Prince William will refuse to reconcile with Prince Harry if and when Harry visits

Just a few hours after the Princess of Wales’s video was released last Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued their simple and compassionate public message of support. Soon, we also heard that Harry and Meghan had “reached out” to Prince William and Kate privately. I tried to track down which outlet had that information first, or whether the “contacted privately” line was simply a mass assumption, mostly by British media. Someone said it, but I could not find one original citation. We also know that Harry is likely to visit England in May for some kind of church service for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, and perhaps Meghan will join him, who knows. So, obviously, the British media put those two stories together and spent the weekend claiming that Harry and Meghan will try to reconcile with the Waleses in May. Obviously, Kensington Palace is currently doing the most to once again say that William and Kate will thwart any attempt at reconciliation or olive-brand-extension from the Sussexes. The same Sussexes who (once again) have not offered anything but a simple statement of support.
Prince Harry’s decision to contact the Prince and Princess of Wales privately in the wake of her cancer diagnosis may have signalled a thaw in fraternal relations. Such devastating health scares often change perspectives and priorities. However, if the Duke of Sussex harbours any hopes of reconciling with his brother and sister-in-law during an expected return to the UK in May, he will likely be disappointed.
Harry is hoping to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. His travel plans have not yet been confirmed. But having recently lost his legal battle with the Government over his right to automatic police protection, he is unlikely to be joined by Meghan or their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.
The solo visit could therefore prove an opportune moment to build bridges with his brother, from whom he has been estranged for many months. But such a development would require will on both sides. And sources close to the Waleses suggest that, with everything else the family is coping with, the “Harry problem” is the very last thing on their minds.
They have made abundantly clear to their staff, the wider family and the public that they need time and space to focus on each other and the Princess’s recovery. William “has always done all he can to protect his family”, a royal source told The Telegraph this weekend. Now, more than ever, he is focused on ensuring her privacy and shielding their children.
The very notion that they would have the mental capacity to face the Duke is roundly rejected by insiders, who note that the couple now have far more significant concerns requiring their full attention.
Trust in the Sussexes has been well and truly shattered. If there was a moment they could envisage letting Harry back into their inner sanctum, now is not the time.
Prince William currently has the weight of the world on his shoulders. He, more than anyone, was furious with his brother for the array of barbs and slingshots fired from across the pond in recent years.
One, it speaks volumes about William’s character and mindset that in the midst of his wife and father’s dual cancer battles, he spent yet another weekend full of rage about his brother. Another round of incandescent briefings about how much William hates Harry and how Harry needs to do this or that and beg William for forgiveness. Two, William “has always done all he can to protect his family” – which does not include “managing the public relations around his wife’s health issues” and yet does include “throwing Kate under the bus for manipulating a photo.” Also: I’m pretty sure Harry is the one who did everything he could to protect his wife and children too – protect them from William and Charles and this cruel, vile institution.
Last thing: the mention of the Sussexes’ security issues in the UK in the same breath as Harry’s potential May visit TO HONOR INVICTUS. The point is that they want to demand that Harry should come back so they can put him in physical danger. All while Britain is making this major bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027.
It’s decided. The Invictus Games is not coming to the UK.
Where is it going?
No idea yet, but I know South Korea put in a bid. I hope they get it, honestly. It would do a world of good for the veterans there.
Hope so. They need to never be there again.
I certainly hope that’s true, not just because I’m concerned for Harry and Meghan’s safety there, but also because the UK couldn’t be more undeserving of the honor of hosting. None of them could even be bothered to do the bare minimum and issue a message of support for their IG athletes.
I think people need to be careful in not spreading rumors without verified sources. The only official thing that has been reported is that it’s between the US and UK. If South Korea put in a bid it most likely didn’t work out. They will do what is best for the Invictus teams and not just Harry alone…he wouldn’t put himself above the interests of the athletes…
Poor victim William. He is too lazy and has no weight of the world on him
Kind of insane that they would pull that kind of storyline when William doesn’t have to care about if he’ll be able to feed his children because they have to pay for his wife’s cancer treatment. It’s almost as if they don’t realise that we’re not that stupid and we know perfectly well that William has no idea what it is to actually like have the weight of the world on your shoulders.
