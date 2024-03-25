Princess Kate will skip Easter & will be back to work when cleared by doctors

The first weekend after the Princess of Wales’s “Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco” was March 16-17. Magically, Roya Nikkhah at the Times got a big exclusive from the Kensington Palace team in which they attempted to do damage control on the frankenphoto and began to introduce plans for when the public would see Princess Kate. There were several follow-up exclusives in the Mirror and the Daily Beast, with sources insisting that staffers were working round the clock to plan for Kate’s big return, whether it would be a “big bang” on Easter Sunday or sometime after her kids’ Easter holiday (which ends around April 17th). It’s extremely odd that KP was pushing the “we promise Kate will get back to work soon” angle when the truth was so much more sympathetic – Kate is receiving adjuvant chemotherapy and she will be out of public view for a while. That’s what we know now, after Kate’s public statement on Friday, March 22. So why all of the stories just days earlier about her return to work? Now KP sources are telling outlets that Kate will only return to public duties when she’s cleared by her medical team:
The Waleses will not join other royals for the traditional Easter service in Windsor as the young family seek time and space to come to terms with Kate’s cancer treatment. Kate, 42, had been out of the public eye for most of the year, having undergone abdominal surgery in January, leading to widespread speculation about her health and wellbeing. In a video message yesterday, she revealed she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy, after tests after her operation found that cancer had been present.
“The statement was a great shock to so many people because the feeling was that the Princess of Wales was over the worst and on the road to recovery,” said Joe Little, editor of Majesty magazine. “I don’t think anybody expected her to tell us in such a direct personal way that she has cancer. It’s a remarkable situation and a significant moment for the monarchy and the institution so early in the King’s reign that two senior figures should be out of action.”
The royal expert said it was “inevitable” that the number of royal engagements would have to be reduced, adding “the royal diaries will have been revised anyway because of these health considerations”.
In her statement, Kate said her work has always brought her a “deep sense of joy”, adding: “I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”
The Prince of Wales is due to return to public duties after his children return to school following the Easter break, but the family will not appear at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel for the Easter Sunday service.
So, no Easter church appearance, and I would consider it doubtful for all of April too. This is why Kensington Palace was so squirrelly about Trooping the Colour in June as well, although no one has said that yet – KP didn’t know if Kate would be ready by June (and she might not be and that’s understandable). But magically, they thought she would be ready by mid-April? Again, there was and is a perfectly reasonable explanation for why Kate needs to take it easy and everyone understands that now. Why then were her staffers applying public pressure on Kate to do this or that in the next month? Why did the staffers create a situation in which Kate’s absence on Easter Sunday would be global news, if not for her public statement?
I am sorry I missed the back and forth diologue,can someone explain like I’m five. So she had cancer cells and it was removed and now taking chemo so they dont return? As of now she is cancer free!? I apologise for my ignorance,being seeing complicated explanations.
She didn’t give enough detail for us to be exactly sure that she is cancer free. She did refer to chemo as “preventative” which would suggest the cancer hadn’t spread. But only that – suggest.
I don’t think we’ll get a clearer look at her medical reality and I’m ok with that!
There’s no such term as preventative chemo.
Exactly Amy Bee 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@AmyBee Yes, there is such a thing as preventative chemotherapy. I’ve had it for abnormal cells found during uterine surgery. It was called adjuvant chemo in my area, but it is very much a treatment strategy for various conditions.
@amybee yes, there is such a thing as preventative chemotherapy (that’s what is meant by adjuvant chemotherapy, the purpose is to kill of any stray cells that may possibly remain post op and to prevent recurrence)
The thing that is totally confusing me. All the covering up and all the lies. And especially the mother’s day photo. Why? She disappeared all this time. And they told all these stories without any proof. And then concocted that photo. When less than a week later they come up with the video. The video is totally to stop speculation after Easter her not being seen. Which is what the photo was supposed to do. So she’s well enough for the video but not a photo? No. And then after all of this. Her story for all of it. Is the exact same story Charles has. I’m not saying people don’t have surgery and they find cancer. They do. But what are the odds that both Charles and Kate do that in the same month? Something else is going on. And I still question if she has cancer. Or their just lying again for some reason.
