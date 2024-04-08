Rae: Prince Harry ‘would have been one of King William’s top advisors’

Ever since the Princess of Wales’s big cancer-announcement video on March 22, there’s been a weird energy around the Windsors and the royalist press. My theory is that King Charles and Buckingham Palace have taken charge of everything and ordered an abrupt end to months of clownery from Kensington Palace. There has been a weird radio-silence across official royal channels for more than a week as every senior royal enjoys their Easter holiday. Even the regular royal commentators seem pretty shy all of a sudden. Which might explain why the Sun literally dusted some ancient “former royal correspondent” to pontificate about where it all went wrong. Hint: it’s all the Duchess of Sussex’s fault. Remarkable, isn’t it?
Charles Rae, a legendary former royal correspondent, told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show how the estranged brothers’ fractured relationship would break Diana’s heart. Speaking to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, Rae spoke of the Prince Harry and Prince William’s former unbreakable bond.
“They were really, really close. And this is what makes it so sad that they’re now so far apart,” he said. “When William becomes King, I always believed Harry would be one of his top advisers. I think that’s out of the window.”
Wilkinson added how Harry should be William’s “wingman”. Rae continued: “Yeah and that’s what Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it’s not happening.”
Charles Rae also believes that Prince Harry’s wife was “lauded” when she joined The Firm. Rae spoke on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show about Megxit, recalling how public attitude towards her was fantastic in 2017 and 2018.
“When you saw Meghan with Harry when they were out and about, the crowds were 10 to 12 people deep,” he said. “It was back to the good old days of royal walkabouts – it was fantastic. It only started to go wrong when we started to hear there were a few strops being thrown by Meghan. Did she make Catherine cry, did she make Charlotte cry? You’ve got to accept that any bride is going to be right up there, the nerves are going to be sharp – so, you’ve got to take that into account. But I think it all went wrong when they decided they were gonna up sticks and go.”
When asked if there was ever a possibility for the Sussexes to return as working royals with a connection to the British public “like William and Kate”, Charles remarked that the “ship has sailed”. “I think they were lauded at one time, I think there was great hopes for the pair of them coming into the Royal Family. And given the problems she had with her own father, the King – then Prince of Wales – walked her halfway down the aisle. That was touching and I don’t believe it could have happened for Princess Diana or Sarah Ferguson.”
“I think that she was given every help and everything she could have possibly had to help her root into the Royal Family as clean and as clear as possible,” Rae continued. “I think she just threw it in their faces in the end.”
Rae believes that Meghan wanted to leave Britain and the Royal Family when she realised she couldn’t be the star of the show. “Meghan was the one who decided she didn’t want to be on this road. I don’t believe that she understood the pecking order of the Royal Family. You’ve got the monarch, you’ve got the Prince of Wales, and then you’ve got everyone else under that. She wanted to be the star and I think it was that simple.”
The “Harry could have been one of William’s top advisors” issue is fascinating, because as we’ve seen with both King Charles and QEII, they don’t actually need their siblings to play some huge role in their monarchical administrations, let’s say. QEII enjoyed a close relationship with Margaret, but let’s be clear – Margaret was never an “advisor” or allowed to be anything other than an alcoholic f–kup. Charles is particularly close to Anne, but Anne isn’t some political advisor or anything like that. They really expected Harry to spend his entire life not only providing cover for the work-shy, dipsh-t heir, but they expected Harry to be the brains behind “King William.”
As for all of this sh-t about Meghan… Rae and every other royalist wants to conveniently ignore the fact that the public’s embrace of the Sussexes is exactly why the Windsors threw them to the wolves. The charismatic and popular Sussexes were eclipsing the whole operation.
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Their Royals Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry and his Fiancee Megan Markle
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
(180711) — LONDON, July 11, 2018 () — Britain's Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (2nd L), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry (5th L), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (4th L), Duchess of Sussex, attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in London, Britain on July 10, 2018.
The Duke and duchess of Cambridge stand with the duke and Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service.
That is hysterical.
Let’s have the litany of prior moments where they listened to him and did what he recommended.
