Gary Goldsmith: Princess Diana ‘had her own interests’ & ‘sought her own publicity’

Two weekends ago, the Times published an exclusive interview with Gary Goldsmith, the Princess of Wales’s ridiculous uncle. While the interview was published after Kate’s big cancer-announcement video, the interview had been conducted nearly a week earlier, soon after Gary was the first person kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Times interview was epic in the sense that Gary has been issued palace talking points and he mostly delivered them, and in doing so, he made his niece and her husband look like unhinged stalkers. Gary’s obsession with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is obscene, but he basically revealed the general palace mindset that Meghan is disposable and that the establishment is actively looking for a way to get rid of her so Harry can come running back to be William and Kate’s scapegoat. I bring this up because Uncle Gary gave yet another interview, only this time, he threw Princess Diana under the bus for some reason.

Kate Middleton’s maternal uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said the Princess of Wales handled the explanation of her cancer diagnosis “incredibly well” in an exclusive interview with Spanish show ¡De Viernes! released on March 29. “I have been in touch with my sister Carol [Middleton] to make sure my niece is okay. I thought Kate handled it incredibly well, especially in such a difficult and tricky situation,” said Goldsmith, who spoke to reporters in English, but had his answers translated to Spanish for viewers. “I don’t know anybody else who’s had to deal with something like that, deal with their children and then have to offer explanations to the national and international media in such a public scenario. She did it beautifully. It was handled very well, she was honest and transparent and it does feel like she’s on the mend and it’s all preventive.” Before Kate went public with her tragic news, her whereabouts became the subject of much speculation – as many feared for her well-being. But Gary claimed the speculation “hurt me.” He continued: “I would hope that they’re more sophisticated and the people around them have shown more caution and they haven´t read or listened to everything that’s been published and have chosen to focus on their family first.” He went on to say: “But it’s hard to imagine that they haven’t been affected by so many comments and conspiracy theories. I have sent messages to Kate so she knows what I feel and the love I have for her.” Placing himself in hot water once again, Gary, who is known for being the controversial family member of the Middleton family, told a Spanish magazine: “Kate’s work is evident in her work for the Royal Family, while Diana had her own interests. She sought her own publicity. I don’t know if everything Diana did was in the country’s interest.”

First of all, “I would hope that they’re more sophisticated and the people around them have shown more caution” – is he saying what I think he’s saying? That William and Kate were ill-served by their staff, and the Kensington Palace’s clownery compounded the issues around his niece? I also think it’s interesting that he hasn’t spoken to Kate, just Carole. Incidentally, we’ve only seen Carole one time in three months. It’s interesting that she’s putting out fires behind the scenes, I guess. As for what he says about Diana… “Kate’s work is evident in her work for the Royal Family, while Diana had her own interests. She sought her own publicity. I don’t know if everything Diana did was in the country’s interest.” I just… ugh. Gary needs to take Meghan and Diana’s names out of his mouth. Why are the Middletons and the Windsors letting everyone know that Gary is out there, speaking for them?