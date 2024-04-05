Andersen: The Windsors aren’t ’embarrassed by the failure of Party Pieces’

Back in the day, Carole Middleton relished her royal connections and her entrance, through her daughter, into the highest echelon of British society. Carole and Michael Middleton got invitations to attend Royal Ascot, sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, go to church in Sandringham with QEII, and on and on. Those invitations started drying up after a while, and then everything fell apart last year. At first, it just looked like the Middletons’ business, Party Pieces, had collapsed under mismanagement, the pandemic and Brexit. Then, days after the sale of PP went public, we learned that the Middletons had left a trail of financial destruction in their wake, racking up over $3 million in debt and leaving ALL of their creditors holding the bag. This week, we just learned that Interpath, the insolvency firm ordered to usher Party Pieces through bankruptcy, can’t even collect payment for their services either. All of this is shameful and embarrassing, and it’s left the Middletons massively exposed as liars, frauds and grifters. It left the Princess of Wales in a compromised and powerless position as her family was politically and financially defanged. So how are the Windsors reacting to this turn of events?

The royal family has no judgments when it comes to the financial collapse of the Middletons’ party planning company, one expert says.

“No one in the royal family is embarrassed by the failure of Party Pieces,” author Christopher Andersen, who has penned bestselling books about the royals including Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Megan, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 4. Princess Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were forced to sell Party Pieces in May 2023 due to mounting debts. U.K.’s The Times reported on Monday, April 1, that the couple, who founded the company in 1987, are still struggling to come up with over $329,000 in “insolvency firm costs.”

Andersen told Us that the business failure is not indicative of the Middletons’ personal finances.

“People shouldn’t make the mistake that the Middletons are broke, because they decidedly are not. Their business went belly-up because of things entirely out of their control, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got substantial personal assets,” he said.

Andersen pointed out that both Carole, 69, and her brother, Celebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith, have built “considerable fortunes” for themselves.

“In Carole’s case, the party supply business she founded flourished for years until, like so many other businesses, it was undone by COVID. For nearly two years, nobody was giving children’s parties and the lingering effects have been devastating. The entire market for what Party Pieces was selling went straight off the end of a cliff,” he explained. Andersen told Us that given “all that is happening with the royal family at the moment,” it’s unlikely that “the Middletons’ business setbacks” are sparking concern.

“Between the king’s cancer battle and Kate’s cancer battle, the last thing they have on their minds is how much the Middletons owe their creditors,” he said. “We have to keep in mind that Carole Middleton is focusing on helping her daughter cope with what is a devastating diagnosis. The future queen has always leaned very heavily on her mother for emotional support and encouragement, and never more so than now.”

Andersen added: “I think the King in particular appreciates how important a role Carole Middleton plays in keeping her daughter’s spirits up at this crucial time.”

“People shouldn’t make the mistake that the Middletons are broke, because they decidedly are not… that doesn’t mean they haven’t got substantial personal assets.” O RLY? Who to believe, Christopher Andersen, who seems to be suggesting that the Middletons have squirreled away assets while their bankrupt business left multiple small businesses and local vendors devastated? Or James Sinclair, who bought Party Pieces and ended up confessing that the Middletons have nowhere near the kind of money people think they have? Now, the Middletons have that big manor house in Bucklebury, which was (at least partially) purchased by Prince William. Would they sell Middleton Manor? Can they sell it?

Anyway, it’s not that the Windsors have no judgment for the Middletons, it’s that the Fall of the House of Middleton is happening because the Windsors actively wanted the family’s downfall, and because the Windsors are not pulling any strings or writing any checks to protect Carole specifically. Carole overstepped and social-climbed too close to the sun, and this seems to be a very pointed punishment.

37 Responses to “Andersen: The Windsors aren’t ’embarrassed by the failure of Party Pieces’”

  1. Red Snapper says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:04 am

    So they have bags of money for themselves but none for the locals who got fucked. Perfect.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      April 5, 2024 at 9:19 am

      Yeah he’s not doing them any favors by saying that (if that was his intention in the first place). I have plenty of money I just refuse to pay my business debts isn’t a good look for anyone. I’m sure they aren’t begging for alms in Buckleberry but they probably don’t have have as much as people imagine. They probably never did. This is what happens though when you let lies stand. They come back to bite you.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:08 am

    I agree. The Windsors may have caused the downfall but getting it out into the press and they aren’t going to bail them out. Do I believe they have money? I do not. If they have money then they should pay those debts and then their reputation would not be in ruins and the Windsors couldn’t come for you with their press.

