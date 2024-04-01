Prince Andrew was included in King Charles’s ‘scaled-back’ Easter guest list

Buckingham Palace made a very big deal about this weekend as “Easter Lite,” meaning there were special arrangements made to limit King Charles’s exposure to crowds and to scale back the guest list to only a handful of family members. In Easters past, the whole Windsor clan – including royal cousins and royal-adjacents – were all invited to the Easter service in Windsor, and after church, there would be a lunch at Windsor Castle. Not so much this year – Charles kept the guest list right, just his siblings and their spouses, and there was no lunch, apparently. Since Prince William and Kate weren’t there, Charles didn’t want any of his nieces or nephews there either (only one nephew came). He apparently sat somewhat isolated from the rest of his family in church too.
You would think with this lean and mean guest list, it would have been the perfect opportunity to NOT invite Prince Andrew. You would be wrong. Prince Andrew was there, as was Sarah Ferguson. Their daughters were not there. I hope Eugenie and Beatrice spent Easter far away from their parents, honestly. Princess Anne was there with her husband Tim. Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh were also there and they brought their son James (the new Earl of Wessex). James is the youngest of all the king’s nieces and nephews – I guess they didn’t want the optics of purposefully excluding a 16-year-old.
Yeah, again… this would have been the perfect moment to say “Andrew is not welcome.” I’m sure Charles’s rationale is the same as always, which is that Andrew is welcome at family events but not state events (except the coronation, whoopsie). But when the family is making such a major, visible effort to include a credibly accused rapist and trafficker in their exclusive-guest-list events, it speaks volumes.
Also: the dress code for women seemed to be “dress in shades of green.” So it’s weird that Sophie was the only one in purple. She also looked like a 1970s stewardess.
Disgusted to see Andrew’s smarmy face. Fergie looked like her usually messy self. Someone really ought to tell her to go up a size.
2 sizes. No idea why she keeps squeezing herself into her clothes. It has to be extremely uncomfortable, especially as she’s wearing these clothes with so many eyes on her.
Right? Fergie, don’t look at the size number – it’s just a number. Squeezing into a smaller number size doesn’t make you look smaller. Get clothes that fit, because well-fitting clothes make you look so much better.
She looks like a stuffed cabbage in that dress.
Wasn’t it mere days ago that BP was pushing the narrative that Workshy was a PR disaster for the king?
Spoiler alert, Chucklehead the Third: your support of your disgraceful brother is the bigger PR disaster.
Of course, everyone knows *why* Chuck continues to support and promote him. He doesn’t dare do otherwise, because what Andy knows about Chuck & his proclivities, were he to speak about them, would bring down the monarchy.
Of course Andrew was front and center. Now some on social media call Sarah Ferguson a,royal. And there’s a lot of victim shaming of Virginia . So sickening.
James was there but apparently not louise
How does Fergie always manage to look so bad? She never gets her hosiery/footwear or hat/whatever right.
I find it sad that the head of the Church of England is not close to his son (Harry), admitted to cheating on his wife and then married his mistress – oh wait and attending church with his brother who is a knee deep in shit.
On a completely different note, Sophie should have chosen a different hat. She looks like she’s wearing a mushroom cap on her head. And not a fan of how Ann styled her color palette. But I do love both coats on their own. Both look better than Cams. And Fergie always looks disheveled.
Oh and he takes away the UK residence of harry and Meghan and their two small children. Charles even treats his two youngest grandchildren badly
Odd that Sarah did not share the holiday with her children. Some act like she is Andrews wife. They are long divorced and were not true to each other. What a farce
Unbelievable they can’t see how bad the optics of having Prince Nonce there.
He could do so much to normalize wearing masks. It’s so sad that the weight of public opinion has been moved so hard,, that the monarch of a country still can’t feel free to adequately protect himself from aerosolized infectious diseases.
Honestly all this mess with Covid and masks has made an entire group of people act like *all* masks are ineffective.
I get that the CDC guidance on masks was muddled at best from the get go but that doesn’t stop years of germ theory and masking from being true.
Slap an N95 or, better yet, N100 on and be safe, Charles.
I swear that if (God forbid) there is another pandemic with an even higher mortality rate, this ridiculous politically-based mask debate will be the end of us.
Charles can’t remove harry s titles and let Andrew keep his without an uproar. Charles let’s his arrogant brother get away with it or maybe Andrew knows too much. Ferg ie rushing to be with her ex husband seems very desperate. She probably wants to remarry despite the bad optics of it all.
Aside from the burgundy brigade moment, Kate often wore a color that was different than the rest, one that would really stand out from the crowd. Maybe that’s what Sophie is doing with the purple? Or the rest of them didn’t tell her the color of the day was green, which would be kind of mean actually. Or maybe it was just a coincidence so many wore green.
Poor Sophie – it’s the hat that reads Groovy Air Hostess. The rest are an awfully dull bunch. I think I miss Kate.
People just have to accept that Andrew is welcome at royal events and that the Windsors, including William don’t believe he did anything wrong.
Of course. And their ardent media fans give Andrew free passes or never mention him at all
Did y’all see on Twitter that someone couldn’t upload a pic of Andrew? They couldn’t DM it either. They had to text it to an American to get it up? I really want to know what that’s about. And why Twitter is agreeing to this.
Anywho, they all looked fine. Nothing spectacular and nothing bad. Besides the pedo, that is.
Poor James. He looks he really hates the camera.
Whether Charles was intentionally keeping it small (shaking hands with the public defeats this purpose) or just wanted to show he has his siblings and William doesn’t – for whatever reason, this was boring as hell. Even the rota couldn’t do much with it.
Why isn’t the future head of the church there to pray for his sick wife on such a holy day?