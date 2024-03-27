Prince William ‘was not present’ when Kate recorded her cancer video one week ago

Before I get into this week’s Us Weekly cover story, let’s talk about how the Times of London sort of buried this interesting and exclusive information in a story about a cancer charity. The point of this Times piece was to point out that, following the Princess of Wales’s Friday video in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis, a British cancer charity got a lot of emails and support. Then, within the article, the Times noted:
Both the prince and princess are understood to be extremely grateful and enormously touched by the support from the public. Royal sources added that Prince William was “extremely proud” of the courage and strength that his wife had shown, not just in the past week but throughout her ill health.
William was not present during the filming of Kate’s clip, as it is understood that the princess wanted to record it on her own. However, insiders said that she believed her recovery has been enormously helped by the daily support of her husband.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”
Well, according to TikTok, it’s doubtful Kate was even present during the making of the video, so there. But for argument’s sake, let’s say Kate really did sit somewhere and film this. It wasn’t just that William didn’t sit with her in the video, holding her hand as she told the world what had been happening to her over the past three months. It’s that William wasn’t even present in the background, to give her a hug after her emotional speech. He was in the wind during one of the most emotional and stressful moments of his wife’s life. That’s really weird and bad. As for the Us Weekly cover story, here are the basics:
Kate’s message finally put months of speculation to bed. Though Kensington Palace had announced she wouldn’t return to her royal duties until after Easter, the rumor mill went into overdrive during her public absence. Conspiracy theories — and talk that Kate and William, 41, were having marital issues — ran rampant and only amplified when Kate released a digitally altered photo on March 10, U.K. Mother’s Day. (She later apologized for experimenting with photo editing.)
All the while, the couple was privately reeling. “Kate was shocked when they found the cancer and in shock for a while after,” says the source, adding that the princess and William “were not ready for the diagnosis.” The couple has been trying to process the news in their own time. “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece,” shares a second source. (On February 27, William pulled out of the service at the last minute due to a “personal matter.”)
Kate is leaning on William more than ever. “William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” says the first source. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.” While the couple have employed Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as their nanny since 2014, Kate and William are involved in every aspect of the kids’ lives. According to the source, the children are coping as well as can be expected. “They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” says the source.
It hasn’t been easy for the future king. The source says William feels “helpless and scared” and has been asking other members of the family to fill in for him so he can be present at home. It can be a tough ask as the royals are stretched thin lately: In early February, Buckingham Palace announced that William’s father, King Charles III, 75, was receiving treatment for cancer following a planned procedure for an enlarged prostate; Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, 76, has also been picking up the slack for her ailing husband.
I might have bought the whole “William feels helpless and scared” theory if not for the fact that Kensington Palace dropped the video on Friday and has spent a good four days briefing about how much William hates his brother. The fact that the Sussexes simply made a public statement of support for Kate sent William on some kind of hate-spiral where he’s seemingly making everything about Harry. Also: remember when King Charles first announced his cancer diagnosis and Harry immediately flew to London to see his dad? Something very similar happened with William: he could not STFU about how much he hates Harry, how he never wants to see Harry, how Harry better not try to talk to him. Maybe William’s stress response to a family member’s cancer diagnosis is to “seethe about Harry.” Because it doesn’t seem like William’s response is to actually support his family members. At all.
Didn’t they say that he was by her side 24/7 and very protective of her.
Like his daily hospital visits, a big fat lie. I think he’s totally the kind of man to ditch his wife when the going gets tough. because I think Kate exists in his mind to elevate him–she’s not a human being in her own right (if lots of nonroyal shlubby guys think this, a man who has been raised to think he’s more important than anybody certainly would). Maybe his frustration is he cant ditch her the way he wants to. But he’s also mad that Harry hasn’t ditched Meghan. And he’s mad that Kate’s getting all this attention that should go to him. And he’s mad that he’s going to be King. And he’s mad that people are criticizing him. And he’s mad that he has to keep his down low on the down low.
The royal institution is getting a future king that it deserves. I don’t know if the British public deserve it, but the royal institution does. I hope there’s a damage control committee on staff. They will be worked vigorously.
🎯
@lanne “But he’s also mad that Harry hasn’t ditched Meghan” 100% – He wants Harry to ditch Meghan so that becomes the main story and then he can quietly also ditch Kate.
So long as Harry remains with Meghan then Harry will continue to look better than William should he decide to proceed with divorcing Kate.
In the event that he remains married, . It would be a reminder that Harry is the one who married for love versus him who married for duty and is in a loveless marriage which he cannot leave because of duty
I don’t know if Wills looks at Kate to elevate him. I think he perceives her as scaffolding-something to give structure. She checks the boxes: wife, mother, dutiful, thin, white.
I doubt it’s much more than that at this point even with her illness and recovery.
Kate was not present either.
Finally the fluff pieces we expected are coming out. “Nothing to see here, folks! I promise this is super normal!” Does Us Weekly know for sure Nanny Maria is still there?
Like I said, in the other thread, maybe Kate’s performance was unusually good precisely because William wasn’t around.
Maybe she really didn’t want him there, because he makes her uncomfortable to perform or express emotions.
Why is everything so weird around these two? The video quality was so off – I get a better video off my iPhone. He’s not there when she records it – is anyone there to support her? I don’t get it – and that’s why there are all these conspiracy theories.
Exactly. Everything they’re getting right now in regards to doubt and skepticism, they’ve 100% brought on themselves. 🤷🏾♀️
Well, if KP wants me to believe that Kate just made that video then perhaps she should have been wearing a brand new, unseen outfit. Not an eight year old sweater that she’s been filmed in before in a similar setting. Her wearing new clothes IMO would have been almost equal to hold up that day’s newspaper.
Right. Like what the heck possible explanation could there be for him not being there that is in any way normal??? THEY scheduled this. THEY controlled who could be there. He has nothing on his schedule. There is absolutely no good reason for him not to be there. It’s insane.
This. Weird is the word. I don’t believe KP is telling the truth, but I also don’t believe they have the brains or the long term thinking to pull off the things the conspiracy theorists are saying they did.
The ironic part about the “We want privacy!” thing is that…I mean, now that the world knows Kate ain’t dead and is dealing with a personal health crisis, they’re giving their “best wishes” and moving on?
So what’s with all the stories and commentary NOW? Y’all said nothing to see here so nothing to see here! Get back to “work” SMH
As if we need more evidence for the fact that Will is the worst husband ever.
At least Charles seemed conflicted about being a terrible husband.
And either not interested in pretending otherwise or (my take) some competent PR professionals took hold of the situation last week and cut Will and his KP circus out entirely. We’ve seen with Camilla that the palace can put on a show of spousal support perfectly well. They are just choosing not to do so for William.
It’s wild that a racist middle-class party girl like Kate ends up supporting the monarchy with more strength while ill than the hereditary future King of England does on the daily. William is such a horrible brother, son, and husband, I can’t imagine him being a good father, much less head of church and state.
I think their marriage is a mess, and I also think that he might be one of those men who doesn’t want to be around the sick wife.
I keep seeing that factoid about deadbeat husbands leaving the wife during or after a health crisis being much more common than you’d think or hope.
Yeah, that’s what I was thinking.
Unfortunately I experienced this.
Within 2 weeks I have to undergo to an abdominal surgery, total hysterectomy, and I have been dumped in September because “I don’t want to take care of you” …it’s tough.
But in my case I can consider myself lucky, as I don’t have to deal with a 45yo baby.
@Eleonor, I am sorry you are going through this, and wish you health and strength and a fast recovery.
@Water Lilly
Thanks!
I am starting to see the end of this mess, which despite everything, is a relief 🙂
Spending time with them afternoon & evenings.
Because normally, he wouldn’t. He’d be elsewhere because they are separated.
There is no other logical reasonable explanation to any of this behaviour from KP.
He wants out, & now really can’t because optics.
That he wasn’t even present when she filmed this, is despicable. Separated or not, she’s the mother of his children.
I loathe him. Her, I feel pity & she’s pathetic. But him, I actually loathe.
ITA – he’s not supporting her, in fact its obvs that he’s hardly around her. A divorce will happen – I give it a year but in the meantime he public appearances will be stage managed/controlled by him and KP.
I know comments here have been how can they roll out a divorce while she is battling cancer, but I agree. Everything will be controlled by Wills and KP – especially Kate’s participation or lack there of. And this could be a possible way to roll out the divorce: that all this royal life of work has taken a toll on her and she wants to bow out of it all together and thus a soft launching of a separation – ultimately leading to divorce.
@kokiri -Kate in her desperation to hold onto William will do anything to please him – hence the reason she actively hated on Meghan.
If the opposite was required , then she would have morphed into being besties with Meghan.
I also believe that it was Wilnot that made the racist statement but being she is more liked than Willnot she had to take the fall along with KC3. She was likely named as they probably planned of coming up with lies to obfuscate and render useless any claim of racism.
