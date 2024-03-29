Eden: The Sussexes must ‘beg forgiveness’ from the Waleses immediately

For the past week, the royalists and their media have been desperately trying to make one story stick: no one gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex advance warning on the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, and this lack of warning is somehow a massive snub for Harry and Meghan. It would be one thing if the Sussexes were the last ones to know, or if Kate and William had given the British public regular updates throughout this year. But as it happened, almost no one got advance warning for Kate’s big announcement. The lack of warning to the Sussexes was more about Kensington Palace’s chaotic incompetence than the lack of trust in the Sussexes. Besides, if we’re going to make this a trust issue, surely William and Kate are the ones who destroyed their own credibility and trustworthiness with years of lies, manipulated photos and incandescent briefings? Still, Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden gets paid to melodramatically review how the Sussexes have a long history of telling the truth about William and Kate and that’s why they should be snubbed! An excerpt from Eden’s “The very telling reason why Harry and Meghan should now seek forgiveness from Kate…”
Who would you tell if you’d been diagnosed with cancer? Your family, close friends and colleagues, perhaps? The fact that the Princess of Wales did not choose to inform the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of her bombshell news speaks volumes about the state of their relationship. Which is why, as I shall explain, it is now time for Harry and Meghan to seek forgiveness.
Prince Harry and his wife discovered that their sister-in-law Kate had cancer at the same time as the rest of the world – at 6pm on Friday, when Kensington Palace released her brave and moving video message. That, as it happens, was about one hour and 30 minutes later than the royal correspondents, who were given the details in confidence so that they could prepare their news reports. They were trusted, evidently.
That neither Kate nor Prince William should let Prince Harry know would have been inconceivable just a few years ago. Think back to all those jolly photographs and the television footage of those three – pre-Meghan – together. Harry often had a broad smile on his face when they took part in their joint engagements. They shared jokes and teased each other light-heartedly. That all changed after Harry met Meghan.
…Since Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis, there have been numerous suggestions that she and William should end their rift with Harry and Meghan. Yet, before that can happen, the Sussexes must acknowledge the hurt they have caused and the damage done. They should then apologise and beg forgiveness from Catherine and her husband, who deserve nothing less. How cheering if, during Easter – a time of renewal – they could begin the renewal of their relationship with the Royal Family.
Again, the bulk of Eden’s piece is just a histrionic recitation of all of the times Harry and Meghan have told the truth or corrected Kensington Palace’s lies, all to paint Kate as the wronged party. The same Kate who spread a racist lie about Meghan making her cry, the same Kate who apparently said racist sh-t about Meghan’s then-unborn son, the same Kate who freaked out when Meghan sympathetically said something about “baby brain.”
“The fact that the Princess of Wales did not choose to inform the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of her bombshell news speaks volumes about the state of their relationship.” So you agree that Kate’s failure to disclose her medical condition writ large was about her lack of respect for the British public to which she hopes to one day serve as queen? If we’re making this about who was told and when, then yes, I agree that it’s quite telling that there was so much extreme secrecy around Kate, to the point where her friends and staffers apparently couldn’t be trusted with the news either. I also find it suspicious that in the wake of Kate’s announcement, Kensington Palace has apparently given the greenlight to yet another swarm of stories about how much William hates his brother.
I thought nobody knew until right before bench video including her senior staff members so now it’s she withheld it just from Harry and Meg. They should also stop with the bombshell information. They are using her supposed diagnosis as a bombshell a little too freely. The Sussexes will not beg forgiveness for telling the truth.
It’s like their memories of a story *just filed* has been *completely* wiped from their heads! They *just* put out a story how *none* of Kate’s “friends” (and I use the term loosely) “knew” And here we have that people *close* to her would, of course, have been told… all but big, bad H&M.
You KNOW these words (“beg forgiveness”) come from the petulant, incandescent brother. Funny, isn’t it, how THIS conversation shows up in the paper, yet NOTHING leaked from Harry’s chat with his Bad Dad. Hmm, hmm, hmmm…… Which of these things is NOT like the other!
