Bower: Duchess Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard is a threat to the monarchy

I’m not going to cover all of the hate-pieces about the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but there are a lot and they are not limited British outlets. The other day, I read this ghastly and nasty piece in Air Mail written by Hilary Rose, a byline I know from the Times of London. The British royalists are trying to make a name for themselves in America by pouring scorn on the Sussexes. That being said, the bulk of the hate is absolutely being published in the UK, specifically in the Daily Mail. The Mail has run a half-dozen columns solely devoted to speculating and hating on ARO, a brand which has not even been officially launched. We still haven’t seen one bottle of jam or one casserole dish and these people are already trying to make it sound like a flop. Well, in case you needed it spelled out, what these people are really worried about is that ARO is going to be a success and they can’t take credit for it or claim that the Sussexes are broke. Please allow that unhinged old fart Tom Bower to basically make that point in his new Mail column:
A time bomb for the Windsors: “We’ve been told that Meghan’s syrupy new lifestyle brand ‘will reflect everything she loves – family cooking, entertaining and home decor’. But the bizarrely named American Riviera Orchard is better described as a timebomb for the Royal Family. Despite the homely talk of cutlery, recipes and upmarket jam, this has the appearance of blatant cashing in – an initiative by the former actress to secure a financial safety net for when the Sussexes’ earnings from Netflix and Spotify evaporate. Makeup, lavender sachets, yoga mats and even dog shampoo are also on the menu from Montecito as MailOnline revealed last night.
Meghan has been plotting this all along!! The direction of travel has been obvious ever since Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2018. Back then, there was enormous public backing for the glamorous, unstuffy American who promised to add a bit modernity and spontaneity to the British monarchy. There was nothing off-the-cuff about the invitation list, though. Few were fooled as they watched the guests arrive at the chapel. Most were Hollywood agents, directors and celebrities – some of whom Meghan hardly knew. All were invited to witness her victory on joining the firm. This was the first step in establishing Meghan Inc., a dream she has been loath to relinquish – and which the Royal Family should rightly fear. ‘Everything Meghan does is carefully curated and forensically planned,’ comments Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, her former commercial agent.
Fergie was better than Meghan: True, Meghan is not the first royal to tread this path. There was ridicule when Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, used her title to make money from ventures including slimming tips, posh teas and a £50 juicer. But Fergie did not traduce the British monarchy via interviews and books. Nor was she attempting to establish a rival royal family across the water.
The timing of Meghan’s ARO: When Kate, whom Meghan has maligned, is suffering serious health issues, the timing of the American Riviera Orchard announcement seemed particularly tasteless even before the Princess of Wales’s shock cancer diagnosis. It also appears that the project has been rushed. Meghan has not yet appointed a chief executive to manage the business, as the Mail revealed yesterday. In her haste to get it launched, did she forget the basic foundations of a successful operation – talented staff?
Meghan is a problem for the firm: The King and Prince William now face a serious problem – and a woman whose personal drive and hungry ambition seem to know no bounds. ‘She wanted to rule the world,’ says Nelthorpe-Cowne of their time working together, words King Charles should remember. Until now, he has been too accommodating. It is unfortunate that the King agreed to give royal titles to the Sussex children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now, after the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, he probably regrets it.
[From The Daily Mail]
If an American woman with a lifestyle brand is a mortal threat to the monarchy, that says more about the monarchy than the American woman. It reminds me of what Marina Hyde wrote in the Guardian in 2021, which is that the Sussexes’ critics need to move on because they’ve “been outmanoeuvred by an emotional wellness podcaster. It’s like being out-strategised by kale.” Imagine this self-own: Meghan selling cookware is the biggest threat to the monarchy!! Again, Meghan’s lifestyle brand is not the death knell of the monarchy. The reason why the Windsors and their loyal reporters are so mad is because Meghan and Harry are just… going about their business in America. They’re not begging to come back, they’re building a life and an empire for themselves. That was the real death knell for the monarchy – pushing out two charismatic and popular royals out of shortsighted spite.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
So, ARO is going to single-handedly push Charles off the throne, ruin William and Kate’s happiness, and make the Commonwealth implode? OUTTA MY WAY, I NEED TO BUY SOME OF THAT JAM!
Yes that j a m must be powerful stuff
It’s “Abolish the Monarchy” jam!
@ Brassy Rebel, it’s JAM, for “Just Abolish the Monarchy” jam! 😂
I don’t even like jam but if it’s that powerful I’m going to get me some too!
