I’m going to be as honest as I can be. Our beloved Queen Elizabeth dies and they lose the security of their grandmother. Then Will’s father has only just had his bloody coins printed and suddenly he’s got significant health worries too. Then they’ve also got this bloody uncle that no one would want, because the arrogance and naivety of Andrew is just beyond me. I’ve been in the same room as him and, believe me, that was enough. I’ve got more chance of making it onto the Palace balcony than he has. And then you’ve got Harry. F*** me! He and that woman are chasing the American corporate dollar and that is so, so ugly. William, Harry and Kate were such a happy little trio and it got totally ruined. With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no.”
More about the Sussexes: “No, I don’t have insider knowledge but my sense is the fam will never turn their back on Harry fully. He’s naive to think he can throw his family under the bus and still get invited for Christmas at Sandringham. I mean, how stupid can you be? Harry wouldn’t even make my pub quiz team, but he was loved by us all and he had the best job in the world. He had all the privilege but with diminished duties. He had the house, the money, the polo and could choose his royal patronages, with everyone accepting he was a bit fruit bat with the whole prince thing. I think he’ll be back but only if he says sorry. He upset his nan and that is unforgivable. But let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around for ever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”
His thoughts on ‘Spare’: “Spare was a joke. It’s pathetic. A frontline soldier for this country getting tearful because he broke his string necklace and landed in the dog bowl. [In Spare, Harry recounted how, when William called Meghan “rude” and “abrasive”, they got into a physical fight in which Harry’s bracelet was broken and he fell into a ceramic dog bowl.] Putin will be laughing at us, if that’s the best we’ve got.”
Whether Carole masterminded William & Kate’s relationship: “All that stuff about Carole trying to get Kate and William together in a house in Hungerford was bollocks. Yes, my sister is quite cunning and devious. She’s like me — that’s how you run a business. If you haven’t got that wily attitude in you, you are not going to make things happen. But 100 per cent there was no dastardly plan to put William and Kate together. And all that stuff about them meeting at St Andrews is wrong too. They met at school. The Marlborough girls and Eton boys do a lot of stuff together. But even when there were events where Kate knew William would be there, she sometimes didn’t go. Always puts family first, that girl.”
Excuse me? “He and that woman are chasing the American corporate dollar and that is so, so ugly. William, Harry and Kate were such a happy little trio and it got totally ruined. With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no.” That is… a lot to unpack. Finally, an acknowledgement that William and Kate are pretty unhappy, although it does seem like Gary knew something about Kate’s health at this point. The whole thing with Gary – and many other people – being so obsessed with Harry “coming back” to be with William and Kate is so unhealthy and gross too. They really want Harry to leave his wife and children, all to be William’s doormat and fall guy? The stuff about William’s violent assault on Harry too, the way people continue to minimize it is really creepy. Anyway, the world would be a much better place if Gary Goldsmith took Harry and Meghan’s names out of his f–king mouth.
What a horrible shit.
A really nasty horrible one at that. When will they realize he makes all of them look like nasty fools?
He is just been his – peeing on the sidewalk, wife beating (allegedly), ‘baking soda’ tasting – self… but the people that give him a platform so that they can live through him? Those are the despicable ones.
Totally! Whenhe says they grew up in an ethnic neighborhood, like that cant make you a racist. Yup, a lot of white folks know a black person and that’s their reason for not being racist. Anyway. Looks like he knows kkkhate and eggplant willie are not happy together…. And he should be careful what he wishes for, for harry and meg, karma in life can jinx those words real bad now that we know what’s going on with kate. This makes them look soooo bad.
A horrible little man who knows nothing but what he is told to say.
That is so unbelievably disgusting. What a nasty person.
But now we have it on paper how unbelievably disparaging and condescending Kate thinks of Meghan.
Evil people, all of them.
He makes Meghan’s white relatives look classy by comparison. It’s bizarre that the media treat him and, by extension Kate, so gently when we all know how they’d monster Meghan if this was one of HER family members.
And also is a victim of projection. When he talks about H&M, I swear it’s like he’s talking about himself.
Gary is a thug whose reputation is so damaged and hanging by a thread he is using “I am the uncle of the future queen of England..” as a last measure to stroke his ego when as it stands now, Kate’s future status is not guaranteed.
