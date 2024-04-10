The first trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is out: depressing or really cool?

I loathed the 2019 movie Joker. It made over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office and Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for the stand-alone villain origin story. Obviously, I misjudged the tastes of the film-going public. White dudes were especially taken with the story of an abused and mentally ill “Joker” who ran around, killing people. I found the story to be incel-adjacent and I guess that was a major selling point. Anyway, with a film that successful, of course they made a sequel, and the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has just been released. The sequel features the introduction of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn – we’d already seen her Harley makeup and costumes in paparazzi photos taken last year, so there’s no big “wow, look at that.”
We heard, months ago, that Folie a Deux would be some kind of musical, and it looks like the plot will revolve around Harley and Joker doing music therapy together as they’re both in the same institution, maybe. While Gaga looks interesting in this role, the whole thing just looks so f–king depressing. If the entire plot takes place within Joker’s delusions… lol. Honestly, the way this is filmed and the way the trailer is cut, it reminds me of Rob Marshall’s Chicago?? Joker = Roxie Hart.
Photos, posters and promotional images courtesy of Backgrid and Warner Bros.
New York, NY – Singer and actress Lady Gaga is seen as Harley Quinn for the first time on the set of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in Manhattan’s Downtown area.
Pictured: Lady Gaga
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Singer and actress Lady Gaga is seen as Harley Quinn for the first time on the set of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in Manhattan’s Downtown area.
Pictured: Lady Gaga
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Singer and actress Lady Gaga is seen as Harley Quinn for the first time on the set of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in Manhattan’s Downtown area.
Pictured: Lady Gaga
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lady Gaga gives a thumbs up while filming scenes on the iconic Joker stairs for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ in New York City.
Pictured: Lady Gaga
BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lady Gaga films a scene for the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ on the iconic Shakespeare steps in the Bronx. The actress was seen sharing a laugh with director Todd Phillips.
Pictured: Lady Gaga
BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn sings and dances as Joaquin Phoenix’s character the Joker gets arrested during the filming of “Joker: Folie à Deux” on the iconic Joker stairs in The Bronx.
Pictured: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY – Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are seen filming in the iconic Joker stairs in The Bronx for Joker: Folie à Deux. Joaquin’s character Joker runs up the iconic steps as Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn sings and dances while Gotham Police makes an arrest.
Pictured: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Really dark but I am in for sure!
I’m here for it too, Smile!
I’ve always favored dark action flicks, so I tend to lean more DC than Marvel due to the cheese factor.
The Joker is just straight up insane. Always has been, always will be.
Not an incel, and his character has always moved musically (dancing, jumping, moving theatrically, etc) so the dance numbers make sense to me (i.e. Jack Nicholson’s take).
Considering a small portion of the first movie existed only in his mind- my guess is this will do something in a similar vein.
So yeah – this 39 year old black woman can’t wait!
I am decidedly NOT the target audience for this and will not be watching.
Lady Gaga is a worse actor than Madonna. Why does she keep getting cast in movies?
@Megan, I’m asking myself the same question for every film that she stars in. I can already see the campaigning coming for this movie and I’m already exhausted thinking about it. She’ll go around telling us that she pretended to be mentally ill for months and that she tried to murder people to get into character.
Joker wanted to have it both ways, Joker being both an insane incel guy and an artist genius and hero. Taxi Driver at least knew Travis Bickle was a scary loser and a hero only in his own mind.
We only see Harley as patient here. That she starts as his doctor is part of the arc that ends with her independence. Ugh.