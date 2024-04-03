X-Files creator Chris Carter says studio execs told him Gillian Anderson wasn’t sexy enough

Embed from Getty Images
I have not been shy here about my love of the OG era of The X-Files. I watched my first episode with my dad on my 14th birthday (it was the haunted doll episode “Chinga”), and I was hooked. I became obsessed. While I 100% had a crush on Fox Mulder, I also had a super girl crush on Dana Scully. Scully was the sh-t! She was a badass FBI agent who also struggled with her Catholic faith. She’s inspired so many procedural female characters since the series aired, too. Over the years, my love of Scully turned into a love of Gillian Anderson. I love her vibe and think she’s a fantastic actress with an empowered attitude.
Well, there may be another Universe in which Gillian doesn’t play Scully. X-Files creator Chris Carter has taken the George W. Bush route and pivoted to art. Random, I know. He has an exhibition in Los Angeles called the Chris Carter Collection, where he shows off his pottery, prints, and photo collages, as well as a small amount of memorabilia from the series to appeal to fans. During an interview with Inverse, Carter shared that he had to fight for Anderson to be cast as his female lead because Fox execs thought she “wasn’t their idea of sexy.”
There aren’t many reminders of The X-Files in his exhibition, but there were a few small tokens for fans of the series. In one corner of the studio, almost as a consolation prize, rests a case full of coveted memorabilia: an alien prop mask, a director’s slate from the revival, and the original casting sheet from the ‘90s.
The latter comes complete with Carter’s handwritten notes from auditions. Alongside David Duchovny’s name, who auditioned against hundreds for the role of Mulder: a simple “Yes.” Carter had similar feelings for Gillian Anderson, who went on to play Scully, but casting the actor wouldn’t be so easy.
“For Gillian I wrote ‘Test,’ which means I wanted to take her before the studio and the network,” Carter says. Fox famously wanted a bombshell type for Scully, ideally someone like Pamela Anderson. “Where’s the sex appeal?” Carter recalls executives saying. “Even though Gillian’s beautiful, she wasn’t their idea of sexy. First, because they didn’t understand what I was trying to do with the show. And she was an unknown, so that never helps.”
Duchovny, too, was a relative unknown, which made both castings more of a gamble than most realize now. But as the story goes, Carter fought hard for the actors, Fox conceded, and the rest is history.
“Ancient history,” Carter says wryly.
Imagine being the person who didn’t think Gillian freaking Anderson was sexy enough. I am certain that whoever was of that opinion has moved on and is too busy flying on their private jets to even remember thinking it, but still, boo on you, sir. She is the walking embodiment of sex appeal and coolness. I’m glad that Chris fought for her because I honestly cannot imagine a better actress to play Scully. It just goes to show you once again how out-of-touch the people on top are when it comes to executing a creative vision or really thinking outside of the box in general. ALSO, I know it was the 90s and a different era of casting, but I do hope that filmmakers and execs nowadays are more open to casting women who don’t fall under one specific category or standard of beauty. It would be rad if most movies or television shows were more representative of all of us.
I had a huge crush on both Gillian and David. Not sexy, my ass.
In queer genx/millennial circles Dana Scully is THE sex symbol. She made everyone and their grandmothers gay, haha. I didn’t know anyone when is even indifferent to Gillian Anderson, we all have feelings about her. But what do men know …
I still think about the episode where Dana gets a tattoo. So hot.
The hotness🔥. Her. Him. Both of them together. It’s weird to think how young she must’ve been on that show. Some actors have a gravitas that just makes them seem older even when they’re not.
Pure hotness. I was an OG X-files stan too, I sooo vividly remember looking forward to the newest episode every Thursday night- ahh, those were the days. I had a total crush on Fox Mulder. And like so many girls of my generation, Dana Scully was one of my first important role models.
Also, came here to say the same thing as you: how young Gillian was when the show started. I had to look it up: girl was 25!! Some ambitious casting, right? She was supposed to already be a MD and PhD.
The appeal for me was that Scully wasn’t sexy. She wasn’t the blonde bombshell wearing horn-rimmed glasses to make her look intelligent. She was authentically smart and looked like she could have passed FBI training.
Hard agree. I don’t know any woman (who watched X-Files) who didn’t want to be Scully. She was brainy first and beauty second and that was empowering.
When I was fresh out of college and got my first suit-wearing job, I had a few that looked like what Scully would wear on the show and I felt like an absolute boss. I had a similar haircut too. Gillian and Scully are amazing role models.
I agree! Her character was supposed to be very smart, pragmatic, and a down to earth contrast to Mulder’s wild notions and conspiracies. She didn’t need to be a bombshell.
I will say in the first season or two, the styling did her no favors, bad hair and boxy suits, but then as the show progressed so did the styling. Gillian has always been absolutely stunning though, that exec didn’t know what they were talking about. And I think she is someone who gets more beautiful as time goes on.
Well….except I understand what they meant. She wasn’t the “bombshell” type – which is what so many of us who are also not the bombshell type loved about her and the character. I appreciate that Chris Carter had a strong vision that was bigger than what the studio execs were used to – and I wonder how much Scully’s casting influenced later generations of shows that cast other “not-bombshells” as their female leads.
I been recently rewatching the series and it is unbelievable the chemistry between Gillian and David. They look incredible hot together. I just cannot imagine anyone else playing Scully.
@gil so agree the dynamic and tension between Scully and Mulder was so s*xy, their relationship was deep and complicated and I am still here for it 3 decades later!
I’m old enough to have watched the OG series at the time it first aired, and read the critics’ coverage of the series at the same time. There was a constant drumbeat in the press about Anderson but at least in my memory the “not sexy enough” was the “natural” byproduct of her not being THIN enough. Soooooooooo many articles about her “unconventional size”, and sadly, it was TRUE…no other female lead was built like her. Some time later, I read an interview with her and in reference to the coverage she said she’d just had a baby when the series started, and she lost her baby weight slowly as the series went on. I remember being oddly crushed that she wasn’t just a breathtakingly beautiful woman who wasn’t also painfully thin….
Now I’m crabby.
I was too young to get into The X-Files (in fact I don’t even think I was born yet) but all I can think of whenever I see pictures and videos of Gillian and David is how beautiful and sexy they were (are), both together and separately.
Sexy and brainy AF. Gawd I loved Scully.
I’m like Kate McKinnon’s character in The Spy Who Dumped Me, I want to be like Gillian Anderson and think she’s so smart, cool and gorgeous.
Who are these casting idiots who think a Pamela Anderson-type would be believable as a FBI agent? Although, now that I think about it, wasn’t it it Mulder who squeezed into a little red bathing suit?