It’s also bizarre how the royals treat him. Remember how we learned during Meghan’s trial with the Fail that Charles was constantly beating Harry about Thomas’ interviews and he was trying to force Meghan to go to Mexico to see him which is why she wrote that letter to him to beg him to stop his interviews? The press at the time also had a similar tone: that the Windsors, namely charles and william, wanted Meghan to get Tom to stop talking yet ive never seen anything about them wanting Kate to get Gary to stop talking even though her mother is still obviously in contact with him regularly.
That’s exactly why I think he’s authorized to speak as he does @Chelsea. She had the surgery in January 2024. Imagine having a health scare that requires surgery and you are still so obsessed with Meghan that you send out your uncle to trash her. Imagine later being diagnosed with CANCER and asking for sympathy and grace while not pulling this article because you are STILL obsessed with Meghan.
I’m genuinely shocked at how pathological this all is. Its been over 4 years and this woman who has MUCH bigger things to worry about is still laser focused on Meghan.
He’s more like diarrhea – slimy, smelly and cause us all nausea when listening to his dribble.
Seraphina, while laughing out loud at your comment, I must beg to differ. I can say with all honesty every squishy 💩 I have ever taken has had more dignity and grace than this horrible squicky being could ever dream of possessing! 😆
@Seraphina, you’ve called it. I’m at a loss for words. I made it as far as: “evil, odious, slimy little toad”, but started feeling badly about dissing toads, who, after all, do a great turn by eating up mosquitoes.
Just reading that post makes me cringe. All of this is reminding me of Orwell’s descriptions of the Two Minutes Hate. The tabloids, the media commentators, and slimy Uncle Gary have gone way beyond their two minutes.
If Harry’s first book is Spare, the pages that haven’t been published should be filed under Scapegoat.
The only issue I have is that I usually feel so much relief after a bout of diarrhea, and Uncle Gary just leaves me still feeling quite ill.
Ha! You are all gross and hilarious!
Vile man. Piers named Kate as racist on a tv show. Meghan and harry never did. This man has no shame. He admitted on the reality show he never met the sussexes. Gary beat his wife.
@Tessa – Agreed. This man is truly vile. Out of one side of his mouth [about H&M] he says “He and that woman are chasing the American corporate dollar and that is so, so ugly.” while all the while bragging about how much he got paid for CBB, his watch collection, and income from rental property?
And called himself ‘cunning & devious’, as though those were good traits. 🙄
Yeah, I thought that was revealingly weird. Meghan didn’t say that Kate was racist. Megan actually said that Kate was a good person. But Gary probably knows Kate and her “roots” better than Meghan does, so I guess it’s true that Kate is one of the royal racists. Again, I don’t get why these people call attention to such things. Hubris? Drink?
Hey Gary what if harry called Kate rude and abrasive you would condemn harry if he did what William did. This will come back to bite gary.
No one in the press wants to acknowledge how fiercely protected Harry is of his wife and children. Based on what I have been observing, Harry’s be all and end all is his wife and children. All of this other nonsense they are spewing is tantamount to focusing on Harry while Harry is focusing on his wife and children. This man is a bloviating tool.
And no one in the press wants to openly acknowledge the reasons why Harry needs to be so fiercely protective of his wife and children. The press is culpable. The tabloid press has been directly perpetrating and encouraging abuse — and interviews like this one are a part of that.
Wow. This guy is sooooooo trashy. I can’t believe KP allows this guy to speak. Unbelievable. What a complete a complete embarrassment on soooo many levels.
“Laughing Girl?!” Wtf? What he says about Meghan is horrifying!!!
“How much he was paid to appear on CBB: “Half a watch. £100,000. That’s a half a watch. I collect them.” Goldsmith shows me his beautiful blue Rolex. It’s 1.30pm. He has already drunk at least one bottle of champagne.”
Right, most people would spend £200 thousand on a watch. I appreciate that they interviewed him and noted that part of his honesty is due to “at least” one bottle of champagne by midday. This guy needs to be interviewed more often, because he reflects so well on the RF. Classy. S/
Sounds like someone is jealous that some people can make a large amount of American corporate dollars while his appearance is worth only half a watch. And only one of them is “so, so ugly.”
