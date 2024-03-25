A.N. Wilson: It would be ‘hilarious’ if Donald Trump deports the Sussexes

As we’ll see throughout the week, the British media clearly sees the Princess of Wales’s cancer confession as a greenlight to attack the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The British media is coming at the Sussexes from every angle – H&M should volunteer to come back and help out, except Kate and William should throw them out of the country, except Kate and Harry should go back to being friends, except Kate doesn’t need Harry’s support at all. Story after story, article after article, all with the same messages: the Sussexes better come back so we can throw them out and punish them again; how dare the Sussexes show their faces around here anymore, where are they, why aren’t they back? One of the most chaotic and vile pieces was published in the Daily Mail, unsurprisingly. Columnist A.N. Wilson openly discusses how fun it will be if Donald Trump is reelected and he deports Harry, because I guess that’s the only scenario in which Harry would be “forced” to come back to them.
The Sussexes’ message of support to Kate: This communication, which followed a public statement from Montecito wishing Kate ‘health and healing’, is said to have been the first in months between the warring Wales brothers. Let’s all hope that the truce, if there is one, lasts and that Meghan and Harry are eventually welcomed back into the Royal Family, and – one day, perhaps – into the hearts of the British nation. Lord knows the royals could do with it. With the King and Kate both temporarily out of action through illness, there’s a real need for others to pitch in, especially in the low-profile, less glamorous work of charities and patronages.
Trump’s threat: Let’s also not forget Donald Trump’s veiled threat, if he is re-elected to the White House this November, that he might expel Harry from the United States for allegedly giving misleading accounts of his previous drug use in his visa application. ‘If he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action,’ the ex-president said. Were this frankly hilarious development to take place, Meghan would presumably be asked to give up her Californian lifestyle – to say nothing of her hotly anticipated new luxury jam enterprise – and bring Archie and Lilibet to live in Windsor Great Park, and perhaps go to school with George, Charlotte and Louis. If you were writing the script of the royal soap opera, you could not hope for a more delicious twist in the plot.
How Harry must have felt: Yet still I ask myself: How must Harry have felt last Friday when he heard Kate’s sad news, so bravely expressed? It is he, after all, who averred in his tawdry Netflix show: ‘I think, for so many people in the family – especially obviously the men – there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.’ His meaning was clear. He, Harry, had married for love: whereas William, and perhaps their father, had coldly married someone who merely looked the part, out of a misguided sense of duty.
How Harry treated Kate: Before Harry met Meghan, he and Kate had been true friends: by his own admission, she was ‘the sister I’ve never had and always wanted’. So if her brave video last week achieved anything, I hope it made Harry reflect on how he has had treated her. After all, it seems to me that a great many of the problems facing the Royal Family at the moment can be laid at his and Meghan’s door. It is they who lifted the lid on the rift between the two brothers. It is they who raised the inflammatory claim that some royals are secret racists. It is they who insulted Kate, knowing she could not respond. Their foolish decision to go public with their seething resentments against the House of Windsor has done far more damage to the royal image than any supposed intrusions into their privacy by the Press, let alone the delusional fantasies of social media trolls.
The Sussexes were the lazy ones, you see: The truth is, he and Meghan were too self-absorbed and ultimately too lazy to carry out the day-to-day slog of royal duty which Kate, Princess Anne and the King and Queen have so faithfully done for years. Their little strops, and their decision to flounce out in early 2020, were a sort of mini-abdication. And the malice with which they have derided and vilified the Royal Family is another way in which they seem to want to echo the bad behaviour of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, aka the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. (The eerie thing is that as time goes by, Meghan has increasingly come to look like Wallis, her fellow American divorcee.)
[From The Daily Mail]
I doubt the Sussexes had any kind of conciliatory urges last Friday, but for arguments sake, let’s say they did. Wouldn’t those urges die swiftly the moment they read this vile bullsh-t peddled with implicit or explicit palace approval? The same British media which is now shaming everyone for merely wondering why Kensington Palace was lying about Kate for months is the same media pouring scorn, hatred, and deeply unsettling bullsh-t about the two people they’ve terrorized for years. The point of it is not that Harry should or should not come back – the hatred seems to be the point. Just churning evil, pain, damage and trauma throughout every media outlet.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day's events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Harry has spent most of his time attacking the UK and Murdoch owned press. He’s naming names and kicking asses. I guess the press considers themselves part of the royal family too.