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:09 am

    The Fall of the House of Middleton started much earlier than the PP bankruptcy, didn’t it? Like around the time of the Diana statue, and the stories about how Carole was William’s surrogate mother, and “sources” claiming that Carole was spending too much time at W&K’s.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      April 5, 2024 at 9:18 am

      I think sometime between Spring of 2018 (Rose stories?) and K’s bday in 2019. That’s when W’s loving lap mama became less close.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 5, 2024 at 9:21 am

      And that the surrogate mother Carole was a better mother to William than Diana. The hubris to think she could stay that in print! My god.
      And then the tatler article about chz toasties and William’s head in her lap 🙄

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 5, 2024 at 9:56 am

      They decided to create a holdings company for party pieces in 2019 and that was a sign that the business wasn’t viable anymore and they needed to protect their personal assets. Prior to that it was only a private partnership with Mike and Carole exposed to any debt the company would have. And at no time do the public filings for the holding company ever show a profit. When it was a private partnership for the decades prior, they were not required to make their filings public so that conveniently no one has any real idea of what the profits and lossses were for this company.

      All stuff can be checked online from the UK Companies House website.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 5, 2024 at 10:23 am

        Yeah the creation of the holdings company, to me, signals that the business was already starting to collapse, pre-pandemic. The pandemic might have hastened its demise, but the Midds saw the writing on the wall years ago.

        If the Windsors arent embarrassed by the failure of Party Pieces, it tells me they dont intend to be associated with PP for long.

      • Concern Fae says:
        April 5, 2024 at 10:46 am

        Reading all this I’m stuck by how it’s all perfectly normal business practices. As they say, when it comes to business, the crime is what’s legal.

  4. Mslove says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:17 am

    The only card the Middletons have left is the cancer card, apparently. We can’t pay the vendors back because cancer. Kate isn’t the royal racist because cancer. Peg can’t divorce her because cancer. It’s vile and disgusting.

    Reply
  5. Fifty-50 says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:21 am

    Loooooooooooooooool this is hilarious! Letting the public know that the Middletons have a ton of cash is not the flex they think it is. This is either some very deft sabotage to make sure Carole stays out of the public eye forever, or Carole’s pride has taken a hit and she’s trying to brazen it out by being shameless, a la Trump.

    Reply
  6. Lorelei says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Just have to give Kaiser props once again for her photo selections 😂

    Reply
  7. equality says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:23 am

    Why would the windsors be embarrassed by it? Not really anything to do with them. The Waleses may be embarrassed. But it’s no better or worse grift than the royals themselves pull all the time.

    Reply
  8. Vanessa says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:24 am

    They have money to pay off their debts but they are choosing not to how does any of this make them look good . This not the flex that they think it is actually pretty shit things to be brag about openly this what the third article . To say they have the money to pay but are refusing not to so they are basically screw over hard working people who don’t live in mini mansion .

    Reply
  9. ML says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Interesting that the first five paragraphs are about the Middleton’s money management, lol. Someone wants to emphasize that Party Pieces went belly up and the Middletons are neither totally broke nor are they going to pay back their company’s debts. Good thing these people are good at caring for their daughter and grandchildren, no?

    Reply
  10. Nanea says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:34 am

    I would think the Fall of the House of Middletonedeafs was hastened by two factors: the EU law that made it illegal to sell their clients’ data, and the busted pot farm on the other side of the fence at the far end of Bucklebury palace.

    Anyone in this day and age who believes that PP ever made them millions, especially after Amazon and Poundland arrived on the scene, can only be a Deranger. I don’t believe they are *rich*, they may be well off though and are helped along by receiving comped stuff like cars and clothes.

    Why would the Windsors particularly care about the Meddlingtons though? They also don’t care about Paedo Andy making them look bad, the racism, the off-shore accounts, the honors for cash, Camzilla leaking to the rotten trash media, the millions worth of jewels missing, the general attitude of entitlement, being workshy, incurious, ignorant, unintelligent – and a whole lot more, like censuring historical documents like ceremonies filmed by the BBC, faking photos, smearing absent family members while putting them in harm’s way etc etc.

    Reply
  11. Alix says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:37 am

    “Princess Kate Middleton”? What’s the point of titles if even the Brits won’t use them correctly?