Laughing girl. What a monster Gary is. Stupid man posing that way for the cameras
So yeah, the detail that he’d already had one bottle of champagne before the conversation even started…Yeah, we could tell. And why is it ugly to make money? What’s Harry supposed to do? Make no money and have to go back and one day beg William? The man who assaulted him, which Gary mocks? Whew, they’re all really chill about that DV description. Yeah, the interview just reiterated all the reasons why the Sussexes should never go back. People talk about William needing Harry but how much of it was he needed Harry to keep Kate company on engagements. Gary talks about the trio way too much. William and Kate should be happy to be their own duo.
Hypocritical to say anything about H&M earning their own way when he is chasing reality TV money and the royals chase money from any country if people are willing to bag it up and donate. Maybe he could take some of that money he makes from that and the villa rental and pay off some of the people his sister cheated.
It’s okay when he and Carole make money, but not when Harry and Meghan make it.
Making money gives you options which they don’t want Harry to have. They love to talk about how stupid and weak he is, but still want him back. Seems to me that type of person would be a lodestone in a professional high achieving organization. Not one that you are lamenting about leaving and how everything was so much better before they decided to have their own life. They want him back to do all the heavy lifting. Whether that’s be charismatic for the public, be a buffer between his brother and his sister-in-law, do the hard work that requires diligence and oversight, or be the scapegoat for problems caused by the “hierarchy”.
DEE(2), that’s everything in a nutshell. Excellent analysis! 👏
That is exactly why they hate that H&M are making money. They were supposed to be poor and desperate and have to come back. That did.not happen because of that sweet sweet American (and global) $$$
What a vile pig. They really don’t understand how bad he makes them look, do they?
Exactly! It’s not surprising that a man who was witnessed publicly hitting his spouse minimizes abuse and violence.
What ever he wishes for Meghan is what I wish for Kate.
Ten fold. All that toxicity will only boomerang back to the Middletons.
I’ve never wished ill on Kate but once her behaviour was clear, I wished on Kate exactly what she wished on M. We knew what that was.. Same with hookers and blow. But G himself, jail is all I’ll be happy with.
“I want to get away from the current perception of me as wife beating pimp” is quite an own goal.
@SamuelWhiskers who wants to tell him its not a perception, it’s a part of a court record…a legal fact that he physically assaulted his wife.
Making light about William’s physical violence against Harry in a “domestic violence is nothing to be upset about comment) is an interesting way to deflect from him wanting not to be seen as a wife beater
(Ugh and I’m dying how my uid was autocorrected when I posted this)
“…and bad for our country.”
Seriously?!
I tried to google what does he mean a Laugjing Girl?!
It’s just weird. Technically, he means it as a put down. But there’s not a lot of photos of Meghan laughing like a hyena or anything. She’s usually just smiling and engaging. And sure maybe laughing is supposed to imply shallowness but it can also imply happiness. Meghan looks happy whether she’s out with her friends or her husband. She genuinely seems happy with her life right now. And then Gary just told us that Kate and William are not happy. Which yes could be attributed to the cancer diagnosis but it’s still odd. He could have said they’re facing challenges but happy to have each other as they go through it. But he did not say that.. Guess that champagne had him talking out of turn.
I think its connected to that stereotype about loud smiling happy confident Americans. Then when you add in that Meghan is a happy hugger (shrugs). I think the Middletons mock her whole Cali vibe and talk about her so much that they have a family nickname for her. Its become quite obvious that its not just Kate whose obsessed with her.
Laughing girl? Isn’t the open mouth guffaw his niece’s signature move? Always projection from these people!
Yep, it is always projection. K and Camz are often caught in photos having a big guffaw. I can’t think of any with Meghan doing same. One thing about this sleazy cheeseball uncle, he’s the tell that K & her family sit around slinging darts at Meghan and that they’re proactive about keeping the royal environment hostile towards her.
So the Times put a disclaimer about the interview being before Kate’s diagnosis? So what does that matter? The interview is mostly abusive toward H&M and that doesn’t seem to bother them at all. I have no respect left for any media outlet in the UK when they give print/air time to all this misogynistic, hateful racist BS. And BS to “Kate can’t be racist because Carole and I grew up in a diverse area”. What an idiot.
And this right here is why you can’t tell me that Kate, William and Carole are not pure evil. They co-sign all this Meghan and Harry abuse but I am supposed to feel badly for Kate ? F it .