Well, the press at this point practically is part of the royal family.
True, Brassy Rebel. Perhaps these niche reporters themselves should step in and do the drudgery of smaller Royal events.
Trump is a pawn of Murdoch, who is very much in league with Putin. This shit scares me.
I do think it’s possible that if trump is elected he persecutes this couple along with other enemies.
they should write about how William treated Kate in the last few weeks as she was taking all the heat for that Frankenphoto and we didn’t hear a beep from him in support of her.
They majorly messed up and a sick woman took the blame. That is the real story.
So true. It’s really nauseating. I’ll never understand why British “powers that be” seem to think HATE is such a good look on them. The only game they’re really good at anymore is the blame game.
If there is a “need for others to pitch in” why have all the “working” not been seen doing more? All of them seem to be working a few days and then vacationing. Even IF DT could deport PH (not the rest who are US Citizens), that doesn’t mean they have to return to Windsor or the UK. I could see many countries being welcoming to them.
They are millionaires with a British and an American passport. That means they would have their choice of countries to go to if they leave the US. Not that I believe they will ever have to leave as Harry hasn’t done anything wrong.
Too right. And his maternal family would have a lot to say. Earl Spencer and his family decamped to South Africa to escape media intrusion and lies. I can’t see PH dumping his wife and children as the BM wish.
Even if Harry were somehow forced to return to the UK—and there’s no reason he would be, it’s not 1538—he loves his family and would find a way to make sure they were safe elsewhere.
My very thoughts, Equality. Why do they presume Harry would return and stay in England? LOL! It’s a stupid fantasy the RF and their media minions can’t let go of.
When has Harry attacked the UK in general? All he’s done is talk about the abuses of the royals and the media.
And his focus has been almost exclusively on the media. He has been very kind to his family, IMHO.
This is the british shitmedia cartel hiding behind the rotten curtains of the british royal family. And there is nothing the BRF can do about it.
The BRF dont DARE disavow the shitmedia because the shitmedia WILL turn on them.
The british shitmedia cartel has chucky’s rotting balls in a vice. His only saving grace might be that it wont be long now……
This is exactly what H had warned his dumbfvck daddy would happen for failing to protect H&M.
I love it 😍. Straight and to the point. 👏🏽
“The truth is, he and Meghan were too self-absorbed and ultimately too lazy to carry out the day-to-day slog of royal duty which Kate, Princess Anne and the King and Queen have so faithfully done for years. ”
Love how they don’t even bother to name William as one “slogging” through royal duties. That’d be a lie too far, huh?
What a vile piece.
There is no one in the Windsor family who is working day in and day out. At best, Anne does a fair amount but even she is still not working 9-5 every day. Not even close. So that’s some real gaslighting right there.
Kate barely worked when she was single and has continued in that vein for the past 13 years. She couldn’t even be bothered to lift a finger when one of the charities she was a patron of went belly-up. On the other hand, Meghan was on a successful TV show for seven years, and she started working part-time at 14. So, please explain to me again how Megan is the lazy one.
Lol. They’d never go back. Even IF Harry were deported, which is all bluster, there are plenty of places for them to go besides England. Canada, South Africa, and Australia are all potential homes where they’d find more peace than they would in England.
So “hilarious” to think about people’s lives being uprooted. Callous trash.
They understand that Trump isn’t president right?
Or that he WAS president when Harry’s visa application was granted, apparently.
They don’t care, they are delighted at the idea of Trump being back, and relishing in the fantasy of him poisoning Harry and his family for their amusement.
It is sick.
Well, they better hope one of his 91 felony counts doesn’t put him in jail. We here in the US are hoping that it will, at least I am. For them to say, that tells me that they don’t know how our country works.
They’d certainly be quite welcome in Australia. Theirs was the last great royal tour (as part of the Invictus Games) here. Meanwhile, we’ve shafted the Commonwealth Games &
nobody is crying over a cancelled tour by Chuck & the Rottweiler or Baldilocks & Whitey Katey.
Right? They make it seem as though if they have to leave the US, the ONLY place for them to go would be the UK. This piece is just dripping with malice. It’s disgusting. I’m surprised more people (M&H haters or not) aren’t saying “enough”.