Kate’s continual absence & her sudden reappearance & claims of having cancer was to counter any of the negative press from the racism claims, Andrew’s indiscretion and the fallout of from the doctored mother day’s pics.
Bingo!! The gaslighting mission has been accomplished. The RF are now on the right footing with KC3’s getting positive pass coverage & Kate being positioned as a strong female leader.
Meh—there is no rage like that of a pick me, trad wife, foot-soldier-for-patriarchy Karen, who isn’t getting the promised prize for annihilating herself. Kate was told she was entitled to limitless privilege because of never putting a foot wrong, yet her husband constantly humiliates her. I think her hatred for Meghan comes from a very, very genuine place of nastiness within Kate herself.
Every time I see a noticeably photoshopped image of K like this US weekly cover, I will think of the Mother’s day Frankenphoto.
This cover is practically a frankenphoto in and of itself. That picture is photoshopped to hell and back.
Me too!
This looks like when you take a photo and then digitally turn it into a ‘portrait’ (my friend did one from a pic of our cat to make it look like an oil painting, it’s brilliant).
I’ve already posted under different articles what I believe: kp tries hard since January to create the impression that everything is alright with Kate and there’s nothing to see there…they desperately wanted us to see her interacting with others, thus the photo with her children for mother’s day, the photo with William where we can’t see her face and the video at windsor farm with probably an impersonator…they are trying hard to create a narrative that Kate’s is with her family…the only photo that they didn’t allow was the one with her mother…so for me, this is the only true one…I believe th Kate is very ill and frail whether from cancer or something else that they don’t want the public to know…and she’s definitely not with William and her children…I believe she’s with her mother somewhere abroad…
I actually, at the time, did believe that it was her in the car with her mother, and am still leaning in that direction. But they’ve muddied the water so much that I’m not even sure what to believe anymore. Perhaps that’s the intent.
Sound reasoning and highly plausible, @FIRSTCOMMENT. The Carole-in-car photo that they deny is likely the true one.
CRex has been seen in public since his cancer diagnosis and is maintaining some semblance of King-ly activity. Kate? CRICKETS. Now that her secret is out, wouldn’t one expect to see her waving from a car or now issuing an authentic photo with William actually by her side saying thank you for the good wishes? SOMETHING? CRex’s parallel cancer journey proves that it isn’t necessary to hide. Processing shock is totally understandable, but sometimes it helps to go about your daily business to deal; it takes your mind off things, even for a few hours.
Totally agre. And it would give a sense of normality for the children.
Also, from what we have been told (hitting pause on all my skepticism here), Charles HAS cancer and is being treated while Kate HAD (her words) cancer that was found in something that was removed. Both difficult to process but different situations, seeing their behaviours reversed would make more sense.
“He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.” So is that to say that was only Kate doing that in the past? Not something he didn’t already do? As an excuse to not work, it’s pitiful since full time workers do these things all the time. Do people in the UK really buy that the royals are spread thin when you consistently get news of their vacations and not news of much work?
They also went off message. Bc I thought William was doing ALL the school runs. They forgot to mention the morning ones…😂
A loving husband would be at his wife’s side always. That William didn’t even accompany Kate to the studio is terrible.
Can you imagine Harry if Meghan was diagnosed with cancer? He would be glued to her side.
Most definitely.
She’d be begging him for a little space! “I’m just taking a shower; I’m okay.” *Harry keeps hovering*
@Shawna I’m not sure he would even let go of her hand to let her shower, LOL.
Can you imagine the hysteria from Salt Isle if Meghan made this kind of video and Harry wasn’t present to support her?
Peg can’t be counted on for anything unless it’s for himself. He wasn’t there because didn’t want to be. This he is so supportive of his wife is complete nonsense. Also there are so many people diagnosed daily with cancer. I’m tired of them writing about it as if nobody but Can’t has ever been diagnosed. I myself was and believe it or not it was not the end of the world. Don’t come at me with we all handle things differently I’m well aware of that fact but the way the write about it is ridiculous.
See, to me this is strength.
It sounds like you are ok now, & I’m glad for that Susan.
Kokiri thank you. Ive been done with chemo for two years and now I take a pill to lessen the risk of it coming back so I’m a survivor.
I agree the way the British media writes about her cancer diagnosis is insensitive, demeaning and insulting. Especially if this is mop up chemo.
I’m so glad you are doing well.
