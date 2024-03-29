Princess Kate ‘doesn’t feel isolated at all’ & Prince William is a huge ‘support’

The energy around Prince William and his wife is still decidedly weird and growing weirder by the day. One week ago, Kensington Palace released Princess Kate’s big announcement video, where she spoke about having cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. She seemed emotional and strained, and many noted that it was strange that her husband wasn’t sitting beside her, holding her hand or simply being present for this very difficult thing. Then, days later, the Times of London buried some exclusive information about William’s whereabouts when Kate (allegedly) filmed the video in Windsor on March 20th – he was not around, anywhere. He wasn’t even supporting Kate behind the scenes during the filming. The Times reported it as: “William was not present during the filming of Kate’s clip, as it is understood that the princess wanted to record it on her own. However, insiders said that she believed her recovery has been enormously helped by the daily support of her husband.” So… People Magazine is now running a similar story as an exclusive. Some highlights:

Prince William is a pillar of strength for Kate: “He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” a longtime family friend exclusively tells PEOPLE. “This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too.”

Kate chose to film the video alone: While Princess Kate deliberately chose to film the personal video message about her health news alone, Prince William has been there for her every step of the way. “It is a particular time in their lives, and I know their priority will be to look after each other,” the family friend explains. “His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait.”

Why William didn’t join her in the video: Princess Kate appeared solo, prompting some to wonder why her husband, 41, didn’t join her. “It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a palace source tells PEOPLE. The insider says Princess Kate made clear her husband has been “supporting her throughout.”

William is proud of Kate: “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January, ” the source says. “Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Time off during the kids’ school break: “The children are at the center of their world,” a close friend says of the couple in this week’s PEOPLE cover story.

This is all authorized stuff from Kensington Palace, I can tell because of the circular nature of the arguments. What don’t you understand? Kate filmed it alone because she feels supported by William and that’s why he didn’t support her by showing up to the filming, because she feels supported. Like, I would have gone along with it if they said that Kate didn’t want William sitting beside her while she spoke to the camera. It was HER news, she was the one who went missing for three months, people were worried about her. There was probably also a completely reasonable belief that if William sat beside her, he would have looked coercive or… worse. But to not even be there, behind the scenes, to give her a hug after she finished filming? That says a lot and none of it good. Of course, plenty of people sort of doubt that Kate was even there for “filming,” but that’s a completely different story.

64 Responses to "Princess Kate 'doesn't feel isolated at all' & Prince William is a huge 'support'"

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Yep they sure are trying to sell just what a supportive husband is Peg. So supportive that they don’t even live together. They think the public is stupid and is now back to believing whatever nonsense they put out but they are wrong.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      March 29, 2024 at 8:28 am

      Yep, the BRF is just like Russia, whatever they say, the opposite is true. I’ll fix it: Kate feels totally isolated, and William is no support at all.

      Reply
      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        March 29, 2024 at 9:12 am

        The statement feels like an abused women trying to convince police that she’s not being abused because the abuser is looking at her and there will be consequences. Chills

    • Carmen says:
      March 29, 2024 at 8:38 am

      Well let’s face it, their supporters are stupid. Not in general but they have a blind spot where the royals are concerned. I have a British friend living in London who is otherwise quite bright, but when it comes to the royals she would literally drink their bath water. She thinks they can do no wrong. She was parroting the most lame-assed excuses from the tabloids about why Kate did the video alone: she’s a strong woman, she’s got this, she doesn’t need a man sitting next her, yadda yadda yadda. All you can do with people like that is change the subject, because they really believe the royals are the UK’s last defense against Meghan’s evil machinations to undermine the stability of the monarchy, and the monarchy won’t survive if she isn’t stopped.

      That psycho Tom Bowers saiid the Sussexes need to be obliterated for the Momarchy to survive. If one lone biracial American woman can bring down a thousand year old institution all by her lonesome, the institution doesn’t deserve to survive. JMO.

