King Charles & Camilla will travel 500 miles to vacation at their Scottish mansion

The senior royals haven’t made any appearances this week, and they’re all scheduled to be off next week as well – a prolonged Easter holiday for everyone. Reportedly, Prince William and the Princess of Wales have been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk since March 22. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have either been staying at Windsor Castle since Easter, or they went off separately to Highgrove and Ray Mill, who even knows. Well, here’s some interesting news, I guess: Charles and Camilla will spend next week in Scotland, staying not at the Balmoral main house but Birkhall.

King Charles is set to travel 500 miles to celebrate his wedding anniversary next week in a clear sign of his “positive” recovery. Charles, 75, is said to be “itching to take the reins” and get back to his public role after an encouraging response to his “sophisticated” cancer treatment. He is expected to spend his 19th wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. The property is so close to his heart that he chose it for his and Camilla’s honeymoon destination after their wedding on April 9, 2005. The royal couple also spent New Year’s Day there last year. Charles’ road ahead and his recovery from the shock cancer diagnosis looks “positive”, a palace source said.

I mean… he can travel 500 miles to go to one of his vacation mansions but he can’t do work events? I know, I know, he’s immuno-compromised, but still – it’s certainly a strange look when he’s like “I need time off while I’m getting cancer treatments but I also need to travel to my Scottish palace for a week!” I’ve also always found it slightly weird that Charles wanted to go to Birkhall for his honeymoon with Camilla. He could have taken her anywhere and he chose there?

Incidentally, The Sun also reports that Charles is hellbent on doing that planned Commonwealth tour of Australia this fall, in October. The palace has been previewing a gentle return to a public schedule in June, so I would assume that Charles will take a summer holiday in Scotland, then return to “work” refreshed in mid-September and begin traveling soon after? This is all contingent on the success of his current cancer treatments, of course. But Charles and the palace really are telegraphing an upbeat vibe, so maybe it’s not as grim as the rumors indicate.