I wonder if William thinks Harry really cares at this point. I do believe from reporting that William needs Harry more than Harry needs William. Harry has stability and a loving family he is protecting. William is just going around in circles briefing he has the world on his shoulders. This is just the beginning for William. His ship and that of his family along with the institution is sinking fast. Hatred and jealousy is all he is holding on to which is aging him fast and causing him to look psychotic.
William believes he is the center of the universe – therefore H is “desperate” to reconcile. He doesn’t realize H is so far beyond him now, he will never come back.
So agree. All William has to hold onto through his press surrogates is hatred for his brother who has no desire or need to come back. In William’s mind this makes him feel like a gatekeeper and powerful because he thinks that he is denying Harry something he desires. Funny thing is Harry is enjoying a life he never thought possible and would never give it up to come back into that gilded cage.
He sure does believe the world revolves around him but what he is finding out is that it doesn’t. He can scream it until he is blue in the face but he will only be important to some on salt isle,
He is a grown ass man and can believe what he wants. But he is a future king and whoever is advising him should caution him that these statements do not make him look good.
@Maxine, that is so dead-on. Someone asked on Twitter a while back, “Why are old white men so angry these days?” I’ve been thinking about that ever since, and have concluded that it’s because they are no longer *gatekeepers.* Nobody is anymore, really. People can say and publish whatever they want without running it by anyone who gets to say, “That’s not good enough.” William must know somewhere deep inside his bald animal brain that it’s no longer enough in this world to be born into a high position, we all loathe nepo babies, and that people only laugh at his “jocularity” because he’s a prince.
It’s more that Huevos Rageros, and his media hobgoblins, *need* Harry to care at this point.
I honestly think Harry goes through many days not thinking or referencing his brother at all.
Harry said he’d processed it and moved on. I believe him. The “moved on” part is what has salt island crying/screaming/throwing up and pitching “Will hates Harry” tantrum articles every week.
The only one that looks like an arse at the end of those types of articles, is the media that wrote them and their sugar, the Rage-Filled Heir to the Throne of LIes.
If they manage it so that Harry can never return to the land of his birth, he’ll be sad for a bit but he’ll ultimately be fine. Because all he ever wanted and needed is right around him now.
He never gaf about the royal institution, gave even less of af about the institution of the press.
By driving Harry further away, they only injure themselves. That’s the paradox and the irony of their attacks on him. They only injure themselves at the palaces, on Fleet Street.
Harry already knows what’s good.
I do feel bad for Harry though: no matter how much he says he’s moved on, there’s gotta be a part of him that would like some sweet revenge for the absolutely evil bullsh*t his brother and the palace lackeys have put him and his real family through.
I agree. Even the wording here- “if Harry wants to reconcile with William now is not the time” – Harry has made it clear what needs to happen before there is a reconciliation, and he knows he is not likely to get that from William. William will never admit he was wrong, never admit he did anything to drive Harry out, etc. harry is not the one begging for a reconciliation. William is the one who wants harry to come back, hat in hand, begging for forgiveness. And that will never happen.
If my family spent so much time referring to me as a “problem” and supported the white princess but never supported my biracial wife, the gesture of support I would give them would involve one finger. H&M need to be nowhere near Kate or Will. If they were and Kate had any kind of setback you know who would get the blame. They need to leave KP to stew in its own errors.
Possibly 2 fingers. The Brits use a backwards peace sign whereas we use a middle finger. H would probably use the version his brother understood best.
We use the middle finger too! Probably much more – the reverse two fingers generation is mainly a boomer generation thing, I don’t think Brits who are millennial or younger really use it. It’s very much an older person thing. Brits under maybe 40, middle finger all the way which is what Harry should be doing to Workshy Incandescent Willy.
I stand corrected! We watched the two-finger version in action, but it was by an older dude in Bristol. I didn’t realize that it was generational.
This is why I hope Meghan doesn’t go to the Invictus thing in May. I love seeing her at those events and I know she loved being there and support Harry and his fellow veterans but if she steps foot in the UK in May those snakes will be churning out vitriol non step especially because Kate will likely still be out of commission. Even if they dont try to see Kate the press will make it seem like they are and then blame Meghan for the meeting not happening. Just this once Harry should handle this one solo (like he has for his other UK trips recently).
Cripes KP, get it together! We all know they leak like a sieve but can they get through one news cycle without every “advisor”, “friend”, and “source close to the palace” running out and screaming about how much they hate H&M? Why they think petty, angry grudgeholder is a good look for the future King and head of the church is beyond me. They are playing to a narrow band of haters at home, but it’s making them internationally into a reality TV spectacle.
