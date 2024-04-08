Rae: Prince Harry ‘would have been one of King William’s top advisors’

Ever since the Princess of Wales’s big cancer-announcement video on March 22, there’s been a weird energy around the Windsors and the royalist press. My theory is that King Charles and Buckingham Palace have taken charge of everything and ordered an abrupt end to months of clownery from Kensington Palace. There has been a weird radio-silence across official royal channels for more than a week as every senior royal enjoys their Easter holiday. Even the regular royal commentators seem pretty shy all of a sudden. Which might explain why the Sun literally dusted some ancient “former royal correspondent” to pontificate about where it all went wrong. Hint: it’s all the Duchess of Sussex’s fault. Remarkable, isn’t it?

Charles Rae, a legendary former royal correspondent, told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show how the estranged brothers’ fractured relationship would break Diana’s heart. Speaking to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, Rae spoke of the Prince Harry and Prince William’s former unbreakable bond.

“They were really, really close. And this is what makes it so sad that they’re now so far apart,” he said. “When William becomes King, I always believed Harry would be one of his top advisers. I think that’s out of the window.”

Wilkinson added how Harry should be William’s “wingman”. Rae continued: “Yeah and that’s what Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it’s not happening.”

Charles Rae also believes that Prince Harry’s wife was “lauded” when she joined The Firm. Rae spoke on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show about Megxit, recalling how public attitude towards her was fantastic in 2017 and 2018.

“When you saw Meghan with Harry when they were out and about, the crowds were 10 to 12 people deep,” he said. “It was back to the good old days of royal walkabouts – it was fantastic. It only started to go wrong when we started to hear there were a few strops being thrown by Meghan. Did she make Catherine cry, did she make Charlotte cry? You’ve got to accept that any bride is going to be right up there, the nerves are going to be sharp – so, you’ve got to take that into account. But I think it all went wrong when they decided they were gonna up sticks and go.”

When asked if there was ever a possibility for the Sussexes to return as working royals with a connection to the British public “like William and Kate”, Charles remarked that the “ship has sailed”. “I think they were lauded at one time, I think there was great hopes for the pair of them coming into the Royal Family. And given the problems she had with her own father, the King – then Prince of Wales – walked her halfway down the aisle. That was touching and I don’t believe it could have happened for Princess Diana or Sarah Ferguson.”

“I think that she was given every help and everything she could have possibly had to help her root into the Royal Family as clean and as clear as possible,” Rae continued. “I think she just threw it in their faces in the end.”

Rae believes that Meghan wanted to leave Britain and the Royal Family when she realised she couldn’t be the star of the show. “Meghan was the one who decided she didn’t want to be on this road. I don’t believe that she understood the pecking order of the Royal Family. You’ve got the monarch, you’ve got the Prince of Wales, and then you’ve got everyone else under that. She wanted to be the star and I think it was that simple.”