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        March 29, 2024 at 8:52 am

        Brainwashing works!

      • Nic919 says:
        March 29, 2024 at 9:59 am

        Are people in the UK all in dysfunctional marriages because the amount of people who defend William just blaming Kate for the photo shop and not bothering to physically be there for here is not the sign of a healthy marriage.

        This is the time she would need him the most and he could only be arsed to visit the hospital once? And then he can’t be bothered to be there when she records this video?

        That’s not normal. He has specifically stated that’s he’s taking more time to be with Kate yet he isn’t actually with her.

      • SarahCS says:
        March 29, 2024 at 10:05 am

        One of my close group of uni friends is broadly in this camp. We don’t discuss the royals (I avoid it) but she’s really surprised me with some of the anti-Sussex stuff she’s come out with.

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        March 29, 2024 at 10:09 am

        Brainwashing does work, and also…racism is a hell of a thing.

        The election of President Obama exposed huge swaths of otherwise rational appearing white people as being racist at their core.

        Kate doesn’t have supporters, she’s supported by people whose reflex was to very quickly and easily find fault with the Black woman married who into the whitest of white institutions.

    • Caribbean says:
      March 29, 2024 at 10:39 am

      I do not ever recall seeing Kate sitting with crossed legs.
      I have had stomach (just) ache and sitting with my legs crossed pulls on my stomach and hurts…but after major surgery, someone just sits straight up with legs crossed?

      Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      March 29, 2024 at 11:20 am

      I can understand why she wanted to be alone.
      But still their marriage is a mess.
      This is what they are trying to cover.
      The more they say “he is supportive” the more he isn’t.
      Just like when they said “the Princess is FINE”.
      That’s my take on KP from now on: if they say something, the truth is the opposite.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Such treacle. William is not strong or supportive. He cant even help with royal work and disappears.

    Reply
  3. Carmen says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:26 am

    William wasn’t there because he didn’t want to be there, and Kate didn’t ask him to be there in order to spare herself the pain of his rejection when he said no. He’s going to let her go through this ordeal alone. He’s a shit husband, a shit father and a shit human being.

    Reply
  4. ML says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:26 am

    KP is continuously trying to work around the William, Prince of Wales-shaped holes in their PR.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 29, 2024 at 9:12 am

      ML, LMAO! 😂

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 29, 2024 at 9:34 am

      And these William-shaped holes are not new. He’s been backing away for at least a year now. As for Kate’s isolation, that’s not new, either. When have we seen her with a friend? We don’t even see her with her family all that much anymore.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        March 29, 2024 at 10:12 am

        Tangent: When the BM got all bent out of shape that when K hadn’t been seen or heard from led to rumors about DV and/ or divorce…Kate’s isolation is a big red flag.

    • Nic919 says:
      March 29, 2024 at 10:00 am

      This is exactly what’s going on. And even the court stenographers can’t hide this either.

      Reply
  5. Concern Fae says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:28 am

    It’s amazing how they can’t help reacting to every less than glowing observation and keep making things worse.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      March 29, 2024 at 8:38 am

      Many people where I live had no issue that K did this alone, without her spouse. That is cultural—the Dutch saw it as her independent message. However, if a British person feels the need to explain this to People (American audience), which may be quoted in British media afterwards, then it’s a problem. If you have no issue with K doing this by herself, you do not explain this in the media because it will haunt you down the line. It also puts s bright spotlight on W saying that he cannot work (much) because he is taking care of K: then he has to show himself doing what his words are saying.

      Reply
      • SamuelWhiskers says:
        March 29, 2024 at 8:57 am

        I don’t think there’s anything weird about him not being in the video, but the fact he wasn’t off-camera for support is just not explainable by anything except that their marriage is emotionally over. It’s not like there’s any other reason for him to be absent – he didn’t have to work or do anything else.

        And it’s also so weird that they’ve even said he wasn’t present. Why not lie that he was behind the camera ready with hugs?

