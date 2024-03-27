“Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down a West Hollywood gym?” links

Reportedly, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down the WeHo Dogpound gym so they could have it to themselves for two hours, while other gym members waited outside. This honestly doesn’t sound like them? [Hollywood Life]

Gigi Hadid was out & about in NYC this week. [Socialite Life]

Oh, Under the Bridge looks good! [LaineyGossip]

I love Keira Knightley’s glasses in these photos. [Just Jared]

A review of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. [Pajiba]

The worst looks of the 2024 awards season. [Go Fug Yourself]

New music from Tierra Whack. [OMG Blog]

Joely Richardson wore Hermes and it’s not good. [RCFA]

Two more seasons of Hell’s Kitchen. [Seriously OMG]

A Seeking Sister Wife star’s father is an infamous cult leader. [Starcasm]

Different generations age differently, but I never realized that John Travolta & Oprah are the same age (both 70). Bruce Willis is one year younger than them! [Buzzfeed]