Agreed–so weird to report she “has cancer”. She clearly stated she “had cancer”. Huge difference.
Saying they found cancer had been present can be interpreted differently. Maybe Kate had a cancerous organ removed/sectioned and follow-up chemo last summer, hence the wigs this fall. Then whatever separate, unconnected incident required hospitalization this year, when those surgeons opened her up for a different issue, they saw that X organ was missing or cut/sectioned due to the fact that cancer had been present in the past.
@michelle sorry, didn’t see your post when I posted something similar on another thread. The Press have taken Kate’s “had” cancer and morphed it into her currently having cancer and undergoing some kind of cancer “battle.” This, according to Kate’s statement, appears false. I understood from her statement that she had some kind of surgery that excised a certain portion of an organ in her body that was later found to contain some cancerous cells. Although, even this is uncertain as some early stages of cancer involve pre-cancerous cells. So, the chemotherapy is intended to serve as some kind of assurance that there are no remaining cancerous cells. In that sense, it is prevenive. Under these circumstances, I think the main things that would stop her from working are how she’s feeling and whether her immune system is suppressed (in which instance she should not be going to grocery stores or attending sporting events around other people!).. Once the chemotherapy ends she should be fine for working; however, I wouldn’t put it past Kate to use this as an excuse to not work for a long time because….”cancer battle.”
Since we don’t know what the surgery was, I can only guess that maybe a tumor somewhere in the abdomen or the damaged part of her intestine was removed. Then when they saw the pathology results, they realised that there were cancer cells present in that tissue. Although they removed the mass or whatever, there still could be some cancer cells left in the body so they decided to go with adjuvant chemotherapy.
I had early stage colon cancer (not saying this is what she had!), and for young people who have curative surgery they’ll sometimes suggest ‘adjuvant’ chemo. This is because 1) young people generally can tolerate chemo better so there are fewer downsides (usually) and 2) a 42 year old has a longer time to remain ‘cured’ than say an 82 year old. So unless there are reasons not to, adjuvant/preventative chemo is somewhat common depending on the type/stage/grade of cancer.
When I had surgery, I was declared cancer-free. Sometimes this is termed ‘NED’ or no evidence of disease. After five years of clean scans/bloodwork (for early stage CRC at least) you’re considered ‘cured’. Very much hoping she gets to use the ‘other ‘c’ word soon.
Definitely wise to not go to big gatherings and generally take it easy. Chemo is rough, and she needs to save her energy for healing and family.
Per Dr. Contrary, there is no such thing as “preventative chemotherapy.” Even if they removed a tumor or mass of cancer cells, there can still be cancer cells floating around your body.
It’s adjuvant therapy. And yes, even if they are certain they got all the cancer cells found, the adjuvant therapy may be recommended to be extra cautious and or if a patient is young for example.
The chance of cancer cells forming is always there and may not be related to the initial cancer diagnosis. Our body replaces about 300 billion cells a day for perspective.
I think we are getting too hung up on their use of the term “preventative.”.
Yes, it is not the correct term; however, it is a term that most people can understand and it is preventive in the sense that it is aimed at preventing any possible remaining cancerous or pre-cancerous cells from rearing their ugly heads down the line.
Don’t think we need medical details.
At this point, I expect Kate’s ETA to be as vague as possible. It’s like a strip tease show. Serious comms would not do this drip, drip coy PR “will she or won’t she appear” game with the public.
Kate can’t be out too long because as a celebrity whose job is to be seen means she needs to be seen clearly. Not sure another fuzzy TMZ/Sun video will fly.
I read preventative as prevent from spreading, not prevent from returning.
@lulu, I would appreciate someone more knowledgeable about this speaking up but I always thought that in most cases the spreading and returning of cancer cells can be the same thing. I think of the term “return” as meaning that something has entirely left and has just popped back up again. While this may be true in some cases, for example when an organ or tissue has been left in place and someone has a genetic predisposition to having a particular type of cancer it can return unprompted by remaining cancer cells. However, I believe that the term return is often used when a cancer has been believed to have been excised and treated completely but there are remaining cancerous or precancerous cells somewhere in the body but later on become evident.
Depending on the cancer, there are different treatments.
