Peter Phillips: King Charles is ‘hugely frustrated’ that he can’t work much right now

Peter Phillips gave an exclusive interview to Sky News Australia, all to “represent the International Foundation for Arts and Culture.” Meaning… I think this was done for charity, perhaps, rather than Peter “serving his paymasters” with some tacky foreign sponsorship. That’s how the British media writes about the Sussexes, so they should write about Peter the same way, correct? Especially given that Peter will take any kind of paycheck, even if it’s shilling “royal-branded” milk in China. Anyway, Peter ended up going on the record about all of the medical dramas within the royal family:
On King Charles’s frustration: “I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself. But at the same time he is always pushing his staff and everybody – his doctors and nurses – to be able to say ‘actually can I do this, can I do that?’ I think the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality and is probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”
On the Princess of Wales: Peter described the “outpouring of support” for King Charles and Princess Kate amid their health news in recent months as “hugely heartening” and praised Princess Kate as “remarkable in herself.” “Without any question, she is. Her and William make a fantastic team together. Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult. I think they’ve got it pretty right, because you know, as history as taught us, and anyone knows, you want to be there for your children when they are of a certain age. You want to be able to drop them off at school, and pick them up from school, and watch their matches, be part of their school lives. I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think that they’ve pretty much got that bang on.”
On his mother, Princess Anne: “I think in the past she has not always been the media’s favourite so to speak. But she’s never really let that bother her. She just keeps her head down the whole time and keeps working away and leaves others to worry about column inches.”
His mother & father’s work ethic: “Both of them are incredibly hard-working and both in their 70s they’re still working a lot harder than either of them probably expected. But then as my mother always says – from that perspective, they had pretty good role models from my grandparents who were still working in their 90s. So everyone has a huge amount to live up to and ultimately they all live by example.”
Just going from memory, Anne (his mother) has never been the media’s “favorite,” but she’s always been well-liked and respected. Like, no one attacks Anne, no one smears her, no one harasses her. At this point, Anne is pretty much untouchable and bulletproof – the “steady hand” behind the throne. As for what he says about Charles… yeah, I believe that. Charles likes to keep busy and before cancer, he could knock out 500-plus events a year. I believe he wants to do more, but I also believe that the chemotherapy has kicked his ass. As for what Peter says about the Waleses… the fakakta school run, oh my god. Will and Kate always leave the impression that they think they’re the only parents balancing a school schedule with a “work” schedule.
Anne demanded (and got) the ability to not be followed around by the rota. Just another thing where H&M were treated differently. Peter has obviously been drinking the cool aid.
There is one aspect of King Charles that most of us forget: He became King quite old. I mean his mother Queen Elizabeth II lived to be 96 years old! So of course King Charles health is not what it used to be. This is one of the major issues with monarchies, rulers get to stay in power well beyond their functional years.
Yeah i believe this. He probably wants his work stats to be great when compared to the queen for his beginning as king, but I think at his age unfortunately, he’s probably only going to get weaker after all those treatments…
I too would be able to balance private and public very well if i could just throw my sibling and his partner under the bus so that the press will leave me and my mistakes alone.
omg, the SCHOOL RUN!!!! I’m so freaking tired of hearing about it. Millions of parents do the school run every day with no fanfare. Millions of parents DONT because of work, bus transportation, whatever. The former is not better than the latter.
And of course they have the public vs private “bang on.” They just disappear for months on end whenever they want and the press doesn’t say a word about it.
Wales aside, I can believe Charles is frustrated at the moment. He’s waited decades to become king and then…..he gets diagnosed with cancer a year into his reign.
I just think they see the school run as a marker for normalcy, what unites them with the common folk. It also fits well into Kate’s championing about early years and childhood structure. They want to “let us know” that they talk the talk and walk the walk.
Sophie and Edward also managed to do the school run for their kids and 200+ engagements a year a piece while their kids were growing up. You don’t hear about it as much because they are the Royal Family’s B team. There is no reason why Wales can’t do the school run and more than one engagement a week.
Except Kate’s ‘work’ concentrates on the early years, 0-5, about the time kids go to school just about full time; school run has nothing to do with early years.
I think people talk about that damn school run because they don’t know what else to say about Wills & Kate. They don’t do anything! It’s ‘school run’ & what else??
Some parents don’t have the privilege of being able to do the school run. I wish they would stop talking about it as if it’s the most important thing a parent does.
Or as if it’s somehow a marker of being a hands on parent. It’s not.
I just saw this comment after I made my own way after, but yeah, this is it.
It must be maddening to want something all your life, to be king, and when you get that crown in your 70’s to be dealt a blow that has you benched. It’s almost like it wasn’t in the cards for him to wear the crown. The not so nice part of me is thinking – what did you do Chuck to make the cosmos mad at you to bench you after you got a taste of it????? Will needs to be paying attention.
And as far as the royal “work ethic”, come back when you aren’t sucking off the wallet of the people and then we can talk about a “work ethic”.
If only Chuck had done the school run, how differently Peg would have turned out. JK
Interesting they trotted out Peter for this; wonder if they’re testing him for some of the soundbite sycophancy parts that Tindall usually handles.
Do these people know that children do more than ride to and from school in perpetuity? Like, according to them Will in the role of Dad could be played by a literal school bus.
In a way the school runs are safe for Peter to talk about. Bc it’s one of the main media talking points. So either he’s being careful to not say anything extra about the wales that isn’t already known or he doesn’t actually know anything about them. So basically he’s read that they do the school runs too.
Oh wow those school runs. Does peter really believe these sycophantic comments.