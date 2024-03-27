“Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down a West Hollywood gym?” links
  • March 27, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Reportedly, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down the WeHo Dogpound gym so they could have it to themselves for two hours, while other gym members waited outside. This honestly doesn’t sound like them? [Hollywood Life]
Gigi Hadid was out & about in NYC this week. [Socialite Life]
Oh, Under the Bridge looks good! [LaineyGossip]
I love Keira Knightley’s glasses in these photos. [Just Jared]
A review of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. [Pajiba]
The worst looks of the 2024 awards season. [Go Fug Yourself]
New music from Tierra Whack. [OMG Blog]
Joely Richardson wore Hermes and it’s not good. [RCFA]
Two more seasons of Hell’s Kitchen. [Seriously OMG]
A Seeking Sister Wife star’s father is an infamous cult leader. [Starcasm]
Different generations age differently, but I never realized that John Travolta & Oprah are the same age (both 70). Bruce Willis is one year younger than them! [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down a West Hollywood gym?” links”

  1. Mcali02 says:
    March 27, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    Probably more like Taylor and Travis reserved a gym for two hours. Up to gym to inform their members.

    Reply
  2. Concern Fae says:
    March 27, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    If there were members waiting outside for two hours, there would be pictures, of her security if nothing else. Would be kinda hilarious if the staff just shut the doors and hung out, telling everyone that it was because of Taylor and Travis.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    March 27, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Hmm, I read that it was not the members, but the personnel of the gym. So, the gym made the unnecessary staff wait outside, which is still weird.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    March 27, 2024 at 3:09 pm

    Doesn’t the woman have stalkers? If so, then yeah, of course they shut down the gym its a security issue

    Reply
  5. Sara says:
    March 27, 2024 at 3:14 pm

    WTAF is Joey fisher thinking with that WHOLE look?? No of it is good. nothing works here the makeup bad, made her unrecognizable at first. The hair what is she cosplaying Shirley Temple? The dress WOOF that’s bad. Even the shoes are…not great. Maybe with jeans they’d be ok?!?

    Reply
  6. Gardendryer says:
    March 27, 2024 at 7:03 pm

    It’s the daily fail reporting this, so I call BS. They’ve hated her for a while.

    Reply
  7. B says:
    March 27, 2024 at 9:52 pm

    Is that Travis in that Goodwill reject blazer?
    He must have a nice personality.
    Oh wait, there was that tantrum where he screamed right into the old coach’s ear.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment