King Charles is worried about ‘public relations disaster’ Prince William

Good lord, In Touch Weekly has decided to go full-throttle with the royal tea lately. In Touch has done some good/interesting pieces about Prince William and Rose Hanbury in recent weeks, and now In Touch is tackling the dual health crises crippling the British monarchy. In Touch’s sources say, flat-out, that King Charles’s doctors are only giving him two years. Their sources are also saying that Charles knows William isn’t ready to take over. Take this with a huge grain of salt, but YIKES.
After announcing that King Charles was battling cancer, the palace insisted that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment.” But it’s far worse than anyone knows, an insider tells In Touch exclusively: “He has pancreatic cancer and has a maximum of two years to live.”
While reeling from the tragic news just over a year into their reign, Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, “are also worried about Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, because he’s currently facing a public relations disaster,” says the source.
“Charles knows the pressures of being the monarch,” the source adds. “And he just isn’t sure William is ready to take his place. It seems premature, and there could be consequences.”
Amid Princess Kate Middleton’s health crisis – she announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer – old rumors of an affair between William, 41, and Rose Hanbury resurfaced. While Rose, 40, insisted that the rumors are “completely false,” Charles is still worried that his eldest son will repeat the same mistake he made himself when he cheated on the prince’s mother, Princess Diana. “It’s a very awkward situation,” the source admits.
William has also reportedly turned to alcohol to deal with the stress, “with as many as four drinks a night,” claims the source. Although the royal was nicknamed “One-Pint Willy” by his cousin-in-law Mike Tindall, the insider says he has a habit of having a few drinks when he’s letting loose with friends.
A 2021 report claimed that William would have beers after work and “several glasses of wine with dinner,” leading him to “wake up crabby,” which his father was not pleased about. “Charles has counseled him that there can be no more carefree outings to the pub anymore,” the source adds.
William’s temper is also a cause for concern in the king’s eyes. In his tell-all, Spare, Prince Harry recalled a fight he had with his older brother, writing, “William grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.” A second source tells In Touch, “Word is, the altercation Harry mentioned in Spare wasn’t the first to occur. There was a growing rivalry between William and Harry ever since they were little and sometimes things got heated between them.”
Royals author Tom Quinn has also alleged that the “hotheaded” future king has directed his anger at Kate as well, to the point that they’ve had “terrible rows where they throw things at each other.
While Charles “is willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least,” William remains frustrated by the rampant rumors about him as he waits to take the throne, the source says. “William does a very good job putting on a smile and calm face in public, but it does bother him. The feeling is that the current climate surrounding the monarchy has already cast a long shadow on his future as king.”
In many ways, this is just a more tabloidy version of what Tina Brown wrote in the New York Times this week: that Charles’s reign will be short, that no one thinks William is ready, that William is “frozen” with anxiety about the future. In any case, we don’t know what kind of cancer Charles has nor the kind of cancer Kate has. There are lots of rumors about both, and only one of them has been providing a constant stream of proof-of-life. Charles will do everything he can to ensure a long reign but he can’t ensure that he will beat cancer. Also: I totally believe that William has been drowning himself in booze for a while (and establishment figures have noticed) and I also believe that the assault Harry described was not the first or the last.
He’d have a few beers after he finished work? Then the man hardly drinks at all!
You’d think someone who knows he’s going to get the job as long as he outlives his father would be better prepared. But apparently that hope was a bridge too far. It’s going to be a disaster which will be good for the gossip mongers (like me) and luckily the monarch (from what I understand) doesn’t have a lot of actual power (other than self serving ones like tax laws etc) that it’ll just be a side show.
William likes wearing the clothes without doing the work.
All hat and no cattle, as they would say in Texas.
Why did I think you said “William likes wear woman’s clothes”???? Lol
He could hold things up in government, though, if he doesn’t get the paperwork from the red boxes done in a reasonable amount of time. I suspect he will hate that aspect of being monarch, even though he just has to sign and not read (though Elizabeth is known to have read everything, and Charles I imagine does, too). If he can’t even do the most legally important part of his job, Great Britain will have a terrible time.
Not doing the important paperwork was allegedly one of the many many problems with Edward VIII. A smaller problem considering the history of that man but a significant one nonetheless.
As well he should be worried. If he were smart he would end the monarchy as the last king.
Does he have that power? He can only decide whether or not he is willing to do the job. He could try to influence Parliament to bring a referendum, but how willing would the House of Lords be?
Not on their own, you are right. But if you have a queen/king who finally says “you know what? We are done here” that has immense power of validation to those that want the end of monarchy and who gets voted in to allow for it. It would be like cutting the woods before laying down the road kinda thing.
