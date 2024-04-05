Carole Middleton has been the ‘driving force’ keeping the Wales family together

Carole Middleton has only been seen in public twice since Party Pieces went bankrupt and got sold for £180K. Following the Middletons’ appearance at the coronation – which was just a few weeks before PP was sold – Carole skipped every social event last summer, even Wimbledon. She wasn’t seen until December, when she scurried into Kate’s Together at Christmas event. The only time Carole has been seen this year is in that grainy-as-hell photo in February, with Kate (or “Kate”) riding shotgun in a car near Windsor.
While there’s been some chatter about the Middletons helping out while Kate was recovering from abdominal surgery and going through chemotherapy, there has been a very spooky silence coming from Middleton Manor. Carole usually runs her own PR operation out of Bucklebury, but the whole thing went silent as the grave last year. Perhaps Carole doesn’t have the money to do much of anything – this week’s news is that the Middletons are too broke to pay the insolvency firm which restructured the debt-ridden Party Pieces and sold it, fleecing the business’s creditors for millions of dollars. That was the start of something else… something vaguely resembling a pivot from Middleton HQ. Suddenly, sources were saying that Carole does not want poor Kate to worry about the Middleton finances, Kate must simply focus on her own recovery. And now this – a reminder that Carole seems to be doing a lot with the Wales kids while Prince William is… in the wind?
Carole Middleton has been a “driving force” for Princess Kate and Prince William amid the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, sources have claimed. Kate’s mother has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales.
A source close to the Middletons said: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty. She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”
Carole, 69, has provided the young family with the “three R’s”, according to the source. They said: “She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news.”
Carole is thought to have stepped up by taking her grandchildren, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, to school. Alongside her husband Michael, Carole is free to provide support wherever required.
The source continued to tell The Independent: “Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.”
Carole is understood to have been among the first to learn of Kate’s diagnosis.
[From GB News]
“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.” Can’t believe Carole would talk about Pippa and James Middleton this way, since both of Kate’s siblings were on luxury holidays when Kate was recovering from surgery and being diagnosed with cancer. No, I jest, I know that was an oh-so-subtle dig at the Sussexes. Pretty rich from broke-ass Carole, especially considering that I’ve always been convinced that Carole was the “source” for the whole “Meghan made Kate cry” saga.
As for this brand new information that Carole has been a tireless Mary Poppins, juggling the school runs AND taking care of Kate AND taking care of poor William, it once again begs the question… what exactly is William doing in this scenario? He only visited his wife once in the hospital, no one can prove that they’ve been living together whatsoever, and now Carole is claiming the fakakta school run? Interesting.
Prince Charles and Carole Middleton
Michael and Carole Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Carole Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180711-Celebrities at Wimbledon – Day 10
-PICTURED: Carole Middleton, Micheal Middleton
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Micheal Middleton
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2018
But but WIlliam did ALL the school runs?!
Supposedly.
Anyway
1)I don’t doubt that she helps Kate
2)I do doubt that W is around
Inwardly shuddering, but I believe GB and CarolE’s list of how the Middletons are supporting K and the kids. It’s more detailed than what W has said that he’s been doing, and there was that one pap photo of CarolE and K in a 5-wheeled car.
“ The source continued to tell The Independent: “Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.””
I think that might actually refer to William, not H&M. If the Mids are doing the school run, and W hasn’t helped his wife go to BBC Studios to film a cancer announcement, it looks like he hasn’t been around.
So I agree with you, Inge.
Yes, I thought of Willy first before I thought of H&M. Carole wants him to bail her out, and she’s making threats that she can tell the world what’s really going on? If Willy isn’t doing school runs, what IS he doing? Poor kids if they only have a Hyacinth Bucket horror like her to provide “the 3 Rs.” Where did the Nanny Maria go?
That might all be part of the calculated plan….slip that snide remark in there and on the surface you might think they’re referring to H&M, but really they mean William. Yanking his chain and what not. It’s all about what they can’t say but they truly MEAN, right? After all, there are no names attached and we all know they don’t miss an opportunity to put H&M’s names in their mouths.
ML, I thought the kids were being homeschooled, and then they were on vacation. I suspect they’ll still be homeschooled.
