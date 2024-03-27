Bower: Duchess Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard is a threat to the monarchy

I’m not going to cover all of the hate-pieces about the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but there are a lot and they are not limited British outlets. The other day, I read this ghastly and nasty piece in Air Mail written by Hilary Rose, a byline I know from the Times of London. The British royalists are trying to make a name for themselves in America by pouring scorn on the Sussexes. That being said, the bulk of the hate is absolutely being published in the UK, specifically in the Daily Mail. The Mail has run a half-dozen columns solely devoted to speculating and hating on ARO, a brand which has not even been officially launched. We still haven’t seen one bottle of jam or one casserole dish and these people are already trying to make it sound like a flop. Well, in case you needed it spelled out, what these people are really worried about is that ARO is going to be a success and they can’t take credit for it or claim that the Sussexes are broke. Please allow that unhinged old fart Tom Bower to basically make that point in his new Mail column:

A time bomb for the Windsors: “We’ve been told that Meghan’s syrupy new lifestyle brand ‘will reflect everything she loves – family cooking, entertaining and home decor’. But the bizarrely named American Riviera Orchard is better described as a timebomb for the Royal Family. Despite the homely talk of cutlery, recipes and upmarket jam, this has the appearance of blatant cashing in – an initiative by the former actress to secure a financial safety net for when the Sussexes’ earnings from Netflix and Spotify evaporate. Makeup, lavender sachets, yoga mats and even dog shampoo are also on the menu from Montecito as MailOnline revealed last night. Meghan has been plotting this all along!! The direction of travel has been obvious ever since Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2018. Back then, there was enormous public backing for the glamorous, unstuffy American who promised to add a bit modernity and spontaneity to the British monarchy. There was nothing off-the-cuff about the invitation list, though. Few were fooled as they watched the guests arrive at the chapel. Most were Hollywood agents, directors and celebrities – some of whom Meghan hardly knew. All were invited to witness her victory on joining the firm. This was the first step in establishing Meghan Inc., a dream she has been loath to relinquish – and which the Royal Family should rightly fear. ‘Everything Meghan does is carefully curated and forensically planned,’ comments Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, her former commercial agent. Fergie was better than Meghan: True, Meghan is not the first royal to tread this path. There was ridicule when Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, used her title to make money from ventures including slimming tips, posh teas and a £50 juicer. But Fergie did not traduce the British monarchy via interviews and books. Nor was she attempting to establish a rival royal family across the water. The timing of Meghan’s ARO: When Kate, whom Meghan has maligned, is suffering serious health issues, the timing of the American Riviera Orchard announcement seemed particularly tasteless even before the Princess of Wales’s shock cancer diagnosis. It also appears that the project has been rushed. Meghan has not yet appointed a chief executive to manage the business, as the Mail revealed yesterday. In her haste to get it launched, did she forget the basic foundations of a successful operation – talented staff? Meghan is a problem for the firm: The King and Prince William now face a serious problem – and a woman whose personal drive and hungry ambition seem to know no bounds. ‘She wanted to rule the world,’ says Nelthorpe-Cowne of their time working together, words King Charles should remember. Until now, he has been too accommodating. It is unfortunate that the King agreed to give royal titles to the Sussex children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now, after the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, he probably regrets it.

[From The Daily Mail]

If an American woman with a lifestyle brand is a mortal threat to the monarchy, that says more about the monarchy than the American woman. It reminds me of what Marina Hyde wrote in the Guardian in 2021, which is that the Sussexes’ critics need to move on because they’ve “been outmanoeuvred by an emotional wellness podcaster. It’s like being out-strategised by kale.” Imagine this self-own: Meghan selling cookware is the biggest threat to the monarchy!! Again, Meghan’s lifestyle brand is not the death knell of the monarchy. The reason why the Windsors and their loyal reporters are so mad is because Meghan and Harry are just… going about their business in America. They’re not begging to come back, they’re building a life and an empire for themselves. That was the real death knell for the monarchy – pushing out two charismatic and popular royals out of shortsighted spite.