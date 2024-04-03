King Charles still hasn’t transferred most of QEII’s 600-plus charities & patronages

One of the wildest things about King Charles’s reign is that he insists on all of this simultaneously: a slimmed-down and very old monarchy; significantly fewer patronages, charities and royal events; and most importantly, the same amount of money, if not more money, from the Sovereign Grant. QEII used to support a large coterie of working royals and extended family from the Sovereign Grant. Nowadays, it’s just Princess Anne, the Edinburghs and the Kents. When Charles became king, people begged him to start passing out QEII and Prince Philip’s hundreds of royal patronages to the remaining slimmed-down royals. He refused for the most part, taking nine months to even make a handful of changes to the military patronages. That being said, I didn’t know it was this bad:

Eighteen months after the death of the Queen, most of her 600-plus charities are still without a patron. They include the Royal Academy, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the British Veterinary Association, the Royal College of Physicians, London Zoo, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, the RSPCA, RSPB, MCC, RADA, the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Philharmonic Society.

Smaller outfits like the Jersey Cattle Society and the Queen Victoria Clergy Fund aren’t losing any sleep but the failure to renew royal patronages has irked the big beasts.

Again, I’m sure Charles would say: this is what I meant by slimmed-down monarchy. Fewer royals doing fewer events with fewer patronages, but we still get the same taxpayer funding! And don’t forget all of the castles, palaces, mansions and forts! Anyway, even before Charles was diagnosed with cancer, it was bonkers that Buckingham Palace was content to do nothing or slow-walk the transfer of some of these major patronages. What’s even funnier is that in the “sliding doors” version where Prince Harry & Meghan were still in the UK, the story would be “the Sussexes are not important enough to take on these patronages, we want them for ourselves!”

31 Responses to “King Charles still hasn’t transferred most of QEII’s 600-plus charities & patronages”

  1. equality says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:24 am

    At 90 plus and not getting out as much, what was QE doing for any of these patronages anyway? Do the organizations think that just having a picture of a royal on their website or saying they have a royal patron is useful? They should go and find a celeb or somebody with an interest in actually contributing to the organization.

    • LaLa says:
      April 3, 2024 at 8:30 am

      British CB-er here! Honestly, that’s exactly what these organisations think. I worked for a charity in the 2010s, and they had a royal patron (one of QE2’s cousins, I think) and at this stage, the patron was in her 90s. She didn’t go to any charity events and barely even made contact with the charity once a year, but the charity had her name at the bottom of every letter and email sent, every report submitted and on every bit of publicity. It’s a big thing for many charitable organisations in the UK, whatever their size. (Not saying it’s right for 2024, but hopefully gives you some background!)

      • ML says:
        April 3, 2024 at 8:41 am

        Does having a royal name attached to the charity actually help it, Lala? In that case, would it then be possible to keep the queen’s name on it even though she’s passed away?

      • AlpineWitch says:
        April 3, 2024 at 9:10 am

        I came here to say the same Lala, it’s just a name really. However, it’s a little shocking Charles hasn’t provided a new name for the patrons yet, what’s he waiting for??

      • LaLa says:
        April 3, 2024 at 9:13 am

        Hmm ML, that’s a good question – in some parts of the UK, having a royal patron is an historic mark of “approval” for charities and their trustees etc, and some parts of the public would see it that way too. However, I don’t think that’s necessarily the case for the younger generations nowadays, either when they’re donating to or working with a charity.

        Re: the Queen, I believe the royal patrons have to be living but there could be an argument for a “previous patron” type note, but I’m not sure of the precedent of that.

        Another thing over here are the “Royal Warrants” – so the monarch gives their “seal of approval” to various brands that they use within their estates. The Queen had lots – think Twinings, Waitrose, Cadbury, Heinz, Coca-Cola. But none of them have been updated to Charles’, and he hasn’t made any of his own. Again, it’s something quite historic, but there are smaller artisan brands who do somewhat rely on the warrant for marketing etc, and they’ve been left in limbo, it seems!

        ETA add, @alpinewitch, totally agree! I don’t know what the hold up is, and knowing how long these things take to do over here 🤣 I can’t understand the delay either!

  2. SarahLee says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Perhaps these folks will realize they do just fine without some inbred show pony showing up every so often to cut a ribbon or unveil a plaque. Perhaps it will advance the downfall of the monarchy.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      April 3, 2024 at 9:11 am

      Ah… if only! People don’t seem to notice at all…

    • Susan Collins says:
      April 3, 2024 at 9:12 am

      I agree. Why pay these people so much money and get less work. Any other business would fire you for being none productive.

    • BeanieBean says:
      April 3, 2024 at 12:04 pm

      If it’s all about bringing attention to pull in potential donors, particularly the deep-pocket donors, I would think the small organizations ‘need’ these royal patrons more than the ‘big beasts’ as the DM calls them.