His Top doormat and punching bag they mean.
William saw what QEII did to Margaret and said “I’ll have the same”.
They have to dust this stuff off and re-run it because that’s all they are allowed to run. They can’t talk about the Wales because they are missing and aren’t allowed to tell the truth. So we will see more of this until the Wales deem it necessary to make an appearance real or fake. Harry was never going to be a top advisor to Peg he was only there to be scapegoat.
William doesn’t seem to take advice. Period.
No he doesnt !
We where in Monaco at de weekend where l as talking.to a Beligum gentleman anyway he said to me he had plenty of contacts within certain groups where certain people want Harry as King but de M15 would never allow that to happen, scary stuff
I’m sure Harry is suuuuper sad to not spend his life advising an incandescent rager. Especially since Bill is petty enough to have ordered him “as the future king” to shave his beard. Someone who wields power like that is definitely advisable! 🙄🙄 (The assumption that a sibling’s proximity to the king is somehow a triumph and life’s purpose, is just so ….weird to me. Harry was made for so much more.)
1. Advisor is a weird way of saying scapegoat.
2. Meghan was given every help. That help was “be 50% less” and came with a side of “not like that.” It was followed up with some “degree wife Me-Gain” snickering behind her back and some “don’t correct our lies about you” warnings. With a dash of “let your baby be depicted as a chimp” racism for good messure.
In other words, their help was no help at all.
Yup. Advisor doesn’t mean the same thing to royalists as it does to us common folk.
@Rapunzel
Dont forget the chambermaids and kitchen help and assorted other servants telling their combolo in the shitmedia that they were there to serve queen and country not some %$@#&*^%$#@!! actress from America
It wasn’t until after the Oprah interview that the Palace decided it had to do something to correct years and years of racial discrimination in its employment policies thanks to Meghan talking about the lack of non whites in higher positions. With an atmosphere no wonder the staff didn’t like to take orders from a “coloured”(their word) Meghan wasn’t the first to complain, one of the heads of the Commonwealth complained about it years ago, but it was hushed up.
Four years on, and these people are still frozen in amber. You would think this whole operation would have adapted and adjusted by now, but they either can’t or won’t. All they can do is opine about what “should” have been and desperately try to force everything back to the original plan. Harry covering for William.
I wonder if back then Harry realized how crucial he was for the whole operation once the Queen died. He was literally the lynchpin. I think/hope by now he knows his true value and will never submit and sublimate himself ever again to prop up this rotting institution.
If there was ever a real life situation closer to the tale of Cinderella than Prince Harry’s I’d like to hear it because Harry’s story is astonishingly spot on right down to being worked all hours, disrespected in favour of the heir and having an evil stepmother.
The charismatic and popular sussexes were eclipsing the whole operation. Well-timed observation @kaiser. They were indeed eclipsing☀️
Blah, blah, blah, Diana, blah. If anything Diana would be annoyed that, 25 years later, people are still trying to make money off of her name.
She’d also probably wish for PW to not be a jerk, for H&M to not be subject to racism and lies, for her grandson to not be compared to a chimp, for her granddaughter to not be attacked over her name…..
The way they all think they can speak for Diana is so gross. I think most of us who remember Diana at all can agree that she’d likely be proud of Harry and disappointed in William simply based on the objective facts we know about the past 7-8 years.
She might feel sorrier for William than we’re inclined to, since she knows just how bad things can be in that family, and he *is* still her son. But I’m just some random person making a comment online— I don’t have a public platform on which I’m declaring I know how Diana would be thinking or feeling about anything. My opinion is not being disseminated and treated like “news” like this idiot’s is.
And our opinions are just based on what the public knows about…there are still hundreds of pages worth of even worse BTS stories that Harry DIDN’T reveal. Yet.
In any case, they should stop putting words into a dead woman’s mouth for their own clicks. It’s so crass and tacky.
If William wants to criticize anything about the press, it should be this— all of these people purporting to know what his dead mother is thinking. But obviously he won’t as long as the people spouting off are claiming that Diana would be pro-Wales and anti-Sussex. William is such a petty, revolting little man.