My mom had breast cancer. She was operated on, had radiotherapy, and then had a couple months of chemotherapy even though the tumor s were removed. She’s now taking medication to cut her risk for another recurrence (it came back once).
So K might be similarly need to have a few weeks/ months of chemo. I have sympathy because chemo wipes you out.
So her hair will fall out? If she isn’t bald in a month, I don’t believe this story…
I have a lot of relatives in my family who have had cancer and chemo, and the result was ALWAYS hair loss. And despite all of that, I can’t forget what she did and is doing to Meghan. Yesterday I even read an article leaked by KP that Kate doesn’t need Meghan’s well-wishes and how awful she finds her blah blah… how can you still be so hateful in a situation like that? What’s wrong with these people?
I have a lot of respect for Meghan that she can still be such a good person despite everything that was done to her. She wanted Kate to send her private messages before the announcement (M+H didn’t even know… imagine, they couldn’t even tell their brother-in-law! pathetic…) and then you hear something like this.
Where were William and Kate when Meghan was suicidal? where were William and Kate when Meghan LOST her BABY?!?!! and then they were indirectly or directly to blame because they intentionally caused Meghan such terrible stress!!
Lia, not all chemo causes hair loss. A really good friend of ours had colorectal cancer and never lost his hair. My MIL had (has, but under control) Non-Hodgkins and she kept her hair as well. My mom lost most of hers.
Amy Bee — I have had chemo (more than I wish to have had). They are being vague on the details… the common understanding of chemotherapies is that theyactively kill growing cells, which results in hair loss and impacts on immune system and red blood cells). . If there are no cancer cells, then that type of chemo only works on healthy growing cells. But in the breast cancer world, when a woman has a lumpectomy, they often pursue that kind of chemo to mop up any cells that may still be in the tissue. In that sense its preventative. (I’m sure this is the case for other cancers in the abdominal region). There are other types of treatment like monoclonal antibodies that prevent cancer from growing or spreading, which are not like the traditional chemos (like no hair loss, or immune system damage). it still gets labelled as a chemotherapy. So you are right, but she is being vaguely correct as well.
Something else to point out, it depends on what chemo regimen is being used—there are different drug combinations depending on what type of cancer there os. Not all chemotherapy treatments lead to hair loss. (Several of my CRC friends never lost hair despite being on chemo for years).
Cancer is a difficult little devil. I am currently undergoing chemotherapy even though my breast tumor is removed and my lymph nodes test negative because I am “young” cancer patient at 40.
Once you get cancer, there’s no way to know for sure it’s gone so if the doctors want to push the probability of cancer making a comeback down below 10% over 10 years, they recommend chemotherapy and targeted radiation and medication based on the type cancer.
It super sucks to be sitting here tasting salt and metal all the time and yet it takes my likelihood of seeing my kids grow from the odds of pulling a non-red m&m from a bag back to I feel safe planning my 15 year anniversary trip.
Speaking to the situation, I think W was getting ready to dump K and is furious that her health makes the optics appalling.
@elli, “I think W was getting ready to dump K and is furious that her health makes the optics appalling.”
💯💯💯💯💯
Maybe the staffers didn’t know? There was that quote about how only a very few people knew what was going on and that many hadn’t even spoken to the PoW. But either way why would the staff, if they didn’t know, make promises for Easter? I can’t see nikkah making that up as she usually tries to stay onside of KP. It makes me wonder when William actually knew.
This. I’ve been thinking that maybe they didn’t tell their staff and that’s why so many were in the wind briefing random shit in hopes it would stick. Otherwise, the She Hath Risen Easter return and the Early Years Special Project stories were just more clownish misdirection. Both show bad management on the part of the Wales’ (William) because either they didn’t tell their staff so their staff could back them appropriately OR they thought lying was a strategy.
The idea that her head of comms didnt know about this seems kind of crazy though. I have a feeling most staff didnt know but at the very least her private secretary and comms head should’ve known and thus told other staffers to stfu with all of these inconsistent briefings that only made matters worse.
absolutely, I mean the British media/rota/the firm are acting like KP has been at church praying for Kate this whole time instead of coordinating events for Will with Tom Cruise and the Wrexham guys. There’s just no way they were kept totally in the dark about this one thing while keeping the rest of the royal strategy up and running.
no, they’re in desperate cleanup mode, complete with new bots on social and an IMO suspicious influx of new, Kate-stan commenters with oddly coordinated arguments.
at the very least, it’s very clear that up until recently the strategy with Kate was one thing – faked photos/videos of her looking healthy, public humiliation of the k*ll order, zero embiggening including on her birthday which was before all this allegedly happened – and now they’ve slammed on the brakes and are trying to dramatically u-turn.