You think one of these inbred 🤡🤡🤡 would realize that this image is the polar opposite of the dignified, respected statesman William is constantly declaring himself to be (as Israel pointed out when he decided to jump in on the Gaza issue).
This already all so boring and I hope this event is May is the last the Invictus Games sees of the UK. It’s obvious the press will make a circus of the event and the veterans, staff and volunteers don’t need that. Please go to a country that’s serious about supporting their veterans and making connections.
How can this be his focus right now? Even if it were true and absolutely nothing Harry has done other than show human decency would lead me to believe he even wants a relationship with his brother again, William shouldn’t have time to be briefing the press. And on the off chance people want to pretend that the papers are just making it up, which they could be, at what point do you start to say something about people constantly putting words in your mouth? Just regardless of the situation, how can your primary thought always be ” what about me?!!”.
When the hardest worker and the most popular member of the “fantastic” 4 royals are both struggling with their health, and the next in line has been acting erratically, someone thought it was a great idea to have this published?! Revenge, ostracism, that kind of thing? Really?
With the Windsors, the time is always right for revenge and ostracism. It’s always a good day to highlight the family feud and threaten the Sussexes.
Just in case anyone thought they had recovered from their rabid obsession with Meghan and Harry. I hope they don’t have a terminal case.
That top picture of William baring his teeth will give me nightmares. Scary.
I don’t think William, Harry, Kate & Meg will ever reconcile. There is too much water under that bridge.
The King will never apologise. William (and Kate) will never apologise. The British Press will never apologise.
If I read btw the lines in Spare, Harry always wanted out, but didn’t know how. And didn’t have someone to guide him unconditionally and with love
“Harry always wanted out, but didn’t know how.”
That’s why they hate Meghan. Without her support, he would still be in that sh*tty abusive firm until they wouldn’t need him anymore and maybe throw him some sh*tty apartment as a payment for his lifelong work. In Spare, he talked about a Prince who one day walked out of the Palace into the woods and disappeared. It is apparent to everyone, he always wanted to get away.
Harry is on record saying leaving was his choice. He made the decision and wasn’t guided.
Previously he didn’t have a strong enough reason to leave other than his 10 years in the army – which was his way of leaving. He also wanted to support his grandmother. The infantilizing of this very successful man is nauseating.
I have no love for Kate, so it feels a bit strange that I’m kind of infuriated on her behalf that William is just getting away with treating her cruelly and dismissively while she’s her at her most vulnerable. Like, here we are again, portraying William is this fierce protector, pretending that he didn’t just throw his seriously ill wife to the wolves a few days ago. It’s disgusting. I mean, if my husband did this shit to me, I would seriously consider it grounds for divorce.
Same. I don’t think he has any awareness of the total ass he has revealed himself to be, he thinks he looks loving and supportive. He has to be the most clueless man alive.
Was about to write just this. Also, someone being sick with cancer, does not canonise them. She is the same woman she was a year ago. Do I wish she beats this? Sure, no one wishes illness to anyone no matter. This will not make Bulliam, or Khate any nicer or more likeable albeit the palaces trying to spin that story.
You’re so right. She’s been canonised by the BM and barring a deathbed confession of what she’s done I shall reserve judgment.
William is a gaslighter. He thinks of he tells us who he is, we will have to believe him, even when he’s showing us the opposite.
William informed the press about this, but no statement about how proud he is of his brave wife and her statement? When you think he can’t stoop any lower….
The Telegraph has piece of how proud he is of Kate.
Ah, thank you!
Harry has always protected his wife and kids. His brother has not. But there is currently a rewrite happening. Kate is the most trolled(not true). William is protective(not true). And all of the sudden they care about online bullying(was never true as it happened to Meghan).
Media done fu*ked up and are now circling the wagons along with the palace principals because they know they all look shitty for trying to project ANY of this on the Montecito couple.
Social media has also stayed calling KP, BP, and the Rota out for that. And the fallout for blaming Kate for the Frankenphoto is huge, serious, and also ongoing. No one is letting up on William, KP and the press for that one.
Can’t believe they thought announcing the £25K PR assistant would guide them through this hot mess of their own making.