Well, well, well. Ma Mids is NOT going to go quietly. I still think there are divorce (or separation at the least) negotiations going on behind the scenes. I doubt that Bone Idle is at Anmer. I suspect she’s at Ma Mids.
Can someone explain what the uppercase E at the end of Carole signifies in our subcommunity bc I’ve been a squaddie for years now and never figured it out 🙁
DtA — I always assumed the capital E was to mock her pretentiousness, like an Alice spelling her name Alyce or whatever to be a little more of a special flower.
Yea, it came across more like a diss to William than H&M. The Sussexes offered healing & privacy thoughts. A very good statement.
They weren’t saying they were doing school runs or being super supportive that they took time off from being tax payer funded (cause H&M are not) to support someone they may or may not be living with.imo
Camilla’s friend, Geordie Greig?, is the editor of The Independent (not very independent anymore). Something to think about.
Camz might not be thrilled over the articles that she & Will are close and whatever.
Why use the phrase “Carole is keeping the Wales family together?” Why would they need help keeping together? Aren’t they a happily married couple with the supportive husband by the wife’s side tending to her and their children? Interesting choice of words.
And as for the pathetic dig at the Sussexes, we’ve been told countless times that “Kate” is surrounded by her rock husband, rock parents, rock Filipina nurses and her own steely fortitude and “does not need Harry and Meghan to console her”, so why snipe at support from afar when they claim they don’t want it anyway? Poor “Kate”. Her own mother can’t even help her without making it a competition with the two that got away. Sad.
If what they meant was ‘Carole is helping to keep the kids in their routine” or “Carole is helping with school activities while William attends treatment with Kate” or “Carole is trying to keep the kids busy and happy and distracted while their mom undergoes chemo” – ANYTHING along those lines – there are a dozen ways to say that besides she is “keeping the Wales family together.”
That and the “support from afar” (which I agree could be a dig at William) line are very deliberately worded.
Where is Nanny Maria in this picture because she would have been the one doing this in the first place because neither Kate or William were ever doing the school run daily.
This entire article seems coded, like you can read between the lines and come out believing several different scenarios. All I know for sure is that CarolE should watch out, because this will definitely anger William and she’s really pushing it with this one.
(LOL at “maximum modesty”… she’s so modest that there’s an article detailing every single thing she’s doing to help. I guess CarolE is going to CarolE.)
Came to say the same thing.
Is there anyone NOT doing these school runs?
Must be a much more difficult & involved task than I remember it being from when my own kids were small.
Maybe they are driving each child separately in separate cars so that everyone in that household can claim that the blessed school run is the most important thing they do. Work be damned!
Okay, you got me. Each evening I jet in from my home in Las Vegas to do the kids’ school run.
I’m waiting for the articles about the corgis doing school runs because they love Kate so much.
Sounds like typical grandmother behavior to me. Next we will be praising birds chirping to their coming together to support Kate.
Just see that in the Excess or the Wail
The little birds help Saint Kate get dressed in the morning!
Exactly. She’s not a nanny, and she doesn’t fly with an umbrella. She ain’t Mary Poppins. She’s just doing what millions of grandmothers have done forever. Help out with the family.
Wonder what the Windsor’s will plant in ROTA in retaliation for this embiggening mess? The school runs are William’s grand excuse not to do anything. They are HIS, CAROLE.
This. And I’m waiting for it. I enjoy this.
Try your best, William 🙄. It’s kind of infuriating that the rota knows where he is but won’t tell. I wonder if Carole is ever ashamed about grooming her daughter to marry an absentee husband and father.
@shawna “I wonder if Carole is ever ashamed about grooming her daughter to marry an absentee husband and father.”
Short answer, no.
@Shawna – Carole has no morals, so I doubt she ever feels shame over the way she has raised Kate to be a doormat with no self-respect. Carole is more bothered about William not bailing her out, hence the petty shots about him not being around.
No, because the bottom line is, her grandson is the future king. Anything else, like her daughter’s crap marriage after a history of being used during the years leading up to said marriage and cheated on ever since has always been acceptable collateral damage. That’s not to say Kate hasn’t been a willing participant during most of this – I definitely don’t consider her to be a doormat – but Will is such a total sh!t you have to wonder if Kate herself ever regrets the choices made along the way, especially now that both her siblings seem settled in positive relationships.
