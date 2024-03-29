Beyonce’s ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ is out: what’s your favorite song so far?

Beyonce’s Act II: Cowboy Carter is now out! Beyonce dropped all of the lyric videos on YouTube, and you can stream or download the album on all of the platforms. You can see Beyonce’s YouTube page here. I’m just highlighting some of the big collabs and most-talked about songs below.

Beyonce’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is not a traditional, by-the-books cover. Beyonce updated the lyrics, which was kind of unnecessary? But it’s still a good song.

“YA YA” is amazing – it reminds me of Tina Turner, and I love the Nancy Sinatra throwback.

People are all over “Levii’s Jeans” – her collab with Post Malone. People always act like Post Malone doesn’t have a good voice – that man rocked up to the mic with Beyonce and said “watch this!”

This is “II Most Wanted” – a slow, bluesy duet with Miley Cyrus. I have to admit, their harmony sounds amazing.

Beyonce did a pretty traditional cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird.” It sounds beautiful but, if I’m being honest, it sounds overproduced? The beauty of “Blackbird” is that it’s much more powerful with a simple arrangement.