🙂 powerful indeed
New suggestions for ARO: Advocates for Republican Order, Abolish Royal Ogres.
Why does that just make me want to purchase more products when they are introduced? Imagine cooking 🧑🍳 with the brand that was the fall of the 👑, that should increase sales.
🎵 Jam, oh jam
Jam, Meghan jam for me, yeah
Meghan jam for me yeah
Zum, dum, du-dum
Ooh
Meghan jam, ooh yeah (jam)
(Jam, jam) Zum, zum, du-dum
Zum, zum, du-dum
(Jam, jam, jam) Oh!
Oh damn!
Meghan jam for me, yeah
Zum, dum, de-dee! Zum, dum, de-dee!
Oh!🎵 ❤️🥇👏
Ditto! You and me will be like at Walmart on Black Friday.
It’s the “shut up and take my money” Fururama gif for me.
He’s basically making the products irresistible, lolol. I can get yummy jam AND hasten the downfall of the monarchy?!?! Sign me up!
These jams are going to become historical artifacts and written about in future books: how the monarchy was toppled, one jar of jam at a time.
First we had the jam that revealed infidelity in Shakiras marriage, now we have jam that will topple the monarchy. What a decade for jam and were not even halfway through!
😹 me too – sounds magical!
When will this foolishness end. These ppl look so stupid going on and on with this crap.
Probably for a while because they pull this stuff when there is something to hide.
Hey tom bower. Sarah Ferguson wrote a tell all book. Used her title she kept after the divorce to promote products. Sold access to her ex husband. Introduced epstein to her ex husband. Did some Oprah and Larry king interviews and did a reality show for Oprah. Tom must think people have short memories.
Zara’s husband had an affair, allegedly, soon after their wedding, and went on a reality show where he appeared to sexually assault a producer by grabbing her breasts from behind. Kate’s uncle went on reality while Kate was facing cancer and maligned a prince of the realm. Philip sold royal milk in China and was caught defying Covid regs by visiting a married woman overnight. Camilla regularly lunches with old men who have make racist and misogynist remarks about a princess.
But ARO will impugn the dignity of the Windsors? Oh, please. We can all read and analyze and remember.
Peter brought to a royal event his girlfriend whose divorce from her husband was not finalized
Right? Am I crazy bc I remember Fergie going on Oprah and she wasn’t that complimentary to the RF iirc. Sheesh. Rewriting history.
Fergie was also busted selling access to Andrew when he was a specialist ambassador for trade and investment.
Lest we forget the top topless toe sucking pictures taken with her affair partner, oh yet Meghan bring more shame upon the Royal family than her, give me a break….
I watched Sarah Ferguson reality show on the Oprah network and she gave candid interviews with Larry king and oprah.in 2011 ferg ie went to the media and was all upset William did not invite her to his wedding. So much for her discretion
Tom finds it unfortunate that children have titles. How petty.
And Charles didn’t give them those titles. They were automatic as HIS grandchildren once he became king. He would have to change the laws to take them away. It’s not something he unilaterally has control over. The usual lies from the BM.
Don’t forget those titles come with hundreds of years of oppression.. The English people should abolish all titles..
So much for equality… Sad to see that we are importing
Those classist titles to our shores..
Tom Bower is not well and apparently getting worse.
I like to imagine his derangement comes from all that dental neglect. He has teeth like a busted down yellow picket fence.
The downfall of a monarchy all from a bunch of pots and pans???
WTF??
Monarchy is as fragile as tin foil if that’s all it takes.
Also, what’s wrong with “ambition that knows no bounds”? People get to want things. Smart, classy people with compassion can be as ambitious as they like, in my book.
[ The monarchy actually fell because Oprah decided to make them fall. ]
I plan to buy as much of her stuff as possible, whether I like it or not, just to hasten the fall of the Monarchy! lmfao, I’m serious.
Meghan was maligned by Kate. I hope social media runs the video of kate taking threatening steps to meghan
I am actually surprised he even admits that.
The weak monarchy. The timing of the announcement of ARO coincided with freedom flight which is totally romantic like Meg and Harry. HM are just living their lives and don’t care about the Weak Monarchy’s calendar. Threaten by a woman who likes to cook and a “spare” who own the Archie’s chick inn… pfff… weak monarchy, weak king, weak heir
The death knoll for the British monarchy is that 2 glamorous, compassionate and caring people would rather be anywhere else besides being in a family/Firm that is supposed to be dedicated to public service. The death knoll for the British monarchy is their continued pettiness, jealousy, lies and greed. There are many reasons that the death knoll for the British monarchy is ringing, but Meghan’s cookbooks and jams aren’t it.