Will and Kate didn’t even tell Harry they were engaged. He found out from the press. No one phoned Harry that the Queen had passed away. He found out from the press.
Why is it surprising that they wouldn’t tell him his sister in law has cancer? Just because the three of them smiled at his each other in front of a camera a few times doesn’t mean they were incredibly close. Enjoying someone’s company when you’re working with them for a few hours in public doesn’t make you Bosom Buddies. They need to stop spreading this silly lie that Harry was ever part of their inner circle!
The use of the word bombshell is so indicative. They’ve used this diagnosis for anything and everything other than what it should be (aka a sober and adult conversation about cancer).
They are so clearly delighted to have what they think is the ultimate got-ya to the Sussexes and the public. I’ve been watching episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm with my dad and it all reminds me a lot of the way people behave on that show.
Supposed is right. At best it’s former, as Kate said. At worst it’s something else entirely.. Sadly, I do believe they could make this up.
Eden gave me my best laugh since I heard Trump was selling Bibles!
That free dog food is really getting bang for the Middleton buck.
Okay. Now let’s do every time H&M haven’t shared news about their lives with W&K. Did the Waleses know about her miscarriage before it went public? Know about PH’s jobs before they were announced? Know about awards or product launches? Bet not.
Did the Wales know about lily’s birth before it went public? Did they feel the need to congratulate the Sussexes for lily’s birth?
@equality: That’s what I’ve been saying . Harry and Meghan never tell the Palace anything before they make announcements. If they did the Palace would leak them and the press knows that. The British press are delusional.
The real bombshell I want to know is did Harry and Meghan send baldy and Kate an Easter present this year? I eagerly await news of that breaking story.
New day, new opportunity for WanK to look like the idiots they are.
Yes, getting seriously tedious now. The rota have months ahead till Trooping without any appearances or news (Easter Sunday aside) so expect endless repeats of H&M bs.
Instead of an inspiration that holds a country together, CRex’s Slimmed Down Monarchy is an object lesson in how NOT to behave. They’re all showing their asses on a regular basis.
Harry was not happy being third wheel and it is so off the wall that these writers think harry should spend the rest of his life as the extra man that Kate could flirt with and William could scapegoat. Kate and William owe the sussexes an apology.kate could have said that Meghan never made her cry and they do get along. What did she expect when Meghan set the record straight.
I’m pretty sure that Harry being the third wheel and scapegoat was part of that business model for the BRF that he told Oprah he wanted no part of. As we can all see, the British media is still relentlessly trying to shove him back in that spot, though.
I’ll say it again. Even if he was happy at that time in his life, that doesn’t mean he isn’t allowed to find a wife and have children. You can be happy at all stages of your life, even if your life changes. The idea that there is only one path to happiness is ridiculous and childish.
As soon as Harry and Meghan announced that they were getting married, he stopped doing engagements with William and Kate. That was a sign that he didn’t enjoy being the third wheel or working with them.
Eden is obsessed with the Sussexes to a level that makes me feel sorry for anyone who has to live with him.
Eden was one of the tabloids writers who reported on the end of friendship between Rose and Kate. After that, he also started to go after H&M aggressively. It is so obvious he and Dan got ordered to bury Will’s affair and so, he can have free reign for going after H&M.
This story is clickbait for the Squad. Eden knows nothing gets them as riled up as a H&M should ask for forgiveness story. How else will he get paid? He certainly has no talent as a writer or investigative reporter. So he cranks out one of these stories at least once a week for engagement. He doesn’t care if it’s negative engagement. That’s why truly he should be ignored or only be responded to at sites like Celebitchy. Why should we help him make money?
Blaming Meghan for this is ridiculous. Harry had. A right to his own family instead of trailing after his brother and sister in law.
If possible, William continues to make himself look smaller and smaller with his proclamations of his hatred for his brother. It seems more like envy to me. Harry has moved on and is so far ahead of William until William looks more and more like a miserable little man. Eden is so up the monarchist hill until he comes across as a hollow little man with no sense of common decency. The self righteousness of his proclamations in the face of the vitriol the Sussexes are subjected to by him and his fellow gutter rats is beyond reality. Eden breathlessly reports on every utterance or movement by the Sussexes with many of his talking points coming directly from KP. He is just another monarchist with a -platform that reports bile.
