Eden: The Sussexes must ‘beg forgiveness’ from the Waleses immediately

For the past week, the royalists and their media have been desperately trying to make one story stick: no one gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex advance warning on the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, and this lack of warning is somehow a massive snub for Harry and Meghan. It would be one thing if the Sussexes were the last ones to know, or if Kate and William had given the British public regular updates throughout this year. But as it happened, almost no one got advance warning for Kate’s big announcement. The lack of warning to the Sussexes was more about Kensington Palace’s chaotic incompetence than the lack of trust in the Sussexes. Besides, if we’re going to make this a trust issue, surely William and Kate are the ones who destroyed their own credibility and trustworthiness with years of lies, manipulated photos and incandescent briefings? Still, Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden gets paid to melodramatically review how the Sussexes have a long history of telling the truth about William and Kate and that’s why they should be snubbed! An excerpt from Eden’s “​The very telling reason why Harry and Meghan should now seek forgiveness from Kate…”

Who would you tell if you’d been diagnosed with cancer? Your family, close friends and colleagues, perhaps? The fact that the Princess of Wales did not choose to inform the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of her bombshell news speaks volumes about the state of their relationship. Which is why, as I shall explain, it is now time for Harry and Meghan to seek forgiveness. Prince Harry and his wife discovered that their sister-in-law Kate had cancer at the same time as the rest of the world – at 6pm on Friday, when Kensington Palace released her brave and moving video message. That, as it happens, was about one hour and 30 minutes later than the royal correspondents, who were given the details in confidence so that they could prepare their news reports. They were trusted, evidently. That neither Kate nor Prince William should let Prince Harry know would have been inconceivable just a few years ago. Think back to all those jolly photographs and the television footage of those three – pre-Meghan – together. Harry often had a broad smile on his face when they took part in their joint engagements. They shared jokes and teased each other light-heartedly. That all changed after Harry met Meghan. …Since Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis, there have been numerous suggestions that she and William should end their rift with Harry and Meghan. Yet, before that can happen, the Sussexes must acknowledge the hurt they have caused and the damage done. They should then apologise and beg forgiveness from Catherine and her husband, who deserve nothing less. How cheering if, during Easter – a time of renewal – they could begin the renewal of their relationship with the Royal Family.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, the bulk of Eden’s piece is just a histrionic recitation of all of the times Harry and Meghan have told the truth or corrected Kensington Palace’s lies, all to paint Kate as the wronged party. The same Kate who spread a racist lie about Meghan making her cry, the same Kate who apparently said racist sh-t about Meghan’s then-unborn son, the same Kate who freaked out when Meghan sympathetically said something about “baby brain.”

“The fact that the Princess of Wales did not choose to inform the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of her bombshell news speaks volumes about the state of their relationship.” So you agree that Kate’s failure to disclose her medical condition writ large was about her lack of respect for the British public to which she hopes to one day serve as queen? If we’re making this about who was told and when, then yes, I agree that it’s quite telling that there was so much extreme secrecy around Kate, to the point where her friends and staffers apparently couldn’t be trusted with the news either. I also find it suspicious that in the wake of Kate’s announcement, Kensington Palace has apparently given the greenlight to yet another swarm of stories about how much William hates his brother.