What a bunch of drama queens the RR are.
The British media with their unhinged hate campaign against the Sussexes is what will be the real death knell of their precious monarchy.
The UK media’s parasocial “relationship” with Charles, William, and their spouses, and their pathological need to scream daily about two people who are No Longer Taxpayer Funded Royals, *exactly as they themselves in the UK press demanded*, is the actual thing that is devaluing the monarchy with the public and making it increasingly irrelevant to the world.
If they could ever learn to keep Harry & Meghan (and their kids’) names out of their mouths, stop trying to make fetch happen with “a war between Diana’s sons” that is clearly one sided and wholly down to the Prince of Wales’ emotional instability, and just focus on the Taxpayer Funded Royals’ “bread and butter work” of banal speeches and ribbon cuttings… If they could manage to do this going forward, the monarchy would survive Charles, and possibly even William.
As it is, one could almost accuse Tom Bower et al of Republicanism, so gleeful and earnest as they are in their efforts to tear into princes of the realm.
+1
I think Chuck and his heir are doing an excellent job making a case against the need for the monarchy. These outdated racist af dinosaurs need to go!
Well I guest the Duchy should be the only business who is allowed to sell Jam even if the other business is not in the same country.
If only the Founding Fathers had known that all they really needed was a Black woman with a few jars of jam and some tea towels, huh?
Would have saved a lot of lies and a lot of time. ROFL!
🤣🤣
How dare she sell products that are similar to products that the royals already sell! The nerve. I notice he manages to avoid the topic of all the things produced under the duchy of cornwall and the various royal estates. I hope Meghan’s brand outsells them all and does put the monarchy out of business. One article I saw flipped out because she uses the word “American” in the branding. I hope it all grates on them. If she is producing all this stuff under the name it will be providing all sorts of jobs/income for many in the US. May she be very successful.
THANK YOU. The royals have royal branded honey and jams and whatnot.
It’s like they sit around trying to think up ways to be more and more hypocritical.
Or maybe the royals are terrified ARO will outsell their items.
Upmarket jam, you mean like the current sitting king of england sells and has sold for years?
The tedious trademark-application-must-be-what-she’s-selling shtick is so tired, too. It’s protecting the trademark, it doesn’t mean that she’s necessarily putting out all those types of products. But they know that.
Let’s review again the branded schlock being peddled in the name of the RF. Windsor Castle spatula, anyone? Palace of Holyroodhouse teddy bear? Buckingham Palace Guardsman’s Pyjamas? The BP dog collar should be right up Bower’s alley (the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust knee pad isn’t available anymore). Fergie’s hawking juicers on QVC is now acceptable, as is Peter Phillip selling milk in China, and Mike Tindal is brand rep for a CBD company. Yup, its Meghan whose products will be embarrassing for the RF (and only because she’s likely to be very successful).
Correction – the knee pad was branded with Queen’s Green Canopy, not the Commonwealth Trust. The QGC items were some of the most attractive; in retrospect there’s a couple of things I wish I bought. All that’s left now is the tea caddy.
@windyriver i am absolutely howling, I thought you were being sarcastic re: some of the actual products, I’m dying at official royal knee pads. So elegant, so refined!
I have friends with Sandringham hand towels in their bathroom.
They’re also hawking gin and, I think, wine as well in the King’s Gallery gift shops. Also, socks with corgis on them.
It’s like these fools are trolling themselves.
Those are some mighty strong pots of jam and even tougher casserole dishes. To think that some raspberry spread and a few porcelain bowls and plates (likely in a lovely palette of soft blues, creams, whites, and oatmeal) could dismantle a 1,000 year old monarchy. Do these people even hear themselves?
Didn’t the Queen sell Gin??
One day the British press will stop embarrassing themselves by claiming Meghan existing and thriving is going to destroy the monarchy. Perhaps when the Sussexes have been gone for 10 years instead of 4 they’ll just say the truth. They are incandescent with rage that an African-American actress said she didn’t need them and wasn’t afraid of them and went on to prove it while her husband waged a war against them.
I really love how Meghan (and Harry) keeps these old white stale males pressed.
Don’t they have some photoshop fails to discuss?
Or royals who don’t work but accept millions stashed away in plastic bags?
