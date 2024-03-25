Prince William pulled out of his godfather’s memorial because of Kate’s cancer

In the Princess of Wales’s public statement announcing her cancer, she didn’t get into the nitty-gritty of the timeline of when she learned her diagnosis and when she began the chemotherapy treatments. She said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.” The palace’s initial statement about the abdominal surgery in January did not include anything about cancer or even concerns that her condition might be cancerous. The palace also briefed reporters at the time that Kate’s condition was “not cancer.”
Kate’s statement also creates a timeline in which she apparently learned of the cancer weeks, perhaps even a month or longer, after the initial abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace then leaned into that new timeline. On the heels of Kate’s video, KP briefed reporters that Kate’s cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy were the reasons why Prince William suddenly pulled out of his scheduled appearance at King Constantine’s memorial on February 27th, 40-odd days after Kate’s surgery. William’s withdrawal really started the four weeks of “Where is Kate” speculation, and KP once again insisted (at the time) to the British media that William’s withdrawal was a “personal matter” but “Kate is doing well.”
When the Prince of Wales unexpectedly pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece last month, there was widespread speculation it was connected to the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor.
It has now emerged that the unspecified “personal reason” given for his absence from St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Feb 27 was that his wife, the Princess of Wales, had recently received a cancer diagnosis. Having undergone major abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January, which was deemed a success, post-operative tests discovered that cancer had been present, contrary to all pre-operative tests – and a statement from Kensington Palace – that had suggested her condition was not cancer.
The news of the Princess’s cancer – which comes on top of the King’s cancer diagnosis in January – comes at a difficult time for the Royal family but also explains much of the mystery that has prompted wild speculation about the Princess’s health in recent weeks, including, perhaps, the now infamous doctored Mothering Sunday picture of her. The fury in royal circles over the controversy the picture generated is more understandable in the light of what we now know. The Prince of Wales was trying to protect his wife at a time when she was at her most vulnerable, and together they were trying to find a way of telling their children about their mother’s medical diagnosis.
Whether or not the photograph was altered by the Princess to hide any tell-tale signs of her treatment we may never find out, but what was driving the anger at the international response to the touched-up image of the Princess and her three children now becomes clear.
While internet trolls were speculating that the Princess had faked the picture because she was not well enough to pose for one, or even that she was dead, the couple and their staff were having to bite their tongues, primarily for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The fact that the Princess has only released details of her cancer diagnosis on the day her children have broken up from school for Easter is no coincidence. Royal aides said the couple wanted to be able to tell their children at a time that was right for them and to “understand and process” the news before it became public. Only after the children had finished school for Easter did they feel that it was “the right time to share this update”. Aides have made it clear that the decision to go public about the cancer diagnosis, and the timing of it, had nothing to do with the ongoing speculation about Catherine’s health.
So… William abruptly pulled out of the memorial (just an hour before it began), and told everyone it wasn’t about Kate and Kate was fine, and now they’re saying oh, it was all about Kate and he was trying to protect her because he just learned about her diagnosis? The moment he pulled out of the memorial, all hell broke loose within the British AND international press and it put a huge spotlight on Kate’s health at a time where (as they’re saying now) they were trying to keep everything as normal as possible for their kids. As I said at the time, it felt like William thought it was just going to be a local story which he could control but that was a huge misjudgment across the board. The stuff about the Mother’s Day photo makes no sense either – “The Prince of Wales was trying to protect his wife at a time when she was at her most vulnerable.” William and his office tossed a cancer-stricken Kate under the bus for that fiasco! They blamed her repeatedly and in print!
Not for nothing, but the photos in this post are from March 1st, two days after William pulled out of the memorial service. He traveled to Wrexham and took shots with Rob McElhenney.
These folks are crazy… plain and simple.
Watching all this gaslighting in real time is very disturbing.
Yes, this is the BP Cleanup Plan in motion.
I read that they removed “C”’s apology post for the frankenphoto from their sm. Gaslighting indeed
@MrsH I saw that too and I just don’t get it because……do they not understand how screenshots work? Or that the apology was covered by journalists worldwide?
I don’t believe William had any desire to stay married to Kate and I don’t believe he has acted as a caring spouse who even knew Kate potentially had a cancer diagnosis.
They also liars. Lying liars who lie.
A lot.
I hope this is not going to be a card that he is going to overtly misuse.
Exactly! I just made a similar comment on the other thread. I totally understand her needing to be cleared but I don’t see why this means he can’t do anything.
“Diana’s boy” is going to play this card into the ground.
It definitely is LOL!!! So we’ll see one or two move star studded events every few months from here on out and that’s it.
