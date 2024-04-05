Kylie Kelce sits in her car with a cup of coffee to get some peace in the mornings

I really like Kylie Kelce. She seems down to Earth with a good sense of humor. I love that she’s funny, confident and has such a laid back style. She and Jason clearly love and respect each other. They’re also just so damn adorable together. Kylie and Jason, who got married in April 2018, have three daughters: Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, 13 months. She also runs the Eagles Autism Foundation, hosting a big fundraiser for them every summer. In fact, Kylie appeared on the Today show earlier this week to help kick off Autism Awareness Month. During her interview, she shared what’s probably (to me) the most relatable thing about her. Kylie likes a little bit of peace, quiet, and caffeine in the mornings.
Kylie Kelce prioritizes self-care as part of her morning routine. The mom of three recently told TODAY.com that she’s keen on carving out time for herself before starting her day.
“Sometimes I have Lauren, our babysitter, come a little bit early just so that I can go and get coffee by myself,” she explained. “I don’t want to go into the coffee shop and sit. I want to get my coffee and sit in the car in silence.”
Being alone with her thoughts is something she said “feels good.”
“Sometimes I get all the way to coffee and all the way back without turning on the radio and I don’t even notice because it just feels good to be sitting in silence with your thoughts and a really nice cup of caffeine,” she continued.
While her husband, Jason Kelce, can now be at home more since officially retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, she’s also found comfort in voicing how she feels with her friends who are parents.
“Sometimes you need to say the miserable parts out loud. It’s not all rainbows and butterflies. It’s a beautiful thing, raising children. But it’s hard,” she said. Kylie advised fellow parents that they “really should acknowledge your feelings about how hard it is because it really it makes it that much better.”
Kylie told PEOPLE in February that Jason’s ability to be in tune with himself makes him a great parent.
“Jason is emotionally and mentally present for his girls, and I think that’s so important,” she said.
I totally get what Kylie is going for here. Some people are just “get up and go” type of people, while others – like me – need to center themselves with a routine in order to get going. It’s whatever the opposite of winding down at the end of the day is. One of my morning rituals used to be sitting alone quietly in the morning, drinking coffee and just chilling. I’d make a list of what needed to get done that day, sometimes check bank statements, play Wordle, etc. Nowadays, though, my younger son will, without a doubt and no matter what time, wake up within five minutes of me sitting down, ready to start his day. It doesn’t help that his bedroom is right off of the kitchen. I’ll admit that there have been a few desperate occasions where I have climbed over the kitchen counter with my coffee to avoid hitting a squeaky floor board. Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do.
I also love how much credit Kylie gives Jason for being such a hands-on father. Don’t get me wrong, all fathers should be hands-on without needing special praise for it, but I do think there’s still a stigma in *certain* communities that believe that women are supposed to raise the children while men go do manly things. Personally, I believe it never hurts to put it out there when someone like Jason goes against those stereotypes. If you can give even one or two more dads permission to be “emotionally and mentally present” for their children, then that’s a good thing.
Kylie did have this to say about Jason’s post-retirement plans during Today:
“He needs to get out of the house. It’s not that I need him to get out of the house, it’s that he needs to get out of the house. I think that with three small children, I don’t think golf is gonna cut it.”
Hey, well-rounded parents know they need to stay active too. Jason definitely strikes me as the kind of person who needs to stay busy. I’m the same way. I have no doubt that whatever he ends up doing post-football is going to further show off his hilarious personality and love of his family.
She should have a major cosmetic contract as she is so naturally beautiful seemingly inside and out.
Yes! Kylie is gorgeous naturally. Cover Girl or Neutrogena would be a great cosmetics contract for her. Kylie let me be your agent. I’ll hook you up! JK. LOL.
I love that she’s being recognized as a “personality” all on her own and hope she continues to get opportunities in whatever media she is interested in.
They seem down to earth. I like a quiet coffee in the morning to do wordle and connections.. Even without kids.
BTW Rosie, that’s Jason in that last quote about getting out of the house, not Travis?
Oh shoot, thank you for catching that! I’ll fix it. Lordy, is that the second time I’ve mixed them up now? 😂😂😂
So easy to do when we talk about TnT all the time!
@Charter I start my mornings in the exact same way, but with 2 more games in the mix: NYT Strands (in beta) and a browser-based game called Squaredle. Squaredle usually takes a bit more time to finish, so I just keep that tab open and play it in small bits throughout the day. I love all of those word games (especially with coffee).
Thank you, totally checking them out! As a non American and much older person connections can be frustrating with colloquialisms I don’t know or sporting words I don’t know, but on the whole I’m addicted! I share results with my sister every morning of both.
Connections is my first of the day with a coffee too. Now I’m adding the new Strands game after, then on to Wordle. Then the Crossword and Spelling Bee over lunch!
I just checked out Strands thanks to this suggestion. I did terribly for my first time – only saw 1 word without the hint haha. Thanks for the head’s up!
Spelling bee is fun!