Or all those royal palaces etc that sell tea towels, gin, soap, cookies, aprons, gardening tools…
But those are the white royals, and taxpayer-funded, so they’re above criticism, right?
Oh, to be a conniving, misogynoir RR who’s blind to their own (royals’) failings!
The memes create themselves. When Meghan’s 1st product is ready for sale, someone needs to make a meme of Meghan holding a pot of jam with death rays emitting from it, melting Buckingham Palace. Just troll the shit out of this guy, who is too much of a coward to say the quiet part out loud. Meghan wasn’t supposed to be alive and well, damnit! She was supposed to expire for the sin of marrying above her station and then leaving instead of taking the garbage the royals spewed at her.
None of us would let our pets be treated the way Meghan was treated. God protect me from British royal hospitality. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone (expect the ratchets. I want them to be treated the way Meghan was treated. Let them take what they dish out.)
There is so much to say about this fevered level of madness! But for now I’ll just say, what are these rota rats smoking/drinking?. The level of craziness coming out of that island boggles the mind, at least for normal people!
I JUST CAN’T WITH THESE PEOPLE!!!
I think ARO could be her most lucrative venture yet. Among many other things, the Sussexes’ financial freedom and success is what makes the royal family seethe.
So after that cancer announcement, they’re back full force to attack H&M. Stupid and vile people, the news was on their positive side, at least they get sympathy, but they destroyed it with their hate toward H&M.
Just remember what goes around comes around.
They can’t help themselves, can they? A cynical news manipulation strategy has turned into something genuinely unhinged. I don’t think they could stop themselves if they tried. It’s an addiction.
Whatever. The monarchy was on borrowed time before Meghan joined the family.
What the royal reporters really mean is that their own industry is being toppled because their cash cow is gone. Her success should be removing their hate money IV. They’re still running on fumes, but how long till the British people finally get vocal enough about government austerity to shout this crap down?
As long as British people have something to hate like the Sussexes and something to ridicule, like the violent and crass Americans, they can feel better. It’s better than reading news about how non-EU foreign nurses brought in to plug the huge nursing shortage are running off to greener pastures like the US, Canada, and Australia for much better wages after working 2-3 years in the UK to gain experiences and build their CV.
I just keep laughing at this. they are so upset that harry and meghan are successful and thriving and making money.
It’s funny how pathetic and frightened they are and how they cannot see how weak it makes them look if ARO can topple the crown. But at the same time it stresses me out because it feels like a dog whistle call for violence against her. She’s the reason our way of life will end (aren’t you scared?!), she’s at fault for this thousands of years old institution crumbling, she’s single-handedly taking down the monarchy with her jams and yoga mats, how do we solve the ‘problem of Harry’ and on and on.
But they’re upset from their perch at the pinnacle of Mt. Everest. They already have everything – more money than they can spend, more luxuries than they could ever enjoy, every piece of art, literature, music is there in one of their archives – for any project they want to pursue, the support is there. In exchange, all they’re required to do is leave the house once in a while and bare their yellowing teeth at some inoffensive charity. How in the world can they consider themselves victims?
‘Everything Meghan does is carefully curated and forensically planned,’
So one of the problems here is that she plans things so there is a chance her endeavors are successful? She should obviously be more like the RF and make decisions on the spur of the moment, back track several times, and then just quietly ignore the failing project like Early Years, peace in the Middle East, and homelessness?
What I love about this girl is that she walks the talk . I mean anything she takes on ..the animals she adopted , the friends she cherishes , the husband who she literally saved from abuse , her angelic babies..they are a living testament to the love , thought and care she puts into it . Obviously people want a part of it, if it means glowing with health , beauty and joy . Someone should tell the Waleses and their sidekicks that hatred is like burning your own house to get rid of a rat . More than anything their own venom and jealousy is gnawing at their insides . Bless Meghan, her home , her little family and maybe you losers will learn something, and finally start to heal .
Isn’t this an example of lopping off the highest poppy or hammering down the nail that stands higher? It’s the stupidity of elevating one’s own self worth by making sure no one attains higher than you. It’s also very schoolyard-ish.
I hope ARO ships to Canada so I can taste some of this magically powerful jam.
Makeup? Oooh she’s gonna take all my money, isn’t she? Gah, if she does a skincare line I’m really in trouble.
Same! I am a sucker for skincare and makeup!
And here I thought the royal rota couldn’t get even more unhinged…
Blows my mind I am wrong every single time they seem to be scratching the bottom of the barrel!