I *must* do laundry today. The Sussexes don’t need to do a damn thing.
Why should a victim have to beg their abusers for forgiveness? Is that how things work in William and Kate’s marriage?
Great points Mrs K – sadly it probably is
W&K need to move on with their own life. Whatever their camp said about HM are beyond pathetic at this point.
Due to the whole Garrick Club scandal that the Guardian has been covering, Eden’s coverage reminds me of this: “Whenever 3 Englishmen get together, 2 of them will form a club to keep the other one out,” (or something along those lines—I can’t locate where I read that), because that seriously seems to be how Club British Royal Family treats H&M.
I am still questioning why now. At this point, KC and K are more sympathetic and popular due to ill health. Normally you build on positive vibes instead of cudgeling others at this point. Normally you would not want the association with negativity.
That quote made me laugh so hard…. Because it is absolutely true 😂
I think in his core Bulliam only knows how to be mean. Noone told him when he was 5 that being mean and pushing people around is not a show of strength but a slow of weak character and ugliness.
So he continues to the day thinking this makes him look regal and strong.
ML – that’s so true. And always has been. When Tony Snowdon became a member of the rf through marrying Princess Margaret, Philip invited him to a mens night. He made sure all the guys wore the same colour of dinner jacket so that when Tony walked in he was the odd one out.
Lol, @Liz I had no idea Prince Philip was a mean girl!
It’s hilarious to me how truly bothered they are by the fact that Harry and Meghan are clearly not falling all over themselves to be on the ins with that family. It’s like that meme of that yearbook photo where the guy says ” is not so much that I succeed you also must fail “. They can’t be happy doing their own things, having a media totally focused on them in the country that two people pretty much never visit, they need Harry and Meghan to suffer It’s pathological.
Doesn’t Maureen have any more dog food to review?
Seriously, the way these people twist facts – when we all could see with our own eyes what went down, often in real time.
The most telling detail: Bulliam Baldilocks being incandescent with rage that Harry shared with the world what a ragey POS he is.
And we were all told that Peggy was blindsided by Kate Missington’s surgery. And that the people working at KP hadn’t heard from Schrödinger’s Princess, and that it wasn’t cancer anyway.
So why are the Toxic British media still going on about H&M being out of the loop, when even the people closest to WanK have no idea about anything?
H&M don’t owe the Wailses anything, much less an excuse for being treated like sh!t by *them*.
So WanK and her/their team are holding hate briefings between cancer treatments while asking for grace and sympathy I see.
Eh, who cares what Maureen thinks. This is just par for the course with the royals. Someone else must always take the blame, whether its some poor unfortunate staff member who falls on the sword or a member of the “family”. The hierarchy must be upheld. So to them it makes perfect sense for a person to take the blame for their own abuse, to think otherwise would be the end of the world. So they don’t “owe” Harry and Meghan an apology, the Sussexes should apologize to them for not accepting the abuse. And daring to speak about it publicly. So the Sussexes should stay the course and maintain minimum contact with the Unroyals.
This piece just tells me how desperate people like Eden are for there to be reconciliation and for Harry and Meghan to return to the fold.
Their profession is drying up before their eyes. Pivot into something else, people. Aren’t you a little ashamed to be taking dictation from a man-baby?
Using Kate’s cancer diagnosis to malign Harry and Meghan is not a good look. The rota will squander all the good will until everyone’s back and rolling in the gutter. Whatever sympathy the royals are getting will not amount to much if they use it in their petty game-playing.
Yep. I said on Monday that the British media and Kensington Palace does not know how to stay out of their own way. And if there is one thing you can rely on is them snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. If they were just lay low and write sugary sweet stories about Kate and her family and William and Charles and Camilla for the next two months no one would say a thing. But no they can’t, they can’t live in a world where Harry and Meghan are existing and not begging them to return so they have to malign them at every turn. And they’re going to overstep. They’re still plenty of people that’s not buying what they’re selling and behaving like an ass sanction or unsanctioned in the media just makes people have less sympathy for you. I give it till June and you’re going to hear a bunch of, ” yeah sucks she has cancer, but…”.
