Prince William & Kate could ‘stand in’ for King Charles at CHOGM in October

I absolutely believe that we’ll see King Charles undertake a slate of public events before we see the Princess of Wales do the same. Around Easter, Buckingham Palace courtiers insisted far and wide that they were making plans for Charles to start attending public events in June. Meanwhile, before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, the clownshow at Kensington Palace was insisting that she would absolutely attend the Windsor church service on Easter Sunday. As we now know, KP was lying about everything. My point is that Buckingham Palace is currently making plans and revising schedules with the idea that the heir and his wife will be MIA this year. So it’s weird that royal experts are insisting, out of nowhere, that Prince William and Kate would absolutely step in and travel on the king’s behalf in the autumn.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are obviously the future of the British monarchy as the heir and his consort, but the pair are also dedicated to helping a cancer-stricken King Charles III. This is despite the future queen also battling the same disease.
“William and hopefully Catherine will undoubtedly stand in for King Charles if he is unable to attend CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) in Samoa in October, and a tour of the Antipodes would normally follow. We Will see,” veteran royal and entertainment expert Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively tells The Royal Observer.
“It will be appreciated that planning under these circumstances for royal engagements, let alone royal tours, is very difficult, if not impossible,” Fitzwilliams adds. “The royal family is much slimmed down, with the Sussexes and the Duke of York not functioning as senior working royals. Only four working royals are under 70.”
Under Queen Elizabeth II’s 70.5-year reign, the monarchy operated within the model of “kindness but distance,” according to one palace insider. “The late Queen grew up in a monarchy still rooted in deference, mystery, and Victorian sensibilities.” When she came to the throne at the age of 25, it is believed that she was dedicated to maintaining that style of royalty, although she accepted small changes toward modernity after Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997. Some have claimed that the King’s push to modernity “has created a boring” style of monarchy.
Fitzwilliams concludes: “However, if the vast amount written and broadcast, not to mention social media, is anything to go by, boredom is the last thing likely to affect people’s views of the royal family.”
[From The Royal Observer]
It’s not that people think the monarchy is boring, it’s that we think the whole thing is crazy and unsustainable in the current climate? Not just the outside forces affecting the monarchy, like younger generations feeling nothing but apathy towards these colonialists. It’s about the internal sustainability of the monarchy. Anyway, my money is on Charles and Camilla traveling to Samoa this fall. It will be interesting to see what the conversation is after the summer, where presumably the senior royals will once again be “off” for two or three months.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
Ask Richard Fitzwilliams if Kate and William will also be visiting the donkey sanctuary while they’re at it?
lmao @Jais exactly, coming from Fitzwilliams this “exclusive” just means the firm needed someone to dutifully lie for the palace to buy some time.
Of course they are saying this because they have to keep it out there that Can’t will becoming back until the dam breaks and the real truth of where she is comes out.
Well, it depends. Is this meeting during a school break?
ETA and I just checked and Earthshot 2024 is in Cape Town in November 2024. That will be interesting to see if Kate attends as she has never done an official visit to any African country.
Yes! Who will do the school runs???
WAIT. WAIT.
I just need to be clear on this. William does know that the “school run” isn’t actually a run, correct? He’s not the brightest screwdriver in the garden so I’m just checking.
Plus he already faked a Central Park run … and I’m wondering if he thinks this is similar?
Also it will never not be insulting that he thinks the “school run” is so onerous as to preclude him from working at all.
millions of families around the world do daily school runs while also doing a full day of work and also being the only people who prepare their kids for their day and make and pack their lunches, and other meals, double check their homework and book bags, do every dr appt, every dentist appt, make sure the house is clean and that the meal planning and grocery shopping is done as well as have weekends full of activities to enrich their children’s lives. Not to mention the minutia that goes into having a house and family – from texting x about a play date, to staying on top of their interests and studies to laundry to keeping on top of the kiddos hygiene to swapping out the seasonal clothes and buying new stuff as they grow… ugh I’m tired just thinking about my life 😂
Joy Liluri, I’M tired just thinking about all you do. You and the other mothers and fathers like you are the super heros.