This was a mother who supposedly lent the use of the master bedroom to help with reconciliation during one of the multiple breakups. Morals and self respect left years ago.
What I find interesting is that something embiggening is finally being published about CarolE. The lack of such after Kate’s announced “surgery” was one of the things that convinced me that something odd was up. Now that CarolE is back to her games, it seems the situation is somewhat stable (even if Kate is not fully well).
Right? I was expecting this back in January/February, not in April.
It seems Carole’s gag order has finally been lifted. What gives? Why was she so silent after the surgery drama back in January? Why is she suddenly going rogue again? The response from the palace to this latest embiggening will be most interesting.
The CarolE silence was one of the things that made me strongly believe divorce was afoot and it was related to the negotiations.
If William hits back against this, it’ll be interesting. More so bc he’s currently in the wind. Although it is the kids break, so it would likely be once the break is over. He’s in the wind but it’s also his vacay😂. Bc once he’s back from his heavily-protected and sacred vacay time, he will go to war over those school runs. The school runs are HIS.
@Jais, I swear to god, the way these people constantly talk about how the children are transported to school each day as if it’s a parent’s most sacred and important duty…it’s WILD.
W&K haven’t shut up about it for years. Now various family members are wielding it against each other in the press?
My kid takes a bus and it’s fine, lol.
So what is William doing?? The King could do with more support, he actually has cancer, chemo. and an older wife.
Are we sure about that? I’m not. I think it was a sympathy ploy to counteract bad press.
Hahaha! Yes, Africa and the School Runs belong to William!
You have to think its coming, the holy almighty school runs are William’s obsession, he won’t let MaMidds claim them.
Lord, this is all so weird…
this is mama muddleton trying to extort money from william: pay or some other details of you not being present will come out. This is pretty bold so I think this marriage will crumble, she has no hope and is risking it all.
Interesting indeed. My tinfoil tiara theory is that the current Bucklebury house is owned and funded by Peg through a reversionary trust arrangement so that his heir and spares can stay there safely with Waity during their lengthy and frequent visits and that once the children are older the Midds will be required to ‘downsize’ back to their old house which I believe was never sold. I also think they probably have a few million stashed away somewhere but not enough to use it to pay creditors and have anything left over for themselves so they will rely on the non recourse arrangements relating to limited companies and hope everyone has a short memory plus cancer etc etc.
That’s actually a completely sensible theory. Save the tinfoil for when you roll out the theory that Kate never existed in the first place. She’s always been an Ai Avatar the Mids designed to snag their dream son in law.
I like your take. The middletons would not want the childhood house of the future queen be in the hands of anybody.
Umm, they don’t live in the childhood house. This house was bought by William after his marriage to Kate.
Kate has cancer but let’s take a moment in every article to throw shots at Meghan. Meghan should be the last thing on their minds.
It says a lot that “Kate’s” cancer story isn’t interesting for the press to write about or the public to read about unless they can desperately attach it to Meghan’s name somehow. Even “Kate’s” cancer is in Meghan’s shadow.
According to Kate’s doctors Kate doesn’t have cancer, she had cancer but they think they got it all out, the chemo is just in case a few cells escaped and are too small to see on an MRI. Oh the other hand, the King does have cancer and is having chemo to improve his condition.
At what point do we start asking “Where’s William”?
I’ve no doubt Carole was the driving force in a marriage and lifestyle that’s left her daughter ill or worse.
Carol is going in deep with this and I bet these little tidbits about her doing all the school runs are her trying to get a bigger settlement for her daughter. What will Carol reveal next.
I can believe she is close to the children and inserts herself into the running of the Wales household – domestic wise.
Way too much if she had half a chance
Years ago someone let the BM know that the employees at Anmer were not amused by having CarolE over for extended stays and being ordered around by her.
Likewise it was leaked that Mum Meddlington was the driving force behind the renovations there which resulted in it looking like a generic mid-level chain hotel, wall-to-wall carpeting and all.
So her inserting herself and trying to influence day-to-day operations at chez Adelaide is believable.
I think CarolE is and was a terrible mother, if even a fraction of what we’ve been told over the years is true. And this article is obviously about sending messages, not truly about Kate’s care or condition.
