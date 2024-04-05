Carole Middleton has been the ‘driving force’ keeping the Wales family together

Carole Middleton has only been seen in public twice since Party Pieces went bankrupt and got sold for £180K. Following the Middletons’ appearance at the coronation – which was just a few weeks before PP was sold – Carole skipped every social event last summer, even Wimbledon. She wasn’t seen until December, when she scurried into Kate’s Together at Christmas event. The only time Carole has been seen this year is in that grainy-as-hell photo in February, with Kate (or “Kate”) riding shotgun in a car near Windsor.

While there’s been some chatter about the Middletons helping out while Kate was recovering from abdominal surgery and going through chemotherapy, there has been a very spooky silence coming from Middleton Manor. Carole usually runs her own PR operation out of Bucklebury, but the whole thing went silent as the grave last year. Perhaps Carole doesn’t have the money to do much of anything – this week’s news is that the Middletons are too broke to pay the insolvency firm which restructured the debt-ridden Party Pieces and sold it, fleecing the business’s creditors for millions of dollars. That was the start of something else… something vaguely resembling a pivot from Middleton HQ. Suddenly, sources were saying that Carole does not want poor Kate to worry about the Middleton finances, Kate must simply focus on her own recovery. And now this – a reminder that Carole seems to be doing a lot with the Wales kids while Prince William is… in the wind?

Carole Middleton has been a “driving force” for Princess Kate and Prince William amid the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, sources have claimed. Kate’s mother has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales. A source close to the Middletons said: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty. She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.” Carole, 69, has provided the young family with the “three R’s”, according to the source. They said: “She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news.” Carole is thought to have stepped up by taking her grandchildren, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, to school. Alongside her husband Michael, Carole is free to provide support wherever required. The source continued to tell The Independent: “Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.” Carole is understood to have been among the first to learn of Kate’s diagnosis.

[From GB News]

“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.” Can’t believe Carole would talk about Pippa and James Middleton this way, since both of Kate’s siblings were on luxury holidays when Kate was recovering from surgery and being diagnosed with cancer. No, I jest, I know that was an oh-so-subtle dig at the Sussexes. Pretty rich from broke-ass Carole, especially considering that I’ve always been convinced that Carole was the “source” for the whole “Meghan made Kate cry” saga.

As for this brand new information that Carole has been a tireless Mary Poppins, juggling the school runs AND taking care of Kate AND taking care of poor William, it once again begs the question… what exactly is William doing in this scenario? He only visited his wife once in the hospital, no one can prove that they’ve been living together whatsoever, and now Carole is claiming the fakakta school run? Interesting.