Yes there are other places. Don’t forget Europe, greetings from Germany.
Do they not realise they now have a global audience watching in real time everything H&M say play out in real time, thus proving them right. It’s no longer just the sussex squad, it’s news presenters, opinion writers, influencers etc.
They really are only writing for an audience of one (Willie), just like the Dump sycophants did.
I doubt a white Male Royal Prince will ever be deported from anywhere.
Yep, and the other 3 Sussex’s are American citizens so this story is the one that’s hilarious.
Then he can deport his wife and her parents.
Trump should be more concerned about how he is going to pay the $454M that is currently due to the State of New York…
He’s being uncharacteristically quiet this morning. I wonder how come?
Probably selling some of those classified documents he stole to Putin
IMO, the BM & BRF are pure evils.
Here’s hoping the Invictus Games Board of Directors votes NO on staging the Games in Britain in 2027. This shows, without a doubt, that the BM will be even more vicious to Harry & Meghan in the buildup to and during the Games.
Why share the splendor, power, and legend of the Games with a salty island where hate for the Sussexes seems to be a national pastime? Never forget that neither the royals nor rota rats had one good word for the Games or the participants, not even the British team.
Beverley, that was my immediate thought, too. If Harry goes back for the 10 year anniversary event, what will the bm say then?
I hope Harry announces where the games will be held when he’s around in May—and make it crystal clear that it’s NOT England. That would be a heck of a mic drop.
It gets old. M and H do not deserve, and have never deserved, such coverage… It’s obvious now they make stuff up, and lie. Why do people not boycott these rags? They should all go the way of the News of the World. Britain would be better off for it.
I knew this was coming after Kate’s video on Friday: Harry has caused all the crises, including Kate’s cancer.
Don’t forget that Harry killed Prince Philip with the Oprah interview, and QEII’s broken heart over Sussexit surely contributed to her death. Harry is probably Jack the Ripper and the Zodiac Killer, too. And the REAL assassin of JFK. And the elusive 20th 9/11 hijacker. He’s a busy man.
They did everything they can to make her unalived herself while she was in that snake pit since that didn’t work they are inciting all their derangers to harm her. Well when you dig someone a hole make sure you dig one for yourself. Because you might be the one who falls instead. #Princessmeghanislove
Harry’s lawyers have just been on court and named names including Murdoch and his minions. The articles will be a lot more vicious going forward if that is even possible, buckle up.
Lilibet and George going to school together? Where? In a one room schoolhouse somewhere? He’s considerably older than she is.
And Meghan and both kids are US citizens
If he wants to deport someone, start with his current wife and the 4 of his 5 kids who served as anchor babies
Yeah, talk of deporting U.S. citizens isn’t really ha ha funny, is it?
Pitch in? Oh I get it, like a barn raising, splendid!
I’m just amazed that after all the lies, people are taking the claims of cancer as truth. There’s no more evidence than before.
💯. This or maybe fudging the line between cancerous and pre-cancerous cells. After all, this does square nicely with Kate’s evident desire to work as little as possible only when she wants to. So many of us joked previously that she wanted to get pregnant again to have another year off of work but the Big C works even better. I see her milking this for years! As some here have noted, the Press have already distorted Kate’s statements about how she “had” cancer (and it was presumably excised) to how she “has” cancer. Seriously, how can we believe anything they say at this point?
I don’t believe it for a moment. There’s still nothing but lies and a highly sus video. What they’re telling us just doesn’t add up, but is working as manipulation.
Yes, in the beginning they said that what Kate had was non-cancerous & now it’s supposedly cancerous. For all we know the video could be AI. Notice Kate is wearing the same sweater in the video that she wore back in 2016 when she did Heads Together w/ William & Harry. There’s been so much deception from the BM that I just can’t believe anything they say anymore.
I have officially passed the line of plausible deniability, and no longer believe KP/the firm are “just bad” at pr. By this point, if none of this media circus was intentional, they have the money and reach to hire any crisis pro on the planet to tie this all up with a neat little bow, and yet they haven’t. They keep doubling down, keep throwing gasoline on this fire. It is intentional.