Why did I think that was Lindsay Lohan 😆
It has to be tough for her husband. All my kids played high level sports starting young and all through college. When they graduated and became NARPs (Non athletic regular person) they struggled to find their place. They eventually did other things & hobbies but it was rough. Being an athlete was their whole identity. I have to believe it a lot harder for professional athletes to let that go.
I don’t know if it was on their podcast (which my husband and I watch fairly regularly) or in an interview, but Jason mentioned that it wasn’t too hard “yet” because he was still visiting the trainers at the Eagles facility and I think working out there, but it was empty so it felt like a normal off-season. He said he expected that he would feel more like he was missing out once the Draft happens and the team starts returning for pre-season activities. I think he also has talked to lots of guys who already retired – I love that he did a ton of research like that to prepare himself, because I totally agree with your statement about “being an athlete was their whole identity”. It must be very akin to retiring from a military career, because that’s another occupation that is essentially your entire existence.
Hahaha same, Kylie. Sometimes I will hang out in the car with my favorite music playing, scrolling on my phone, just for a few minutes’ escape.
Coffee in peace is real #squadgoals.
One Mother’s Day, I literally asked my husband and son to let me have my full cup of coffee in peace for once.
It didn’t happen.
😂
I popped round to see my friend on her birthday recently and part of her ‘gift’ was going to the local shopping mall solo for a couple of hours while her husband did things with their two boys.
Next year maybe see if you or they can leave the house for the duration of quiet coffee time?
I think I’ll race out the door for a solo walk before anyone can stop me!
I think you meant Jason’s post retirement plans, not travis
I did! I fixed it! 🙂
I love that the craze for open floor space houses has meant that mothers are now drinking coffee in their cars! Even more that every HGTV reno show has one giant room on the main floor not because that’s what buyers of families want, but because those smashing down walls shots are popular.
Anyway, she seems nice.
Right now I’m reading this and surprised that I’ve gotten one cup of coffee in and my 3 year old daughter hasn’t woken up yet. She’s usually up 5-10 minutes after me ready to play. This is real luxury.
Every time I catch an interview with her, I like her more. And after listening to the New Heights podcast, I can believe that Jason is emotionally present with his kids. He seems like a really good guy who loves his family. I hope he’s able to make a smooth transition to his next chapter of work because I really want good things for them!
Given how much current ‘news’ is focussed on getting clicks and generating ever more content (and often antagonism – looking at you Buzzfeed), it’s so nice to hear about decent people doing their things and reminding everyone that this is an option too.
This whole family is so attention seeking. Between the podcast, documentary and Travis attempting a reality show in previous years . The Kelce parents always giving interviews they remind me of the Kardashians in the beginning.
@cait…that’s a take?! Aside from chasing Kelce (which was supposedly because Travis totally mismanaged his rookie early contract $), all of that stuff is because the kelces are/were football stars on winning teams. How many superbowl rings do they have now? Plus the intense societal interest in the relationship with Taylor.
It’s a pretty smart strategy considering that most football players have limited careers and they can end in injury and tragedy. It’s just intelligent how they are managing their personal brands and assets to have careers beyond football.
That’s what I was thinking–they’re setting themselves up financially for their post-football lives. Most football players don’t make the big bucks–or get the attention–of the Kelces, most have lifelong health issues due to those injuries (and that’s leaving out the guys with CTE), etc.. And hey, this is the modern world of big deal athletics, I just don’t see what’s so unusual about it.
I cannot ignore the racial element either. They way the press and NFL fans dogged out Russell Wilson for being in the public eye with his wife Ciara a legit celebrity in her own right and really any black NFL player that speaks about anything other than football like the social climate in America. They are never extended the same grace or just allowed to be a human. It’s not lost on me that a sport that has been dominated by black men for years always finds a way to make media darlings out of white players . I saw it with Tim Tebow, Burrow, Johnny Manziel until they could not cover for him. I cannot ignore the difference in media treatment its too blatant
Kylie has probably made a lot of sacrifices for Jason’s career, and now that Part 1 of his career is over, their future is uncertain. I have no problem with them cashing in. There’s room for a real “momfluencer” who doesn’t come straight from social media. Kylie might find a great audience. Get a Target line, girl!
Kylie doesn’t seek the attention, she appears when it’s good for the Eagles Autism foundation or girl’s athletics. Jason repeatedly tries to get his wife on camera for the pod, he wants her take, and she’ll say “I’m NOT going in front of a camera!”
There was a lot of pictures from the Chief’s Super Bowl party, Travis & Jason (wild outfit and masked) partying hard while Kylie went home early to bed. She’s the opposite of a Kardashian, no pricey clothes or expensive jewelry.
Those of us who are longtime Eagles fans have also been Kylie fans for years. She’s just a legit Philly girl — down to earth, funny as hell, and a die-hard Philly sports fan. And she’s been very clear — if she’s going to have a certain level of fame, she’s going to use it to lift up important causes, like autism and girls’ athletics.
That’s the difference between the Kelces and the Kardashians. The Kelces are not just in this for themselves.
Y’all, I’m hooked on the New Heights podcast. It is stinkin’ funny, and the brothers really crack me up. And if you haven’t seen the “Hi Uncle Travvy” clip, watch it! Trust me, it will melt your heart