William and his toadies at KP are going to blame Kate for anything and everything from here on out. Kate is why he not going to work, why he falls all over himself and staggers in public (so tired being a doting husband!), why he makes offensive and gross jokes, why all of the women in every country are panting after him (such a wonderful husband!), and not once will he be shown holding her hand, helping her, or even in her general vicinity.
I think it’s a safe bet that William will be playing this card to avoid work for months.
Omg, he just can’t stop.
And yet he couldn’t sit on the bench with his beloved wife to support her while she was being filmed to let everyone know she was receiving preventative chemo?
I’ve seen the take that English people wouldn’t find this weird because culturally they’re more reserved with their spouses and don’t see showing up to be necessary or supportive. In fact his presence would have been seen as distasteful because this was her moment to shine. IDK is this right????
I’m in UK and didn’t see anything strange about doing the video alone.
But everything else in this drama, including the story behind the video, I find very strange, it doesn’t add up.
William has inserted himself into Kate’s engagements plenty of times, most notably the ‘We are very much not a racist family’ engagement. Yet he chose not to be on camera with Kate while she gave devastating news. He also has not provided a personal statement supporting Kate. For an institution obsessed with optics, William not being present is strange.
I think KP and William’s actions up until Friday’s announcement show he was doing everything possible to keep Kate’s cancer diagnosis from being public knowledge.
THIS.
I mean Kate is not a nice person, but that video was painful to watch: there was a sick and frightened woman alone, telling the world that she is doing a chemotherapy.
And her husband is nowhere to be seen.
Is this some other William I don’t know about that we want sitting next to her? Because the one we’ve been following is the eye-rolling, dismissive, walking ten steps ahead of her version who, three days after her announcement, has still not offered any statement of support toward her cancer recovery.
Maybe SHE didn’t want her “mood-swing” husband there for the recording?
KP is still lying and the tabloids are still aiding and abetting. There was no reason to even put this new “excuse” out there.
C-Rex, come get your child before he sabotages the public’s goodwill – again. People do not like being lied to!
There’s no reason to put this new excuse out there, you say? You know that KP is very reactive. They mess up and they go around re-writing history or trying to clean up that self-created mess — often at the expense of others. KP and the royals lost a lot of prestige the last few months. They’ve tried blaming people online for inquiring what was going on. They’ve tried bringing the Sussexes into it — from across an ocean away. Now they are doing general clean-up by using last week’s Kate video. They (KP) is still smarting over becoming the butt of jokes internationally, so they apparently see this as an opportunity to paint themselves as poor victims by gathering under the cancer/chemotherapy umbrella. Brace yourselves for more “It wasn’t my fault; it was the chemo” complaining and explaining for the foreseeable future. And I’m sure that the BM will be more than happy to help them in that endeavor. For instance, for those wondering why Willy has been obviously drunk or drinking in public appearances, well, all show support to wives in different ways. Some actually help them, while Willy drinks.
That’s a lie. It’s 100 percent certain that the cancer was discovered DURING the operation (normal procedure that they do rehearsals during operations, the interviewed doctors all say that too) Kate even says she HAD cancer, so that it had already been removed.
So technically they already lied to us when they first announced in Jan that Kate had surgery.
It *could* be true. My mom went in for a lump biopsy (breast). It was sent to the labs while she was still under. It was found to be “clean” no cancer, and they sent her home. A few days later, at home recovering, she got a call that a pathologist went through a few more layers of the biopsy, and found a few microscopic cancer cells in the last layer. She was called back into the hospital and had a mastectomy.
So yeah, I can see K’s happening this way. The mass seemed fine *at the time*, but probably surrounding tissue, on further testing, found cancer cells.
I can see the delays with regular patients.
But these people are not regular Cathys and Chucks. They are given literally the royal carpet treatment. President Biden stopped his motorcade on a busy day for a photo op with a prince.
I think this is the flaw when comparing one’s personal experience with the royals. Yes, illness like cancer is an equalizer. But their lives are so far above us. Their worth to the world, to their many supporters, sorry to say, is greater than all of us here.
I had a laparoscopic hysterectomy that was harder than they expected because the cyst was bigger than what showed up on the images pre surgery. My Dr had to call in another surgeon to help remove it without cutting it because not long before my surgery my doctor had another with the same situation BUT for that patient she cut the cyst to remove it. Only she found out later that cyst was cancerous. My cyst was also tested AFTER removal for cancer. Luckily I did not have cancer. But the other take away here is that I’m just a regular person and it did not take months to learn I did not have cancer following surgery. (Sorry to thread jack but wanted to explain that it does happen that testing comes after surgery)
I learned that my out of control fibroids were pre-cancerous before my hysterectomy. A lot of testing took place before surgery and my surgeon urged removal before those fibroids developed into cancer because I was dragging my feet a bit. My fibroids were also biopsied afterwards and I was fortunately cleared of cancer; the results came back fairly quickly. I also have to add that to go into surgery and just discovering that the patient has cancer sounds a little hinky. Although I do realize that situations can vary in individual cases, pretesting should normally indicate what surgery will reveal.