He doesn’t have the power. If he gave any sign of wanting to overthrow the monarchy, an entire system would immediately move against him, and he would be offered the choice of discreetly abdicating and removing himself and his children from the line of succession, or being publicly smeared as a traitor trying to destroy Britain, and they’d definitely paint him as mentally ill. Or maybe there’d be a convenient car accident.
When Queen Anne died, the monarchy skipped over like 60 people in the order of succession, and made some random foreigner king, just so they could pick a monarch they liked (ie a non Catholic). That’s how it works. The system is in charge. You’re only as powerful as the system wants.
I don’t see William ever having the integrity to even try to change things, since he’s so entitled and lazy (and greedy) he’ll want to be king and continue to do the bare minimum. But if he did, the system would destroy him and they’d just get someone else. Maybe even have him declared mentally incompetent and put George on the throne with a regent.
Harry’s telling of the dog bowl incident made it clear he was used to soothing William’s temper. And I believe every word of the In Touch story. It jells with everything else we’ve seen.
What I appreciate about this In Touch story, regardless of how true the details are, is that it actually cites the dog bowl-assault incident from Spare without minimizing it. The way the BM light-heartedly discusses that incident as if it’s a joke and not a big deal is shockingly grotesque. Every rota reporter that smirkingly jokes about the dog-bowl incident is just perpetuating DV. Or they just don’t mention it all as if it didn’t happen. But here, it’s cited accurately and given weight as something that is terrible wrong. Which is how it should be discussed.
Not only wasn’t it minimized, but the article said there were other altercations as well. This was not a one-off situation that can be brushed off. Very revealing.
The way the paid trolls on twitter went full throttle on the “William is a man!” toxic narrative was disgusting and frightening to see. Anyone who thinks being abusive is a sign of a strong character Is out of their minds.
Adult siblings do not get into physical altercations unless something deeply wrong is happening. They tried to play this off as young boys fighting, but that is not how you deal with issues as adults.
Wow they are being specific about Pancreatic cancer. Im gonna believe it because pancreatic cancer is vile and unfortunately you don’t walk out of it, so i would understand why he hasn’t revealed the nature of the cancer. We’re in for another london bridge down and another clowning unfortunately.
It’s indeed a very big wow. Also I’m quite surprised how they’re laying all the cards out there for the people that have not been keeping up with royal gossip. Indeed very blatant wow.
I hate to be negative, but it’s very clear, even from the recent photos that he is probably not in for an extended time here. I was also stunned that Tina Brown flat out said Kate was seriously unwell and made no mention of anything being at an early stage. And I know she got all the tea on her most recent trip to England. It’s getting very heavy and there is a sense that the family is coming undone.
There are a few anonymous accounts on Twitter stating more serious stuff for Kate. But as with all of that it is not verified so it could be false.
Seeing how he towers over even his father, William’s violent rages are chilling. I never bought into the DV theories floated here and elsewhere as reason for Kate being MIA, but the way it keeps being mentioned that their fights involving throwing things at each other is shocking.
William is sick. He’s terrified his own father, brother, step-mother and it seems his wife as well. Imagine what he will do as King.
It would be like having Trump as a king. He will be trying to get revenge on all kinds of people.
More concerning is that he will be in control of the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster. A lot of people’s livelihoods will depend on William making good decisions.
He makes Henry VIII sound charming, WITHTHEAMERICAN.
I have always believed this is the reason Kate and the children were given Adelaide. The children did not need to switch schools, it was a ruse to move them out from under William’s roof. Kate probably would put up with anything, but the world changes after children come.
There are stories about Charles throwing heavy objects at Diana as well during their fights. One story is, I believe from an eyewitness saying that Charles threw a heavy object (can’t remember what it was but the source was very specific) at Diana’s head. Luckily, he missed but if he hadn’t he would have done serious damage to her.
Abuse runs in this family. Charles is an abuser – he abused his wife and he abused his youngest son and daughter-in-law. Now Will is repeating the pattern.
As Diana got into a car Charles was seen aiming a blow at Diana. He quickly saw the cameras and abruptly stopped. He scolded Diana on one of their tours when she fainted.
And called for a fake report about Meghan bullying staff
In spite of the source, this truly does sound about right and even tracks with what the British media has let slip from time to time. In Touch even uses the BM’s description of William’s assault on his brother as “a fight”. They all need to stop minimizing domestic violence.
My dad got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 7 years ago and is still going strong. I hope the same for Charles. But I trust he isn’t thinking he can beat it with peach pits or wildflowers gathered at midnight.
Congratulations Sue. That’s nice to hear, and I hope he continues in good health.🫶
Thank you. We know how very unusual it is for this kind of survival rate. When he was first diagnosed he was given 4 months. Most people I know personally who had this diagnosis were dead within months, in one case, two weeks. If in fact Charles does have pancreatic cancer and they are giving him 2 years that may be an optimistic guess. Regardless William needs to step up and I just don’t see that happening.
