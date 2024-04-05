“Dev Patel attended his ‘Monkey Man’ premiere with his girlfriend” links

Dev Patel attended the premiere of Monkey Man (which he directed & stars in) with his longtime girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey. I hope they’re happy, sob. [RCFA]
This week’s Cardi B situation was super-complicated but this is very good coverage of what went down & how Cardi de-escalated. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized for three weeks?!? [Just Jared]
God, TLC’s “No Scrubs” is such an iconic song. [OMG Blog]
This male model’s big expression is “confusion.” [Socialite Life]
Donald Trump accused Pres. Biden of… doing cocaine?? [Pajiba]
Can anyone fix this Constance Wu look? I have my doubts. [Go Fug Yourself]
Conan O’Brien will be a guest on the Tonight Show. [Seriously OMG]
I did not know about American Pickers’ Danielle Colby’s side job. [Starcasm]
Cassie is reportedly cooperating with the feds. [Hollywood Life]
I don’t see this as a big deal? Sometimes parents like to give their adult children Easter baskets, although I agree that your parents’ 20s were wildly different than the current 20-somethings. [Buzzfeed]
Bleh they’re so freaking cute.
At home suffering from sciatica, day 5, I’m just here to say thanks to this website and all the great commenters! You have been a godsend this week for me!
Feel better, Butterfly!!
ooof, feel better, I threw my back out a few years ago. Not sciatca, but I was literally crawling to get around. Worst feeling ever.
Kate Beckinsale has had a really tough 12 months or so. She lost her beloved stepfather and her mother has been treated for cancer, and she also lost her cat who she loved and featured on her IG all the time. I think maybe it is just catching up to her
Is she wearing cat scrubs in that IG pic? I want them. I really feel for her though–that’s a WHOLE lotta shit all at once. On the bright side, she looks fabulous in that hospital pic.
I feel for her too, she’s gone through a lot, and is clearly having some serious health issues. I hope she recovers quickly.
I’m in my 40s as is my sibling, and my mom still gave us Easter stuff.
I’m 43 and married and my mom still sends me Easter candy every year!
Looking forward to watching Monkey Man, as I am both a huge fan of the John Wick movies – two producers from JW were on the MM team – and of Dev.
I read somewhere about the problems they encountered while filming, e.g. a camera broke down while they were fiming in some far-flung location, and had to replaced by smartphones and GoPros.
That was around the time that particular Windsor sighting came out, but before everyone knew it was a fake. So I thought to myself that Windsor must have been filmed with an iPhone or Galaxy quite a few generations back…
🤭🫣
The Cardi B situation is a tale of the African diaspora and the nuanced experiences of Black American entertainers.
Cardi has yet to apologize for referring to darker-skinned Black women as “cockroaches.” They are still waiting for that.
Raymonte’s self-financed Birthday trip was a missed opportunity for brand sponsorship. The trip was fun to watch esp for younger folks in the LGBTQ community.
And circling Ice Spice is not descalating it is obfuscating while latching on to the younger demographic. All good though. Appreciate the unbiased coverage.
There is room at the table for everyone. We want them all to win.
Great comment.
I’m 54 and my mom gave my husband and I a Easter basket 😀
I’m in my late 50’s, DH early 60’s. DH is the Easter Bunny for me and our daughter. Since our wedding almost three decades ago(daughter moved away a few years ago-he sends a card with scratch off tickets signed by the Easter Bunny), we/I’ve had to look for an Easter Basket every Easter.lol It’s adorable (as long as I had at least one cup of coffee before looking for my Easter basket).lol
Kaiser, are you aware that Sarah on Lainey Gossip has similar feelings as you about Dev Patel. I get very tickled at her posts about him.
Don’t always agree with Sarah’s takes on things. Fully agree with her that Dev would be the best choice for another James Bond. Even at his geekiest? Slum Dog Millionaire (excellent movie), he put out heat.
Um, Sacha B C and Isla Fisher started divorce proceedings last year? The timing seems unfortunate to announce it today. 23 years together and 3 kids is a life time in that business.
I think she announced it because she was getting so much hate from the recent revelations about him.
He’s fighting it through his lawyers. I’d imagine it’s in her (and their kids) best interests to ensure he’s not cancelled. But she’s promoting a TV show. Who knows?
“Easter basket” is one of my favourite American customs, I think it’s adorable. I want an Easter Basket!
Dev just has that something special. I thought I was the only one crushing on him lol.
Dev should’ve walked the red carpet by himself. This is an action movie and having the focus on just him would’ve been better.
‘No Scrubs’ might be iconic. ‘Waterfalls’ is the song/video that has given me chills ever since it came out. Everlasting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WEtxJ4-sh4