Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband Ryan on their split: ‘it came out of the blue’



Gypsy Rose Blanchard has had a busy few months since being released from prison in late December. She released a book, released a docuseries about her time in prison, cut her hair, separated from her husband of almost-two years, started hanging out with her ex-fiance again, got a nose job, and moved in with her father and stepmother in Louisiana. I don’t think anyone was really surprised to hear about any of these things. The woman was just released from prison for helping murder her abusive mother, who kept her in a different kind of prison. There’s going to be growing pains as she adjusts to all of the changes in her life. Well, one person who wasn’t prepared for some of these outcomes is Gypsy Rose’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. After the news broke last week, Ryan told The Daily Mail that the separation “came out of the blue” and that he wasn’t doing well with it. The following day, he gave an update via TikTok, thanking people for their support.

“Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting from people,” the 37-year-old said in a selfie video posted on a newly created TikTok page April 5. “I’m at a friend’s watching WrestleMania right now, it’s great. I’m enjoying it. I’ve been a wrestling nerd for a long time.” Ryan then declared, “I need to shave.” He reiterated his gratitude for his fans’ support and added, “I’m just living my life, guys.” Gypsy had announced her split from Ryan in late March, three months after she was released from prison after serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation,” the 32-year-old wrote in a statement on her private Facebook account, per People, “and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.” Ryan, who had married Gypsy in 2022 while she was in prison, said the issue will be addressed on an upcoming TV project the two have been working on, which appears to be the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, set to be released in June. “Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime,” he said in his TikTok video. “We were filming a lot.” Following the breakup, Gypsy has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who said on TikTok April 3 that the two are “just hanging out as friends.” Ryan recently shared his thoughts on the matter. “For me it just came out of the blue,” he told the Daily Mail April 4. “I haven’t spoken to her, so I just don’t know what’s going on. I’m at a loss. I’m really not doing well at all.” In addition to the changes going on in her personal life, Gypsy is also undergoing a physical transformation, which she has said will also be shown on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. On April 5, she underwent plastic surgery on her nose.

I really don’t know how to feel about their relationship issues being filmed for a new Lifetime docuseries. It makes me raise my eyebrows a little bit. Are they really separated or is this just a stunt for the series? I feel like it could go either way and I don’t really have a great read on it just yet. If it was real and “out of the blue,” I’d be willing to bet that there were probably actual signs that Ryan either completely missed or totally misinterpreted. The truth shall be set free (via Lifetime). Gypsy’s nose job will be a storyline on the docuseries, as well.

Gypsy has been through so much and is finally a free woman who needs to figure out who she is and what she wants from life. Even with a solid support system in place, an adjustment period is normal. The support system and good mental healthcare is there to make sure someone adjusts in a healthy, non self-destructive way. Whatever Gypsy is going through right now, I hope she finds her peace and happiness. If Ryan really loves her, he’ll wish the same for her, too.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's officially changed her look! Check out the first post-surgery pics 👉 https://t.co/CrylGDpQnf pic.twitter.com/kj8vPxidTb — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2024