The first trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is out: depressing or really cool?

I loathed the 2019 movie Joker. It made over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office and Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for the stand-alone villain origin story. Obviously, I misjudged the tastes of the film-going public. White dudes were especially taken with the story of an abused and mentally ill “Joker” who ran around, killing people. I found the story to be incel-adjacent and I guess that was a major selling point. Anyway, with a film that successful, of course they made a sequel, and the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has just been released. The sequel features the introduction of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn – we’d already seen her Harley makeup and costumes in paparazzi photos taken last year, so there’s no big “wow, look at that.”

We heard, months ago, that Folie a Deux would be some kind of musical, and it looks like the plot will revolve around Harley and Joker doing music therapy together as they’re both in the same institution, maybe. While Gaga looks interesting in this role, the whole thing just looks so f–king depressing. If the entire plot takes place within Joker’s delusions… lol. Honestly, the way this is filmed and the way the trailer is cut, it reminds me of Rob Marshall’s Chicago?? Joker = Roxie Hart.

Photos, posters and promotional images courtesy of Backgrid and Warner Bros.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “The first trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is out: depressing or really cool?”

  1. Smile says:
    April 10, 2024 at 7:17 am

    Really dark but I am in for sure!

    Reply
    • AngryJayne says:
      April 10, 2024 at 9:33 am

      I’m here for it too, Smile!
      I’ve always favored dark action flicks, so I tend to lean more DC than Marvel due to the cheese factor.
      The Joker is just straight up insane. Always has been, always will be.
      Not an incel, and his character has always moved musically (dancing, jumping, moving theatrically, etc) so the dance numbers make sense to me (i.e. Jack Nicholson’s take).
      Considering a small portion of the first movie existed only in his mind- my guess is this will do something in a similar vein.
      So yeah – this 39 year old black woman can’t wait!

      Reply
  2. North of Boston says:
    April 10, 2024 at 7:38 am

    I am decidedly NOT the target audience for this and will not be watching.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      April 10, 2024 at 8:52 am

      Lady Gaga is a worse actor than Madonna. Why does she keep getting cast in movies?

      Reply
      • Lau says:
        April 10, 2024 at 9:29 am

        @Megan, I’m asking myself the same question for every film that she stars in. I can already see the campaigning coming for this movie and I’m already exhausted thinking about it. She’ll go around telling us that she pretended to be mentally ill for months and that she tried to murder people to get into character.

  3. Concern Fae says:
    April 10, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Joker wanted to have it both ways, Joker being both an insane incel guy and an artist genius and hero. Taxi Driver at least knew Travis Bickle was a scary loser and a hero only in his own mind.

    We only see Harley as patient here. That she starts as his doctor is part of the arc that ends with her independence. Ugh.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment