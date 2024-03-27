Queen Camilla: ‘Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support’

Queen Camilla had an event on Tuesday evening at Clarence House, and then she stepped out today in Shrewsbury. The Clarence House event was for “The Queen’s Reading Room,” which is basically like Camilla’s book club, where she gathers several of her author buddies around and they drink and talk about how much they love reading. The Shrewsbury outing looked, to me, like just a standard day-trip where she visited local shops and did a walkabout. These are her first events since she returned from Belfast last week. In Shrewsbury, Camilla was asked about Kate:

Queen Camilla is visiting the Farmers’ Market, in Shrewsbury, today where she passed on the Princess of Wales’ thanks to royal fans. During her solo outing, Camilla was met by well-wishers who were desperate to pass on their best wishes for Kate, 42. Two young girls had headed to the gates to see the royal, who was attending without Charles, 75, as he continues cancer treatment. The youngsters had made sweet posters for the princess which read “send our love to Kate”. Camilla promised she would pass them on before telling the crowd: “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

[From The Sun]

As I’ve said previously, I don’t think Charles and Camilla learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis until last week. I also believe that Charles, Camilla and Buckingham Palace have finally taken over the messaging on all of Will and Kate’s f–kups and fiascoes. Whatever is happening behind the scenes, Camilla and Charles are now completely in control of the message across the board and they’re simultaneously offering Kate an umbrella of protection. That alone is fascinating to watch.

What else? At the Reading Room event, Camilla said that reading for five minutes a day is as important as eating veggies and walking. Sure.

Her pins were cute, tbh!