But I have to say that if I was in Kate’s position and if (again, big “if”) the rumors we’ve heard about her condition falling under the category of what some people would consider “icky” or “embarrassing” (obviously no one should be embarrassed of any medical condition, but in reality, it would be hard for anyone, especially someone like Kate) — I’d want my mom, too. Not my husband. I wouldn’t want my husband *anywhere* around me if I felt gross, felt like I looked awful, was getting sick and needed help with the most personal hygiene tasks, help going to the bathroom, etc. My husband is a much nicer person than William is and would never give me any reason to not want him around, but I wouldn’t want him or anyone else to see me in that condition, I’d just want my mom. Add the fact that we’ve heard that Kate possibly had or has something like a colostomy bag, and I can totally understand only wanting her mother and her nurses around. So I feel like this is the one scenario in which I wouldn’t judge Kate for relying on her mom and banishing her husband.
But these are not normal people and we have absolutely no idea if a word of any of this is even true, so idk why I even bothered typing this. I guess since there’s a slim chance that she really is in bad shape.
For all we know, Kate is off drinking crack babies somewhere while she drags this out for a better contract or settlement. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
There was a couple who came over from Sandringham to help with housekeeping and landscaping when they first got Anmer and that couple let not long after to return to Sandringham because Carole was lording over everyone. I believe that is where the quip about carole demanding her Chablis in the evening originated.
Don’t doubt any of it.
Wonder when it was that W, finally, woke up and smelt the coffee…..
Laying it on a little thick. Carole Poppins to the rescue with minimum fuss and maximum modesty! Yes, this whole over the top article is definitely giving modesty 🙄
Right? Such modestly coming from CarolE Poppins. It’s not like there’d be another source for CarolE embiggening articles.
It’s the launch of CarolE 2.0.
Carole is understood to have been among the first to learn of Kate’s diagnosis.
In other news, Carole is understood to have been among the first to learn of Kate’s birth.
🤣🤣🤣
Is this CarolE trying to tell the world that she knew Kate had cancer before William knew? If so, what a stupid thing to compete over. I knew before you that Kate had cancer. Nah, nah. This really does feel like CarolE is lashing out about Willy being MIA and no one knowing.
You know they never describe her father as being involved or having ” thoughts” in the media. You still get stuff supposedly even from Pippa and James but just silence from him. Is he just not interested in these games? Also it’s such a mark of a narcissist to hear how M&H are described daily on TV and in papers and NEVER correct the record about your supposed ” feelings” about them and still expect them to want to kiss your butt. I really feel like that dig is because other than their initial statement they haven’t tried to do anything, and they absolutely should not in my opinion. But it’s just funny to see someone be upset that you don’t come back for more abuse.
He prob never got much of a say Dee. Narcissists like Carole rule the roost.
They are mad that the feverish appetite for Harry and Meghan to publicly acknowledge “Kate” had been rife ever since her January “surgery” announcement, and their short statement following the “cancer” news garnered more interest and press coverage than their vague “supportive Middleton family” briefings. Throughout all this, nobody has cared where Carole or the rest of her kkklan is other than to use their absence/vacations/reality show appearances/memoir announcement to further conspiracy theories. These “strong family unit” puff pieces are getting zero traction and were easily eclipsed by the Sussexes simply wishing “Kate” healing and keeping it moving. People are waiting with glee to see when Meghan will inhale and exhale next and how they can link her breathing to “Kate’s cancer”, meanwhile Carole is doing a whole Florence Nightingale routine and nobody wants to know.
Mike is not mentioned much because he and Carole are suspected to have been separated for years but maintain a public image at a few events like Wimbledon. This was being raised before the pandemic but at One of the concerts post covid had Mike wearing a mask when no one else from the Middleton household wore one.
I just figured that was because Mike was older & may have had health problems.
Lol, I figured it was due to vanity…the Middleton women wouldn’t want to be seen and photographed without their full makeup.
And she does it all with maximum modesty! No bum flashing from CarolE; she does the school run fully dressed.
Such an odd phrase to use.
Maximum modesty as she pushes for a glowing story about herself in the papers.
LOL, William’s camp is not going to like this at all. Also, I feel like the source has to be someone from the rota, right? Who talks like that? “she’s providing the three Rs! She’s ferrying and fetching! A real Mary Poppins like figure!” It reminds me of the time that Peter hunt tweeted “one swallow does not a summer make” about Harry and William (I think it was about the Diana statue) and one of the tabloids ran it as a “royal source says…..”