I am hoping Prince Harry isn’t planning on attending. As for the others, spewing hate when you have no clue what your health will be come May is just vile.
Hopefully he will do like with the Diana awards and participate virtually.
I think it would take even more clownery that this to prevent Harry from being there in person to pay his respects to his veteran colleagues.
Harry would travel to Mars for Invictus .
Global statesman throwing an ickle tantrum about his younger brother. He cannot see how spoilt and silly this makes him look in front of the grownups.
I suppose reminding everyone that he’s still furious with his brother takes the attention away from his trying to dupe the British public with a fake photo. SMH
“takes the attention away from his trying to dupe the British public with a fake photo. SMH”
And from whatever else they’re hiding. At some point this game of “Quick! Look over there! Meghan and Harry! Grrr!” Is going to run out of steam and more people will see that the real Emperor William has no clothes.
Is there a running tally of “I hate my brother” announcements?
Feels like at least 1-2 a week.
1 per day if Harry or Meghan is doing something high profile, like… leaving their house to live their lives without reference to Salty Windsors or media harpies…
Not so much “Hate my brother” but, this Tweet shows the attack level from the Express on H&M 16 hours after the Kate announcement were ramped up to more than 1 “hate” article per hour!
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1771487887852192187
First of all, William and Harry have been estranged for years, not months. And I totally believe that William hasn’t the mental capacity for anything at all. Once again, he’s proven incapable of getting anything right. I don’t believe that he’s in charge here – I think Charles and Kate took charge. And I think if there is to be any reconciliation, it will be Charles and Kate who will decide and William will just have to lump it.
Kate has no real power and Charles is still catering to William at harry s expense. The only one who took charge is camilla.
Charles doesn’t want to reconcile with Harry either. He just feels like its in his best interest to look like he does. He and William are exactly alike, only one uses incandescent rage and the other uses self-pity to beat up on Harry. That way they have both ends covered.
Camilla helped foster the rift. She loves the rift. She wants Diana’s legacy in her sons destroyed. Keep the wedge between them, and they can’t gang up on her.
That vile woman has been playing the long game since Diana’s wedding day.
One could have said “no real power” about Camilla before she became Queen, but she’s been pulling Charles’ strings throughout their marriage. I’m not saying Kate is a brain trust, but she seems a lot stronger and more focused than William and I don’t think divorce is in the picture anymore. And she might be lazy about things she doesn’t want to do, but she wasn’t lazy about snagging William or getting rid of Meghan.
My tin foil tiara is saying her cancer video was her taking charge of William’s mess. I think William has been proven to be a weakling and that Kate, if she recovers, will have to be carrying him onto the throne and beyond. And I think Charles knows that, too. My prediction is that the balance of power has shifted at KP.
If it wasn’t for William, Charles would have definitely reconciled with Harry.
Charles is quite afraid of William.
William has always been known as sneaky and was never liked within the family as much as kind hearted Harry.
Eurydice, doesn’t that work until Billy Idle becomes King? Once KFC is no longer there, who will protect her? I think she’s made a short term solution for a long term problem. It could get really interesting.
That Astro newsletter that predicted so much also said Kate would run to Charles for protection, ans that Charles and William were at odds somehow. Like it would be a betrayal of William but Kate seeks protection in the biggest patriarch.
It must really suck to live with yourself when filled with so much hate and anger. No thinking of forgiveness and empathy. Just straight up vileness – while his father and wife are diagnosed with cancer – which should make him think that this life isn’t forever. What a waste of being born FKoE. And also will be head of Church of England, portraying hatred and rage. All he has is his money as far as I’m concerned and that money (all that ill gained wealth) will Not buy him happiness nor will It help his wife or father.
William is like Trump’s spiritual son, they both veer between rage and self-pity all day long. May William FAFO too one day, just like Trump.
You would think, at some point, William would look around and realize he *also* has two sons, and he might one day be a king with estranged sons. I hope Louis realizes the party line is going to be ,”We hate Louis and he is responsible for all of the evil in the world”, when he gets older. The amount of pity I have for him is immeasurable at this point, and he is five.
@Christine, I whole heartedly agree with you. I truly believe that what goes around comes around. My grandmother’s and siblings stopped talking to one another and one of the wives would joke about it and say nasty things about the other inlaw. Well, her grown adult children aren’t speaking. Careful what you teach your children Will and Kate, they are watching and listening you both way more than you think.