We all know exactly what that disclaimer means, don’t we. Wrong news cycle folks! We’re supposed to forget that tabloids were salivating over Gary and that he more or less represents how the Mids talk amongst themselves. Please don’t notice that we sent out our unseemly, gauche attack dog to bark at Meghan and Harry last week!
Vile creature.
What ugly ugly things to say. About everyone. Telling Carole her business cost less than his villa rental for the summer? Saying she’s cunning and devious? Saying William and Kate aren’t happy?
And that’s without getting into the nonsense about Harry and Meghan.
The Middletons should shut him up FAST because he’s just making everyone involved look horrible.
He knew about the cancer well before this interview. When he was on CBB he told one of the other persons when asked how kate was doing that he would say something after there was an announcement.
He is also confirming that he is still in touch with Carole so they are trashing Meghan with intent. He’s not rogue at all with this stuff.
Pointing out his friend bought his sister’s crashing business for a very low amount and Carole didn’t have to pay any of her rather substantial debt, is that what he means about he & Carole being wiley clever business people?
Oh dear lord, what an ignorant thug. I don’t think this will change the perceptions of him as a wife-beating, drug-dealing pimp. It’s just adds braggart, drunkard, idiot, dickhead to the list.
yeeesh. With friends like these….
These are chats they among themselves…. They wish Meghan will not be here but is Kate who is dealing with a cancer diagnosis and Meghan continues to be healthy ( thankfully). This fool never met her but continue his nonsense . I am glad they printed this crap so it can continue to show how trashy and terrible this lot continues to be cancer or no cancer. Actually they are all cancerous and rotten.
Yeah, good old Uncle Gary makes pond scum look good. Vile cockroach.
I feel like, if you don’t want to be known as a wife beater, maybe don’t beat your wife?
This interview is sure to change the perception of Garbage Gary “being a wife beating drug dealer pimp”/s. He knows that he’s an embarrassment in every way. The BRF should feel humiliation every time he appears and reminds the public that he’s the uncle of the (maybe) future queeǹ of England. QEII and Chuck should have slapped an NDA on and paid this family off when W&K got married. Now that the Middletons/GG are desperate for money, more embarrassing antics are guaranteed.
They are so desperate for Harry to beg and return to his abusers alone. GGs obsession with Meghan is as creepy as JC’s and PM’s and they are jealous of Harry. They need to admit that they are attracted to Meghan and they know that she is way out of their league. They also need to get therapy (and maybe a lobotomy)…
Apparently Gary has apologized for his interview. When is the UK going to let go of the myth that Harry was close to William and Kate and that he was happy as a trio?
Whether he was happy or not at that time of his life is irrelevant to the fact that he has the right to get married and have children of his own. It is only children who think that how a family unit looks at one point in time is how things stay. It’s a very immature, selfish, unrealistic outlook.
This “happy little trio” thing is so weird. Almost like they were meant to be a throuple.
I just commented on a post on Twitter saying the whole threesome thing the BM pushes is kind of icky for me. It’s like they want H to be the back up husband.
To me it sounds like Gary believed that Kate and William had the right to pick Harry’s wife. I think he and Carole are really pissed that they couldn’t get Harry to go along and marry Pippa as part of the deal too.
And this right here is why you can’t tell me that Kate, William and Carole are not pure evil. They co-sign all this Meghan and Harry abuse but I am supposed to feel badly for Kate ? F it .
I agree. No fcuks given over here about that bunch. Harry and Meghan literally escaped with their lives and sanity.
Every time he opens his fat gob he shows the world where Catty came from – a family of vile, hard faced racist climbers who are only concern is money fame and status. We already know the Carole is just as bad as her brother and this is what Kate grew up around.
Also there is a lot of tea here – he’s admitting what we’ve all known for years that Kate was on the outskirts of his circle since Marlborough and she used that to stalk him all the way to St Andrews. And yes, we all know Carole is scheming and devious – she treated Kate and William’s relationship like a business arrangement.
Yes that was an interesting tidbit.
He denied just 1 particular instance of her momager shenanigans, but affirmed the general claim along the way! Wow. So dumb.
The more often media companies give a platform to vile little men like Unc Gary, the uglier and meaner the world becomes. What a pathetic man child.
And this is in The Times, no less.