Yeah. This would be a great time to roll out some nostalgia pics: Kate smiling with the Queen. Kate with the kids as babies. Kate surrounded by smiling pensioners and school kids — thrilled that their Princess English Rose has graced them with her presence, and Will Again as soon as she’s feeling better. Kate graciously receiving her flowers, symbolizing all that is Good. Instead, it’s constant reminders that the DM needs their Orwellian Two Minutes of Hate venting again and again and again. It’s vile. It’s also boring. While they may have readers who lap this stuff up and long for more, it’s also surely at the point where all but the most rabid haters have to start wondering why they’re being fed stale stories about a prince who was unhappy, married, and moved out of his Dad’s house to build his own life —instead of paeans to the heirs that they’ve been left with. If, at every turn and every crisis, they whine for Harry, it makes it more and more painfully obvious how very lacking William is. Could that actually be the point? Closet republicans at the DM?
OMFG this Eden guy is possessed. Every single day he launches another broadside about how Harry and Meghan MUST MUST MUST apologize to Fumbles and Mumbles or the world will spin off its axis. He really believes that all Harry has to do is ditch Meghan and the kids, scamper back to Salt Isle alone, throw himself at WanK’s feet and beg forgiveness, and they can be the some old happy-go-lucky trio as they were fifteen years ago. Somebody needs to literally throw a bucket of cold water in his face. Harry would never think about bringing his family back into a hostile environment, and he’s not going anywhere without them. He and Meghan are living their best life on the California coast.
While Eden rants about Harry returning to the UK, the Sun is having hysterical fits over the Sussex Squad, whom they seem to think is some kind evil empire that must be destroyed if the monarchy is to survive. As far as I can tell the Squad is an amorphous group with no head and no central organization, whose sole purpose is to defend Harry and Meghan from nonstop vicious attacks from the royals, derangers, Rota rats, and the British tabloids. The Sun maintains they are a small group concentrated in the US, but as far as I can tell, they are numerous and they are everywhere.
On the lighter side, William is said to be having a shitfit because Baldimort is trending on Twitter and the memes are absolutely hilarious. Check them out.
Pegs and Buttons need to remember that everything the press are saying about Harry is what they will one day say about Louis. And about his wife (or husband). Personally it would make me extremely happy if George comes out as gay with no intention of having a family, Charlotte stays childfree and Louis kicks them all into the dust and opts out of the running. Welcome King Archie!! Except that he would have too much sense and be far too grounded, like his sister, so then what? Queen Beatrice? Oh well!!!!!!!
It would personally make me very happy if William came out as gay or even bi.
I’m not saying he IS but to me there are so many things we know or hear that make me wonder if he is. If he is and he feels he has to hide it then that would be the one area I do feel bad for him for.
I think Will is hiding his sexuality and a lot of his rage stems from his inner turmoil. He is so image conscious and the strive for perfection is causing him and Kate to disintegrate.
I don’t know why they think this is still an effective strategy. What difference does it make if William and Harry hate each other? They both have their own lives and their relationship makes no difference to the rest of the world.
As for those “jolly” pre-Meghan photos – first of all, we now know how much KP photos are worth. But even if those were jolly days, they’re in the past. Would that jolly threesome still have continued after Kate had more and more children? After Elizabeth died? After Charles became king? After William became PoW? Eden is like those old Brits who moan about the good old days – “if only this or that hadn’t happened, if only ‘they’ hadn’t let ‘them’ in the country, we’d still be an Empire.”
I guess they think if they say it out loud often enough it will come true? Or more likely they’ve run out of things to write so it’s “rinse and repeat” day after day after day……..
What will come true? William and Harry are estranged and Meghan is gone – so, mission accomplished.
