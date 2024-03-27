Queen Camilla: ‘Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support’

Queen Camilla had an event on Tuesday evening at Clarence House, and then she stepped out today in Shrewsbury. The Clarence House event was for “The Queen’s Reading Room,” which is basically like Camilla’s book club, where she gathers several of her author buddies around and they drink and talk about how much they love reading. The Shrewsbury outing looked, to me, like just a standard day-trip where she visited local shops and did a walkabout. These are her first events since she returned from Belfast last week. In Shrewsbury, Camilla was asked about Kate:

Queen Camilla is visiting the Farmers’ Market, in Shrewsbury, today where she passed on the Princess of Wales’ thanks to royal fans. During her solo outing, Camilla was met by well-wishers who were desperate to pass on their best wishes for Kate, 42. Two young girls had headed to the gates to see the royal, who was attending without Charles, 75, as he continues cancer treatment.

The youngsters had made sweet posters for the princess which read “send our love to Kate”.

Camilla promised she would pass them on before telling the crowd: “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

As I’ve said previously, I don’t think Charles and Camilla learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis until last week. I also believe that Charles, Camilla and Buckingham Palace have finally taken over the messaging on all of Will and Kate’s f–kups and fiascoes. Whatever is happening behind the scenes, Camilla and Charles are now completely in control of the message across the board and they’re simultaneously offering Kate an umbrella of protection. That alone is fascinating to watch.

What else? At the Reading Room event, Camilla said that reading for five minutes a day is as important as eating veggies and walking. Sure.

Her pins were cute, tbh!

34 Responses to “Queen Camilla: ‘Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:47 am

    Is one of those pins a horse fly.

    Reply
  2. seaflower says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:48 am

    What am odd choice of words to be “thrilled” by all the kind wishes and support.

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      March 27, 2024 at 10:51 am

      It’s the most I’ve seen of pictures of K in forever. But, yes “thrilled” is interesting wording.

      Reply
    • Chloe says:
      March 27, 2024 at 11:02 am

      Of course she is thrilled by all the kind words. Sick or not, Kate loves mindless adoration and now that she is ill, nobody would dare criticize her.

      Reply
    • Square2 says:
      March 27, 2024 at 11:15 am

      Yes, it was a strange word to use in this situation. “Touched”, “moved”, “grateful”, etc. are the words people usually express; but “thrilled”? Does “thrill” have different meaning & usage in UK?

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 27, 2024 at 11:29 am

      Yeah, for someone who reads as much as Camilla, using the word thrilled was an interesting choice. Something she would be aware of.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      March 27, 2024 at 12:54 pm

      A little snide, perhaps? As if implying that Kate wouldn’t be anything less than thrilled over the outpouring of love and adulation now that she has a serious disease.

      Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:50 am

    I like to see Camilla with other famous people. They are usually the ones who talk trash about H&M on british talk shows, then they refute any closeness to the RF. lol. Such shameless liars.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:01 am

    And there is the simple statement that should have been released by KP at the beginning of February.

    Reply
  5. Nubia says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:03 am

    I am sure these walk abouts always get a lot of people throwing questions at the royals but they obviously pick and choose which to make a headline from,So now they are ok with answering questions from the public unless those people were planted?

    Reply
  6. Sunday says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:03 am

    Nah, Charles and Camilla know what’s really going on here, they just weren’t sure how the chips would fall and were hedging their bets and being on their best behavior until they could be sure. Now that it seems things are somewhat back on the road after being derailed, C&C have removed their hand from the chess piece and officially made their play. Officially they’re backing Kate, but we know Camilla is always working an angle.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:03 am

    this is what William should have done at some point in early to mid February – done an event where he could meet some of the peasants, gotten well wishes for Kate, said “thank you so much, she’s very much appreciative” and moved along.

    I really do think that BP took over KP’s comms in this area. Maybe they really didn’t know about the cancer. But I think Charles finally said “enough is enough” when they authorized that market video and stepped in.

    Reply
  8. SIde Eye says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:14 am

    She is thrilled by all the well wishes and support. Except the healing wish from her Black SIL. That one really pissed her off. SHE DOESN’T KNOW ME WELL ENOUGH TO TALK ABOUT MY HEALING!!!!