Anyway, lmao at “top advisor.” Harry would have been no such thing. He would have spent the rest of his life being abused in the same exact way William had been treating him for years. William doesn’t listen to ANY “advisors” (except maybe Knauf), and the last person whose opinion he’d take seriously would be Harry’s.
It’s so weird. They act like Diana herself wasn’t an escapee from that toxic family/institution.
Everyone keeps confirming that H would have been de facto King, “top adviser”, global statesmen doing all the diplomatic trips, and court jester when needed. And he was supposed to WANT to do all of that.
Yep. I always though Harry was just going to be the shadow king, while William was going to be the public face, but with how William is acting now, Harry was definitely going to be doing all of the work of being king. Maybe Will would do something if they found him.
Charles has cancer and his heir, the 1 person who is actually supposed to step up is in the wind. Everyone planned on Harry being around to carry the monarchy because they all knew William isn’t up to the task. Now they’re panicking because they don’t know what to do. It’s not just about Harry being a scapegoat. It’s about Harry being plan B.
Wow! I mean, no! ? The Pegger hates Harry as he’s claimed a bazillion times. And Harry won’t bow down to pegs. And then there’s M who was abused by pegs. This is all one big hell no.. Dream on ratchet
This is such fanfiction. Harry’s own story in Spare shows that he was not in fact a respected advisor of William in any way and that he barely saw him.
I really wish they would stop with this Meghan wanted to be the top dog nonsense. Meghan deferred to them in every aspect, way longer than I would have, and they still piled more crap on top of her. And no she didn’t make Kate cry or Charlotte cry we’ve already cleared that up. It’s really wild to look at people be so engulfed in their racism and sense of superiority, that you lay out everything that they have done to you that is abhorrent, and for them to still say well remember that one time I did a semi-decent thing for you that should be enough. They really wanted him walking her 50 ft on one day to be the warm coal she held to herself as they treated her like crap for years.
My assumption has always been that Kate cried to either William or her mother when she got home from the fitting. In the interviews, we learned that Meghan had cried during the fitting. So they both cried, just at different times.
@Concern Fae – Both “may” have cried. BUT, only one felt their behaviour was so, bad that they felt the need to write a note and send flowers in order to save their own skin.
@Concern Fae, on Spare, Harry said that Kate told (confirmed) them (H&M) that the story wasn’t true and it was Meghan who cried. So, no Kate didn’t cry because she was too busy being as*hole to Meghan who was dealing with her father’s mind games.
Omfg ‘strops thrown by Meghan who made Kate and or Charlotte cry’. Wtaf. These lies are awful
When they have nothing else to say, it always circles back to this nonsense. The fact that they’re even mentioning “Crygate” tells us they’re scraping the bottom of the barrel.
It’s infuriating. Meghan has publicly corrected the record about the crying story, but they keep running with the original lie because her words aren’t considered to be truthful or valued by any of them. (Which directly contradicts what this guy is saying about how much they all liked and rooted for her.)
A large segment of the population (well, the ones who pay attention to this kind of thing, lol) will go to their graves believing that “Meghan made Kate cry!” and nothing will convince them otherwise.
A video of the incident proving Meghan’s account was correct could be released, and somehow they’d still find a way to twist it around and blame it on angry Black Meghan.
@L84Tea, you’re right, though- the fact that they’re dragging out the fcking crying story again shows how desperate they are. They have NOTHING.
It was “them against the rest of the world”? When was this? When PW snubbed PH at school? When PW continually threw PH under the bus so he got good PR? And Meghan wasn’t throwing “strops”. Everything was being thrown at her in the media. PH is better off far away from being blamed for everything that goes wrong with PW’s reign.
And don’t forget when Harry told how William and his friends thought it would be funny telling Harry to run for his life while they took literal potshots at Harry with real guns. William could have killed his brother in this unfunny joke. This is why I continue to give side eyes to what happened to his cousin-in-law and his wife.
William would never, could never have an “advisor”. He’s spent the past few months showing how he will say and do whatever the hell he wants, no matter how damaging it is to the institution or his personal reputation.