      • Feeshalori says:
        March 29, 2024 at 9:22 am

        At first, I thought it was horrible that William didn’t appear in the video with her but now I realize that it was probably better messaging if she spoke alone. But the fact that he wasn’t on the sidelines, giving her support before, during and afterwards is really appalling and truly gives the state of their marriage and his indifference. There’s just no other reason that he would not have been there, other than if Kate didn’t want his presence.

      • Mrs. Smith says:
        March 29, 2024 at 9:44 am

        Plus, we know W was briefed in advance that K was doing this video. He had advance notice it was happening and could have been there if he or K thought he should (or wanted to) be there. It’s just so cold.

  6. sevenblue says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:30 am

    “But to not even be there, behind the scenes, to give her a hug after she finished filming?”

    That is the point not talked about intentionally by the sources. I understand someone would choose to announce a personal news like that themselves in front of the camera. However, a husband not being near his wife in such a vulnerable moment is very cruel. Anyone would need a hug, kiss after that kind of recording, which was emotionally consuming, I am sure. Will is not the kind of man you would want to have as a husband if you are dealing with illness.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 29, 2024 at 8:42 am

      The “and the other questions can wait” part is doing the real work here, for me. Yep, we know you know Will is a terrible person, and they 100% don’t live together, but let’s all just keep pretending Kate isn’t somewhere sobbing in a corner alone, okay?

      Reply
  7. SAS says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Ooookay, whatever you say guys. If a source and “close friend” says it, it must be true.

    Reply
    • SamuelWhiskers says:
      March 29, 2024 at 9:01 am

      KP are aggressive in dealing with false reports and rumours. They issue legal threats over stuff like a tabloid saying Kate uses hairpieces, or Tatler referring obliquely to the “royal rivals” story without even saying one word about any alleged affair.

      If this story is false, KP will 1000000% issued a statement saying William was present, and threatening to sue.

      If they don’t, well…

      Reply
      • ML says:
        March 29, 2024 at 10:42 am

        Samuel Whiskers, People Magazine is where celebrities in the States go to leak. This publication is enormously celebrity-friendly and does not want to piss anyone famous off (if you want, you can see how Brad Pitt has used it to polish his image since late 2016). They have been the go-to spot for KP at least since H&M absconded to the States. I would literally be shocked if this was untrue, because traditionally they don’t print stuff they haven’t checked out.

      • SamuelWhiskers says:
        March 29, 2024 at 11:20 am

        Exactly, ML – this is obviously not some fake tabloid rumour as others have implied. And we’ll know for a fact that it’s not, if William doesn’t deny it.

  8. Dee(2) says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Even if she wanted to deliver the news on camera herself because it was about her health, it doesn’t make any sense that he wouldn’t even be there. He’s such a strong support but we never see you together? Where was he that he couldn’t be there? He’s not working, we all know this so what is eating up his time? At what point are people going to admit they do not behave like a happily married couple, and that if they looked at their own relationship they would acknowledge that they don’t appear to be together in any meaningful way.

    Reply
  9. Jas says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:36 am

    It’s getting more and more obvious that they’re not spending much, or even any, time in the same place. My theory is that much of the communications fiasco is due to William’s increasingly hamfisted and desperate attempts to conceal their apartness.
    Even the new improved comms team hasn’t managed to produce anything that shows them together.

    Reply
    • CM says:
      March 29, 2024 at 8:55 am

      LOLOLOL!!! “Kate filmed it alone because she feels supported by William and that’s why he didn’t support her by showing up to the filming, because she feels supported. “

      Reply
  10. Shawna says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Is the tail wagging the dog now? This clearly is William. So he is listening to his critics online now? Write the critique on here, read a denial two days later.

    To people not seeing the dragging here or on social media, are they ever like, “where did this come from?” Like when we were wondering what prompted the unprompted “William’s absence has nothing to do with Kingston’s death” claims. Maybe there is always a direct allegation William reacts do, even if we don’t see it.