I agree. The timeline doesn’t make sense. How could there be a 40 day gap between the surgery and the cancer diagnosis? After the operation they would have carried out cancer tests that would have taken just days.
During the video Kate said herself that she had needed to take time to recover from the surgery before starting the cancer treatment, and that she had started the treatment last month. The story does not match the story of why William missed the service. She said she had to wait a while after the surgery to start chemotherapy, which indicates that she knew about the cancer before she left hospital.
If you tell lies the truth will eventually come out.
Especially since there wasn’t a 40-day gap between when KCIII went into the hospital for his operation and the news that he had cancer. As others have pointed out, there would have been a rush job to determine whether or not she had cancer. She wouldn’t have had to wait for weeks like normal people.
How convenient for William. Was this the same week he was partying with Tom Cruise? I don’t know why anyone believes anything that bunch says anymore. All of them.
So they found out 40 days after her surgery?
They truly believe the public thinks they are credible.
Yes, they actually expect us to believe that her doctors took their own sweet time to determine if the Princess of Wales has cancer. It’s so much easier to just tell the truth in the first place because then you don’t have to remember all the lies.
Oh what a tangled web we weave, when we first practice to deceive. 😉
Sir William Scott (1808)
Sums it up
The rota had this article up pretty fast after Kate’s announcement. Why draw attention to a previous lie? Because Willy is still nervous about the real personal reason getting out. KP also said his missing the memorial had nothing to do with Thomas Kingston’s death. Was that a lie too?
I’m still very suspicious about why William had what appeared to be bruising on his neck, when he was next seen after his no-show at his godfather’s memorial service. It looked like maybe someone had grabbed him around the neck. This was just days after Thomas Kingston’s death. I do wonder if his need to not be seen with that bruising, was why he cancelled going to the service. I still think something really terrible happened/has been going on. I don’t believe anything of what the palace is telling us. There is and has been, obviously a major cover-up going on. Covering up WHAT???
The way KP is messing with the timeline and still putting out lies about this is infuriating.
KP and the British press have lied and told stories which were completely opposite from what they said a day before.
No one called them out and no one in the UK will.
The reason they have struggled throughout this particular situation is that the international press and social media are not accepting details which don’t make sense.
They have obviously not learnt their lesson.
This explanation makes no sense to me. First off, KP said that W did NOT pull out of the service 45 minutes before it began because of K’s health. Why lie? If he publicly declared that he had been overwhelmed by K’s and his father’s health, that reason was understandable and could be explained (to their kids) without mentioning cancer. Plus, in most cases, cancer is not an acute emergency.
Next, KP not only did the most to portray K as healthy, they also threw her under the bus.
Presumably the children have been with their mother and can see how she’s recovering?
KP is going to get as much milage as possible out of Kate’s video. There is no reason for this article except to go back and clean up whatever actually happened. No, not related to the poor man who died, clearly the dr. called 20 minutes before William was to go to the funeral (sarcasm).
Exactly. How could he possibly have just found out minutes before the service. I believe she found out when she was in hospital. She more or less says that in the video.
I feel like we really need to have a discussion about William being “protective”, because I’m sick of hearing it. He’s not protective, he’s f–king controlling. If the past few weeks have taught us anything, it’s that he’s completely inept at that, too, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s toxic. It’s abusive towards the people who have to live with him, and insulting to the public.
If you know someone who has experienced DV, then they are 100% within their rights to be concerned about what is going on. Not everyone who displays red flags is an abuser, but lots of them are. Red flags are red flags for a reason. W has not been acting like a normal loving husband. I understand your point, Miranda.
This is EXACTLY right.
William shows signs of narcissism. Narcissists don’t like it when people mess with their things, which to them, includes people.
Someone I love is in a DV relationship and her partner rarely even refers to her by her name in public. Just “my wife.” Usually when he perceives he is being challenged. “I don’t want you around ‘my wife.'” it’s all about the possessiveness and the subtext of WHAT he is protecting – and it isn’t her.
I made a comment on another thread about how abusive men use “protection” as a cover for control.
