Prince William will refuse to reconcile with Prince Harry if and when Harry visits

Just a few hours after the Princess of Wales’s video was released last Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued their simple and compassionate public message of support. Soon, we also heard that Harry and Meghan had “reached out” to Prince William and Kate privately. I tried to track down which outlet had that information first, or whether the “contacted privately” line was simply a mass assumption, mostly by British media. Someone said it, but I could not find one original citation. We also know that Harry is likely to visit England in May for some kind of church service for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, and perhaps Meghan will join him, who knows. So, obviously, the British media put those two stories together and spent the weekend claiming that Harry and Meghan will try to reconcile with the Waleses in May. Obviously, Kensington Palace is currently doing the most to once again say that William and Kate will thwart any attempt at reconciliation or olive-brand-extension from the Sussexes. The same Sussexes who (once again) have not offered anything but a simple statement of support.

Prince Harry’s decision to contact the Prince and Princess of Wales privately in the wake of her cancer diagnosis may have signalled a thaw in fraternal relations. Such devastating health scares often change perspectives and priorities. However, if the Duke of Sussex harbours any hopes of reconciling with his brother and sister-in-law during an expected return to the UK in May, he will likely be disappointed. Harry is hoping to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. His travel plans have not yet been confirmed. But having recently lost his legal battle with the Government over his right to automatic police protection, he is unlikely to be joined by Meghan or their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. The solo visit could therefore prove an opportune moment to build bridges with his brother, from whom he has been estranged for many months. But such a development would require will on both sides. And sources close to the Waleses suggest that, with everything else the family is coping with, the “Harry problem” is the very last thing on their minds. They have made abundantly clear to their staff, the wider family and the public that they need time and space to focus on each other and the Princess’s recovery. William “has always done all he can to protect his family”, a royal source told The Telegraph this weekend. Now, more than ever, he is focused on ensuring her privacy and shielding their children. The very notion that they would have the mental capacity to face the Duke is roundly rejected by insiders, who note that the couple now have far more significant concerns requiring their full attention. Trust in the Sussexes has been well and truly shattered. If there was a moment they could envisage letting Harry back into their inner sanctum, now is not the time. Prince William currently has the weight of the world on his shoulders. He, more than anyone, was furious with his brother for the array of barbs and slingshots fired from across the pond in recent years.

[From The Telegraph]

One, it speaks volumes about William’s character and mindset that in the midst of his wife and father’s dual cancer battles, he spent yet another weekend full of rage about his brother. Another round of incandescent briefings about how much William hates Harry and how Harry needs to do this or that and beg William for forgiveness. Two, William “has always done all he can to protect his family” – which does not include “managing the public relations around his wife’s health issues” and yet does include “throwing Kate under the bus for manipulating a photo.” Also: I’m pretty sure Harry is the one who did everything he could to protect his wife and children too – protect them from William and Charles and this cruel, vile institution.

Last thing: the mention of the Sussexes’ security issues in the UK in the same breath as Harry’s potential May visit TO HONOR INVICTUS. The point is that they want to demand that Harry should come back so they can put him in physical danger. All while Britain is making this major bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027.