Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher are divorcing after 14 years of marriage

One of the first big gossip stories to come out of Rebel Wilson’s memoir and promotion was that she accused Sacha Baron Cohen of being rude, unpleasant and perhaps even abusive to her. She said that he had spent years trying to intimidate her into staying silent, but she was now naming him as a massive a–hole. Cohen suddenly got his lawyers involved and they’ve been threatening Rebel and issuing statements and more. I actually believed Rebel’s story about Cohen and I found it interesting that she seemingly no longer fears him. I don’t think many people fear him anymore. Speaking of, less than two weeks after Rebel named him, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced their divorce. It feels related, even though they state that they jointly filed for divorce in 2023.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have called it quits.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they said in statements shared on their Instagram Stories on April 5.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they added. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Fisher, 48, and Baron Cohen, 52, married on March 15, 2010, and they share three children.

Baron Cohen and Fisher first met back in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia, well before they gained fame for their hit movies, 2006’s Borat and 2005’s Wedding Crashers, respectively.

“She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” Baron Cohen recalled of their first meeting in a 2020 interview with The New York Times. “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

The pair went on to get engaged in 2004, and welcomed their first child three years later.

[From People]

I don’t think I’ve ever seen any of their children, and I didn’t realize they have three kids (I thought they maybe had two). They apparently have two daughters and a son, between the ages of eight and sixteen, I think. According to People Magazine’s sources, they’ve been working out their divorce since last summer, although this was not the first time they consulted with divorce lawyers and they’ve had problems for years. Which I believe – it feels like SBC is probably a very difficult man to live with or be married to, to put it mildly. Anyway, they were clearly having big problems for a while, so why announce the divorce right after Rebel’s thing? Hm.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Isla’s IG Stories.

1 Response to “Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher are divorcing after 14 years of marriage”

  1. Charter says:
    April 7, 2024 at 8:15 am

    As I said, I’m surprised. I don’t believe it’s given a hard time.. Sacha will also be the family money for her and kids. I really don’t getting her dumping him publiclicy when he’s their provider etc.. And he claims to be right

    Reply