They are incompetent clowns.
What a clown show.
I don’t see her coming back to work anytime soon, if at all.
I agree ginger. One way or another it’s a phasing out
Agree @Liz. They are phasing her out of the picture. This way people won’t question why she and William are not seen out together anymore. And if anyone starts asking questions again, well “she has cahncer!” Or maybe they’ll trott her out a few times a year “when she’s able”.
After summer holidays at the earliest is my bet.
My guess is next fall.
If she misses the Wimbledon Men’s Final then we’ll know it’s really, really serious and the doctors didn’t catch everything.
I would be surprised if we see her again this year, frankly. Maybe a few years. TBH I wouldn’t be surprised if this marks a radical change in the amount we ever see her again.
@Ginger +1
I.think.she is going to.step back now and to be honest for herself and her children l think she should. Cancer is a big big wake up call and l.hope she knows that.
The more we hear about the palace’s strategy, the more inexplicable and weird it seems. They took an understandable and sympathetic issue and turned it into something very squirelly and odd. And in doing so they’ve exposed themselves as liars and manipulators. I don’t think they realise the damage they’ve inflicted on themselves.
Oh, I think they do realize on some level – because they’re circling the wagons, employing DARVO, and trying to gaslight the masses that we didn’t see that months-long cockup by the palace aristotwits in grey suits with our own eyes.
We’ve got BBC and Vicky at the Sun admitting they colluded with KP – all while telling the concerned public that the PUBLIC is to blame for expressing concern over 1) Kate being MIA and 2) Kate being thrown under the bus by the palaces’ own narratives.
The UK media is a whole piñata of stupid at this point and they’re raging that the public has taken the stick to them, instead of their intended perennial deflection targets, H&M.
@WheresMyTiara. 💯
The simple answer to why they wanted her out there is because the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. If there wasn’t such North Korean secrecy between her and KP maybe just maybe it would have been handled better but I doubt it. If she is receiving preventative chemo it doesn’t have to be the infusion kind they have a pill form now too depending on what it needs to do. So maybe depending on what kind she could have come out for Easter.
Not showing up at the mass is the reason why I dont believe them. If she can walk quite fast, holding bags in a supermarket, I dont see why she can’t show up at the mass where she will be seated most of the time.
Because she has cancer and is going through chemo which makes her immunocompromised Covid is still quite serious and could kill her if she caught it at this time. It makes sense 100%
But following that logic she shouldn’t have been at the farm shop without a hospital grade mask.
Now, now @seaflower, don’t confuse her stans with logic, lol. Unless *gasp* that wasn’t really her at the market.
@MsIam my bad!
@seaflower does anyone believe that was Kate at the farmstand???
I truly believe KP, at the direction of William, was trying to hide that she is being treated for cancer. He locked down the Middletons from talking and has been leaving Kate behind and ignoring her for a year. No way he wants to have to play the doting, caring husband in public. He is going to ignore her as much as possible while having his toadies declare it’s what she wants. He’s still the same angry, petulant self-centered jerk who left her without an umbrella in the rain and refuses to walk next to her at any event. He is going to hide out from any “work” until he doesn’t have to hear any good wishes for her health or be asked about her at all.
I hope Kate has her family around her because I don’t think she has any allies at KP.
The fact that she has no allies was proven when they threw her under the bus for the Mother’s Day photo.
I still cannot believe that William didn’t sit with her on that bench. He’s such a selfish, shallow jerk.
That schmuck can never control his sneering disdainful expressions around her, so that’s probably why he couldn’t be in that video. I doubt he could project any sympathy and concern for her successfully.