Pancreatic cancer is such a devastating diagnosis. I do wonder about Camilla looking so gleeful lately though. That doesn’t really jar with your husband only having max 2 years to live. I’m not a fan of either of them but they do clearly have love and affection for each other.
But she is sooooo close to her ex, right? And they do live apart really so.. well.. she takes the money and runs and finally gets to retire and not having to travel around waving at the plebs or justifying what she is doing. This real is a win win for her.
Yeah. I doubt she actually really loves Charles.
Some have predicted that the Sidepiece will remarry APB after Charles passes. That heffa could teach a Master class on playing the long game, being the last one standing, and winning it all.
I was thinking the same thing, but a lot of money is in play for her kids and grandkids so maybe not, and I don’t think a marriage would be that important for them (if that makes sense).
Camilla may “shack-up” with APB but she will not remarry him.
I thought he was remarried as well.
Andrew Parker Bowles second wife died. He is a widower.
I don’t feel sorry for this family at all. Charles knew his son was taking over the “family business” since his birth and has not prepared him at all for it. It is no different from any other family business. This is on Charles.
William isn’t capable. QEII took over in her 20s because she was a capable person, Charles could have stepped up at any time as he is also a capable person. ‘Not ready’ is not really a thing for a man in his 40’s.
Sounds rough, but is this why Cam is glowing? She knows she won’t have to be doing public work for a lot longer and can retire to her house and scheme from there? I don’t believe Charles cares if Will has affairs. He only cares that they can be covered up.
Not Cam’s circus, not Cam’s monkeys.
All of the bling and no responsibility as she watches all of her handiwork and schemes come to fruition. She’ll toddle back to APB when all is said and done…
Look, I hope it’s all true and that William’s ill-fitted reign begins the end of that awful institution. But if Charles considers William a failure, and I believe he is, is Charles capable of sufficient self-awareness to know that his own role as a failed father could have been a catalyst for Williams’ shortcomings? I do blame Betty, not entirely, but to some extent, for Charles’ inadequacies and overall failure as a human being. So why is Charles not partly responsible for taking no role in raising his sons? At a minimum, isn’t it partly his duty, as King, to mentor the heir?
I have always read that the Queen Mother mentored Charles. But Charles definitely dropped the ball with William. I think I also read that the Queen would meet with William too, in order to go over things but he wouldn’t take anything seriously.
The queen mother spoiled Charles enabling him to think he was the center of the universe
Charles had 2 parents, let’s not forget. If he was badly parented, it was due to them both, not just the Queen.
I bet having Prince Philip for a father was no picnic.
Louis Mountbatten too, AFAIK.
With William, I’m afraid both Diana & Charles were too lenient.
Charles is a bad father and grandfather.
Whoa, that was an intense article (if it’s true)!
First off, Pancreatic cancer is nasty. It’s incredibly difficult to treat as well. Growing up, one of my neighbors suffered from this, and it’s still an F-U cancer. My heat goes out to anyone who has to go through this disease or care for someone suffering from it. Hopefully they can keep KC comfortable.
Next, even though the drinks tally doesn’t add up, this article is flat-out accusing the future king of having a problem with alcohol. I presume no one is going to accuse someone of being an addict in print without being able to back that up? Lots of people have difficulty moderating their drinking: Seriously, I hope he gets help. His kids need their dad.
Continuing on, W not only has an alcohol problem but also a very bad temper that leads his to physical violence?! Yikes!
Why went to InTouch with this story and why?!
Yikes, indeed. All of this coming from one source? A source that would know the details of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, but also all the behind-the-scenes of William’s life?
My apologies for all of the spelling mistakes. I do constant battle with my phone and I’m afraid it’s winning.
-I meant to say that my heart goes out to those of you battling/ caring for someone with pancreatic cancer.
-William is physically violent.
-Who is the InTouch source and why?
Eurydice, Presumably there aren’t a huge amount of people who know all that, right?
British sources have seemingly found American media to leak to recently. K’s staff clearly leaked to US Weekly. Carole possibly leaked a picture to TMZ. Now, if true, someone spewed their heart out to InTouch. It circumvents the royals shutting the information down.
Yeah that wasn’t the first time that William assaulted Harry. I think it was first Harry didn’t fight back hence William asking him to hit him.
William imo is cheating with other women. Charles should have not coddled William over all those years. His letting William force out harry is a scandal.
I don’t think it is women. I have opinions.
I share your opinion and have for a long time.
I have opinions too – or, to quote Loki, God of Mischief, a bit of both.
I mean, we all have seen the photos with Svetlana Ignatieva – in the car leaving that club before Christmas a few years back, and as the blonde “tourist” when Bulliam was selling the Big Issue, he never held Mumblina Middlebum that way, much less in public – and the photos (on more than one occasion) and gifs of John Carew hugging Baldilocks.