Lolol if that was true re Meghan wanting to be the “star” (rather than the spotlight just naturally finding her) they wouldn’t have to say it so often.
It’s also incredibly racist because what they’re really saying is “she didn’t know her place” (aka she was “uppity”). The way she’s described you’d think she huffed and puffed and sulked and tried to push her way to the front when she had to walk behind the others due to their dumb made up pecking order but she never looked anything other than gracious and accepting. And lastly, this also is along the same vein as when crazy(ier) ppl talk about her wanting to be queen and being upset when she realised Harry would never be… Umm W&K already had two kids by the time she and H even met so to hear them tell it, she’s an idiot (though also calculating and clever to scheme all the schemes they accuse her of). It’s just so dumb.
“When William becomes King, I always believed Harry would be one of his top advisers. I think that’s out of the window.”
Harry has always had Williams back…ALWAYS. Even after he found the love of his life in Meghan, he was still there for his brother and family. Harry and Meghan’s hard work, charm, good looks and glamour out shined everyone in that family especially Bully and KKKate. So no he has no back up and he’s on his own fumbling and bumbling all over the place.
And Harry has his wingwoman in his baddie of a wife.
It was going great until they heard about a few strops being thrown by Meghan. Did Meghan make Kate cry? Did she make Charlotte cry? Ummm, those were all lies. Planted by Meghan’s new family. And the press gleefully printed them. So, yeah, imagine Meghan having a backbone and not wanting to stay in a place where everyone is abusing her. Shocking, I know🙄.
This is where Kate’s refusal to correct the lie about the crying story continues to be used as a weapon against Meghan. This fool is still pretending that the crying story was Meghan’s fault and not Kate. He completely dismissed Meghan speaking to Oprah and correcting for a large global audience.
Also no one speaks of Charles needing Andrew, Edward or Anne as advisors so why would Harry need to be dragged into this.
William listens to no one anyway. This fake photo mess would not have happened had William taken advice.
I “like” how he is using the “meghan made kate cry” story as some sort of rationale for why the press and public turned against Meghan. You mean the story that was a lie? You mean the story that someone (cough Carole cough) passed to Camilla tominey and swore it was the truth and solidified Meghan as the angry Black woman, out to destroy the white english rose because Meghan can’t stand that Kate was “better” than her.
And back to the insistence that Meghan left b/c she wasn’t the star of the show. You see, that was the issue – Meghan WAS the star of the show, and the other royals couldn’t handle it, and they set out to destroy her and very nearly succeeded.
Charles Rae is really rewriting history. I saw a clip from this show & he said that Meghan being mixed race, an actress & American was seen as an asset. So I guess I imagined all the times the press talked about Meghan being an American actress like it was a slur which was also apparently how some in the palace felt. Also Charles was racist towards Meghan on SM so him claiming her being mixed race was seen as a good thing is total bs coming from him.
He also mentioned Meghan being attractive being a good thing whereas I remember an article in 2020 where royal correspondents said that Meghan was too sexy to be a royal. And he’s going on about how great it was how popular H&M were when I remember lots of articles saying their popularity was an issue for the heirs etc & Meghan needed to know she wasn’t the star & she needed to know her place
The press are stubbornly sticking to their royal propaganda about how close Harry & William supposedly were when Harry himself said that wasn’t the case . I guess makes it easier to blame Meghan for the division. Also it’s telling that the only support they can point to from the palace is Charles giving Meghan away on her wedding day. Which incidentally was absolutely amazing PR for Charles
The press blew it & know they helped drive out H&M & are left with a geriatric monarchy & are doing revisionism instead of admitting their mistakes
@ABritGuest, totally agree. We all watched it play out ourselves in real time and saw what happened: H&M were becoming too popular and needed to be stopped.
I despise when they cite the Charles/aisle story as proof of how much the family accepted Meghan, because as you said, it’s total BS. That move got Charles some of the best PR he’d gotten in YEARS! (Maybe even decades?)