Honesty, as someone who isn’t the biggest fan of Kate and/or KP in general, I think for the first time in a long time I truly feel sorry for her, especially in regards to being married to her awful husband . I mean William has not publicly defended his wife once in this whole mess. He could’ve done something as simple as insist his name be put alongside hers on the photo apology, or as grand as issue another statement alongside of her public broadcast talking about how proud and brave he was of her, and how lucky he was to have her. Hell at this point I’d settle for a brief statement given to Billy’s favorite rota reporter talking about how terrifying it’s been for William which is why KPs response has been a complete mess, as opposed to the usual stalwart and brave William is in family man protection mode (especially when he clearly is not!).
And why does any of this mean that William can’t work? Normal people have can er or have a spouse with cancer and they have to work. They don’t have the luxury of having time off of work to come to terms with the diagnosis. I know this because my husband had cancer and I sadly have many friends and family members that had or have cancer. Is this going to be a forever get out of work card? There are so many ways this could have been handled better not just for pr but I hope that perhaps there can be some advocacy if she returns to work.
Same.
They found precancerous cells during a routine colonoscopy for my husband.
It was 6 months before a follow up, to see if anything new grew.
Nothing did, he’s ok for now.
But he worked. Coped with life. Had Christmas. Dealt with life & didn’t hide away like this trick is (willy).
So much for “you’re not alone”
She *could* have done so much good here, being seen & dealing/coping with life while being treated. It’s a reality for too many, & no one has the resources to take unlimited time off while taking in millions.
All she has to do is show up, wave.
With every new post the sink to new lows & disgust me more.
I have criticized her for years over how lazy and silly I think she is, and how she mean girled Meghan. But I think expecting her to be out there in the midst of her cancer treatments is ridiculous.
Totally agree- she’s in the throes of it at the moment. Let her deal with recoveringf from surgery, dealing with the psychological impact of it all for herself and her family, receiving chemo and the side effects. I’m sure she’s receiving great care which will improve her outcome but the few facts that were given can add up to a cancer likely to return at some point. It’s a lot to manage without be trotted out at this point.
It’s really, really, not ridiculous.
It’s the direct opposite of ridiculous.
Set the bar just a little higher. No one takes months off “work” when they are receiving “preventative” care for cancer they don’t even have presently.
Name one job, besides the RF “service”, where arbitrarily deciding that BOTH people will take an undisclosed amount of time off while still receiving full pay (in the millions!!) would not result in, at the very least, a conversation about it all.
An honest conversation that what these 2 tricks are doing is despicable & insulting to all those actually dealing with cancer & real life.
Don’t make excuses for them, they don’t need it.
@marycontrary But KFC is out there in the midst of his cancer treatments which makes me wonder whether K’s condition is more serious than we’re being led to believe.
@Kokiri: should William work-yes, absolutely. Apparently your dislike of her has eroded normal empathy.
No Mary, that’s inaccurate.
My sympathies are for the millions who suffer without any help, let alone millions & free best ever healthcare for doing absolutely nothing in life.
All she had to do is this:
My life’s work will be to ensure that all affected by cancer are provided the time & money to fully recover, until their doctor clears them for work. No one should have to work while facing cancer. Not even spouses, caregivers, should have to work. Thé govt should give any money or resources needed for every single person to access care.
So that’s flat.
I think they had not been at all forthcoming with their staffers. Remember the stories about how they had been really secluded? I think they were coming to grips with her diagnosis, she’s still healing from her surgery, they probably had told the kids, but did not want it being gossiped about at school-so were trying to wait to announce anything until the break. I do also think that the whole thing has probably completely triggered William since he lost Diana as a teenager. He is not the most emotionally healthy individual as we all know. He’s trying to be protective of their family and is furious that there has been so much gossip (that they opened themselves up for by mismanaging this whole thing.)
The BM forced Kate to make the video, not internet trolls. But don’t worry. If Keen stays hidden for too long, the BM will flush her out. They think she is fair game, but the BM will never admit that.
Isn’t this literally what Kate said? She said she would be back to work when cleared by medical team. Just more giving her privacy.
She must be at the very earlier stage of chemo because she has very long hair. Even if some chemo don’t induce hair loss, it’s very common side effect
At some point she will wear a wig but i Hope she choose to wear scarf then short hair. It will be a great sign of support for all women dealing with alopecia. And she will be very cute with short hair!
Do you mean different wigs? Kate has been wearing wiglets and extensions since before the engagement announcement. If fact, she is wearing some for this video.