    Reply
    • Julianna says:
      March 29, 2024 at 9:33 am

      @Shawna. You are absolutely right. There is always a reaction to social media and comments from here with their PR. Even minor details they seem to push on. But I specifically don’t remember anyone on social media saying anything about Thomas Kingston until they came out and said it which was very odd.

      Reply
  11. Jks says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:42 am

    These “family friends” and “insiders” sound neither convinced nor convincing. In fact, they sound rather pathetic and desperate.

    Reply
    • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
      March 29, 2024 at 8:50 am

      Considering that not many of Kate’s “friends” or “insiders” even knew about her diagnosis, makes it impossible to believe that they know anything about how she’s doing now.

      Reply
  12. Feeshalori says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:43 am

    The more they talk, the more I disbelieve any of this. William’s not there because he doesn’t want to be there, or Kate didn’t want him there. They talk about him being supportive, but he’s not demonstrating any sign of it. We see his absence more than his presence. Plain and simple. This is not the sign of a normal marriage.. Got that, KP?

    Reply
  13. Neners says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:43 am

    One of the most interesting things about this whole story is witnessing in real time just how slow KP is to realize that their principals are coming off REALLY badly. Like, it took them this long to realize that William looks like a douche who isn’t there for his sick wife. They finally decide to try to counter the narrative, to paper mache over the gaping whole in this marriage with a PR fluff story. Incredible.

    Reply
  14. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:47 am

    I’ve gotten so used to, in my head, reversing the headlines about WandK that I do it automatically now. For example, this headline actually reads “Kate feels isolated due to the lack of support from William”. Doing this is the only way I can make sense of these nonsensical headlines. And I’d like to believe that my way of reading headlines brings me a bit closer to the truth. 😊

    Reply
  15. Rapunzel says:
    March 29, 2024 at 8:58 am

    So…she’s definitely isolated and he’s not supporting her.

    I think she is in treatment for more than just cancer and not anywhere near him. She’s got whatever caused the abdominal issue to deal with plus chemo. He’s pissed about whatever else she’s dealing with (because she needs therapy which is a dumb Harry thing in his eyes) which is why he’s tried to make her seem perfectly healthy with the Frankenphoto and farm shop vid. The family is pretty much shunning him because he’s heartless to his ill wife. Carole and Kate in the car was a real photo, but banned in British press because it was a rental car, proving she’s not in the area they say ahe is. And why after this video they are saying not to photograph her out and about.

    Her issues beyond cancer are why he didn’t use it for cover earlier. He wants to pretend she’s fine to divorce her, probably. But Kate is well enough now to go meet with Charles for tea behind Will’s back and set up the bench vid to checkmate him.

    Reply
    • Dilettante says:
      March 29, 2024 at 11:23 am

      I think she has serious MH issues. I mean, who would do in public what she did getting out of a car to meet the Korean first family??

      Reply
  16. Monika says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:01 am

    It sounds like Kate did not want Willi there. This has the vibe that Kate was worried that Willi would take over the whole video, telling her what to say, what facial expression to have, how to sit on the bench. Now KP realising how bad it looks that Willi was not present it looks they are sending Willi’s and Kate’s friends and sources out to mop up.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      March 29, 2024 at 9:30 am

      I think this is very likely and she probably kept him in the dark as well about taping this video.

      Reply
      • SamuelWhiskers says:
        March 29, 2024 at 11:18 am

        I doubt KP staffers would release it without William’s knowledge; he is the boss and the whole Firm ethos is that no one matters except the Monarch and Heir. They’re lazy and incompetent but I have no doubt William either approved or insisted on this video.

        It’s not like Kate is hiding in the bathroom trying to remember the KP Twitter account password.

        Maybe Kate didn’t want him there because she was forced to do the video and didn’t want to. She’s obsessed with privacy and got mad at Meg because saying “hormones” was too personal (from her own sister in law!!), and she hates public speaking. I think she was forced into the video.