    Reply
  9. what's inside says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:16 am

    Oh, do go away Camilla. Nobody wants to hear or see you. Even your husband cannot stand to live with you.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:32 am

    I doubt Camilla likes kate. Piers happened to have info on Kate and he’s friendly with Camilla so possibly she confided in piers. It is also a dig.at William since she collects the cards not kates husband

    Reply
  11. BeanieBean says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:46 am

    I bet she’s relieved the ‘where is Kate’ stuff has died down a bit & adoration from her fans is finally kicking in.

    Reply
  12. yupyup says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:52 am

    I read it as a put down “look what it takes to make her happy/thrilled” While Camilla had to face a lot of hate before she got any clout. I think she feels Kate is weak so here is some cookies of adoration. That for all the stunts she pulled like wearing a tiara at the coronation, the flower show and trying to get Charles to abdicate now she is back in the back burner privately recovering for who knows how long. That is where Cam wanted her anyhow. In the background and out of the front pages.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    March 27, 2024 at 11:57 am

    “Thrilled” is an interesting word choice. But I think this is the mindset of the Royals and their aides. They’re extremely happy that to have won back the narrative.

    Reply
  14. Lovely says:
    March 27, 2024 at 12:00 pm

    Interesting her pin is a bee and fly. Is this any reference to the characters mentooned in Harry’s book? With her you never know.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      March 27, 2024 at 2:16 pm

      I don’t know about the fly, but she’s definitely the Queen Bee.

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      March 27, 2024 at 10:12 pm

      Yes, that struck me too. The “bee” was Edward Young and the “fly” was Clive Alderton. Simon Case was the “wasp”.

      She also wore what could be seen as a more opulent version of Big Blue as a brooch a week or so back…

      I can’t imagine this isn’t intentionally chosen on her part so she’s easing into becoming a satanic version of both QEII and the American politician Madeline Albright.

      Reply
  15. Mary Pester says:
    March 27, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    Yeah camzilla I bet she is thrilled, nice bit of shade that, as someone sat in this bloomin hospital bed wondering how many sheets I’ll need to escape out of the window, THRILLED is not a word I would use,” thankful”,,yes “grateful” yes “humbled” yes, but thrilled, or is she making a side eye to bones vanity. I bet 10 to one, the minute that car was out of sight, she screwed up those posters and said “sod that for a game of soldiers, I’m not her fkng errand girl!

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      March 27, 2024 at 2:36 pm

      Mary they count the sheets trust me on than one. Thankful and grateful are not something they are because they expect people to kneel before them. I think they are thrilled cause their little PR thing worked. I hope you will be well and can come home next week. Praying for you Mary.

      Reply
  16. equality says:
    March 27, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    I wonder if Charles is thrilled that people are asking about Kate and sending her things, but not him.

    Reply
  17. Saucy&Sassy says:
    March 27, 2024 at 3:54 pm

    I think the Escort is the one who has been thrilled by all of this. It gets her kudos for doing her job. I don’t believe she is spending a great deal of time with KFC. He has lots of help and I just don’t see her as the type that would wipe someone’s brow. She gets all of the spotlight.

    Reply
  18. Maeve says:
    March 27, 2024 at 4:40 pm

    The thrilled comment was to a couple of little girls who made the pictures she’s holding – she said she’d give them to Catherine, she’ll be thrilled.
    She is really very good at the “meeting the locals” stuff – she gets really close in and chats away, seems pleased to be there without getting jazz hands about it. And she’s got good instincts for making sure the photographers get their shot – a guy had done a really good drawing of her and Charles and was holding it and showing it to the camera. You can see why the news snappers all think she’s a pro – she knows what everyone needs to get the job done.

    Reply
  19. Lau says:
    March 27, 2024 at 6:51 pm

    She always looked like a horse but I think that with age she’s starting to look like a turtle as well.

    Reply
  20. J.Ferber says:
    March 27, 2024 at 8:33 pm

    I’ve never seen Camilla look so glowing! It’s like the suffering of others energizes her and makes her giddy.

    Reply

