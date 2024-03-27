Peter Phillips: King Charles is ‘hugely frustrated’ that he can’t work much right now

Peter Phillips gave an exclusive interview to Sky News Australia, all to “represent the International Foundation for Arts and Culture.” Meaning… I think this was done for charity, perhaps, rather than Peter “serving his paymasters” with some tacky foreign sponsorship. That’s how the British media writes about the Sussexes, so they should write about Peter the same way, correct? Especially given that Peter will take any kind of paycheck, even if it’s shilling “royal-branded” milk in China. Anyway, Peter ended up going on the record about all of the medical dramas within the royal family:

On King Charles’s frustration: “I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself. But at the same time he is always pushing his staff and everybody – his doctors and nurses – to be able to say ‘actually can I do this, can I do that?’ I think the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality and is probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”

On the Princess of Wales: Peter described the “outpouring of support” for King Charles and Princess Kate amid their health news in recent months as “hugely heartening” and praised Princess Kate as “remarkable in herself.” “Without any question, she is. Her and William make a fantastic team together. Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult. I think they’ve got it pretty right, because you know, as history as taught us, and anyone knows, you want to be there for your children when they are of a certain age. You want to be able to drop them off at school, and pick them up from school, and watch their matches, be part of their school lives. I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think that they’ve pretty much got that bang on.”

On his mother, Princess Anne: “I think in the past she has not always been the media’s favourite so to speak. But she’s never really let that bother her. She just keeps her head down the whole time and keeps working away and leaves others to worry about column inches.”

His mother & father’s work ethic: “Both of them are incredibly hard-working and both in their 70s they’re still working a lot harder than either of them probably expected. But then as my mother always says – from that perspective, they had pretty good role models from my grandparents who were still working in their 90s. So everyone has a huge amount to live up to and ultimately they all live by example.”