  17. Cel2495 says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:03 am

    So real translation: she DOES feel isolated and William doesn’t give a 💩 that she is sick ( as he already proven with his behavior the last 3 months).

    Reply
  18. Kateee says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:13 am

    I’ll play the other side of this: I would not have been able to make a dignified video, for public consumption, about how I explained to my children how I almost died but probably wouldn’t now. Not with my husband sitting next to me, or watching me behind the camera. I would want to do it in as professional and detached way as possible.

    I keep circling back to her announcement, shoehorned into the newscycle a few hours before Charles’ announcement. If Charles were very sick or intending to pull a Queen Magrethe this year, this would be Kate and William’s last window of time to cosplay Bill and Kathy Everyman. It would explain why the two of them have quiet quit public life, why BP gave them such a long leash to do it, why Camilla looks ecstatic all the time, and reports “behind the scenes” that William is a completely anxious overwhelmed mess. Do I think they would lie abour cancer just to silence the questions? Of course I do. But then it’s also just as likely they’ve been telling the truth the whole time and are just shady, arrogant people who don’t have any kind of plan for anything.

    Anyway, thank you Celebitchies for giving me a place to discuss this topic that means *blank stares* to everyone else in my life!

    Reply
  19. Cessily says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:13 am

    They use People magazine like their personal social media account, it’s rather nauseating that it’s allowed tbh. People should learn to leave the propaganda articles for the brf in Britain.

    Reply
  20. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:16 am

    These people are just so exhausting. William is right there with her—except when he isn’t.

    Reply
  21. TIFFANY says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:18 am

    I think of 2020 an then VP and Dr SLOTUS did an ad together and the campaign released some footage after the take of Dr Biden letting out a sigh of release that they finished it well and VP Biden said Jilly did great and was just showering her with complements.

    I don’t know why I just thought of that.

    Reply
  22. Lulu says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:19 am

    If this was filmed at Windsor, where they live, it’s curious that William is missing. Points to either filmed elsewhere with a green screen or confirming he doesn’t live there.

    Reply
  23. Cathy says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:22 am

    I doubt William even knew Kate was filming this. And neither did the staff at KP as it wasn’t leaked to a Rota Rat or any of the British tabloids. Kate probably didn’t even tell Ma Middleton as it didn’t end up as an exclusive for US People or Cameltoe or even Woman’s Day or New Idea.

    Reply
  24. Liz says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:32 am

    I think William with his mood swings, bad temper, incandescence and grudge holding would be the last person who would be a soothing balm to his wife.

    He looks impatient with her at the best of times and like he could make a stressful situation worse.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      March 29, 2024 at 11:16 am

      And that’s probably a reason why he didn’t sit with her in the video, because he wouldn’t be able to control his sneering expression or try to mask it but would still make it obvious. What a lout!

      Reply
  25. Just Jade says:
    March 29, 2024 at 9:42 am

    What the rat was trying to say was Kate feels isolated because Willy doesn’t visit her often.

    Reply
  26. Brit says:
    March 29, 2024 at 10:40 am

    Apologies if this has been said before but Kate on that bench is very ‘Diana alone outside the Taj Mahal’

    Reply
  27. Tessa says:
    March 29, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Diana did not want Charles to accompany het to her father’s funeral. Diana did not like the hypocrisy. The queen insisted and after the funeral Charles left Diana and quickly left.

    Reply
  28. ohwell says:
    March 29, 2024 at 11:15 am

    BP is fully supportive of Kate. KP and Will on the other hand seems “whatever love means”.

    Reply
  29. Mads says:
    March 29, 2024 at 11:16 am

    She doesn’t feel isolated because they’ve been living separately for a while, even before the move to Adelaide Cottage. Kate’s well used to living without him and relying on staff and her parents. He can barely pretend to like her when they do have to get together for public engagements. I can see them attending school events “together” and I imagine they arrive in separate vehicles, watch whatever activity one of the kids is in and then head back to their individual residences.

    Reply

