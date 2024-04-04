“Matt Bomer says there’s real talk about bringing back ‘White Collar'” links

Matt Bomer says there’s real talk about bringing back White Collar, and I cannot wait! Also, Netflix is bringing back the original series. [JustJared]

I’m not ready for the Amy Winehouse bio-pic discourse. [Buzzfeed]

I’m not ready for the Joker 2 discourse either. [LaineyGossip]

Let’s destroy the Comstock Act. [Jezebel]

The best line deliveries from It’s Always Sunny. [Pajiba]

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are “career-driven” people. [Hollywood Life]

A rave review of the CW’s Sight Unseen. [Seriously OMG]

Nicole Richie looked great in Schiaparelli. [RCFA]

Duct tape by Balenciaga. [OMG Blog]