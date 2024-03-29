“Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at 87” links
Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at 87. RIP [Just Jared]
Christina Ricci talks about going through really “broke” periods as an adult. She once spoke about how she had to sell all of her Chanel jewelry during her divorce from her abusive ex. [OMG Blog]
Henry Cavill saved Alex Pettyfer from drowning! [Socialite Life]
The Kinds of Kindness trailer looks interesting! [LaineyGossip]
Edie Falco’s kids have zero interest in The Sopranos. [Pajiba]
Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s awards season fashion in review. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is not a great look on Lucy Boynton. [RCFA]
Hoda Kotb tried eating sea moss. [Seriously OMG]
90 Day: The Last Resort rumors & casting. [Starcasm]
Federal agents found firearms in Sean Combs’ home. And? [Hollywood Life]
Cecily Strong did not get a very romantic proposal. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Happy Easter Celebitchy and community.

    Reply
    • Sydneygirl says:
      March 29, 2024 at 3:30 pm

      Happy Easter all, from Oz.

      RIP Louis Gossett Jr. These are the days I miss the wonderful eulogies from Michael K. at DListed.

      Reply
  2. Chantal1 says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    So sad to hear this! He was one of my faves. He was such a brilliant and underrated actor who a long and successful career in movies and tv! RIP Mr. Gossett Jr.

    Reply
  3. Nlopez says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    Sorry to hear about Louis Gossett Jr. He was a wonderful actor! RIP Sir🙏🏼 🕊

    Reply
  4. MsIam says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    RIP Lou Gossett Jr. Wonderful actor!

    Reply
  5. Caribbean says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:31 pm

    RIP Mr. Gossett Jr.

    Reply
  6. Sid says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    Oh my goodness, may he be at peace and may his family and friends be blessed. Lovely actor with a lovely stage and screen presence.

    Reply
  7. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    March 29, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    LG Jr. was fantastic in An Officer and a Gentleman. I saw it twice in theaters (which I hardly ever did) specifically because of him. What sad news

    Reply
  8. Enthusiast says:
    March 29, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    Rest in Peace to a genuinely talented actor.

    Reply
  9. Beverley says:
    March 29, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    He will never be forgotten. I saw An Officer and A Gentleman several times in the theater because both Louis Gossett Jr. and Richard Geer held me spellbound! What a talent! May he rise in power.

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      March 29, 2024 at 2:38 pm

      Same here @Beverley. All these years later, I still think about how Louis Gossett Jr. made the strongest impression on me (out of the many strong performances in that movie) at the time. I should rewatch it and see if his character still makes me subconsciously sit up straight and pay attention!

      Reply
  10. Aries48 says:
    March 29, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    Sorry that he’s passed. Rest in peace.

    Reply
  11. Nanea says:
    March 29, 2024 at 4:15 pm

    Louis Gossett should have had a much bigger career. My thoughts are with his family.

    H🐰ppy Easter, everyone! 🐣🐇🪺

    Reply
  12. Just me 2 says:
    March 29, 2024 at 6:51 pm

    Rest in peace, Mr Gossett 🙏.

    Reply