The “Gish Gallop” technique of flooding the zone with a ton of weak arguments in the hopes the volumes alone will overwhelm the detractors since the individual facts are circumstantial (she wants to look good! she’s an amateur who likes photoshop! she always wears her hair like that! she was reading a teleprompter! she needed the comfort of an old sweater! the bbc was there! it’s daffodil day! won’t someone think of the children!), repeatedly hammering an old story (Harry/Meghan are evil!) to such an extent that it intentionally turns off the audience so they stop paying close attention – make no mistake, these are all professional techniques being deployed. Now, what they’re hiding, I have no idea, because it doesn’t make sense to do all this for the incredibly sympathetic story of a young mother with cancer.
Starting to think so too. The British powers that be are known for these kinds of operations and are good at it.
What they are hiding is that someone is a lot sicker than they want people to think. Just a gut feeling.
What exactly is one supposed to do when these nasty hit pieces come out? Do they think the Sussexes are going to rearrange their lives because some nasty columnist doesn’t feel they’re contrite enough? There is a particular anger because during this fiasco, attempts to blame the Sussexes were getting lost in the bigger story or people were starting to say they were right about the UK press. Now it’s back to how dare Meghan launch a new brand and she must be so jealous she doesn’t have all the attention. I kid you not. They’ll go after Meghan for looking well or smiling or being anywhere doing anything.
So basically this guy just admitted that everything H&M said about the Firm/family is true and they’re just pissed that Harry outed them.
Also, “if” for arguments sake, Harry and Meghan did need to leave the US, there are lots of other places they could go and be welcomed with open arms. There is absolutely no need, whatsoever, for them to go back to Britain and certainly not to London or Windsor. There are 15 Commonwealth realms where Harry could easily live and you know those realms would be fighting to have the Sussex’s in their realm. With the internet, Meghan could run her business, continue with her causes and continue to champion women’s/girls rights as she’s been doing all along. So, threatening Harry with deportation isn’t quite the “threat” the right-wing nuts think it is.
This is the rambling of someone wallowing in their country’s history as an apex predator whose colonial activities has violated all human decency and left in its wake genocidal conflicts and economic devastation.
The colonial mindset is ever present. They cannot conceive of a world where they and their concerns are not central to everyone’s life. The delusion is particular bad with monarchist. They center the monarchy to give them a place in the national hierarchy, and by extension they think their little island is central to what happens in the world. It seems that all their tabloid writers suffers from some kind of national narcissistic split from reality.
Well said!
Just as applicable to Rose’s legal action as well!
Did you guys see the Wootton mess on twitter right after Kate’s video ? I thought I was hallucinating. Dude blame the whole thing on the Sussexes as if he still had a job.
Trump may have his property seized. He is not one to threaten
If Harry is ordered to be deported he can appeal the decision and if he gets deported it doesn’t mean that he won’t be able to return to the US to live at some point. This piece just shows how desperate the press is for Harry to return to the UK and if he does return it doesn’t mean that he would want to be a working royal.
Bollix, complete and utter bollix.
Harry and Megan left bone and Billy in the shade when it came to engagements, in fact, even living in the US both of them have kept in contact with charities they were patrons of, yet Billy and bone haven’t done the same, even though they live here and have an army of servants to call on. The British media needs to STFU and STFD. Trump isn’t president and if he even tries to make a move, there will be a lot of people calling for trumps families visas to be examined, and you would also have a lot of musicians and actors who couldn’t set foot in the US again
Final point, what the hell makes these idiots believe Harry and Megan would EVER come back to this God forsaken island
Mary Pester, what this tells me is that I suspect that Harry made it clear when he saw KFC that he wasn’t coming back as a working royal. That’s what all of the articles are for: We don’t want you rather than He doesn’t want us.
Harry isn’t going to be deported. I saw something about this with a link and it was to the requirements for a visa as a blood royal–which Harry will be to the very end–to enter the US. Guess what? Hardly any questions at all and he can stay as long as he wants to.
hhhmmm People ( a.k.a the BM ) seem to forget that We LOVE the H&M in Canada. They were originally going to stay here for a few years until they got outed by BP and or BM. So I doubt they will be kicked out ( Prince Henry ) but if that should happen, the have a home in any one of Canada’s Provence’s. xo
Wendy, that’s what I think, too. But Harry is not going to be deported.