It’s important to remember that trashy uncle Gary isn’t talking out of turn or saying anything Kate/the firm doesn’t explicitly want out there. If the Firm in collusion with the British press didn’t have control over Uncle Gary or Bad Dad those two would literally never shut up. And yet they’re both conveniently only trotted out whenever the firm needs something particularly unsavory said and are otherwise dutifully silent.
So, all that to say, this should be viewed as an extension of official palace comms. And my immediate question to that would be why once again the firm and the British media would rather further expose themselves as vile racists by continuing to abuse Meghan in the press instead of focusing on heaping sympathy and adoration on their cancer patient primary. This isn’t a controlled rollout of a tragic circumstance, this is a distraction technique.
I agree about distraction, Sunday. But why? What do they need distraction for? They have a story that brings them goodwill and it’s gonna pissed away by this shit.
I don’t think they can help themselves. Plus I’m sure the brain trust at KP never foresaw the world turning on them like this so they are panicking to get the hatred focused back on Meghan. They need to remember mud splashes everywhere.
Uncle Hookers and Blow got some backlash for slagging Meghan and issued a non apology. I dropped some tweets on his page, reminding him or his trashy past and his actions gave the appearance Kate ordered him to trash Meghan. I added he’s shown the aristos made the right call about Kate and the Middletons (scheming social climbers) and
George, Charlotte and Louis are going to
be targets of bullies at school thanks to him.
I truly believe whatever you put out into the universe and towards other people, will come right back to you like a boomerang. You would think that a serious health crisis would make Kate/Charles have some introspection. It’s not clear yet about Charles, but doesn’t seem like this illness is changing Kate and the Middleton’s mindset. Really, really sad. She’d do better to turn that hateful energy around and pour it into helping your mind, body and spirits heal like she said in that video. They are making it fantastically hard to feel sympathy for her and her situation — thank your nasty toxic uncle Gary for that, Kate. Shameful.
I’m learning more and more that while violence is never the answer, bad people just aren’t being beat up anymore. Bring back beating asshole’s asses. No one’s learning anymore because they can just yap at the mouth without a fist flying at it.
I’m so over him, my bad LMAOOOO
“…bad people just aren’t being beat up anymore. Bring back beating asshole’s asses.”
That was the best laugh I’ve had in days!!! Thank you, Kelsey, Dear.
Gotta say, ol’ pacifist me, laughed a bit at that as well! 😬
If you didn’t know he was a trash bucket before, this interview cemented it.
When he said, “They’ve also got this bloody uncle no one would want”, at first I thought he was referring to himself, not Andrew. So they have two “bloody uncles”. And he’s drunk a whole bottle of champagne by 1:30?
I was thinking the same. First I thought oh, at least he knows he’s an ass, but then he goes on to Andrew without any self reflection. Pretty sure the two of them could’ve been good mates.
Since it’s Holly week I am going to try my very best to not say anything about that man instead I will say why I admire Meghan for surviving 2019 while being the most hated person in the world 🌎 #Princessmeghansurvivesthatisland
I’m not a Christian, so I got you:
Lowbrow cretinous scum says what?
As Kelsey says above, we need to bring back beating up bad people.
None of us will be around for ever, but gods willing Meghan will be around a lot longer than this cocaine snorting, wife beating, pig of a man.
“…Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around for ever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”
It is alarming that he said this & the London Times printed it. He & the Times are encouraging derangers & unstable people to do harm to Duchess Meg. It’s disgusting & terrified.
What a class act that one. Wow.
“The idea that (Meghan) says Kate is racist makes me furious.”
Fact check for you Uncle Gary: what Meghan actually said about Kate is that Kate is “a good person”
Why is he putting words in her mouth and then using the lies to drag her?
What a barrel of trash this vile excuse for a human being is.
Carole is cunning and devious and that is how your run a business. Wow. CarolE asked small vendors to extend her credit based on her proximity to the throne, stiffed them when the company went bust, then cried about posters being pinned all over Bucklebury calling her out for her deeds. This interview needs to be archived as it’s the closest picture to what really goes on in Middleton Manor that we’ve ever gotten.
Well sometimes when you let your drunk pitbull brother/uncle loose to attack others he comes back around to bite you in the ass. Oops! Ha!
This is horrific: “Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around for ever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”
I actually found it chilling that he said this, because of the serious threats Meghan faced in England.