Who on (KP) thinks this makes them look great. With all sympathy for Kate and her cancer diagnosis ( I wish her well ) going after his brother makes Willy look more and more vindictive. Willy needs to get his act together. This wanting to protect his family does not work forever. It will collide with the function of the institution.
This obsession with Harry and what he does is unhinged. I do believe that he wants to mend things with his father but William and Kate, I’m not so sure. They are the main people behind the smear campaign and they refuse to take responsibility for what they’ve done. My guess is if he goes to the UK in May he will see his father and send best wishes to Kate.
Yesterday I mentioned that I noticed how the royals PR anpparatus is creeping over to conquer the US by making US press like the Rota, a propaganda tool. I cited the increased coverage by New York Times and the Washington Post and how they portray W&K, while throwing gratuitous swipe at H&M.
Proof:
In the Maureen Dowd’s piece, her go to royal expert for consult is Sally Bedell Smith. I should warn readers, if you haven’t read the Dowd’s column, you’ll blow a gasket. Everything many of you predicted about the unhinged hate for Meghan is expressed in black & white. Finally, here’s proof of the rotters’ racism, the double standard, the bullying of Meghan that still continues to this day, except co-opted by mainstream, respectable US media.
The silver lining and possible fix is how many comments to the Dowd’s piece didn’t buy being blame for the media frenzy over Kategate. They rightly called out the hypocrisy of the NYT and other big US news outlets bfor being “rotters” themselves, stooping to the gutter press level for covering Kategate obsessively. It’s also worth noting how these columnists and royal reporters think it’s the Americans who are obsessed about Kate and the British royals because we violently rejected their rule some 250 years ago and now have buyer’s remorse. (Yeah, no.)
I tried to link the 3/23 NYT articles but my comment wasn’t showing. So one is by Maureen Dowd, “Kate and the King.”
The other by Pamela Paul, “ The Real Scandal is on Us.”
It was an ugly read. Similar stuff was regurgitated by 7 articles in the Saturday Post.
( one correction to my yesterday’s post. The Washington .Post’s new CEO used to work with Rebekah Brooks —not the DM’s Rebecca English—who heads Murdoch’s News UK which publishes The Times, The Sunday Times, and The Sun newspapers.)
The NYT is no longer working for democracy, so this alignment with racist tabloid trash is no surprise.
Please, everyone: consider canceling your subscriptions even to their puzzles and games. The contempt they have for their paying readers knows no bounds.
I read the article by Maureen Dowd, in the NYT, and laughed out loud when she quoted Bedell Smith. These are two AMERICAN women, in the their 70’s, and I am in my 80’s, so I can say that it appears to me that they are insanely obsessed with and jealous of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It truly, truly looks pathetic. I was so pleased to see that many, many replies called them out on their treatment of Meghan. It wasn’t like that 4 years ago when it was universally negative about Meghan. Some improvement has come about but I still canceled my subscription to the WP and now to the NYT. I think it would true punishment to make all the detractors sit through all the seasons of Suits at one sitting. Sounds fair to me.
William is a tool . He should really have a good hard look in a mirror and check his incandescent self. Imagine even though your wife is going through it . You still being a D . However this man has always been about himself so no big revelation there . It’s hard to feel sympathy for people who are so bitter and hateful when it’s them that were doing all they could to destroy Harry, Meghan and their children. Now they expect the rest of the world to feel their pain, nope .
His jealousy over Harry knows no bounds. This: ” I’m pretty sure Harry is the one who did everything he could to protect his wife and children too – protect them from William and Charles and this cruel, vile institution.” Harry’s image as a man who would do anything to protect his family, juxtaposed against William who allowed his sick with the shoulder the blame for the frankenfoto. Not a good image.
WOW! Your wife’s being treated for cancer and this is your greatest concern? Mate, focus on her or maybe your children. And also get some therapy. All this, “I’ll never forgive Harry!” is getting old.