It is a dig at the Sussexes, but it could also be a dig at William, or at charles (we know someone is pushing the “Charles and Kate are so close” narrative….but if that’s BP, it makes sense Carole may want to clap back a little.)
Anyway, so this is more nonsense from Bucklebury about how Carole is running everything behind the scenes…..but if it isn’t nonsense, where is William? I thought he was doing all the school runs and he and Kate were attending the sports matches etc?
I think the Charles and Kate are so close is yet another dig at Meghan.
Carole called this one in directly.
I think the dig to support from afar might be more of a call out of William and possibly Charles.
And this makes it look like separation talks are going on. Carole keeping the wales marriage together is like what she did during the many breakups. It is bizarre for a decades old marriage needing help from the mother in law. It is someone clinging to a fantasy that no longer exists.
She’s the definition of a SMother. I feel sorry for anyone in her orbit.
It really makes no sense to me that this could be a dig at the Sussexes, at all. Why would Carol expect Meghan to take care of Kate?
Why? You still expect logic from these people?
Carole is in Mama Bear mode. I think she’s firing a shot at William and calling him out. I think “afar” could just as easily refer to him, as he scuttles from house to house!
My first initial, gut reaction was that she was referring to William. A cloaked shot across the bow, so to speak.
I don’t believe Carole has a mama bear mode.
She’s protecting her interests, & her investment, in her daughter’s keeping the title, fame, & crown.
Carole has invested decades into Kate being Queen.
Divorce is off! What gave me the most pause while Kate was missing was the lack of embiggening articles about Carole. Things her time to shine as future future king grandma holding it all together and making cheese toast for William. Whatever happened, Carole’s press operation is back online and back to normal.
I read it as opposite.
He’s gone, & she’s desperately trying to call him back to heel.
Yep, it reeks of desperation.
Yep that’s my take – Ma only goes on this kind of briefing mode when she’s trying to get him to heel. It used to work but not any more – he’s done.
Ma has always over played her hand and this time is no different. Any influence she had over William is long gone.
Carole wouldn’t need to insert herself in a successful marriage. This article screams the opposite is going on.
The biggest sign of an unhealthy marriage is excessive (or any, really) interference from the married parties’ extended family. You create your own family once you marry. Outside opinions/meddling from parents or in-laws will lead to nothing but strife. Anyone who is actually married knows this!
She’s setting William up to be the bad guy in the divorce. If they were staying together, she wouldn’t be taking shots at him. I used to think those “William the violent drunk” stories were from Camilla but now I think its coming from Carole. I think InTouch is a Middleton mouthpiece in the US.
@Msiam, except the thing is, William probably IS the bad guy in any possible divorce scenarios.
Whether it’s infidelity, DV, substance abuse affecting the family, whatever— CarolE wouldn’t need to embellish. Pretty much everyone already knows William is a POS, and recently he’s reinforced that impression all on his own every time he’s stepped out in public.
People on here think William is a POS but that’s not the picture being painted in the UK press. The press is still supporting William, remember the Tatler cover? And when it all goes down, the heir will be supported even more. This is Ma Middleton trying to get her shots in while she can. Look at what they are trying to do to Diana, rewriting history. They are really going to come for Kate and her family hard core.
Those of us who recall how the media portrayed Diana prior to her death know how they can turn the public against a princess of wales who has a cheating husband. It will be far easier for them to turn against Kate because she does not have the support Diana did.
Already the fake photo story was used against her.
I thought the “mouthing support from afar” was referring to William honestly. It took a second for me to get that it wasn’t a dig at William but the Sussex’s, but again maybe not.
Who knows? Why and how would H&M be supposed to do things from the US? What about Pippa, James, Charles and Cam? Are any of them doing anything except “mouthing support”? Where H&M supposed to leave their own children and come do the school run?
Exactly, probably, although they would have to stay in a hotel!
I just echoed your sentiments above. I don’t think it makes any sense at all that it would be about the Sussesex.