I forget that sometimes that they planned to live, possibly settle, in Canada. Their location was revealed, security pulled, and international borders were closing. It was a truly bizarre confluence of events, but none of it was a split between Canada and H & M. They would be welcomed with open arms so many places besides Britain. Even in the truly horrifying scenario of an American family being deported out of pettiness and spite, they wouldn’t be forced back to Britain.
This talk of deportation is ridiculous. The cooler diplomatic heads in Britain, Tory or not, wouldn’t stand for the US expelling the son of the king (or eventually the brother of the next king) on such flimsy circumstances. It sets a horrible precedent diplomatically as the precedent may affect relationships with other British nationals in other countries. Also, there’s the whole Counselor of State thing where Harry is concerned. I imagine they’re much happier keeping Harry eight time zones away in another country. Nobody is getting deported.
Mairzy Doats, the info I’ve read, Harry being a blood royal gives him a visa that pretty much just asks about being a terrorist and that’s it. He can stay as long as he wants. Nobody is getting deported. The bm need to go buy a beer to cry in.
Considering it’s alleged that the Foreign Office has asked Jill Biden not attend the Invictus Games, I don’t think they will object if Harry gets deported. The British establishment are all on the same page and they want Harry back in the UK. My guess is Harry has a very good immigration lawyer who made sure he applied for the correct visa and that he didn’t lie on his application.
Omg this is so disgusting. There is currently no escape from the “deport Harry so the trio can be reunited” garbage. It’s like Kate’s cancer announcement was a signal to declare open season on the Sussexes.
I saw on my Apple news feed that Slate had a foaming at the mouth editorial about why liberals should agree with Trump to deport the whining lying drug abusing Harry. Only they made it as a case we could let in more deserving poor immigrants if we chuck Harry out. As if deporting Harry would mean anything for someone else’s immigration plight. Unfortunately there are malleable minds out there that may accept this ridiculous argument without question.
They cherry picked anecdotes from Spare to make the case Harry was a spoiled whiney rich kid who doesn’t deserve to be in the US and contributes nothing important.
They completely ignored Invictus and the racist abuse that drove Harry to leave for the sake of his WIFE, who was not really mentioned.
You know it’s bad enough this garbage is sold to the British people. I don’t want to see American media polluted. It really does begin to affect the feeble minded among us.
I have a sister-in-law who is one of those very vocal white liberals who hates Meghan and loves Kate but can’t articulate why. She also keeps lecturing me, a multiracial woman, on what I should be considering racist against my heritage. As if I need someone else to gatekeep that for me.
Someone like my sister-in-law will eat this garbage right up. And she will think she’s still a wonderful virtuous person because she’s so “progressive” when really she just completely lacks discernment and the ability to perceive nuance.
Yes I know a lot of people like your sister-in-law too. A few adjacent to my own family. Funny how they think having one or two liberal beliefs absolves them from accusations of racism and bias.
The weird thing about this H&M dementia is that liberals should be siding with H&M’s situation. Since when do liberals identify with a lily-white, patriarchal, colonizing institution? Sometimes I think H&M can be used as a litmus test for political hypocrisy.
Since forever. A lot of liberals are white feminists.
I cancelled my slate account and demanded a refund over that article. I think it was supposed to be sarcastic and “edgy” but it made me nope my way out of Slate. I got my 119 dollars refunded.
Your SIL is why black women don’t trust white women in the aggregate (trust is on a case-by-case basis)–we know that ultimately, white women are NOT our allies. In this case, a black woman got a “prize” that should have been the sole preserve of a white woman. Liberals show their true colors when a black person gets a job/award/relationship they wanted for themselves.
As a white woman, I can say that I totally understand why Black women wouldn’t trust us. I had an epiphany one day in some kind of waiting room. Something vaguely threatening happened (I forget what exactly, maybe someone was starting an argument with the receptionist?), and I instinctively looked around for allies in case the situation went downhill. I immediately identified the women of color as potential allies, not the white guys. But then I realized that it would probably not be the same the other way around. I realized I see myself as a woman first and white second, but this impression of mine doesn’t reflect social reality.
“Liberals show their true colors when a black person gets a job/award/relationship they wanted for themselves.”
Absolutely agree, @lanne. I learned the (very) hard way that white women are not our allies. Not when it really counts.
