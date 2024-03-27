Queen Camilla: ‘Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support’

Queen Camilla had an event on Tuesday evening at Clarence House, and then she stepped out today in Shrewsbury. The Clarence House event was for “The Queen’s Reading Room,” which is basically like Camilla’s book club, where she gathers several of her author buddies around and they drink and talk about how much they love reading. The Shrewsbury outing looked, to me, like just a standard day-trip where she visited local shops and did a walkabout. These are her first events since she returned from Belfast last week. In Shrewsbury, Camilla was asked about Kate:
Queen Camilla is visiting the Farmers’ Market, in Shrewsbury, today where she passed on the Princess of Wales’ thanks to royal fans. During her solo outing, Camilla was met by well-wishers who were desperate to pass on their best wishes for Kate, 42. Two young girls had headed to the gates to see the royal, who was attending without Charles, 75, as he continues cancer treatment.
The youngsters had made sweet posters for the princess which read “send our love to Kate”.
Camilla promised she would pass them on before telling the crowd: “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”
As I’ve said previously, I don’t think Charles and Camilla learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis until last week. I also believe that Charles, Camilla and Buckingham Palace have finally taken over the messaging on all of Will and Kate’s f–kups and fiascoes. Whatever is happening behind the scenes, Camilla and Charles are now completely in control of the message across the board and they’re simultaneously offering Kate an umbrella of protection. That alone is fascinating to watch.
What else? At the Reading Room event, Camilla said that reading for five minutes a day is as important as eating veggies and walking. Sure.
Her pins were cute, tbh!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
London, UK, 26 March 2024: Queen Camilla and The Queen's Reading Room Director, Vicki Perrin during a reception to mark the findings of a new research study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House in London.
London, UK, 26 March 2024: Queen Camilla during a reception to mark the findings of a new research study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House in London.
Queen Camilla during a reception to mark the findings of a new research study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House in London
Queen Camilla looking at a microscope during a reception to mark the findings of a new research study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House in London
(left-right) Harlan Coben, Donna Tartt, Queen Camilla, Helena Bonham Carter and Dame Joanna Lumley during a reception to mark the findings of a new research study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House in London
Queen Camilla during a reception to mark the findings of a new research study commissioned by The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House in London
Queen Camilla during a visit to the Farmers' Market in The Square, Shrewsbury, in Shropshire.
Queen Camilla wears insect brooches during a visit to the Farmers' Market in The Square, Shrewsbury, in Shropshire.
Queen Camilla receives a message of support for the Princess of Wales from well-wishers during a visit to the Farmers' Market in The Square, Shrewsbury, in Shropshire.
Is one of those pins a horse fly.
i. am. speechless. LMAOOOOO 4eva at this comment.
What am odd choice of words to be “thrilled” by all the kind wishes and support.
It’s the most I’ve seen of pictures of K in forever. But, yes “thrilled” is interesting wording.
Of course she is thrilled by all the kind words. Sick or not, Kate loves mindless adoration and now that she is ill, nobody would dare criticize her.
Yes, it was a strange word to use in this situation. “Touched”, “moved”, “grateful”, etc. are the words people usually express; but “thrilled”? Does “thrill” have different meaning & usage in UK?
Yeah, for someone who reads as much as Camilla, using the word thrilled was an interesting choice. Something she would be aware of.
A little snide, perhaps? As if implying that Kate wouldn’t be anything less than thrilled over the outpouring of love and adulation now that she has a serious disease.
I like to see Camilla with other famous people. They are usually the ones who talk trash about H&M on british talk shows, then they refute any closeness to the RF. lol. Such shameless liars.
And there is the simple statement that should have been released by KP at the beginning of February.
Yep. I was just going to say “there was that so hard?” It’s PR 101 and they screwed it up.
I am sure these walk abouts always get a lot of people throwing questions at the royals but they obviously pick and choose which to make a headline from,So now they are ok with answering questions from the public unless those people were planted?
