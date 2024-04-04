“Matt Bomer says there’s real talk about bringing back ‘White Collar'” links

Matt Bomer says there’s real talk about bringing back White Collar, and I cannot wait! Also, Netflix is bringing back the original series. [JustJared]
I’m not ready for the Amy Winehouse bio-pic discourse. [Buzzfeed]
I’m not ready for the Joker 2 discourse either. [LaineyGossip]
Let’s destroy the Comstock Act. [Jezebel]
The best line deliveries from It’s Always Sunny. [Pajiba]
Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are “career-driven” people. [Hollywood Life]
A rave review of the CW’s Sight Unseen. [Seriously OMG]
Nicole Richie looked great in Schiaparelli. [RCFA]
Duct tape by Balenciaga. [OMG Blog]
I loved White Collar. I would totally watch a reboot. I would watch anything with Matt Bomer.
I miss Willie Garson. Loved him in everything – especially White Collar.
I absolutely loved White Collar. But for a reboot, everything is going to hinge on WIllie Garson’s character and how that is handled. He was the best part of that show (and it was all great).
And oh, yes. The Comstock Act needed to be fully repealed 100 years ago. But today would also work.
Something terrible happening to Mozzie would be exactly the catalyst to send Peter looking for Neal, or for Neal to return to Peter for help. It makes sense but if they go that route I hope in the end we get evidence that Mozzie escaped to a tropical island somewhere to live happily. Real life sucks!
Yes! The only story I will accept is that Mozzie is off drinking cocktails on a tropical island living is best life.
Agree with everyone here — love White Collar! Will watch reruns and am thrilled for a reboot. But yes, Willie Garson was the soul of it all. How will it work without him??
Wow that actress playing Amy Winehouse is a truly terrible singer. This biopic is obviously a huge mistake. It is a huge challenge to find an actress to sing like Amy Winehouse, who had a once-in-a-generation if not a one-of-a-kind-for-all-time kind of voice. And this actress is very very very much Not It.
If you want to make a biopic like this, you have to be willing to wait until the right singer/actor comes along. You can’t just decide you’re going to make the film and go with the best person the casting director can cough up. No shade on the casting director, it’s just that someone should have said no, it’s not the right time.
ITA @ Concern Fae. The creative team should have been scouring the indie music circuit for the right voice and face, and then if that person could act, they could have gone ahead and pitched the film and built it on that performer. Just slotting in whoever has dark hair and promises to take 3 months’ worth of singing lessons is not going to cut it in this case.
I was so in love with Matt bomer. I prefer him chubbier. Anyway I would never want to meet him because i was so in love with him. He is like my perfect guy. Ever since I first saw him when I was a KID.
He and his husband were on line in front of us in the little grocery store in west Malibu. He’s so handsome, it was like there were tiny spotlights all around him. He was low-key, really nice to the clerk, and gave us a big smile as he left. Major good-guy vibes.
I would’ve walked away. I find himself handsome.
I fell off of watching White Collar after a few seasons, but I could see it returning. Put Matt in all things. He is so beautiful he needs to be on screen at all times!
Whoever styles him should win all the fashion awards – he always looks soo good, love that purple outfit.
Did you all see the pics of Nicole Ritchie’s kids at the “Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead” premiere?
Guys…. are we old?
I would love to see White Collar but like everyone else I am gutted about Mozzie not being a part of it. This is a show our family got into during the pandemic lockdown.
I was amused to see both Matt Bomer’s husband looks a lot like Peter. And Tiffani Thiessen’s husband is sort of a similar type as Peter. And Marsha Thomason’s husband is a little reminiscent of Matt Bomer.
But the resemblance between Matt Bomer’s husband Simon Halls and Peter (Tim DeKay) was the most uncanny.