William is a boomer talking about their walks to school – ten miles each way, uphill, through blinding snow – when it comes to the school runs. Which his staff do anyways.
10-15 minute drive in my Range Rover, through pot holed treacherous paved roads, without the comfort of my mister/mistress to help me through the hardship of the only thing that I think makes me relatable – the immense, the all important, the draining SCHOOL RUN.
Wait! you mean Billy, Boy Environmentalist, is going to travel to Samoa ‘and the Antipodes’ (really, Britain, you can’t name these countries?) in October then South African in November??? How’s he going to offset his carbon footprint??
And no way is Kate going to either place–she didn’t go to NYC last year, nor Singapore. If we accept as true she’s had health issues–surgery, cancer, treatment–maybe her health kept her from traveling earlier but I just don’t see her going on these longer trips so soon. I know people want to resume their normal lives as soon as possible, at the same time you can still feel a bit fragile for a while.
@Joy Liluri: ha! on your Boomers walking miles & miles in the snow to get to school! I’m a Boomer, and it was actually my parents who had those stories! So, Greatest Generation, Depression-Era kids. Ten foot snow drifts, springtime boat rides from dad across the flooded roads, etc.
BeanieBean, I agree as a Boomer, that it was our parents who had those stories (probably our grandparents, too).
They got their wish: no one cares if Kate and William come back. We’ve all moved on like they told us to.
I couldn’t agree more.. 👏🏼
Agreed. I for one couldn’t care less if I never see or hear from WanK again tbh. They are an extremely boring couple with zero charisma and they don’t come across as all that intelligent either. That’s before you even begin to consider their falseness, insecurity and duplicity.
Agreed.
I’m just choosing which of my hats I should eat if/when Kate does any official event ever again.
I think your hats will stay intact Shawna 👒
Shawna, just in case pigs fly–make sure it’s a hat you don’t particularly like!!!
What senior royals are expected to work this summer? The Wails never work the summer bc the kids are off. And Charles is still up in the air. Are we talking about the Edinburghs?
Well, there are beautiful beaches in Samoa, so if she’s going to go anywhere, that would be a possibility for Kate.
But I doubt she’s going anywhere with William.
On the coat of that prophetess Melanie Trump (my spelling) I don’t care do you?
🤣🤣🤣
If there is a beach, so she can again copy Diana and pose each day on said beach with ANYONE’S children (as long as they are white) near her, they might just go, nah, what am I talking about. IF BONE suddenly re appears in a puff of smoke, it will be to do things in THIS country to grab any headlines. She and her useless husband don’t realise yet that the world has moved on from them and they might get the usual glorification headlines from the rats, but most people will just yawn and say, “and”.
Mary Pester, that’s just it–people get used to them not being around. Even if one or both show up for an engagement or two, they’ll be gone for two months or more over the Summer.
Who will really miss them?
‘Vast amount written & broadcast’. ??? Are they trying to say that people really, truly are interested in the BRF? Pinkie swear? ‘Cause look at all the ‘vast amount written & broadcast’ about them? But those are the people whose very job is to write about them! They’re the PR wing of the BRF!!! They can’t use that as evidence of interest! They churn out their drivel even when the members of the BRF are hidden away who knows where, utterly forgotten!!! smdh
I keep saying it but it’s true all these royal commentators are deluded. Kate is not doing any engagements while she’s getting treatment. How is Richard Fitzwilliams expecting Kate to go to Samoa? I think Becky English reported that William and Kate wouldn’t be doing any tours this year.
“Prince William & Kate could ‘stand in’ for King Charles at CHOGM” With Heads of the Commonwealth Countryies? Serious political leaders? Talking politics and economics?
Hahahahahaaaaaaa. Ahahahaaaaaa.
seaflower, it does stretch logic beyond belief, doesn’t it?
Can Egg and Sausages even be considered working royals anymore? I don’t think so.
But wouldn’t that be considered working?! I don’t think that Will and Kate will be up for that at all.
So ridiculous! What is the point of them?!
Sure, William and Kate *could* stand in for Charles at CHOGM (pronounced “Chumley”) but *will* they?
Aren’t William and Kate taking the rest of the year off?