Interesting. Carole needs good press for some reason. This is a combo of embiggening, riding on Kate’s cancer goodwill and taking a potshot at William. Maybe she’s not yet out of the woods financially? Maybe she’s in danger of losing the house or maybe there’s some kind of financial arrangement about the house that she or William don’t want to be revealed.
Welcome back, Carole PR. No choice but to play your cards to the end.
Right?! It’s like someone sneaking into a meeting late and then loudly asking an obnoxious question just to get noticed so their boss sees they were there.
Like, where have you been, girl? Better late than never, I guess!
Honestly, what truly interests me is knowing what made her radio silent in the first place.
Carole is really living a modern Greek tragedy (or Shakespearean comedy, we don’t know yet). I’m fascinated by her. Not sympathetic, just … how does this happen in the 21st century?
Nah, better never than late. 😉
“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.”
I’m sure people will take this as Sussex shade but I’m fully taking it as William shade.
Could also be directed at Pippa and James. How could they go on holidays and leave poor Kate (and Carole) in their hour of need? 🙄 I have a feeling Carole’s wrath is directed towards a lot of people!
It is certainly Carol’s children who have been the biggest letdown although did Kate really need them, I can’t see why she needs William there all the time either. I think she is tougher than that.
CarolE is wily. It could easily be interpreted to mean any one of them!
This means war! Claiming the school run from William is throwing down the gauntlet. Instead of the Battle of Bull Run, we have the Battle of School Run.
Lol, “Africa is mine! Invictus is mine!! The School Run is Mine!!!”
I’ve got my picnic ready! 😉
Oooo…nice Bull Run reference there, Ocean Girl. 😉
@Brassy Rebel– Thanks!
@Brassy Rebel, I agree 100%. William will want blood for this interference. I wonder what is making Broke-Ass Carole so bold right now. They were as silent as the grave for weeks and weeks and now all this strutting. It feels like a victory lap for going ” Gone Girl” on William for even thinking about divorce but he could still divorce her. At this point I just want someone to be happy in those mansions. I feel Will 100% has a new woman and she is very protected right now. He could have cared less about Kathy or her AI video. I’m all about it though, come get this B*tch for what she recently said about Diana alone.
Curious choice, “mouthing support from afar”. It’s not about William; Carole has already glued him in place by corroborating his “rock” status. The Sussexes are farthest away and an obvious, easy target. But what if she also means Charles and Camilla? Remember Carole’s big PR campaign of how she was the real grandparent, how she was beloved and indispensable to their lives UNLIKE the kids’ other grandparents?
Garners sympathy for KP, attempts to make BP look cold and indifferent, sends a message to investors that the Middletons still have complete royal access for sale.
Don’t see how she can complain about the King and Camilla, the King does have cancer, is going through chemo so is in a worse position than Kate, and Camilla is doing some of his work and is no spring chicken herself, it should be directed at her other children.
It gives her plausible deniability, that’s for sure. If she’s ever called on it, she can absolutely just say she was referring to the Sussexes. She’s vile.
Look for William’s team to start posting those deadbeat flyers again. I always believed he was behind that campaign. LOL!
Chuckles 🤭
Ofcourse she is
I know we automatically assumed the dig was aimed at the Montecito royals but I think it was actually a dig at their future king son in law. The one who claimed to be too busy to do any work because he’s looking after his wife and children. Here the lady is claiming that she’s doing all the heavy lifting with the children and sick Wails while facing public humiliation of bankruptcy. So it’s a shot at huevo.
Curiouser and curiouser as Alice in Wonderland would observe. Where is William and what is he doing if QC is front and centre in public and mother in law is in charge at home? If he is not only NOT caring for wife and children but also having to be supported himself by his MIL, that isn’t conveying strength and stability, is it? MIL is sending a warning shot here to SIL. Will FK be bested by another pensioner woman for stepping in whilst he takes another nap? KC is planning to go ahead with the Oz visit while his healthy son can’t even commit to the school run?
Carole was in the car photo that the British media wouldn’t print while William was pretending everything was fine with Kate. I think the support from afar is a dig at him. We all questioned why the guy who took all this time off to “care for Kate” wasn’t even driving her around, but had Carole do it. And this article is blowing up his whole school run story.
Buckleberry and KP are fighting.
Yep – means divorce negotiations are still ongoing as the wrangle for a better deal for themselves. Carole will always be by Kate’s side, even in a post divorce life as through Kate and the kids she will still have some royal connections.