The hair in the video was definitely a wig. It was also an incredibly long wig which had been well tonged and looked very odd.
I think her health issues became debilitating towards the end of the year and she required an operation and cancer was detected in the routine post op tissue biopsies. William probably thought he had to put any official separation/divorce plans on hold until she fully recovered – later this year – and then when the test results came back he was knocked on his a**e. The comms disaster is a mixture of their normal ineptitude and shock; they weren’t prepared for this at all and control freak William is floundering because everything is unraveling: Kate is in a position of strength as the seriously ill wife and the amateur “photoshop” backfired spectacularly, causing the story making its way outside the royal bubble and being discussed worldwide, followed on by the snowball effect of ridicule, memes etc. Kate’s video message has clawed back some sympathy and it’s allowing the rota and UK media to gloat and point fingers. Any position of strength William had by becoming PoW (financial independence) and being able to initiate a divorce has gone…for now.
It really confirms that they should have followed how BP handled it and just mention the cancer at the outset, instead of explicitly lying about it. No one would have expected her to be in public and the vague return dates would have made sense.
@nic919 Or they could have refrained from unofficially telling the rota stenographers that it wasn’t cancer.
Just wanted to add that the public speculation about K’s whereabouts and condition was predicated on the reporting that her surgery wasn’t cancer related. Maybe public speculation would have been more circumspect if KP hadn’t ruled out cancer.
And William is milking every moment of his wife’s illness not to work.
Yes, that’s obviously the only use he has for her. She’s his get out of work card.
I’ve been saying all along that William is nowhere near Kate and the children and he is persona non grata with the king and the Windsors.
Yet again, he has an opportunity to show what a good son and dad he is and he and the children are skipping out on a controlled event where they don’t have to worry about hecklers.
Also, his not showing up to the family Easter walk just reinforces my theory that William has been put in time out. William is the FUTURE HEAD OF THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND yet he is skipping out on one of the most holy days of Christendom.
All of this debacle has been due to William and whatever he is trying to hide (and it isn’t Kate’s medical condition).
No matter how much of a mean-girl, Kate is, she doesn’t deserve cancer and she doesn’t deserve to have to do a video telling the world she has cancer without her husband by her side. William’s absence speaks volumes and I can see him using cancer as an excuse for not doing something he doesn’t want to do (which seems to be everything that doesn’t involve men’s sports, drinking and/or film premieres). In time, maybe months, maybe years, he will be seen with another woman, his “friend” who can fulfill the duties of Princess of Wales. But he and Kate will remain married, he gets to keep his “family man persona”, she becomes Queen.
As for Kate, I have made snarky comments and jokes about her laziness, which were justified at the time. However, given her diagnosis, I hope she takes the time she needs to heal physically, emotionally and mentally. For anyone, but especially someone as vain as Kate, a cancer diagnosis is serious; even a scare can cause you to face your mortality and re-evaluate what’s important. Maybe Kate will realize she does enjoy the school runs and wants to be more involved in her children’s lives, maybe she continues to think everything is perfect the way it is. Whatever, I hope people leav her alone and KP gets their act together.
It sounds like nobody is being kept in the loop. These people’s teams are supposed to coordinate between each other but it never works as it should.
Okay let’s go completly down the rabbit hole. Charles had his prostate removed and they found cancer. We can all agree on that. Kate disappears after Christmas. No one ever sees her going into or out of the hospital. Or anyone going to visit her during the two weeks she’s supposedly there. Then the stupid photo. With Easter coming up and more and more pressure for her to be seen. Amazingly a video comes out and she gives the exact same story that Charles did. Could happen but the odds are very much against it. My theory is her and Will had a physical fight after Christmas. And he really hurt her. Because I still remember they said she would be back in two weeks at first. The time it takes for bruises to heal. Then it all turned into after Easter. Maybe she had internal bleeding. Or maybe she just didn’t want to be seen. But the backlash from all of this turned onto Will. And like the manbaby he is he tried to blame everything on everyone else. But it wasn’t working this time. Now Ma Middleton and Kate have all the power of Will. So there won’t be a divorce. And I doubt that Will will be doing anymore solo trips. Or slapping her hands away again.