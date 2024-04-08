“Nicholas Galitzine broke his ankle while filming ‘Mary & George'” links

Nicholas Galitzine broke his ankle while filming Mary & George. [Socialite Life]
Kelsea Ballerini wore David Koma to the CMTs. [RCFA]
Venus Williams supported Serena Williams’ WYN Beauty launch. [Just Jared]
Review of Scoop. [LaineyGossip]
Kristen Wiig did a pretty good hosting SNL? [Pajiba]
Ella Purnell has too many pieces of flair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Willie Nelson is such a real one, he’s such an ally. [OMG Blog]
When is Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune? [Seriously OMG]
An update on 90 Day Fiance’s Evelyn Cormier. [Starcasm]
Before today, I had never seen a photo of country artist Jelly Roll. [Hollywood Life]
I don’t understand why people who don’t know how to cook try to make something complicated. Try something relatively easy! Although they’ll often f–k that up too, as this Buzzfeed thread shows. [Buzzfeed]
Those cooking mistakes crack me up. My 9 year old just made cookies last week all on his own (usually I help, but I wasn’t feeling well and figured, it will be fine, its a very basic recipe.) he added wayyyyy too much salt (it called for 1/4 teaspoon, I think he put in 2 teaspoons lol) and he didn’t add the egg. So they were flat and salty and we threw them out, lol. But, he learned for next time!
I watched Scoop over the weekend. When I first saw the trailers, I thought, do we really need a dramatization of such a recent event?? If people really want to watch it, they can just cue up the interview and watch the IRL trainwreck, rather than a dramatic recreation thereof. And after watching it, I double down on that sentiment. I love Billie Piper. I love Rufus Sewell. I feel like their talents were wasted on a movie that had nothing new to add. I agree with Lainey that the writers could have taken the opportunity to add a new dimension to the story… and they just didn’t.