She’s big mad Willy is publicly announcing his withdrawal from his duties to care for his family when that isn’t the case behind the scenes. If he isn’t around his family, then where the hell is he?
Carol is telling Willy that she’s going to spill the beans on where’s he been but it’s going to cost him big time. She has a little bit of leverage and she’s not afraid to use it to her ($$$) advantage.
“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar.” Those from afar publicly offered well wishes and privately reached out. They were told, publicly and in all caps, that Kate does not need their support as she has her family. Tabloids are addicted to the popularity of the Sussex and have to refer to them no matter the subject involves them not in the least.
It works, it sells advertising space.
So Harry and Meghan are expected to come back and nursemaid Kate or just stand around ? The delusions…. I’m totally holding that Chuckles did ask Harry to come back and he said nope!
I wonder what “W&K coming to terms with the diagnosis” means. That’s pretty heavy language for a preventative chemo situation. Not to downplay a health scare like this, but describing it this way makes things seem dire.
I agree. The messaging, the words they have used in every single communication with the public, about Kate since Christmas has been dire and apocalyptic. The first one talked about “keeping things normal for the children”. That isn’t language you use when mummy is in for a hysterectomy and will soon return, it’s language you use when mummy is in in-patient therapy for four months or more (just to give one possibility of many), something a bit more dramatic than simple surgery. And every single message has been like that. Even when they supposedly didn’t know that she supposedly had cancer. I can’t believe anything they put out, so. I don’t know what to make of it.
Yeah, I’d like to know the story behind reporters dressed in black… in February was it? A few Celebitches mentioned it. Does anyone know more about what was going on at that time?
I’m still 50/50 between it being what they have said and all this hyperbole is to milk the situation for sympathy/to cover abject laziness, or, it actually is this bad and the ‘had cancer, chemo is just in case’ is a red herring.
CarolE was one of the first to learn of her daughter’s cancer diagnosis…
She is now running the show, Minimum fuss – maximum modesty – Sure Jan.
Who phoned THIS BS into the tabloids?
Likely Carole. InTouch appears to take her calls.
She probably (definitely) thought she would be doing her public comeback with Kate’s cancer announcement but found William in her path trying to take all of the credit for himself. What we see here with Carole blowing holes in William’s school run cover is just petty revenge. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
“She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”
Well, her daughter’s accent is as genuine as Dick van Dyke’s.
Comment of the day!
😂😂😂
She wouldn’t hesitate to snark about Harry and Meghan, but I don’t think that they were her intended target here. Mouthing support from afar could be: William, Charles, Pippa, James, Gary, Mike Middleton, etc.
This article tells me 2 things:
1. Kate’s not dead and is in stable enough condition after whatever the hell happened to her on Christmas.
2. The divorce is on and Carole also wants a piece of that pie.
This should get dishy.
Mar, that’s what I think, too. I think the house is part of that–if that’s in Williams name then it would quite the bargaining chip.
I thought the children were being homeschooled and now are on vacation. I think it would be a good opportunity for KP to put out to the world just how much ‘help’ Bone Idle has with the kids. Nanny Maria is somewhere around and if Bone Idle is at Ma Mids, do you suppose they have extra household help?
I doubt Ma is going to like KP’s next move. It seems like negotiations just aren’t going her way–please note, I’m not saying Bone Idle’s way because I bet Ma is behind her end of the negotiations.
Grabbing my popcorn😁. Thank God we’re out of the woods on life or death situations. I don’t like Kate one bit but I wouldn’t wish DV or cancer on anyone no matter how awful.
These people have not read Mary Poppins. She’s an agent of chaos.
For the last fking time. The kids were taken out of school, even the paps were moaning /reporting about it, and as for her keeping the waleses together 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂yeah nice try Carol, or were you hoping for an advertising post with super glue, but even that doesn’t work OVER DISTANCE Carol
Mary Pester, is Bone Idle staying with Ma Mids in Ma’s house or are they elsewhere?
My guess is elsewhere. If they were living with Carole in Buckleberry they could still go to their same school. I think its at Sandringham and maybe Carole is staying with them. But they are all acting really weird for this to just be about a “sick” family member. Plus why does Kate need two nurses and her mother by her side non-stop for a non-fatal illness? Why can’t either be be seen in public?