It’s definitely “rinse and repeat” – and I think that’s true of William, too. It’s a kneejerk reaction – the press has nothing to say, so they recycle an H&M hate story. William needs to react to something, so he spews out “I hate Harry.” At this point, there’s no actual thought behind it.
The “Harry coming back to be the third wheel/scapegoat/lackey” part. The dream won’t be complete without that. I guess because William and Charles have no more countries to conquer they have to make due with taking over Harry’s life instead.
Brilliant point connecting the two nostalgias. Little England, streamlined monarchy.
Harry had girlfriends and a serious relationship with chelsy so why would he have wanted to be so devoted to being third wheel.
Well considering how the media ran off Chelsy and Cressida I really think the intention was for Harry to be alone whether he liked it or not. Its a twisted family for sure.
Did we know before that the rota rats were given advance information before the video was released?
Eden is gloating because he thinks he’s closer to the Waleses than the Sussexes are. It may be the case, but it’s a pathetic flex.
“the Sussexes must acknowledge the hurt they have caused and the damage done. They should then apologise and beg forgiveness from Catherine and her husband, who deserve nothing less. How cheering if, during Easter – a time of renewal – they could begin the renewal of their relationship with the Royal Family” – I gotta say, this is some great fan fic here. In fact, I think that’s what the entire royal press corps spends their time doing; feverishly imagining scenarios that their faves could/should participate in, then getting out the word processor.
And how about Kate taking threatening steps towards Meghan. And right in front of cameras. And William punching harry and falsely accusing Meghan of bullying staff
This is repeating all the old boring stuff, from Harry and Meghan cannot be trusted, citing the interviews, the documentary and “Spare” from the last four years, ignoring conveniently all the briefings and leaks against Harry the previous 20 years and from 2018 against Meghan, using them as human shields, and the old boring stuff everything was better before Harry met Meghan. This is fan fiction. Time to move.
They are so mad the Sussexes did not run to salt island to see Kate after the bench announcement. One of the rats 🐀 was on fox tv stated he was told H&M were on their way to salt island and may be the brothers will finally make peace and phone hacker Katie was talking to Kevin Fraser saying Billy was Harry’s best friend. They are really running out of lies and trying to make fetch happen.
A tell that he is the Middleton’s mouthpiece: “Catherine and her husband”. Always putting her over William, the blood royal and the future king. William- without whom she would be nothing.
or “without whom she would be happy.”
Meghan had a miscarriage while the lawsuit relating to her father’s letter was still going on, thanks to the direct efforts of William and his top staffer. That is an unforgivable action. Nothing Harry or Meghan have done has been anything but correct lies. And Eden is a gross little troll prepared to spew bootlicker nonsense for free dog food.
The dream from the tabloids is Harry and Meghan begging for forgiveness. Haha.
Harry, sadly, has never been “in the know” when it comes to his weird brother. It started when they were children and William refused to acknowledge Harry as his brother at school. Harry was frozen out of knowing about William’s engagement to Kate (as already mentioned). Then Harry was literally on the outside looking in at William and Kate’s place, wondering if he’d ever be invited to be a proper uncle to their children.
Blaming Harry, let alone Meghan, for any estrangement is therefore absolutely ludicrous because it started when they were children and it started with William and was happily perpetuated by Kate (against Meghan, in particular).
These people really need to shut up about this apology nonsense. It just calls more attention to the racism by insisting a proud black woman guilty of NOTHING humble herself to the likes of them for garbage they put out into the world.
That is what they are all dying to see and some of the derangers gloat openly at the thought of Meghan having to curtsey to Kate.
Where oh where is the like button?? @SWchrodinger’s Kate “It just calls more attention the racism……” WHAT AN HONEST AND BRILLIANT SENTENCE”. All too true, sadly.
This is absolutely disgusting.
The biracial princess has to BEG for forgiveness from the racist white princess who lied about her and helped to gin up the harassment of her????
The gaslighting. The gall. The white supremacy of it all.
Another day, another whine-fest. How are your personal relationships going, Eden? I’m sure you’d love to take unwelcome and interfering advice on what you must do from total strangers.