“Not present” seems to be the norm for William. It would save paper to only list the times when he’s actually present.
I’m not shocked he wasn’t there considering he’s been trying to divorce her. While sure those plans are on hold for obvious reasons, he’s not about to step up as a husband just because of this.
Same. Not shocked. They possibly have not been living together ever since the move to Adelaide. They possibly spent very little time together except for school events and public events. He’s not going to start now. I’m not saying he doesn’t want her to get better but if they are separated in a way in which they actually despise each other, it’s probably not helpful to have him close anyways.
It makes sense that he lets the world know that he wasn’t there. If something regarding the inauthencity of the video gezs discovered and published, he can’t be blamed and kate has to take the fall again on her own.
Yikes! Super embarrassing for US Magazine with such a gross breach of journalistic ethics. Disgusting. Not ONCE in this piece were Meghan and Harry mentioned! Matters not that it wasn’t about them, I don’t make the rules, I just follow them. I’m sure one of their respected colleagues from across the pond will gently remind them of their lapse in journalistic judgement. What a colossal embarrassment! I mean, now how are we to know the manner in which M&H caused William to have to miss the “filming.” We know it’s their fault, and it’s egregious that US didn’t tell us how. Now I have to go and do “my own research.”
Love this!
Me too!
holy photoshop on that cover!
This line – “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings” – um, okay? How is that different from what he normally does, since he works around 30-45 days a year. So are they telling us that William isn’t usually around for schoolwork and to spend time with the kids in the afternoons/evenings?
I cannot believe he wasn’t even there when she shot the video. Like, they wouldn’t have to insist so much that he is a supportive husband if he was actually showing support.
And I don’t believe for a second that they found out about Kate’s cancer on the day of the memorial service. You’re telling me it took 5 weeks to get the results for the future queen? Nah, not buying it. I think they’re just going to rewrite a lot of history to use cancer as an excuse for everything.
It would be sad if the reason why the children always look so happy with William is that he’s only really there when he’s being photographed.
Willy has no idea how to support anything or anyone.. but his willy.
I hate to be such a wet blanket this early, but the article makes it seem like her cancer is terminal. Peg is helpless and scared? Or maybe US weekly is being overly dramatic.
I hope they’re being overly dramatic. It’s clearly a puff style piece. That said, we have no way of knowing. I hope she recovers and heals.
I was just coming here to say the same thing. They are being vague about the cancer but what if it’s something like stomach cancer, which is incredibly hard to treat and is always terminal. And they aren’t exactly truthful so even if it’s something like colorectal, which is treatable if caught early, if it’s advanced then there’s not a good prognosis. Just the language they are using makes it sound like it is a bigger deal than they are presenting. But again, their credibility is shot so who knows what to believe.
So “Will wasn’t there” combined with “Kate wrote the speech herself!” are both trying to distance Will from the video. My guess is they’re still not sure if they’re going to get away with it and so they want to hedge their bets.
What a tangled web we weave…
Also, they’re 100% trolling her with that photoshopped to tha gods pic, lmfao.
The stark difference between the photo of her sitting next to William and the US Weekly cover is crazy photoshopping. How can someone so thin have such a jowly face?
Genetics , happens to the best and worst of us. Can we stop with haggard and jowly and all of the other shit on women for physical features they can’t control comments?
Signed, my jowls.
yea, my photoshopped comment wasn’t about face-shaming, it was more about USweekly’s creativity. For anyone looking at that cover ‘PHOTOSHOP’ immediately springs to mind, which would remind anyone that’s been paying attention of the photoshopping scandal.
But actually, that cover combined with the article referring to the mother’s day frankenphoto scandal as just a “digitally altered photo” and Kate “experimenting with photo editing” might actually be a strategy, trying to subliminally link the type of over-airbrushing photoshop of the cover with the type of “experimenting” Kate did (which is false). Those types of considerations are a factor for these editorial decisions, as farfetched as that may sound.
The back-and-forth is really interesting here. After a few days of William being praised as the best, most supportive, protective husband ever, now we’re getting “actually, he wasn’t even in the vicinity” when she made the video. It’s like someone is annoyed with the William-as-protector narrative and wants people to know that he’s actually callous and dismissive towards his ailing wife.
As I’m not a doctor perhaps some of the commentators here would know if it’s usual not to receive test/biopsy results a month+ after surgery? If Kate had surgery mid-January and got the results at the end of February, that would mean that it took 1.5 months to get the results, which seems rather a long time to me. IMHO, this timeline just doesn’t make sense but again I’m not an actual doctor.