A willing suspension of disbelief is necessary to credit the idea that the BRF entrusts the transport of children in the line of succession to a bankrupt social climber who traded off her royal adjacency and left vendors and other creditors holding millions of pounds in debt.
Exactly.
And that’s what the UK media should be shouting to the rooftops. Maybe they will.
I thought William mentioned two nurses, so my guess is that Carole is handling the school run. I would not be surprised if the grandchildren were in Buckleberry or Carole had moved into Adelaide. Perhaps she’s at Anmer now with Kate and the children. Again, any story always leaves the impression that we are all being gaslit.
tamsin, See Mary P’s post above–she’s said all along that the kids are being homeschooled.
Let’s hypothesize about the obvious split between Kate and William. He became more and more distant and insufferable over the past few years, certainly since Louis was born. He had a mistress, he drank too much, he maybe even cuffed Kate around and she finally bolted after one particularly violent fight. Maybe she did have some kind of surgery, maybe she’s simply hiding out with the kids and KP is throwing out all these ridiculous and transparently fake articles, photos and videos trying and failing to convince the public that Kate is recovering from cancer, William is being the perfect father, and Ma Midds is being the perfect granny. To portray her as the driving force keeping the Wales family together really chaps my ass — she threw her daughter into this godawful family for her own self-aggrandizement. Despite the awful treatment Kate was subjected to by an uncaring boyfriend/husband, the only driving force she exerted was to keep Kate in that marriage come hell or high water. Now that the marriage appears to be completely destroyed she STILL won’t give up on the idea of being the mother to the FQ. She is a mean, cold, manipulative harpy whose only goal is to steadfastly keep Kate in that sham of a marriage no matter what went down. I’m not defending Kate’s part in this, but CarolE would clearly sell her soul to the devil to keep that connection to the BRF by sacrificing Kate to them. Horrible woman…
Yep, she’s been the driving force keeping them together, all right — I’m sure she’s told K many a time over the years to suck it up and deal with W’s moods/rages and keep her eyes on the prize. Toxic.
I see no lies. It kinda made me feel bad for Kate. What escape did she have with this kind of ghoul for a mother? No wonder she was riddled with insecurities when Harry brought Meg for Xmas even though Will told her it was only for family and they are just dating so he cant bring her. They tried to spin it later that she wouldn’t go to xmas with the queen by choice because they were just dating. I don’t think so though Harry on the other hand was covered in love with Meg and he was going to make it known that she is joining them for Xmas. It’s gotta sting “so you could have done these things, you just didn’t want to do it. Harry defended Meg to the press and got shit for it because Charles and Will never defended their woman. Again, they could have but chose not to do it. Kate does come off as truly bitter and unloved now.
I truly wonder at times on wether Kate feels any resentment towards her so-called mother…
So the generational trauma continues in one branch of the family. The Wales children surely need extensive professional help to survive this with decent mental and emotional health. It seems no one is putting them first.
This is my new name for her every time going forward Mrs. Broke-ass Carole Middleton
She is too shameless for words.
Not a single upper lip in the entire photo. Stiff or otherwise.
What if Kate’s prognosis is dire and is terminal.
Could CarolE be fighting for access to the kids for after Kate’s death?
I truly hope this isn’t it, I want the kids to have their mom.
I actually think you may be right. If you look at all of the potential cancers in the abdominal cavity, many do not have a good 5 year prognosis. Ma Middleton may be trying to ensure that she has grandparents’ rights, so to speak. Will will just pawn the kids off on Nannies and boarding school.
As for the Spanish Nanny, I believe she was let go–perhaps for leaking to the Spanish press?
Not a fan of Ma Middleton, but I like her 1000x more than Baldilock.
Well, Carole is definitely back! As others mentioned above, I expected this kind of Carole’s embiggening role as grandmother back in January when there was radio silence.. I believe that Kate is thankfully getting better from her operation and she’s not anymore in a life /death situation.. I don’t believe that Kate’s either with her children or her husband… and I seriously doubt that William is taking care of the children..at best, he spends some time with them during the day…at worst, he’s somewhere else whether in a rehab or in vacations…(probably the former). Anyway, I feel sorry for the children and the impact that all this is having on them…