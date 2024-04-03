DM: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie need to do royal work, lest they be called ‘work-shy’

Again, the whole royal system was apparently predicated on “Prince Harry coming back to the UK to be the royal doormat/scapegoat.” That’s the sum total of four years of royal gossip, royal commentary and royal historical record: the fact that Prince Harry was vital to the institution but they refused to treat him as such, and their schemes to force Harry to come back, broke and divorced, fell flat. So here they are, with a cancer-stricken king and Princess of Wales, and a threadbare monarchy. The British papers keep publicly pleading with King Charles and Prince William to somehow bring in younger relatives, like poor Lady Louise or the 16-year-old Earl of Wessex. Now the Mail is running a weirdly mean piece about how the York princesses “must” step up to royal work, lest they continue to be “mocked as vacuous, work-shy and frivolous in Channel 4 show The Windsors.” Beatrice and Eugenie have apparently made it clear behind-the-scenes that they’re surprised no one has asked them to do more, so…?
Charles III should ask Beatrice and Eugenie to help with royal duties because there is ‘no chance’ of Prince Andrew or Prince Harry coming back from exile while the King and the Princess of Wales fight cancer, experts said today. Royal biographer Phil Dampier has said that the Duke and Duchess of York’s daughters, much lampooned as wannabe influencers in Channel 4 satire The Windsors, should not be held back because of their father.
‘I know that Bea and Eugenie are willing to do more and would happily help out. They just need to be given the green light. Yes they are daughters of Andrew but his misdemeanours are not their fault and they are high up in the line of succession’, he said. ‘Many organisations and charities are crying out for a royal patron and would welcome them. They already have thirty or so between them so why not a few more? They are both pleasant intelligent women who are now wives and mothers with experience of life… Beatrice and Eugenie are grandchildren of the late Queen and as such would get a lot of respect from the public. I can also see a role for the children of Edward and Sophie, Louise and James’.
While historian Harry Mount said roping in Beatrice and Eugenie will see the Royal Family bolstered in time for the return of Charles and the Princess of Wales – hopefully by the summer. The Queen and Prince Philip had around 1,500 patronages and many of these organisations are ‘crying out’ for new royal figureheads. And while the King’s walkabout on Easter Sunday has raised hopes of a swift recovery, Prince Andrew’s ‘well mannered’ daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are waiting in the wings to take on more responsibilities, experts have claimed.
Mr Dampier said: ‘With the King and Princess of Wales battling cancer and with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew off the scene, the slimmed down monarchy is looking a bit thin. The late Queen and Prince Philip had over 1500 patronages between them and most of them have not now got a royal patron. I don’t see any reason why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie couldn’t step up and take on some of those charities and organisations. We can’t ask the older royals like Princess Anne and the Gloucesters to do more at their age so young blood is needed’.
The Windsors really are the Royal House of Cutting Off Your Nose To Spite Your Face. QEII spent decades housing her royal cousins and distant relatives, giving them a modest allocation from the Sovereign Grant and, in exchange, they took on part-time royal work and assumed honorary positions at various patronages and charities. It’s not like Charles would have to reinvent the wheel, he could literally just do what QEII did. But he refuses. And it’s just… amazing. There’s absolutely no reason why Beatrice couldn’t step into two dozen royal patronages and happily work for the Firm – no reason except for the fact that Charles and Camilla refuse to share.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
It’s silly to call them work-shy, Beatrice and Eugenie have their own careers. However it is really surprising with how over looked the York sisters were, they really could have been made full time working members of the family when they were in their early 20s but they weren’t and now the family is heavily relying on elderly members of the Royal family to do more. That was probably a missed opportunity.
You can’t do the job if the King doesn’t want you to have it. He made it perfectly clear he was stream lining the monarchy. I’m sure he never imagined he would get cancer so now he is stuck with his slimmed down monarchy. You can’t call them work shy when they were told they would not be needed.
Here’s my question. Why can’t they themselves just volunteer at some charities. Just because they want to? Why does it always have to be because of the monarchy? Plus that would really get under Charles and Williams skin. Especially if they got publicity because of it.
“They are wives and mothers with experience of life”
What a creapy old fashioned thing to say! Imagine saying “he’s a husband and father so he has experiences now! He’s not a child! He’s allowed outside now!!”
What they really mean is they have husbands and children the press can exploit and use for stories.
Id think Beatrice and Eugenie would be the LEAST work-shy out them all.
Which is another reason why they will not be asked to do more. They would do so, which will once again make the Waleses look lazy. It was the same with Harry and Meghan. Meghan jumped into royal work with a zest that freaked them all out. She couldn’t be seen to do more than Kate. The same would hold true for Beatrice and Eugenie.
I have to wonder once Charles passes if William will ask his cousins to work. He doesn’t seem to care as much about having the whole spotlight (unless it’s the Sussexes) so it seems like he’d be happy to offload some of the trivial stuff to Beatrice and Eugenie.
I don’t think William wants to pay anyone to do royal work. Having to share some of the billions is really a step too far.
I agree but it’s too late. Why would they say yes. I dunno maybe they want to. But they’ve been forced to go out and cultivate richer lives than they otherwise would have had they been made working royals and I sure wouldn’t want to give that up. Nor would I ever want to put myself into the press or William’s lines of fire.
If only the King had a second son and daughter-in-law who were willing to work for the monarchy but were bullied/abused by both the royals and the press. Then the last 4 years wouldn’t be spent throwing literally everyone’s name out as “replacements”.
Right?! Yet again, zero mention of work-shy Wills in this article. The sick and elderly, yes, but *crickets* on the whole-ass PoWails who is refusing to do anything at all.
Bea wants it, and so does her thirsty husband. Why not make him do some sort of “Princess Anne’s husband role” boot camp and let them project the modern royal (blended) family?
But Eugenie is out, folks. She’s there for the family-adjacent stuff alone.
Yes Bea really wants it. My opinion of her was set when Kaiser wrote of her vacation schedule
https://www.celebitchy.com/444512/princess_beatrice_has_taken_17_vacations_in_nine_months_at_the_cost_of_460000/
Since then I’m always hearing what parties and festivals she attends, Eugenie not so much.
It’s ridiculous to try to draft 16 yr old James into royal “work”. On the Easter church stroll he looks like he would rather be anywhere but at church. How did Louise get out of Easter? I feel sorry for the Wales kids because they are going to really very pushed out in public when they become teenagers, especially George the future king.
If there’s one constant in this world, it’s that James (nee) Wessex will ALWAYS look uncomfortable and pained every time he has to put on that little suit and be trotted out for royal photo events.
James ain’t your guy, Charles, sorry to tell you.
Honestly, I think Beatrice won’t mind but there’s a reason Eugenie happily skipped off to Portugal. I don’t think she wants to be bothered. Ya’ll know this is all an attempt to coerce Harry into coming back. That’s why they’re acting like they can’t ask the sisters to help or putting out stories that Bill and Kate want Harry and Meghan to bring the kids. They’re in trouble and they want Harry to ride in and save them. I think that’s what his meeting with Charles was about and he said no, hence why it was only 45 min. Keep saying no Harry.
Charles isn’t about to let them do anymore work. He’s the hold up but they won’t say that so they’re bullying B&E for not being allowed to do more (though I personally think E would not want to get caught up in being a ‘working’ royal)
Yeah, I thought that was an interesting part of Harry’s book. For all the anger and sadness he has toward William, Harry made it clear that the “work shy” reputation of W&K wasn’t entirely fair.
Charles made the calls on when and where they could do public events, and that man has a lifetime of being petty and jealous AF.
It seems pretty unfair to call them work shy bc they’re not doing royal work when they haven’t been asked to do royal work. When Charles told them when they were in their teens/twenties that they would never do royal work. That said, they, along with Fergie are actually doing more charitable royal-style work events than the actual royals. Without getting any SG money. It actually makes the royals look bad in comparison.
You know what, the York sisters have kept their bibs relatively clean all these years, let them do it if they want to. Of course the palaces can’t manage their way out of a paper bag. The most obvious thing is to get Bea & Ed out on the road: they can handle plenty of the bread-and-butter events that the older members like the Gloucesters and Kents do, and to a lesser extent, Anne, Sophie & Edward.
Oof… the way they equate Andrew and Harry as if they’ve both committed moral and legal crimes (not “misdemeanors”)
This is horrifically insulting to B&E, who have actual careers. Wasn’t E just in Asia on a work trip?
If the palace needs them, it should pay market rates for their time and treat them as professionals. But palace staff is not accustomed to working with professionals.
These girls have been subjected to Waity’s mean girl machinations for years. They don’t need to lift a f*cking finger to help WanK and C&C.
I’ve had friends who praised Charles for his “slimmed down monarchy” because they believed what he meant was that there would be less money being spent. They got quite a shock when I pointed out that this was not the reality at all. Same amount of money, just less royals benefiting from it. This is not the message Charles spent years pushing.
The reason they won’t give be the York princesses any royal work is because they would literally be half in half out, something they explicitly denied the Sussexes. I doubt they and their spouses would set aside their career and salaries to be funded by the sovereign grant either and lose all autonomy, nor would the public want to fund them. I especially think Beatrice would step up but the royals don’t want Fergie’s daughter getting any spotlight and who knows how the tabloids would react, especially towards her husband and his first child. Anyway , this is the situation they’re in now of their own making. They’re such hypocrites.
If I were Eugenie or Beatrice, I would refuse if the Palace offered me a role. The press are only clamouring for the York sisters because they need new scapegoats.
It is a bit much to call anybody else workshy when FK still isn’t doing his fair share, isn’t it? Maybe there should be another summity thingy where Willy does the Alec Baldwin harangue from Glengarry Glenross and insists all his cousins come up with a rota to cover for him. There won’t be any cash or mansions in it, just as many cold sausage rolls they can cram in their handbags at evening dos!!
Do these patronages really need or even want any of these royal leftovers? The real Queen is dead and gone.
I would think the patronage would at this point be better served by celebrity patrons like they are in most other places. It’s not as if they haven’t already been neglected by the royals for a long time.
I think Beatrice and Eugenie would do a great job but neither seems willing to have their children dragged too far back into media scrutiny. And Eugenie knows how hot the press burn can be after what happened to Jack being photographed on the yacht with the topless ladies and the DM trying to make such a big deal out of a basic nothing burger.
Speaking of the Daily Mail, I think it’s actually the rota scum pushing for this. They’re so so stuck now. I’m sure they’re frustrated.