Even I sort of fell for it, and I’ve always haaaated that dude. Same with him kindly walking out of the church with Doria after the wedding so she wouldn’t be alone, and how they included Doria in that photo of the Queen and Philip meeting Archie. Those were all strategic moves made by the BRF to try and show the public how not-racist they all were (and they worked). We know now exactly how Meghan was being treated behind closed doors.
He is speaking to those people who were never following this whole thing and who haven’t read ‘Spare”.
I actually started following the whole sorry saga after an article from Tom Sykes about their Australian tour.
He talked about their rock star reception and said it could be a problem for William who was very jealous.
As my grandmother would say…”his words never dropped to the ground”.
Exactly what happened, and the smear campaign increased so soon after that article that I was like….but this is what I read.
A big yes to everything you said!
“They really expected Harry to spend his entire life not only providing cover for the work-shy, dipsh-t heir, but they expected Harry to be the brains behind “King William.”
They wanted Harry and Meghan to be doormats to the monarchy. Meghan wanted to do her best and they abused her instead. Instead of acknowledging that, the press and Family want to gaslight everybody to blame the victims.
Harry & Meghan were the only relatable people in that clan. I just cannot relate to the arrogance of this family. I don’t care about their bloodline. I don’t understand how people can fawn over these creeps. Their treatment of Diana, the embracing of Pedo Andy, the abuse of the Sussexes and the fake pics & videos are vile & disgusting. And Peg would never make Harry a top advisor, Harry was his whipping boy.
“Meghan was given every support but didn’t listen”
THIS was always what they were going to say about her. Whether the firm ran her off or got her to unalive herself the public line was always going to be we did everything we could but she didn’t listen.
I’m so happy Harry took his family and ran. The firm had a tragic plan for his wife and their cover story ready to go but he overturned all of that by getting them out. By leaving and living as their authentic selves its become obvious whose desperate for media attention, is short on credibility and is responsible for the Sussexes having to flee for their lives. Time truly heals and reveals all things and no amount of revisionist history written by obscure writers can stop that.
@B
Perfectly stated.
H&M disrupted the script which the ghouls in palaces and their henchmen in the shitmedia had written for The Brief Story of H&M in the BRF and I dont believe those troglodytes in Shithole Cuntry will EVAH! get over it.
I’ll never get over that story about the fire in baby Archie’s nursery, during the South Africa trip.
I just can’t with these assholes and their lies upon lies upon lies.
Meghan literally said she made herself smaller, 50% less, wore bland colors so she wouldn’t stand out. The fact that a 50% less, blending into the background Meghan, who was forced by the palace to isolate herself for months on end was STILL a bigger draw and better at her job than Pegs and Keen is a YOU problem, not a Meghan problem. The fact that it was Meghan who cried and not the precious white princess and – to this day – isn’t given any empathy or grace is a YOU problem, not a Meghan problem. The fact that Meghan has been gone for longer than she was part of that institution and yet she’s STILL all you ever talk about, is a YOU problem, not a Meghan problem. The fact she was getting 10-12 deep at her walkabouts and people were handing the queen flowers to give to Meghan, is a YOU problem, not a Meghan problem. The fact that you’re stuck with a raging, incompetent, boring, racist, inappropriate joke-making asshole for an heir (and he’s all alone without his hard-working, charismatic brother to prop him up), is a YOU problem! The racist and jealous royals who couldn’t see Meghan’s value to the family and institution – or, you know, as a human being – brought this on themselves. The rota rats and the British public they’ve whipped up into a Sussex-hating frenzy brought this all on themselves.
My GOD, these fcuking people.
You sum it all up so nicely, Sussexwatcher. 👏👏👏
@SussexWatcher, 👏👏👏👏👏👏
YES to all of this. They have literally brought this on themselves and instead figuring out how to get the heir to work and the co-hoe to do more they just blame the Sussexes for the situation they created.
You wanted them gone! Deal with it!
Rae even admits that Harry and Meghan were the stars of the show so why would Meghan throw it away if that was what she wanted? Plus, he continues with the Palace myth that Harry and William were so close when Harry himself says that it wasn’t true.