Yeah, I’m not buying it. If he had pulled out a few days ahead of time, maybe. But are they really expecting us to believe that he learned about Kate’s cancer 40 minutes before the memorial? Or that 40 minutes before the memorial he suddenly thought, “hmm, maybe I should stay home with my sick wife?” They really do think we are just so unbelievably stupid.
It would be funny if someone debunks the video being AI fake while they are using it for every unprofessional PR mistake they had made over the past two months.
I’ve never seen a more opportunistic bunch of vultures than the KP team. So gross. I think the lie started in Jan with the “it was non-cancer related” comment and Kate’s recent statement in effect, mopped up the entire mess. No one can question anything because then it truly sounds unhinged and cruel – as the british media pearl clutches and shames everyone for their speculation. And they are using their kids as shields. Don’t tell me that the damage and rumours that swirled because of the lies was better for them?
This explanation still makes zero sense. Like I said yesterday – are we supposed to believe that William and Kate were told about her cancer an hour before the service? Because let’s remember its not just that he pulled out of attending, he pulled out 42 minutes before. If they found out about the cancer even that week, it seems to me that they could have provided more notice.
And he couldn’t attend the service but he could hang out with Tom Cruise and go to wrexham for some shots?
I think William didn’t attend for whatever reason (my guess is he was too hungover) and they’re just going to use Kate’s cancer as a shield against all criticism for as long as they can.
Even the insistence here that the picture was about protecting Kate…..the picture made everything 100 times worse. so if it was about protecting Kate, it failed miserably. Especially when they blamed her for it.
Yes, I think it’s likely they found out about the cancer soon after the surgery, but she had to recover before starting chemo, so maybe *maybe* that day was her first chemo consult or something, but again they would have had notice and I doubt he’d go with her to that appointment. He doesn’t seem like that kind of husband. It’s for sure an excuse he’s going to use.
It’s also because the reason given to say it wasn’t due to K is because they had to inform their kids. You can say you’re not coming due to personal reasons to your boss. You can’t say that to your family. Obviously the kids would have noticed that their dad pulled out of the memorial service and how did he explain that to them?
I don’t know why William is even bothering with an explanation. The press was already supposing that Kate’s cancer was the reason, so why not just leave it there – why put the spotlight back on the time line? Every second of every day he’s looking more and more unhinged.
William’s team is picking at a scab needlessly – the field has been flooded with stories and wishes of goodwill and recovery for Kate following her video on Friday. Maybe TOB is jealous that he’s barely included in that narrative?
The general public wasn’t wondering whether William’s poor excuse for his earlier absence was actually a cover for coping with the news of his wife’s diagnosis. Yes, it’s a lot to cope with a serious diagnosis and treatment plan, but I cannot believe that this was the reason he pulled out, especially given the events he did in the next few days. She had just had surgery for a serious medical issue – it wasn’t completely out of the blue that there would be further treatment. And KP specifically said at the time that his absence was NOT related to Kate’s health. They can be as cagey as they want with the wording – they told a pretty big lie if what they say now is true. Why draw attention to it now?
It’s like they can’t just let the whole thing get swept up in a successful communications strategy that wasn’t their own and can’t help themselves rushing in to “correct” the narrative.
TLDR Kensington Palace could just have sat there and ate their damn food instead of needlessly resuscitating their previous lies.
46, mind you 😉
This is going to be the excuse for laziness and ineffectual behavior for the next 10 years. They have created the perfect mask for their entitled behavior, and this will be enabled by the media as well.
That is, until Wales and company manage to snatch defeat from the hands of victory, which seems like their only true strength at the moment. This whole experience has taught them nothing other than to double down on whatever it is they feel like doing. And they will be running th same playbook forever.
They are forgetting something. All the effort toward throwing Kate under the bus has exposed the media and the wales treatment of Harry and Meghan. I don’t think the “let’s rag on Meghan and Harry” is going to work long term outside of the UK.
They finally found a get out of jail free card to excuse their perpetual laziness, but will blow it with the bitterness and rage against Harry and Meghan.
It was shocking to see Middletons still briefing about how mean Harry left his SIL when he got married even after her announcement. What is the Middleton family smoking? Harry is married to someone else. He never owed Kate anything but politeness, which is more than she gave his wife.
Yeah this doesnt make much sense. They repeatedly said at the time that William pulling out of that event had nothing to do with Kate and as you note kaiser this was the thing that really kicked off the speculation and KP’s response was to petulantly put out a statement about how they always said Kate would be back after Easter and would only update if something changed and nothing changed. If they had found out by that point that Kate found cancer that statement was obviously a lie.