My guess is there are a lot more moving pieces than we know about . We know she had a surgery and we know there was cancer and chemo . We have no idea if findings from the surgery prompted additional testing that discovered cancer and changed the original treatment plan. Since we don’t even know what type of cancer , it is safe to assume we have very few of the actual details.
All of that to say the biopsy may
Not have come from the original surgery so not knowing when it was done we can’t say how long it took to get results .
Normally should take anything between 1-3 weeks but shorter if it is serious as the patient would need to commence treatment immediately
Her being the future queen would mean that those time lines would be shorter. Having said that it could be the first result came out as indeterminate which necessitated further tests.
But again, the turnaround would be a lot quicker given who she is
Personally I think the cancer is a cover up for other ailments that might have been present.
I’m saying this as someone whose parent died of cancer… did she not present it as she does not have cancer now? So why are they acting like she’s currently fighting a cancer battle? I understand you’d be shocked but wouldn’t you be relieved it’s all out (if that’s true)? I’m so confused
This is all getting too strange to follow anymore. So many loose threads. The only consistent part of the narrative is William screaming how much he hates his brother and his brother’s wife.
And we can’t be sure anything ascribed to Kate actually is coming from her, presently. I’m sure at times they’re using sentiments she’s expressed in the past. But William and the KP machinery have too much power to speak for her.
And as the forging of Harry’s signature on the bullying statement demonstrates, William won’t hesitate to speak for others when he has the opportunity to serve his own interests, even when it’s possible to later call him out for lying.
Harry did call him out and there have been no consequences whatsoever. None. We sure could use Hannah Waddingham to march down the street crying “Shame Shame Shame” for that. But Hannah showed up for a cute photo op instead.
I find it challenging to believe someone so obviously emotionally constipated with his wife in public as William is can be fantastic support for her right now.
He is clearly not well himself. I don’t think we can really know why, right now. But he looks aged and strained and “off”. For anyone else we could safely assume it’s because he’s distraught over his wife’s illness. But in this case? Who knows?
I miss counting the buttons. This stuff is just too weird.
@SK, points for the perfection that is “emotionally constipated” 🤣 You are a wordsmith!
I agree with you. William is cracking like an egg. I believe his mental health issues are the foundation of the whole KP extravaganza of errors and the root cause of his crumbling marriage. He wants out and away from all of this. He has no idea how to be supportive as it has never been demonstrated to him by his emotionally constipated father.
He didn’t want this to be revealed. He’s staying radio silent while the media and Kate claim he’s supportive because he wanted to keep up the illusion that everything is fine. This absence and silence is him throwing a tantrum about the fact that he can’t leave her without looking like a complete jackass. He’s stuck for the foreseeable future…it’s gonna be interesting to see how he acts over the next few weeks and months.
Agreed @Beach Dreams. I think that’s the real reason he was swaying/drunk at that ceremony weeks back. I think that’s when the diagnosis really came out and he realized whatever mean plan he had to dispose of Kate, could never happen.
Lemme get this straight: he wanted to be with her so badly, he skipped his godfather’s memorial (even though he missed the funeral, even though she had already known about the presence of cancer for a few weeks at the time), but he doesn’t want to be with her when she tells the world of the cancer??!
Right? Make it make sense. There’s no way that was the reason for his skipping out on the memorial service and the press said at the time it hadn’t anything to do with Kate. The man who bailed out of a memorial 45 minutes beforehand supposedly because of his wife’s cancer would certainly have appeared at her side during the video, if not by her side at least behind-the-scenes. They’re all a bunch of lying liars who lie.
Nor be AT the hospital while she’s having “major abdominal surgery??”
I hold firm that this whole mess wasn’t started with the mother’s day photo, but rather William only going to the hospital once while she was supposedly there for two weeks. ONCE!
I hope Kate is setting up her future in a way that brings her joy. William has absolutely shown her who he is through all this, and she’ll be a lot happier in life if she accepts it. He ain’t changing.
Just another sign that they’ve been separated for years. He doesn’t think of her as his wife anymore. If he did, he would have been sitting next to her on that bench, holding her hand.
Let me guess, this was done while he was psyching himself up for the school run. #eyeroll
I don’t know when Kate filmed, so I’ll guess somewhere between 18-23 March. I’ve checked the Times’ Court Circular that period.
Would anyone be surprised to learn that KC3 performed more engagements (6) in that time frame than Billy Idle (2)?? What a lazy disgrace William is.