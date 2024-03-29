“Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at 87” links

Happy Easter! We will be off this weekend unless something big breaks, but we’ll be back on Monday! Have a nice holiday weekend!
Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at 87. RIP [Just Jared]
Christina Ricci talks about going through really “broke” periods as an adult. She once spoke about how she had to sell all of her Chanel jewelry during her divorce from her abusive ex. [OMG Blog]
Henry Cavill saved Alex Pettyfer from drowning! [Socialite Life]
The Kinds of Kindness trailer looks interesting! [LaineyGossip]
Edie Falco’s kids have zero interest in The Sopranos. [Pajiba]
Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s awards season fashion in review. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is not a great look on Lucy Boynton. [RCFA]
Hoda Kotb tried eating sea moss. [Seriously OMG]
90 Day: The Last Resort rumors & casting. [Starcasm]
Federal agents found firearms in Sean Combs’ home. And? [Hollywood Life]
Cecily Strong did not get a very romantic proposal. [Buzzfeed]
Happy Easter Celebitchy and community.
Happy Easter all, from Oz.
RIP Louis Gossett Jr. These are the days I miss the wonderful eulogies from Michael K. at DListed.
So sad to hear this! He was one of my faves. He was such a brilliant and underrated actor who a long and successful career in movies and tv! RIP Mr. Gossett Jr.
Sorry to hear about Louis Gossett Jr. He was a wonderful actor! RIP Sir🙏🏼 🕊
RIP Lou Gossett Jr. Wonderful actor!
RIP Mr. Gossett Jr.
Oh my goodness, may he be at peace and may his family and friends be blessed. Lovely actor with a lovely stage and screen presence.
LG Jr. was fantastic in An Officer and a Gentleman. I saw it twice in theaters (which I hardly ever did) specifically because of him. What sad news
His performance is absolutely unforgettable.
Rest in Peace to a genuinely talented actor.
He will never be forgotten. I saw An Officer and A Gentleman several times in the theater because both Louis Gossett Jr. and Richard Geer held me spellbound! What a talent! May he rise in power.
Same here @Beverley. All these years later, I still think about how Louis Gossett Jr. made the strongest impression on me (out of the many strong performances in that movie) at the time. I should rewatch it and see if his character still makes me subconsciously sit up straight and pay attention!
Sorry that he’s passed. Rest in peace.
Louis Gossett should have had a much bigger career. My thoughts are with his family.
H🐰ppy Easter, everyone! 🐣🐇🪺
Rest in peace, Mr Gossett 🙏.