Harry whom he’s never met but is suddenly qualified to give advice to. And I’m quite sure Meghan will be more than happy to never set foot in the UK again short of a funeral. And even that is probably doubtful.
Things I learned from reading this interview:
1. WTF – a bottle of champagne??????? Rantings of a intoxicated person.
2. He really thinks being Kate’s uncle puts him in a good light. Him referring himself as the “uncle of the FQoE” was very telling.
3. Kate did the photoshop
4. For someone so holier than thou, his grammar hurt my ears. It’s Carole and I – not me and Carole.
5. Good luck with rebranding yourself. I think pimp is correct, he pimps himself to the firm all the time.
I guess Gary is going for the stupid asshole demographic. Or KP feels that its better for people to direct their anger at him rather than William. I’m sure Gary is being compensated by William in some way for being his donkey.
Jackass is the correct noun – both of them.
So uncle gruesome, you don’t like your hard earned title as a wife beater and dealer, well how about, YOUR A FKING LIEING GRIFTER. Does that suit you better? Better yet, your SISTER AND NEICE FELL OUT OF THE SAME TREE. This man gives scum a bad name.
Yes Carol is a master manipulater, just ask Billy.
NO Megan did not call bone racist, PEIRS MORGAN DID.
You spouting of at the mouth just shows you know fk all about fk all, you need to get checked out because your brain is still affected by the booze and drugs, because you ADMITTED that you had never met Harry or Megan, so thanks for letting us know you get spoon fed your opinion by your sister and neice. The REAL LIARS. Now, “not invited to Sandringham” you say 🙄but the Palace says “open invitation AND they were invited to Balmoral for the summer, were you Gary dear?
And are you that far gone mentally that you didn’t grasp that it wasn’t the fact that William broke Harry’s necklace, it was the fact that ONE, his brother resorted to violence, and TWO Harry knew that if he responded in kind, he would have snotted the little bsd and then William the coward would have had Harry arrested for assault, and Megan is going to be around a lot longer than you are, you twisted little man, but I will tell you who isn’t, KATE that’s who, because in your own words willy has a lot going on, and if he’s Lucy, sorry lucky enough to have his “going on, willing to wait a bit longer, then Kate will find herself healthy (I hope), and SINGLE
Hmm, there’s that reference to a Lucy again…. I love your little clues, MP!
And I second everything you said!
His niece had abdominal surgery and he is giving interviews trashing Meghan.
The woman he never met. Sheesh.
Carole is devious and no one can stand being around Andrew. Those are the two things that actually check out.
That was vile, absolutely vile.
Well, people were guessing that Kate had her colon resected. Guess they were right because here is the assh*le part they removed!
Uncle Gary! Straight from the rectum! What a turd!
I just can’t
As OVER IT says.. f it!
” I wish the Middletons and Waleses understood that Gary makes them all look crass and tacky”, I think they do actually and I also think that this domestic abuser has been going rogue for quite some time now. It seems that there is nothing either the Middletons or the Waleses can do now to shut him up. He’s a grifter, he can talk about Andrew all he want but they are both the same kind of grifters and terrible persons.
He’s basically Samantha Markle.
Gotta be honest. When Gary said “Then they’ve also got this bloody uncle that no one would want” I thought he was talking about himself. 😭
This dude is a creepy, disgusting piece of shit (on top of being a drug pusher and wife beater) He has somehow made this dopey term “Laughing Girl” (whatever that means) a really offensive slur.
You can definitely see the the familial thread that connects these awful people – Ma Meddlebum, this asshole, and Kate.
“Laughing girl’
Lots of comments on here about that phrase, my take is that is what Willi and Kate refer to her as.. where else would it come from?
Meghan is a good actress… maybe not a great actress, but Suits has now been bought by BBC iplayer… it has already been a top streaming series on Netflix…. So even if we don’t think she is great, she has made a lot of money from an honest job.
Willi and Kate need to stop this man – it is reflecting very badly on both of them.
I am also frustrated at the coverage of Kate. I am a mother of three and as such I wish her well. Kids need their Mums. But she has the best care, no waiting list issues, lots of staff, no financial worries, a husband who can stay home day drinking while ‘looking after her’ and much more. I think she should acknowledge how lucky she is compared to many in the UK.