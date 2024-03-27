“Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down a West Hollywood gym?” links

Reportedly, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down the WeHo Dogpound gym so they could have it to themselves for two hours, while other gym members waited outside. This honestly doesn’t sound like them? [Hollywood Life]
Probably more like Taylor and Travis reserved a gym for two hours. Up to gym to inform their members.
If there were members waiting outside for two hours, there would be pictures, of her security if nothing else. Would be kinda hilarious if the staff just shut the doors and hung out, telling everyone that it was because of Taylor and Travis.
Hmm, I read that it was not the members, but the personnel of the gym. So, the gym made the unnecessary staff wait outside, which is still weird.
Doesn’t the woman have stalkers? If so, then yeah, of course they shut down the gym its a security issue
WTAF is Joey fisher thinking with that WHOLE look?? No of it is good. nothing works here the makeup bad, made her unrecognizable at first. The hair what is she cosplaying Shirley Temple? The dress WOOF that’s bad. Even the shoes are…not great. Maybe with jeans they’d be ok?!?
It’s the daily fail reporting this, so I call BS. They’ve hated her for a while.
Is that Travis in that Goodwill reject blazer?
He must have a nice personality.
Oh wait, there was that tantrum where he screamed right into the old coach’s ear.
Oh my goodness grow up, B.