Complete agreement.
Well it may not be the first time he assaulted Harry, I think it’s the LAST TIME.
He knows now that Harry will not be muzzled to protect a Willy anymore.
It is very hard to make a cancer prognosis at this stage. With the best treatment he receives he might oulive all expectations. I agree with Kaiser this piece reminds me on Tina Brown’s article in the NYT. She put the blame of the unpreparedness of William and the possibility of a short reign of Charles at the feet of the late Queen Elizabeth, giving them no space and time to develop into their roles by hanging on to the job.
In regards to the In Touch piece it just confirms what is already floating around. Since the publishing of “Spare” more royal correspondents/experts refer to Prince William personality euphemistically as having ” a little bit of a temper “.
I get the feeling that some royal correspondents know more than others. I had the same feeling when Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis, ie Piers Morgan said it was more serious as people thought before the video came out. I am definetely not a fan of Piers Morgan but he has his connections to the Palace. It also would explain the recent coverage of Willi and Kate, try to bolster their popularity and protect them from criticism in anticipation of their coronation rather sooner than later.
I think the Tina Brown’s saying this is all the fault of QEII is because she froze Charles out and that then left him completely unable and unprepared to prepare William and get him ready to be POW and then King. William always had a temperament unsuited to the role he was born into.
Tina Brown was editor in chief of Tatler back in the 70s. You don’t get that gig without deep connections within the aristocracy. She has sources and knows all. I am 100% team Harry and Meghan, but I’ve been following all of this long enough to know that in that crowd, even people sympathetic to Harry see his leaving as a betrayal.
Charles was prepared to teach William but he and the late queen also coddled William. He could never follow through and allowed to slack off. He could not even complete the duch y course Charles sent him to. I don’t like how brown slammed Diana and the sussexes in palace papers.
Thinking that Harry’s departure was a betrayal, even under sympathetic circumstances, is a reflection of that whole stiff upper lip thing of prioritizing hiding family dysfunction and abuse, and minimizing the needs of an individual. That view is that you’re supposed to keep family secrets at all costs.
Pretty much too late to whine about William now, Charles. You’ve seen this coming from a long way off, someone should have realized he wasn’t going to just grow out of it and turn into a reasonable human being by magic. Instead, you were counting on Harry to be around and pick up the slack, but you messed that up too. I guess that sucks for you.
Sorry to pile on a cancer patient but, KC you had ONE job-being the parent who prepared his child for the job he was BORN to do! If he is not ready, that’s on you. All of the messaging about Peg’s suffering, angst, and stifling anxiety proves the dysfunction and incompetence of this institution that exists off of public goodwill and taxes. You’re telling on yourselves and asking people to be ok with it?
Four drinks a night, yeah right. Multiply that by at least 3. I know a thundering alcoholic when I see one, and if he can go a night without downing the equivalent of 12 beers, I’ll eat my crown.
They need to get serious and stop all the fakery and lies.
If Charles’ prognosis is that dire and they know
A: Kate’s situation is more than they are telling and
B: William is unfit to rule
Then Charles needs to take the reins in truth and sort out his successor. If they could have slapped sense into William by now they would have and judging by his behaviour at that investiture and their ongoing refusal to show Kate to the public, whatever they tried in readying him, to date, has failed.
This royal cosplay will never not seem silly to me. A military outfit with fake medals and a sword? Mmmmkay.
This has reminded me of something I noticed in a long piece – double page spread – in The Times (UK) written by Kate Mansey (who seems to be a fairly new royal writer at The Times). The appeared in the Saturday 9 March edition, the day before the Mother’s Day photo dropped.
Towards the end of the piece Mansey wrote: “Should the worst happen at some stage, Camilla would fulfil a unique role, becoming Queen Dowager rather than Queen Mother as she is not the mother of the incoming monarch.”
As far as I know (happy to be corrected if anyone else has also seen this somewhere) this is the first mention of a future title for Camilla and I don’t think I’ve heard the title Queen Dowager used before.
I always assumed Queen Mum was designated for QEII’s mother as they were both Queen Elizabeth. This way Queen Elizabeth would refer to QEII, not her mother. Maybe I made that up??
You did not. You are correct.
Camilla cannot be Queen Mother as she is NOT the mother of the monarch.
“Queen Mum” was a “Style” given to Elizabeth’s mother so as not to confuse Queen Elizabeth (consort) and QEII (regnant).
What if it is Kate who has pancreatic cancer? William won’t need to worry about a divorce.
Of course Peg isn’t ready, nor will he ever be. People are worried he’ll pull out of a state dinner at the last moment and blame the wife. That’s not good for the country.