Me — burst out laughing out loud, after seeing that headline . Where to start with this convenient lie. The biggest decision Harry ever made in his life, was the choice of whom to marry. We don’t have to love the ones our siblings choose, but we can respect their decision, and elect to live and let live. William couldn’t even do the bare minimum, and went so far as to not only work with the tabloids against his brother and SIL, but physically assaulted Harry. But the rewriting of history can serve as a convenient distraction from the screw-up that William has been exposed for, since H&M’s departure.
BTW, where’s Kate?
This is gaslighting on steroids. Meghan was the star. That’s why the crowds were 10-12 deep on walk abouts, like the good old days of Diana, the other star.
The only truth here is that Diana would be heartbroken over what her sons have come to. But she would certainly recognize that William was abusing his brother and causing the rift. William would be a huge disappointment to her I’m sure.
The only valid point in that article is “the ship has sailed.” The Sussexes now had businesses, friends a home and children in American.
Why are this particular branch always truncating Harry’s life, first they cut short his army service , they’ve spent the last 8 years trying to break up his marriage now they want him to come back and sit in the basement with hole in his shoes to be Willy’s right hand a man who doesn’t appreciate him. If other siblings haven’t historically been right hand people why is Willy’s reign any different?
They just don’t want to admit that Willy needs all the help he can get. And that is spelled H-A-R-R-Y, Lili.
Well, you know, all women are either angels or whores. We must put them in one category or another, and Meghan clearly, obviously, I mean you can see, she belongs in the latter category.
It’s rich what they say about Meghan, given how they all abuse her constantly, verbally, and want her to come back to they can abuse her at closer range. Why wouldn’t she just oblige everyone and conform to their low view of her? Assume her role they had assigned? They had an angel already, they needed a whore to complete the set.
Its grotesque.
Top advisor? My ass William hates his own brother , hates that he is free and happy with a women who has more than 2 braincells. He was not even his bestmen at his wedding to Kate it was all fake the only thing he needs Harry and Meghan is to take the blame for everything he or any other member fu… up they need the scapegoat
After Spare you have people who still insist these brothers are close?
I really believe the rota is flooding the space with these lies so by the end when all of them will be dead the only thing that will stay in public consciousness will be the lies.
The whole previous article about that aristocrat wedding, six months ago the whole thing was about how the groom was shading and banish Harry from his wedding to please Egghead, now it’s how Harry is snubbing them and in particularly the aristocrats aka the representatives of the “UK’s best families”. The NY Mag relying in the US the nonsense from rota members and spreading the lies that Meghan was received with respect and love when it’s not true.
This whole process is to set the narrative that Meghan ruined the nonexistent relationship between Harry and Egghead. After reading Spare I truly believe they were merely acquaintances who share blood and pretend to be close for the media but after that each is living their lives and don’t bother. Before Spare I really thought, Harry was spending time with his brother, his kids and knew Buttons, but he barely know that woman, didn’t spend that much time with his nephews and niece. Egghead clearly disliked the fact that Harry is an effective worker and have successful projects, so how are we supposed to believe that man would have Harry as his adviser when he can’t even handle him just telling him the people working for him are lazy ass liars who sell their asses to the press.
I need this year something that will be so big that the world will stop believing anything coming from the rota and the Australian idiotic press. The whole KP fiasco was taken as a joke but I need something bigger to show how this whole space is trash.
Keep Meghan’s name of of your dirty mouths, “journalists.”
All our nuanced arguments are wasted on these nasty hypocrites. How they make sycophancy and self-serving merge is a real sight to behold.
I watched Scoop this weekend. They wanted Harry to have the same fate as Margaret and Andrew. Aimless, drunk and messy. Anne escaped because she was not the Spare because she had the wrong genitals ( insert eyeroll). Being the spare is nothing but a trap, you’re expected to do all these things but you can’t outshine the Heir. In what world would William take or receive any advice from Harry? He sure likes telling people what to do though.
Diana wasn’t on speaking terms with her own mother when she died, and she had a frosty relationship with her sister Jane who was married to the Queen’s private secretary. But sure, tell me about how Diana would heartbroken over two brothers who were being distant.