I’ve watched a few proclaimed liberals, including some relatives, find reason to hate Meghan while praise Kate. And a lot of them appear to have cemented their opinions based on what they have encountered on social media, particularly YouTube. Just like a huge block of crunchy, new agey types defected to the right after covid thanks to a well-oiled pipeline of disinformation and misinformation, I would not be surprised if the Meghan rage farming became another pipeline for so-called white liberal women to defect to the right.
I’m a white woman and it drives me crazy when other white women feel the need to “explain” things to women of color.
My reading a few anti racism books does not substitute for the lived experience of women of color. I have no business telling them what their perception of racism should be and I should feel grateful for someone being willing to educate me.
Your sister in law should spend more time listening than talking. I’m truly sorry that you and your feelings are being so disrespected.
“The eerie thing is that as time goes by, Meghan has increasingly come to look like Wallis, her fellow American divorcee.”
—This lady is smoking some powerful stuff.
She’s actually a he, A.N. Wilson is a man who famously confessed to being prolifically unfaithful to his wife for years whilst she was suffering from a chronic, degenerative disease. He’s a vile little troll, albeit one who appeals to people with the need to believe they’re always superior. They’ve arranged their cognitive dissonance around the many proofs of decrepitude and incompetence in their national infrastructure, institutions, and economy, to create a fantasm that guarantees a reverse-grip on reality: the more evidence of decline they face, the more unfairly beset they are. Hence their virtue shines ever more brightly as their world collapses around them. As if they have no hand in its demise. It’s a trip. As an American here, it’s perverse and frankly scary.
Wallis was popular in society circles. She had a first marriage to an abuser. She got out of the marriage . Then later married Simpson. I don’t get the judgmental tone about divorce. The late queen had three out of four children get divorced. Her nephew divorced and her eldest grandson. Plus harry never abdicated.
Yet another article that’s essentially, “See how stupid I am?”
Whether it’s Trump or Biden, the president will have a thousand more things to worry about than H&M.
It would be hilarious if Trump fell into a wood chipper.
If this link gets passed the Moderators, it explains that Harry is most likely on an A-1 Visa and that application doesn’t ask about drugs at all.
https://www.chavinimmigration.com/news/prince-harry-head-of-state-visa
I anticipate that this is the Visa that he holds, and the Judge is going to find that there’s nothing there to see. The Heritage Foundation needs to bet a grip.
Thanks Saucy&Sassy, that was an interesting read. It makes me wonder if the HF know this and are just trying to stir up more mischief for H&M. The nonsense law suit by Samantha and this fishing exercise by the HF does seem to be coordinated. It’s almost like someone wants them living on their nerve ends. It’s all very sinister.
Laura D, I don’t think the Heritage Foundation cares. They just want to make it a ‘thing’. I think these articles should make it clear that the Trump Administration approved this visa. This is just another way to harass the Sussexes.
Could it be possible he is a US citizen by now? Without anybody knowing?
“Before Harry met Meghan, he and Kate had been true friends: by his own admission, she was ‘the sister I’ve never had and always wanted’
Derangers and royalists like this tool always like to quote this but they also forget he said he didn’t know her very well either and was looking forward to getting to know her better. I think he has a much better idea of who Kate is now.
Harry told the real story in spare. Now Charles is the one spun as devoted to Kate. I recall harry and William said Laura Parker Bowles was the sister they never had.
I can’t be shamed by the British media or the palaces of lies because my conscience are clear. I did not partake in a lie to the public campaign. I did not tell William to throw his cancer stricken wife under the bus . I did not let the cat out of the bag about willy and his wandering eggplant. I did not write articles after articles attacking a woman and man who no longer live on my island and take no money from its subjects. Just because I am bitter bitter bitter because they don’t need or want me and my salty ass .
Does England think they are the only country other than the U.S.? If Harry is deported. And that’s not going to happen. That doesn’t mean he will move back to England. Fools. He can move anywhere in the world he wants to. And it doesn’t have to be part of the U.K. Do you not think any country in the EU wouldn’t welcome him and Meghan with open arms? Do you not understand. He’s just not that into you.
“especially in the low-profile, less glamorous work of charities and patronages.”
He wants H&M back to do the scrub work. Because that’s all the biracial princess is worthy of.
Vomit.