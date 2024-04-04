People: Justin & Hailey Bieber are ‘doing really well… there’s no divorce’

Justin Bieber turned 30 years old on March 1. It’s a big birthday and a lot of people take stock of where they are in their lives and where they’re going. What they have done and what they want to do next. It would not surprise me at all if Justin was taking stock and trying to make his 30s less chaotic than his teens and 20s. Justin married Hailey in 2018 and I’ve been surprised by how stable they are and how little time he gives to naysayers. Now, Hailey gives time to naysayers. She’s always reacting to this or that on social media, although to be fair, she’s the one being targeted more often than not by Justin’s fans or Selena Gomez’s fans. I guess there was another round of divorce rumors and instead of making a TikTok about it, Hailey seemingly went to People Magazine to deny that her marriage is on the rocks.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are paying no mind to naysayers questioning the status of their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are “doing really well,” a source tells PEOPLE.
“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider says. “They are very, very happy.”
The update comes amid a flurry of rumors surrounding Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27 — rumors that the Rhode Skin founder squashed in March with a blunt post to her Instagram Story.
“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” wrote Hailey. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”
While it remains unclear as to which stories Hailey was referring, the rumor mill was sent churning nearly a week earlier when her father Stephen Baldwin publicly shared a post from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, that asked for a prayer request for the couple.
Justin and Hailey have long been bonded by their faith, and on Sunday, March 31, celebrated Easter together with two large chocolate eggs that featured their names written on them in white icing, according to Hailey’s Instagram Stories.
Stephen Baldwin did ask for prayers for the couple back in February, and no one knows what the hell that was about. From the way Hailey talks about her parents, I doubt she’s confiding much in her father (she would confide in her mother though). Anyway, after all the drama, I kind of like Hailey and Justin and I hope they make it and I hope the rumors aren’t true.