  3. nmb says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:30 am

    It’s interesting how the family cares sooo much about the monarchy and the duty, etc. yet is driving it into the ground. Idiots. I’d be so livid if I were a British taxpayer and had to support these clowns.

    • Josephine says:
      April 3, 2024 at 8:36 am

      This. I don’t care what this family does with patronages so long as it gets off the public dole. A family with this level of wealth (unearned, to boot) continuing to take money from the public truly shows how little they care about the people.

      Wake up, abolish the monarchy.

  4. ML says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Brain fart: This is an excellent way to raise money for several royal estates. Maybe KC or someone close to him took a look at where the taxpayer moneY went with more members and more charities and figured out that this could deposIst more suitcases-worth in KC’s off-shore accounts. He’s not dolling out his mother’s patronages and charities on purpose.

  5. Sunday says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Another interesting angle from the Fail. Their frustration at not spilling the royal tea is palpable at this point.

    Until and unless the UK is ready to talk about fattened-up-funding for a slimmed-down monarchy, this is pointless. Royal patrons are historically, quantifiably useless to their patronages, so this is a non-issue. The royals’ taxpayer funds, however, would certainly do more good in the hands of those patronages than the palace.

  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:41 am

    Someone should quote Maya Angelou to these pattonage-less charities: When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. Many nations have charities without this “royal patronages” stuff. GB should try it.

  7. Jais says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:41 am

    State-sanctioned grifters

  8. Sydneygirl says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:42 am

    The inability for a great majority of Britain to see past the facade, and realise this is all a rort never ceases to amaze me.

    • Cessily says:
      April 3, 2024 at 9:06 am

      I am hoping for the day the BRF reaches the saturation point with the subjects of England, the country is facing some serious problems and the true Royalists are mainly in their geriatric years so anything is possible. The royals are looking like ancient ruins in a new world they have lost whatever mystique they had.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      April 3, 2024 at 9:15 am

      It’s already clear to many. What these charities mean is that they want a royal stamp of approval, which in money terms means their fees/membership is to be sought after… look at the line of famous patronages, it has academies and organisations that ask for a lot more money (to enter or be part of) than others.

  9. Chantal1 says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:45 am

    Its interesting that upon death, everything is inherited from monarch to monarch except their patronages. C-Rex obviously isn’t going to transfer any more and doesn’t see the danger in his failure to do so. He has his favorites and it looks like these patronages are on their own, which is the best thing for them. One of the worst things for the monarchy will be for these orgs to realize that they don’t need royal patrons, and to see that they’re actually doing much better without them.

  10. Eurydice says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:53 am

    It’s weird to me that Charles and William don’t get that patronages and doing “work” is actually about keeping the monarchy alive, rather than service to others. Organizations can get along fine without a royal patron, but the royals can’t exist without the public believing in them.

  11. Julie says:
    April 3, 2024 at 8:56 am

    Some of them, particularly those who lost the Sussexes must be quite angry given all their success and the energy they put, now a lot in the US, on charitable endeavors. This could have been done in the UK, as Harry shows with his remaining UK patronages. Lack of vision and pettiness will bring down the monarchy.

  12. Amy Bee says:
    April 3, 2024 at 9:09 am

    “What’s even funnier is that in the “sliding doors” version where Prince Harry & Meghan were still in the UK, the story would be “the Sussexes are not important enough to take on these patronages, we want them for ourselves!””

    Spot on. But I also think that this shows that besides deaths and state visits, the Palace has no plan in place for the future. It’s like they thought the Queen was going to live forever and they were caught flat-footed when Harry left the Royal Family. I think the Palace believed that he and his second wife would take on the bulk of the patronages left by the Queen and Phillip. With Harry gone, there’s nobody to take up the slack. Perhaps, they’re also waiting for an opportunity for Andrew to become a working royal again.

  13. Shawna says:
    April 3, 2024 at 10:28 am

    *sigh* How amazing it would be to have special access to the Royal Academy and RADA! I’d be banging on Charles’s door until he gave the patronages to me.

  14. Mary Pester says:
    April 3, 2024 at 10:39 am

    And there in is the kicker. We have worn royalist coloured spectacles in the UK for much to long. I took the Queen’s shilling and served with pride, but, even if I were younger and able bodied I wouldn’t pick up a weapon to support this selfish bunch. Because that’s what they are, bloody selfish in every sense of the word. When Harry and Megan were here they tripped them up at every turn, just because their selfish bloated egos wouldn’t and couldn’t accept that Harry and Megan were hard working and popular. They didn’t just write letters or turn up empty handed. They asked the charities what they needed and what Harry and Megan could do to help them achieve it. Even now, both of them are still in contact with charities they helped here and Harry still has well child and is world wide ambassador for Scotties little soldiers. Charlie’s slimmed down monarchy is looking positively starved, which is amazing considering the amount they cost us tax payers every bloomin year

  15. Cathalea says:
    April 3, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    He has cancer. He ain’t got time to think about transfers, when it’s not money, jewels, or security for own child

    *sideeye*