Speaking of the Guardian, there’s a piece by Arwa Mahdawi today about Meghan’s ARO. Openly mocking with comparison to Goop. This is the assessment:
“The truth is, people don’t want Meghan’s fruit preserves – they want palace intrigue. The duchess may have hoped to dabble in the latter to sell the former, but playing that hand at the moment – while King Charles and the Princess of Wales are dealing with cancer – would be bad form. “
The piece goes on to end with a suggestion that since Gwyneth’s success came by cornering the Vagina market, perhaps Meghan can do the same as Harry likes to talk about his “nether regions”, the site can “market cream for frostbidden todgers” along with “hydrating face misting spray for creepy uncles” who can’t sweat (weirdly associating Andrew to Meghan).
Again, the Guardian may have once been somewhat sympathetic toward M&H, the last 2 years showed an attitude shift to open ridiculing and just about every article connects Andrew to M&H in someway.
Every Guardian journalist has their own take on the Sussexes; some I agree with and some I do not agree with.
Overall, The Guardian and Observer are very pro-republic and anti-monarchy.
I agree the Guardian has some columnists who are more republican. The paper counters the overwhelming right wing UK press. I have donated to it.
But I’m not an ostrich and notice when it comes to the Sussexes, the Guardian is no friend. It has been more critical and even hostile. It’s doing it by belittling or mocking them. There has been a sea shift lately.
I think a line of Harry’s Todger products just might be wildly successful. LOL
There’s some powerful cognitive dissonance going on here. On one hand, the RF are like poor, besieged refugees cowering in a bomb shelter – on the other hand, they can “rule the world.” Bower conveniently forgets that the monarchy is enormously wealthy, with massive houses and estates, with every privilege, surrounded by riches plundered from all over the world, and with every kind of protection, from government to the press. Bower also forgets that the days of Britain ruling the world have been gone for a long time now.
The only way the RF could shut down ARO is if they brought Meghan back into the family and nobody wants that – not the RF or the press, not Meghan, not Bower. And even if they bring Harry back into the fold, Meghan is still going to make her way with her combination of businesses and philanthropy. So what is Bower saying?
I think the RF wants to shut down RKO and anything M&H touch by mocking it and claiming that Meghan has a desire to sell palace intrigue, but can’t right now because it’ll be bad form given the two cancers announcement. It doesn’t matter if it’s DM, Guardian, NYT or WP, the point is this is a lot of direct negative press.
Face with such overwhelming negative press, the thing that might save M&H is people like to champion underdogs. RF will milk the poor, poor brave Kate narrative to counter this and draw sympathy by making Meghan crass and grubby for dabbling in sordid commercialism of her royal connection. Oh wait, no need to wait. The RF is doing just that.
What will save H&M is that, in the US, people care more about celebrities than they care about royals and their hierarchy. And we love crass commercialism. Nobody gives a rat’s ass about the UK papers and people here don’t look to the NYT or WP to influence their spending habits. Meghan doesn’t need the whole world to love her in order for ARO to be successful, she just needs a part of the world – and I think she already has that.
@Eurydice, that’s what I’m hoping for. Americans may be considered crass for our commercialism, but we don’t pretend making money doesn’t matter like the hypocritical royals. The UK elites like to cling to its past landed aristocracy heritage and pretend making money (or marrying it) is a necessary evil. I find it funny that in order to pay for their upkeep, it means they have to open their estates for concerts, amusement park thrills and middle class weddings. The new money, be it Russian’s, Chinese’s or Saudi’s, also love buying grade 1&2 country estates as tokens of wealth and prestige. It’s like having copies of Tatler mixed in with the Sunday Times lying around your coffee table.
I agree younger generations don’t take to MSM as their only source of news. My kids and their friends only notice RF news when it blows up big like Kategate or Harry’s Spare and the Oprah interview. They don’t care about kings and queens and see them as the celebrities they truly are. Their friends from study abroad in the UK, Spain, and Korea are of the same mindset.
Note to the DM from the Sussexes: Thanks for the free promo!
I love how frightened he sounds in this lol!
First the Boston Tea Party, now the California Jam Kerfuffle. Suck it, BRF!! We already dumped you~its time for you to move on to the scrap heap of history, as the anachronistic dark ages holdover that you are. Abolish the Monarchy!! All hail the jam!!
All they’re making me want to do is buy the s*** out of that jam and some more housewares I don’t need.