The cancer reveal was such a “win” for Kate and the Wales (I mean in terms of PR reset, NOT cancer diagnosis–which is why I rather cynically question whether or not the whole reveal is true. There will be no way to know, so I’m going with the hypothesis that it is true) that it could have wiped all the KP idiocy off the public map. Here are the Wales, suffering in silence, united as a family, showing empathy to cancer survivors. If Will wanted to look like a royal statesman, he could have put out a message saying this crisis has made him reconsider his rift with his brother, the importance of family, yadda yadda. That would have been a slam-dunk victory for the Waleses. Imagine if Kate put out an apology to Meghan–I’m sorry I let an untrue story fester, maybe I was insensitive with my questions about Archie. The royal racist stuff would be completely forgotten and forgiven, and Kate would have been called the bigger person for “being brave as she faced cancer.” That’s the way to “win” if the Wales care so much about winning.
But by immediately going back to “We hate Harry and Meghan” (which isthe only consistent royal message the Windsors have given for the past 7 years), we see that nothing has really changed–which again leads me to question this sudden diagnosis. Especially as the cancer “was found” (and assumed cut out) with preventative chemo. There’s enough plausible deniability there, plus the medical records breach, that no one can really publically question the diagnosis without looking unhinged and mean.
anyhow, KP remains KP. It’s still all about besting Harry for William. He still looks petty and small-minded, but now the British media will be even more enabling and compliant. Again, I’m so glad the Sussexes have removed themselves from that toxic sinkhole of a family.
💯🎯 Lanne
Except now the American MSM is treating Meghan and Harry like the ratty rota too. It’ll continue until Americans care enough about them to call off the smear campaign on our shores.
People should remember Harry was well liked in the UK. His favorability polling was second to QE2. Until the Palace green lit the rota to lie and smear him and Meghan day in, day out with multiple attack pieces in the papers and air waves. Sustained attacks of that magnitude flipped popular view of Harry. This is a common attack in politics. It’s rare to see it used by a very willng press in democracies against a non- politician.
If people cared what the NYT had to say about H&M, then they wouldn’t be so warmly received in NYC whenever they visit.
@Eurydice, true. The comments were the silver lining to these columns. They pushed back hard at the trolling.
But you know, the crowd is fickle. When things get repeated often enough and as new people enter the conversation, lies can become truths. We are in our little bubble here so I don’t want to get complacent.
The NYT has been on a downward trajectory for years, so I don’t think it’s any bellwether. I’m not even on Twitter and I know NYT Pitchbot is one of the most popular accounts. I think that the issue they will encounter outside of the soft publications, ( Cosmo, Glamour, In style, etc.) is that there’s no benefit to the Washington Post or LA Times or Vox being deferential. Their main beat isn’t royal stories so they don’t care about access. And this makes them dangerous to the BM and BRF narratives.
It’s like they never heard the saying ‘bitterness is like drinking poison and hoping the other guy dies’.
I find William utterly repulsive. The way he uses the press to abuse the Sussexes is just disgusting. Instead of using this time to focus on something more affirming and positive, he continually briefs against Harry. I just can’t with them. Just ugh.
William. Constantly complaining and explaining is a bad look and bad pr. You are not the media genius you think you are. Pay for professional pr and listen to the professionals. Harry moved far, far away to remove himself and his family from your self-inflicted 💩show. You overplayed your hand when you repeatedly and deliberately endangered the Sussexes and Harry is never coming back. You are nearly 42. Grow up and stop using your family as scapegoats. This press strategy may draw sympathy from a certain segment of the UK, but it is weak and most people find it repugnant. Your statements should be centered around supporting your wife and children. You started this epic pr mess because you wanted to be off work for 3 months because Kate had surgery while having round the clock nursing care, childcare, and household staff for the rest whilest having near unlimited financial resources. Appreciate your privilege compared to most people living through similar situations.
Willy, Willy, Willy. Your father and wife are battling cancer, yet you insist on feuding with your brother?
That pic shows everything. Ugly inside and out. Yes I’ve read Spare and I cannot find any ‘bile’ or ‘attacks’. The BM are all liars but the British Public set such store by them. They never get tired of the ‘I hate Harry’ headlines.
God, you insufferable childish twat, grow up FFS!
Christ almighty, willy get a bloody grip. Harry has NOT said he wants to see you, why would he want to spend time with an incandescent idiot who thinks the world revolves around him. Not his wife, not his father, not his country that he will one day rule, everything HAS to be about pacifying that monstrous ego of yours, and willy if I were Harry, I would extend an olive branch to you, and shove it right up your arse
Isn’t William – the future king of England – an inspiration to us all? Charles should be so proud!
Don’t believe everything the media writes that are snakes playing a game and need to have H& M in any story to make money.