    Reply
    • yupyup says:
      April 5, 2024 at 1:52 pm

      I read it as back handed compliment. Her name is spelled with a C now and left out the Wales part adding in Middleton. They might as well just saw Kate “Middle class” like back in the day. The press always calls her Kate Middleton and Prince William when they are undercover annoyed about having to write this because they fucked up.

      Reply
  12. Debbie says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:37 am

    I see that Operation Rehabilitation continues unabated. Only this time they’re focusing on the Middletons’ tarnished image.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:41 am

    I think the bigger story here is that the British press with the assistance and sanction of the Palace helped to peddle a myth that the Middleton’s were multimillionaires. There was never an attempt to shield Meghan’s family on both sides from scrutiny and intrusion from the press. It’s clear which relationship the Royal Family wanted to protect and which one they wanted destroyed.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 5, 2024 at 9:58 am

      If I recall there was one article around the time of the engagement that dug into the Middleton finances a little bit. I think it was from the Telegraph. It resurfaced recently when the bankruptcy news came out.

      Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:53 am

    They would NEVER sell Middleton Manor – never, know matter how broke they are. I think they have enough squirrelled away to keep them comfortable as lets face it they demand everything for free using their royal connection. Pippa’s wedding was mostly comped from what I can recall and James had a smaller private one.

    Why should the Windsor’s be embarrassed by the failure of the Middleton business – the miracle was why it limped along for as long as it did.

    Reply
  15. kelleybelle says:
    April 5, 2024 at 9:55 am

    Bullshit. If they have to say it, they’re embarrassed. They always deny what’s true. And why is Carole so much in the news this morning? She’s insufferable.

    Reply
  16. Feeshalori says:
    April 5, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Looks like William struck back already for that lack of support remark.

    Reply
  17. MsIam says:
    April 5, 2024 at 10:25 am

    If anything, the Windsors are laughing their heads off, especially Crocmilla Windsor. I really think a divorce is in the works and the reason they are not stepping in to soften the blow is because they know they’ll have minimal contact with the Middletons moving forward. I also think the Windsors know there was/is some shady shit going on with the Middleton money which may come out publicly after the divorce.

    Reply
  18. Shawna says:
    April 5, 2024 at 10:27 am

    My god, it is a CHOICE to say that they have lots of money but don’t care about creditors. Brazen.

    Reply
  19. bisynaptic says:
    April 5, 2024 at 11:14 am

    “I’m really rich, I just won’t pay my debts” isn’t the flex you think it is. 🙄

    Reply
  20. Lau says:
    April 5, 2024 at 11:31 am

    They really need to stop screaming around that they have loads of money hidden away when they still have debts to pay off because this is not a good look.

    Reply
  21. Mary Pester says:
    April 5, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    Mmmm, one wonders what the iinsolvency practitioners used by party peices thinks of this financial bragging doesn’t one Carol, when you keep saying you can’t afford to pay them. Christ these people shoot themselves in the foot every bloomin day.
    And NO the Windsors aren’t embarrassed, because they are sat there laughing their bloomin heads of to their toff friends in the gentry, saying “ya, didn’t that commoner realise she really isn’t one of us old boy, we are definitely not allowing interlopers in OK ya” 😂maybe we should employ her as a trolly dolly to serve us drinks, seems she used to be good at that old chum!!

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      April 5, 2024 at 1:43 pm

      Mary Pester, this is an interesting article for the US because who cares what anyone thinks about a business that was insolvent? This must be Ma Mids at work again. I wish the brf would leave the US out of their crap.

      Reply
      • AC says:
        April 5, 2024 at 5:49 pm

        @sauce&sassy – I know right. These people all have a brain size that’s smaller than a pea. They are literally so predictable, it’s like you know what they’re going to do next. It was already predicted that they’ll put the USA in the middle of their bullsh$&t. Inc trying to bully private American citizens just because they support HM. There’s one thing I’ve learned from Americans – that for all our fighting and bickering that we have with one another, nothing unites us more than having to fight back threats esp from a Foreign entity. They haven’t seen what’s that like YET when mainstream Americans become Wild Wild West on them.
        And also with this article – don’t insult our intelligence- we know the Midds are broke a$$ and was able to con their own country.

  22. QuiteContrary says:
    April 5, 2024 at 5:48 pm

    Of course, they’re not embarrassed. Rich people — royal or nonroyal — tend to be shameless.

    Reply