Look as a human being I have empathy for Kate needing time to deal with this before publicly announcing she had cancer especially considering that she has 3 young children but KP and William really bungled this badly. They didn’t have to say she had cancer but they could’ve said that there was some unexpected complications and that her recovery might be longer than expected instead of putting out false statement after false statement, repeatedly briefing inconsistent timelines, and FAKING a photo to prove all is well and then turning around and making the woman with cancer take the fall when they got caught.
Again, when they try to push these obvious, history-rewriting lies, it should be a big red flag that they’re lying about other things too.
Even solely based on the information here, why on earth would anyone believe KP when they specifically briefed on background that it wasn’t cancer, then gave an official, on-the-record statement saying that Kate’s illness wasn’t the reason Will skipped the event, then tried to pass off a manipulated North Korea-esque photo and were slapped with an international k*ll order, and now are giving official, on-the-record cleanup to explain all of Will’s actions away. So why would we believe them now? Will is literally the egg who cried wolf. We need to treat him, and KP, as such.
I don’t buy it. Not one bit.
Someone should join the dots with their press officers. Wait for Easter Sunday, she’ll be back with a big bang. Ughh. It sounded all wrong at the time; like an unveiling.
Kensington Palace cannot be trusted at all. It is very strange that they are not being called out for their lies: she doesn’t have cancer / she has cancer; his absence had nothing to do with her illness / was because of her illness etc.
It is very sad that both she and KCIII have cancer. It is also stunning that both were outed as the royal racists in December, then in January they both need surgery and now they both have cancer. What a remarkable coincidence.
How do you mean? Genuine question, not snark.
If I were writing a novel, and the characters were similar to Charles and Kate, I would never write a storyline where they both get cancer at the same time. I’m saying life can be stranger than fiction. In a novel it would be completely over the top. But strange coincidences do happen.
Kate the Great is in the process of being dismantled and tossed under the bus for William.
I think an awful lot of William and KP’s behaviour is down to shock and loss of control. They thought Kate would recover from surgery in time for resuming engagements after the Easter break, play happy marrieds for a couple of months and then slowly brief all is not well in the marriage and a separation announcement in October/November. This is a man coddled from birth who has no respect for his father, even as monarch. The only person keeping him in check was the lay Queen. I think he fell apart when Kate’s cancer was discovered in post op tissue tests and saw the questions coming from people outside of the normal royal watchers. He’s made bad decisions ever since. The rota is rallying and I expect to see a stronger “poor William” narrative come to the fore and Kate’s condition not as prominent in the reporting and Harry & Meghan bashing ramped up to the nth degree.
I really hope that he will not be using his sick wife to get out of every situation that goes bad for him from now on but given that he’s constantly using his dead realtive’s to get out of things I wouldn’t be surprised at all.
Rewriting history.
Won’t is a putz. There is no way I believe he is supportive or loving. He certainly is not stepping up to anything
Kate disappeared after Christmas. December 28th ambulances rushed someone from Sandringham to St. Edwards. In January, it is announced that Kate will have “abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic where Charles is also being treated. However nobody sees her enter or leave. William visits once for a few minutes. Kate’s family doesn’t visit at all. Now there is a Kate video that AI detection software indicates is fake. Kate won’t be seen for months.
So after this “admission”, only one thing will be true in the future – whenever they open their mouths, they’ll lie.
Good to know.
Especially for those people who are paying taxes to support them, but can’t take a day off on a whim when the spouse has already been out sick for weeks.
Neither can “peasants” stay home for months, and still expect to be funded *in full* when the spouse is sick.
Nor do peasants have to wait more than a few days for lab and pathology after surgery – and if it’s planned, extensive tests are made beforehand, especially for a high profile patient in a renowned hospital *where the taxpayers are funding everything*.
Not mentioning the dire waiting/diagnostics situation at the the NHS.
But they – especially KP – are lying, still, and are signalling no one can ever trust them with anything ever again.
Which is a great look for a future head of state – who has never shown himself to be able to do diplomatic, ever.
Abolish the monarchy.
I keep coming back to what Harry said in spare, and they both said on Ophra “they lied to protect others, but wouldn’t tell the TRUTH to protect us!
Says it all really.
Yesterday I described in detail how it was one week before my full diagnosis of cancer was confirmed and that was with our wonderful N. H. S not a massively expensive fully staffed private hospital, and definitely not where both the king, and the woman who used to be the future Queen was treated. WATCH THE HELICOPTER FLIGHTS FROM ANMER
Kate is still being scapegoated here—in the sense that William is using again to cover himself. My sympathy for her is ebbing away in the aftermath of Uncle Hookers and Blow’s interview, though.