Nah, Charles and Camilla know what’s really going on here, they just weren’t sure how the chips would fall and were hedging their bets and being on their best behavior until they could be sure. Now that it seems things are somewhat back on the road after being derailed, C&C have removed their hand from the chess piece and officially made their play. Officially they’re backing Kate, but we know Camilla is always working an angle.
this is what William should have done at some point in early to mid February – done an event where he could meet some of the peasants, gotten well wishes for Kate, said “thank you so much, she’s very much appreciative” and moved along.
I really do think that BP took over KP’s comms in this area. Maybe they really didn’t know about the cancer. But I think Charles finally said “enough is enough” when they authorized that market video and stepped in.
She is thrilled by all the well wishes and support. Except the healing wish from her Black SIL. That one really pissed her off. SHE DOESN’T KNOW ME WELL ENOUGH TO TALK ABOUT MY HEALING!!!!
“SHE DOESN’T KNOW ME WELL ENOUGH TO SEND ME HEALING WISHES, but DO send us the Easter gift.”
Comment of the week!!!
😂😂😂 your comment is pure gold!
Oh, do go away Camilla. Nobody wants to hear or see you. Even your husband cannot stand to live with you.
Brief but right on the money!
I doubt Camilla likes kate. Piers happened to have info on Kate and he’s friendly with Camilla so possibly she confided in piers. It is also a dig.at William since she collects the cards not kates husband
I bet she’s relieved the ‘where is Kate’ stuff has died down a bit & adoration from her fans is finally kicking in.
I read it as a put down “look what it takes to make her happy/thrilled” While Camilla had to face a lot of hate before she got any clout. I think she feels Kate is weak so here is some cookies of adoration. That for all the stunts she pulled like wearing a tiara at the coronation, the flower show and trying to get Charles to abdicate now she is back in the back burner privately recovering for who knows how long. That is where Cam wanted her anyhow. In the background and out of the front pages.
“Thrilled” is an interesting word choice. But I think this is the mindset of the Royals and their aides. They’re extremely happy that to have won back the narrative.
Interesting her pin is a bee and fly. Is this any reference to the characters mentooned in Harry’s book? With her you never know.
I don’t know about the fly, but she’s definitely the Queen Bee.
Yes, that struck me too. The “bee” was Edward Young and the “fly” was Clive Alderton. Simon Case was the “wasp”.
She also wore what could be seen as a more opulent version of Big Blue as a brooch a week or so back…
I can’t imagine this isn’t intentionally chosen on her part so she’s easing into becoming a satanic version of both QEII and the American politician Madeline Albright.
Yeah camzilla I bet she is thrilled, nice bit of shade that, as someone sat in this bloomin hospital bed wondering how many sheets I’ll need to escape out of the window, THRILLED is not a word I would use,” thankful”,,yes “grateful” yes “humbled” yes, but thrilled, or is she making a side eye to bones vanity. I bet 10 to one, the minute that car was out of sight, she screwed up those posters and said “sod that for a game of soldiers, I’m not her fkng errand girl!
Mary they count the sheets trust me on than one. Thankful and grateful are not something they are because they expect people to kneel before them. I think they are thrilled cause their little PR thing worked. I hope you will be well and can come home next week. Praying for you Mary.
I wonder if Charles is thrilled that people are asking about Kate and sending her things, but not him.
I think the Escort is the one who has been thrilled by all of this. It gets her kudos for doing her job. I don’t believe she is spending a great deal of time with KFC. He has lots of help and I just don’t see her as the type that would wipe someone’s brow. She gets all of the spotlight.
The thrilled comment was to a couple of little girls who made the pictures she’s holding – she said she’d give them to Catherine, she’ll be thrilled.
She is really very good at the “meeting the locals” stuff – she gets really close in and chats away, seems pleased to be there without getting jazz hands about it. And she’s got good instincts for making sure the photographers get their shot – a guy had done a really good drawing of her and Charles and was holding it and showing it to the camera. You can see why the news snappers all think she’s a pro – she knows what everyone needs to get the job done.
She always looked like a horse but I think that with age she’s starting to look like a turtle as well.
I’ve never seen Camilla look so glowing! It’s like the suffering of others energizes her and makes her giddy.